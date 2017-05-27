IndyCar/Forrest Mellott

Josef Newgarden has quickly gotten up to speed on ‘The Penske Way’

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 27, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS – When a young driver makes a big jump to one of IndyCar’s most successful teams, it’s like putting on a new glove.

The driver has to fit the glove, has to make it work, his fingers have to work well with the other fingers in the glove, maybe cinch it tighter one last time and then he’s ready to go.

And then there’s guys like Josef Newgarden. The young Tennessee native has fit into the glove known as Team Penske and made the transition in one of the quickest times ever in the organization’s history.

After just five races, Newgarden has already won a race for his new team, is third in the point standings – just two spots behind teammate, series leader and defending 2016 IndyCar champ Simon Pagenaud (one now after Scott Dixon has unofficially taken the points lead with qualifying points) – and has made a very seamless transition to the most successful organization in IndyCar racing.

Now, Newgarden is on the eve of his first Indianapolis 500 for Team Penske, the most successful organization in the annals of the Greatest Spectacle In Racing with 16 triumphs in the first 100 running’s of the 500.

In a sense, Newgarden and his teammates are like the three – scratch that, make it five – Musketeers.

Newgarden, Pagenaud, Will Power, Helio Castroneves and Juan Pablo Montoya (just for this race) have an understanding from team chairman Roger Penske that is, in effect, one for all and all for one.

Namely, each Penske driver should do everything he can to win, but if he can’t, then help out his teammates to see if one of them can win.

It’s the Penske Way.

“It’s very genuine,” Newgarden said of the tenor within the team, where each of the five are not just competitors, but they’re also friends on and off the racetrack.

“We all get along really well, which is odd, but it’s the ‘Penske Way,’” Newgarden said. “The Penske way is to be a team and work well together and help each other be better and we get that.

“We’re competitive, we want to beat each other, I want to beat all these guys and they want to beat me, but we work well together. It just makes you better as a driver and makes all of us better as a team.

“And at the end of the day, if we’re all the best, then we just have to fight each other, which is a good thing. The race is 500 miles, 200 laps, you have to go a long way. Anything can happen in this race. I feel good about that.”

Newgarden is like a Lotto winner. He went from a very good situation with Ed Carpenter Racing to becoming part of the winningest team in Indy 500 and IndyCar racing.

“They’re such a diverse group,” he said. “We’ve got drivers from all over that have done everything. You have a lot of information to go around, and then the history of the group is something you can’t deny. They’ve won 16 Indy 500s, they’ve got a lot of data on how to win this race.”

Newgarden feels he has a good chance to win his first 500 title – and add it to the lengthy Team Penske list of credits that also include 16 previous Indy 500 victories.

“It’d be huge,” Newgarden said. “Regardless of which team you’re with, it’s a big deal to win this race. Winning for Roger and Team Penske would be a big deal for me because of their success here. It’s special to be part of the group, but any time you’re running the Indy 500, it’s a big deal if you win the race.”

But don’t think Newgarden will have a different mindset in Sunday’s race just because his firesuit says Penske on it.

“I don’t think there’s a different mindset,” he said. “You approach the race the same way. I’m approaching it like I did last year (when he was with Ed Carpenter Racing).

“It’s still the same battle, you’re trying to make it to the end, trying to put yourself in position, so it’s really the same process. (Being with Team Penske is) a big group, they want to do well, Roger expects us to do well, but as far as the way you approach the race, it’s all the same.”

Newgarden approaches the 500 with a great deal of confidence. He knows he has a fast car that received some last-minute tweaks during Friday’s Carb Day. He’ll start 22nd.

Now, the stage is set for Sunday, and Newgarden minces no words of his agenda:

“My thoughts for the race are let’s get through Turn 1, hopefully our car is good, hopefully we won’t get an incident, let’s make it to the end and let’s try and win.”

Hamilton ‘deflated’ after shock Q2 exit, will start 13th in Monaco

By Luke SmithMay 27, 2017, 11:21 AM EDT

Lewis Hamilton felt “deflated” after recording his worst Formula 1 qualifying result in Monaco since 2009 by finishing 14th in Saturday’s session.

Hamilton struggled to manage his tire temperature throughout practice in Monaco, which carried over through to qualifying as the Briton abandoned his first Q2 run.

Following a short wait in the pits after being called to the FIA weighbridge, Hamilton ventured out for a second three-lap run in the final few minutes of Q2.

Traffic forced Hamilton to abandon his initial effort before working up a final flying lap that was projected to get him through to Q3, only for yellow flags shown for Stoffel Vandoorne’s crashed McLaren at the exit of Swimming Pool to prevent any improvements.

This all left Hamilton 14th and out in Q2, although he will gain one place on the grid by virtue of Jenson Button’s grid penalty.

“I really struggled with the car today and I just don’t think the opportunity was quite there for me,” Hamilton said.

“It was a little bit unfortunate with the yellow flag, but it doesn’t really matter now if I could have gone faster.

