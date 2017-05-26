2017 Indy 500 Carb Day Rolling Notebook

INDIANAPOLIS – Miller Lite Carb Day is underway from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. This inevitably brings a number of nuggets, notes and updates from the track besides the on-track activity.
We’ll keep this post updated as things arise.
First off, here is a link ahead of coverage on NBCSN to come from Indianapolis today.
—
8:45 a.m. ET: In case you missed any posts from yesterday and earlier this morning, here’s a quick roundup:
- Vice President Mike Pence confirms he will attend Indy 500
- Nate Ryan’s NASCAR on NBC Podcast with Team Penske’s Will Power
- Drivers want to beat Alonso, but know a win would be good for sport
- Alonso vs. “The Other 32” highlights media day divide & notebook
- Matheus Leist wins pole for Indy Lights race
- James Hinchcliffe will donate his brain to study race-related concussions
- Stefan Johansson’s blog previews Indy and Monaco
—
9:00 a.m. ET: We have a date, and a logo, for the 102nd Indy 500, which like the last two years continues with PennGrade Motor Oil presenting sponsorship.
Next year’s race will again fall on the fourth and final Sunday of May, May 27, 2018.
That logo and signage is below.
—
9:30 a.m. ET: Here is the day’s full schedule, via IMS.
7 a.m.: Parking Lots Open
7 a.m.-6 p.m.: Administrative Office Open, Credential Office Open, IMS Ticket Office Open
8 a.m.-5 p.m.: Ticket Trackside Office Open, Ticket Remotes Open (Gates 3, 6, 9, 10)
8 a.m.-6 p.m.: Credential Trackside Office Open
8 a.m.-6 p.m.: Public Gates Open
8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: IMS Midway Open
8-9 a.m.: Historic Race Car Exhibition
9-10 a.m.: Firestone Pin Distribution – Pagoda Plaza
10-10:30 a.m.: Indy Lights Autograph Session – IMS Midway
10:30-10:45 a.m.: Sam Schmidt Arrow Car Laps
10:45 a.m.: Clint Brawner Award Ceremony – Victory Podium
11 a.m.-noon: Verizon IndyCar Series Practice
12:05 p.m.: Indy Lights Driver Introductions
12:15 p.m.: Invocation delivered by Rev. Mike Welch
12:16 p.m.: National anthem performed by Reba McEntire
12:25 p.m.: “Drivers Start Your Engines”
12:30 p.m.: Indy Lights Freedom 100 race – 40 Laps
1:45-3 p.m.: TAG Heuer Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge
2 p.m.: Miller Lite Carb Day Concert Venue Opens
3:30-4:30 p.m.: Barenaked Ladies Concert – Turn 4 Miller Lite Carb Day Stage
4-5:30 p.m.: Hinch “The Mayor on Air” Live Podcast – Garages 35 & 36
5-6:30 p.m.: Steve Miller Band Concert – Turn 4 Miller Lite Carb Day Stage
—
More updates will follow in this post throughout the day.