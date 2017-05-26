Townsend Bell, Ray Evernham, Marty Snider make their Indy 500 picks (video)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

On Friday’s NBCSN Motorsports Special, Townsend Bell and Ray Evernham made their picks for Sunday’s 101st running of the Indianapolis 500.

Bell is picking Ryan Hunter-Reay, while Evernham is going with the newest member to Team Penske, namely, Josef Newgarden.

But Marty Snider disagrees: he’s picking pole-sitter Scott Dixon.

Interestingly, none of them picked the driver fans around the world be watching on Sunday: two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso, who starts from the middle of Row 2.

Check out the video above.