“I think that lap may have just got me into the top 10 but I would have struggled to make it into the top five with the pace that I had.”

Hamilton admitted he was perplexed by his struggles compared to Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who qualified third and was just 0.045 seconds shy of pole-sitter Kimi Raikkonen’s time.

“Valtteri didn’t have any struggles today so I’m a bit confused and I can’t pinpoint the problem at the moment. I’m feeling pretty deflated right now but I’ll try again tomorrow,” Hamilton said.

“It’s great that Valtteri extracted a good lap. We just need to identify why I wasn’t able to be up there too. Onwards and upwards.”

The Monaco Grand Prix is live on NBC from 7:30am ET on Sunday, with F1 Countdown starting on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 7am ET.

Funeral arrangements confirmed for Nicky Hayden by family

By Luke SmithMay 27, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

The family of Nicky Hayden has confirmed the funeral arrangements for the 2006 MotoGP world champion following his death at the age of 35 on Monday.

Hayden was struck by a car while out cycling in the Rimini region of Italy, resulting in head and chest trauma, the former leaving him with severe brain damage.

Hayden died as a result of his injuries on Monday, sending the motorsport world into mourning for one of its most popular, likable and talented stars.

The family of Hayden released its obituary for Hayden on Saturday, as well as confirming plans for his funeral in his hometown of Owensboro, KY this coming Monday.

Here is the obituary in full from the Hayden family.

Nicholas Patrick Hayden
July 30, 1981 – May 22, 2017

Nicholas ‘Nicky’ Hayden passed away on Monday, May 22, 2017, at the age of 35, following a May 17 bicycle accident in Italy.

Born into a large extended Catholic family in Owensboro, Kentucky, Nicky was the middle child of Earl and Rose Hayden, with two brothers and two sisters. The entire family loved motorcycles, and shortly after he could walk, Nicky declared that his dream was to be a world champion. Although life on a farm meant that animals—horses, pot-belly pigs, even llamas—were a part of every day, for Nicky they were just novelties, and while he was a natural athlete, childhood sports leagues were little more than a lark.

Racing—for the whole family, but especially for Nicky—was everything. Apart from an annual spring-break jaunt to Panama City, Florida, family trips were to racetracks, first around the Midwest, then the Eastern U.S., and eventually the entire country.

That said, there was never any doubt about where home was. Even after he began traveling the globe to race in exotic locales, Nicky would always return to his beloved “OWB.” He received his education through local Catholic schools—Precious Blood Elementary School, Owensboro Catholic Middle School and Owensboro Catholic High School—and his first jobs comprised helping out at his uncles’ nearby farms, where he began developing the tenacious work ethic for which he would be known throughout his racing career. He remained close with his core group of childhood friends throughout his life, and he helped many young local racers to pursue their own dreams.

For Nicky, a distinguished amateur dirt track and road racing career transitioned into a successful stint in the AMA Grand National Championship and AMA Superbike series, in which he earned the 1999 AMA Supersport and 2002 AMA Superbike crowns with American Honda. He was promoted to the FIM MotoGP series with Repsol Honda, for whom he achieved his dream of earning the World Championship in 2006.

Nicky also rode for Ducati and Aspar Racing in MotoGP, and last year he transitioned to the FIM Superbike World Championship with the Ten Kate squad. Along the way, his charisma earned him legions of fans the world over, while his dedication and professionalism earned the respect and admiration of his teams, teammates and competitors.

Among those who knew him best, Nicky was cherished for his generosity, kindness, and mischievous sense of humor. His famous grin was never far from his lips, and he invariably had time to engage with others, even strangers. The life of any party, Nicky loved to dance, wear funny costumes, and pull pranks, often with a microphone in hand.

Throughout it all, family was Nicky’s anchor. Many Americans who race internationally opt to relocate overseas, but Nicky always preferred to return home between events. Well into his professional career, he resided in an apartment above his parents’ garage, and even after purchasing his own home nearby, he religiously showed up for his mother’s 6 o’clock dinners when he wasn’t traveling.

Several years ago, he purchased and refurbished an old building on an Owensboro lake, and what he dubbed Victory Lane Lodge became the family’s preferred location for functions of all types, from Sunday get-togethers to weddings. He loved children and was a model uncle, and friends and family say he was never happier than after meeting girlfriend Jackie, with whom he became engaged last year.

Nicky is survived by his parents Earl and Rose; his siblings Tommy, Jennifer, Roger, and Kathleen; his fiancée Jacqueline Marin; nieces Olivia, Klaudia, Vera, Kyla Jo, and Kate; nephew Colt; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. CT Sunday at Haley-McGinnis Funeral Home in Owensboro. Funeral services will be at noon Monday at St. Stephen Cathedral Church, and will be streamed live on Nicky’s Facebook fan page. Donations may be made to the Nicky Hayden Memorial Fund, which helps local children in the community Nicky loved so much.

