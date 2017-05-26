Will and Liz Power overcoming obstacles together (VIDEO)

Will Power and his wife Elizabeth have endured a number of professional obstacles, most notably Will’s broken back following a practice crash at Sonoma Raceway in 2009, and three consecutive heartbreaking defeats in the Verizon IndyCar Series championship between 2010 and 2012.

However, their biggest challenge may have come in December following the birth of their son, Beau. It was shortly after childbirth that Liz began experiencing complications, and she needed to be rushed to the hospital on Christmas Eve, where she was later diagnosed with an infection that ultimately proved serious.

Liz is doing well now, and even though Will boasts some strong Team Penske teammates in the Verizon IndyCar Series, his partnership with Liz might be the strongest one he has.

