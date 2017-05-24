Oliver Askew formally confirmed on Rising Star Racing program

INDIANAPOLIS – With five wins from six races to kick off the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda season with Cape Motorsports, Oliver Askew has been next-level awesome to kick off his career on the Mazda Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires.
The talented 20-year-old Floridian has been confirmed Thursday as the next member of the Rising Star Racing initiative, which supports young American drivers on their path to the Verizon IndyCar Series.
Askew joins current Rising Star Racing drivers Spencer Pigot, in his second season in IndyCar and Neil Alberico, in his second season in the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires ranks. Josef Newgarden has been Rising Star Racing’s mentor in the framework.
Quick success last year occurred for Askew as he won the Team USA Scholarship, then embarked on a whirlwind winter where he starred at the Walter Hayes Trophy Grand Final – he finished second – then won Mazda’s USF2000 Scholarship shootout competition at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca in December.
“We’re very excited to have Oliver (Askew) joining the RSR family,” said RSR founder Art Wilmes. “We haven’t added a driver since we first formed in 2013, which speaks to our assessment of Oliver and his potential in American open wheel racing.”
“Rising Star Racing is a very unique program that has been incredibly beneficial for guys like me as they pursue their dreams of becoming professional race car drivers,” Askew said. “I’ve always wanted to be part of this program, and I feel very privileged and fortunate to have been brought on. I look up to drivers like Josef Newgarden, and to have a chance to follow in his footsteps at RSR is something I can’t wait to do.”