Despite ending 9-year F1 pole drought, Raikkonen remains the Iceman in Monaco

By Luke SmithMay 27, 2017, 10:28 AM EDT

Given he has not started a Formula 1 race from pole position in close to nine years (eight years, 11 months for those wondering), you may have thought that Kimi Raikkonen would have been more jovial about finally ending his drought during qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday.

But this is Kimi Raikkonen.

Even after scoring what is widely-regarded as being the most important pole position of the year, the Finn stayed true to his ‘Iceman’ nickname, refusing to be too overawed by the success.

When teammate Sebastian Vettel was informed in Russia that he had taken pole, the pit wall was met with excessive whooping and cheering from the cockpit. Kimi’s response?

He may be as non-plussed as ever, but the enormity of this result must not be lost for Raikkonen. We are already into the yearly debate about his future, with a list of names being thrown about that could possibly take his seat at Ferrari next year.

Raikkonen’s case has not been aided in the early part of the season by a failure to match Vettel for pace and, crucially, results. While Vettel has taken two wins and three second place finishes, Raikkonen has often finished way behind on-track, racking up just one podium in the same period.

But in Monaco, Raikkonen may just be about to take a big step towards securing his Ferrari future. The run down to Turn 1 will be critical, but assuming he stays ahead, he will then have a golden chance to prove he has what it takes to match Vettel on-track.

With Lewis Hamilton set to start a lowly 13th, the chips are stacked in Ferrari’s favor for Sunday – yet Raikkonen is refusing to get ahead of himself and start dreaming of a first race win for the Scuderia since Belgium 2009.

“If you take any circuit then here is the most important for pole position but it doesn’t automatically give you a win or good result,” Raikkonen said.

“There are so many things that can happen in the race that are nothing to do with you. You might be doing perfect and the team might be doing perfect but actually then there is something that is out of your own hands that might destroy your result.

“So it is going to be a long and difficult race but we have two cars in the best possible position.”

The Monaco Grand Prix is live on NBC from 7:30am ET on Sunday, with F1 Countdown beginning on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 7am ET.

Raikkonen grabs Monaco GP pole as Hamilton tanks in Q2

By Luke SmithMay 27, 2017, 9:09 AM EDT

Kimi Raikkonen will start a Formula 1 race from pole position for the first time in almost nine years on Sunday after topping qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix.

Raikkonen lasted started a grand prix from pole in France in 2008, but managed to edge out Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel at the end of Q3, finishing 0.043 seconds clear in the final stage of Q3.

Raikkonen’s time of 1:12.178 came at the end of a surprising qualifying session that saw two-time Monaco winner and 2017 F1 title contender Lewis Hamilton drop out in Q2, finishing 14th-fastest.

Complaining that he could not get any grip into his tires, Hamilton abandoned his first run in Q2 entirely before pitting.

The Briton was sent out for a second run late on with the chance for three timed laps, the first two of which were compromised. When Hamilton finally found some space to charge, he was greeted by yellow flags for Vandoorne, forcing him to back off, abandon his lap, and be resigned to a lowly P14 finish in qualifying.

Valtteri Bottas was left to lead Mercedes’ charge in Q3, finishing third, just 0.002 seconds behind second-placed Vettel. Red Bull took fourth and fifth on the grid through Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo respectively.

Carlos Sainz Jr. had an impressive run to sixth for Toro Rosso ahead of Sergio Perez, while Haas’ Romain Grosjean made it through to Q3, finishing eighth.

McLaren enjoyed its best qualifying of the season as both Vandoorne and Jenson Button made it through to Q3, but it was not without its troubles. Vandoorne crashed at the end of Q2, forcing a number of drivers to back off on their final lap – including Hamilton – and will drop back three places from P10 due to a penalty overspilling from Spain.

Button charged to ninth on his one-off return to F1, but will fall back to last place for the start on Sunday after receiving a 15-place grid drop due to a power unit issue.

Daniil Kvyat was left 11th for Toro Rosso ahead of Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen, with Hamilton following in P14. Felipe Massa rounded out the top 15, having failed to post a quick lap time through the whole of Q2.

Esteban Ocon’s qualifying was something of a rollercoaster as he was eliminated in Q1 after Force India completed a rapid repair job on his VJM10 car following his practice smash. A late lap from Grosjean bumped Ocon down to 16th, dumping him out of qualifying at the first hurdle.

Jolyon Palmer and Lance Stroll’s difficult run of form continued as both dropped out in Q1, finishing 17th and 18th respectively. Palmer’s first run was hindered by a puncture, with the Briton late reporting large amounts of understeer on his car.

Sauber’s practice struggles carried over to qualifying as it propped up the running order in Q1. Pascal Wehrlein finished 19th, while teammate Marcus Ericsson was P20 after clipping the barrier on his final lap, forcing him to park up.

The Monaco Grand Prix is live on NBC from 7:30am ET on Sunday, with F1 Countdown beginning on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app at 7am ET.