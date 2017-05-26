Townsend Bell, Ray Evernham, Marty Snider make their Indy 500 picks (video)

On Friday’s NBCSN Motorsports Special, Townsend Bell and Ray Evernham made their picks for Sunday’s 101st running of the Indianapolis 500.
Bell is picking Ryan Hunter-Reay, while Evernham is going with the newest member to Team Penske, namely, Josef Newgarden.
But Marty Snider disagrees: he’s picking pole-sitter Scott Dixon.
Interestingly, none of them picked the driver fans around the world be watching on Sunday: two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso, who starts from the middle of Row 2.
Sunday is the biggest day of the year in motorsports, starting in the morning with Formula One’s legendary Monaco Grand Prix.
Then, at Noon ET, it’s the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The final part of the tripleheader of racing is NASCAR’s longest race of the season, the 400 lap, 600 mile Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Newly-named NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2018 inductee Ken Squier gives you a great primer for what promises to be a memorable day around the world (see video above).
Anthony Joseph Foyt — otherwise known as legendary race car driver A.J. Foyt — takes a ride with Robin Miller around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum’s massive display of virtually all of Foyt’s major race-winning cars, including the four he won the Indianapolis 500 in.
If you’re around the racetrack this weekend for Sunday’s 101st running of the Indianapolis 500, you owe it to yourself to check out the breathtaking display.
“It brings back a lot of great memories,” Foyt told Miller. “In time, you always forget. I had a lot of fun here. Indianapolis made A.J. Foyt, he didn’t make Indianapolis. There’s been a lot of great race car drivers here.”
Will Power and his wife Elizabeth have endured a number of professional obstacles, most notably Will’s broken back following a practice crash at Sonoma Raceway in 2009, and three consecutive heartbreaking defeats in the Verizon IndyCar Series championship between 2010 and 2012.
However, their biggest challenge may have come in December following the birth of their son, Beau. It was shortly after childbirth that Liz began experiencing complications, and she needed to be rushed to the hospital on Christmas Eve, where she was later diagnosed with an infection that ultimately proved serious.
Liz is doing well now, and even though Will boasts some strong Team Penske teammates in the Verizon IndyCar Series, his partnership with Liz might be the strongest one he has.
INDIANAPOLIS – Alongside NBCSN’s coverage of Carb Day practice for the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil, we have the NBC Sports Group original digital series Paddock Pass, which this week features interviews from Indy 500 media day leading into Carb Day.
Anders Krohn is back in action, ahead of a busy day for him as he will be in the booth calling the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires’ Freedom 100.
Interviews took place with Ed Carpenter, Marco Andretti, Scott Dixon and Fernando Alonso. Alonso’s coverage highlighted media day, as there was an absurd number of people populating around his station on Thursday.
Dixon has the pole for Sunday’s race, with Carpenter starting second, Alonso fifth and Andretti eighth.
You can see the episode above.