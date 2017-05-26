A.J. Foyt takes ride down memory lane at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum (video)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Anthony Joseph Foyt — otherwise known as legendary race car driver A.J. Foyt — takes a ride with Robin Miller around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum’s massive display of virtually all of Foyt’s major race-winning cars, including the four he won the Indianapolis 500 in.

If you’re around the racetrack this weekend for Sunday’s 101st running of the Indianapolis 500, you owe it to yourself to check out the breathtaking display.

“It brings back a lot of great memories,” Foyt told Miller. “In time, you always forget. I had a lot of fun here. Indianapolis made A.J. Foyt, he didn’t make Indianapolis. There’s been a lot of great race car drivers here.”