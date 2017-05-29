Getty Images

Haas picks up first F1 double-score in Monaco GP

By Luke SmithMay 29, 2017, 11:30 AM EDT

Haas picked up its first double-points finish since arriving in Formula 1 at the beginning of last season as Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen both hit the top 10 in Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix.

NASCAR team co-owner Gene Haas took his eponymous team into F1 at the start of 2016, with Grosjean leading the charge through its rookie season, scoring all 29 of its points.

Grosjean and Magnussen both scored points in the races leading up to Monaco, although never on the same day, making their double result on Sunday a poignant one for the team.

Grosjean spent the entirety of his race inside the top 10, ultimately finishing eighth, while Magnussen fought back from a late puncture to take P10.

“A first time with two cars in the points is something we wanted to achieve this year,” team principal Guenther Steiner said. “We achieved it in race six. We wanted it before then, but race six is not too bad.

“Like I said after qualifying, everybody did a good job. We fell out of the points and we got back in after the puncture, so I think we can be pretty happy and content with what we did here.

“Everybody executed. We never lost our cool. We always stayed on top of it. We got unlucky, but then we got lucky again at the end, so we’re fine. We’re maturing. It takes time to mature and I think, now, we see some results.

“There will still be ups and downs, but we’re always making steps. Sometimes you don’t see them because we’re not in the points, so nobody realizes, but the team has not just made a magic step today. We’ve made improvements over the last six months.”

Sainz hails ‘perfect weekend’ after finishing sixth in Monaco

Getty Images
By Luke SmithMay 29, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

Carlos Sainz Jr. paid tribute to his Toro Rosso Formula 1 team after enjoying a “perfect weekend” in Monaco that ended with a sixth-place finish on Sunday.

Toro Rosso displayed good pace throughout practice in Monaco, with Sainz continuing this form into qualifying as he qualified P6.

The Spaniard held position through the early part of the race, keeping the chasing pack back before coming under pressure from Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton late in the race.

Sainz defended well to fend Hamilton off and take sixth at the line, matching his best finish in F1.

“What a result, what a perfect weekend! We need to enjoy this moment, because it’s not usual to achieve a faultless grand prix on the streets of Monaco, and this time we did,” Sainz said.

“We put in good laps in practice, in yesterday’s qualifying session and, in today’s race, we were able to keep a world champion in a faster car behind and finish P6. It definitely feels so good!

“We’ve also been quicker than the rest of the midfield throughout the whole weekend and I’d like to thank the whole team for this, they gave me a very good car to drive.

“I really enjoyed today’s race. Now it’s time to celebrate this well-deserved result with the team before starting to think about the Canadian GP, which is up next!”

Fuel issues hamper Alexander Rossi’s Indy 500 title defense

Photo: IndyCar
By Kyle LavigneMay 29, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT

Alexander Rossi spent much of the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil battling amongst the leaders. However, for the second consecutive year, the efforts from him and Andretti-Herta Autosport team were hampered by fuel issues.

During a pit for the lap 134 engine failure of teammate Ryan Hunter-Reay, Rossi’s No. 98 NAPA Auto Parts/Curb Honda team had trouble engaging the fuel nozzle, resulting in a longer pit stop that dropped him to the middle of the field.

While he and the team used strategy to rebound from such an incident during last year’s race to take victory, circumstances did not play out in his favor this year. Rossi spent the rest of the race mired in traffic and was not in position to take advantage of alternate strategies.

Rossi rebounded to finish seventh, but he and the team know they missed an opportunity to contend for victory.

“Two years in a row to have fuel problems is pretty tough to swallow,” he lamented. “Obviously, it worked last year. You can’t rely on not fueling the car every year and getting results; it’s difficult. The NAPA Auto Parts Honda was awesome from the get-go. Then we didn’t have the downforce to be that far back.”

Rossi has shown an uptick in speed this year and has been a frontrunner at most events, but bad luck has kept he and the No. 98 team from contending for victory. Nonetheless, he now sits fifth in the championship following their performances at Indianapolis.

Follow Kyle Lavigne.

F1 Paddock Pass: Monaco Grand Prix post-race (VIDEO)

Getty Images
By Tony DiZinnoMay 29, 2017, 11:13 AM EDT

The Monaco Grand Prix is in the books for the 2017 season, as Scuderia Ferrari has returned to the top after a 16-year hiatus at the principality with Sebastian Vettel leading Kimi Raikkonen in a 1-2 finish, and Daniel Ricciardo completed the podium.

Check out the recap of the race in the latest edition of the NBC Sports Group original digital series, Paddock Pass, with NBCSN pit reporter and insider Will Buxton on site in Monaco.

This week’s post-race edition is below.

McLaren’s best chance yet of F1 points ends in double DNF

Getty Images
By Luke SmithMay 29, 2017, 10:30 AM EDT

McLaren saw its best chance yet of scoring some Formula 1 points in 2017 end in disappointment as both Jenson Button and Stoffel Vandoorne crashed out late in the Monaco Grand Prix.

Button was never in contention for a top-10 finish after a grid penalty left him last at the start, with the one-off returnee retiring following a bizarre clash with Pascal Wehrlein with 20 laps to go.

Vandoorne had made a longer first stint work well to sit 10th behind the safety car, but immediately came under fire from Sergio Perez on the restart.

Struggling to defend with cold tires and cold brakes, Vandoorne failed to turn in at Sainte Devote and instead went straight on into the barrier, ending his race.

“It’s a shame we haven’t come away with any points this weekend. I think we’d all hoped to get a little bit more out of the weekend,” Vandoorne said.

“Towards the end of the race, I knew it would be difficult at the restart. It’s always difficult to heat up the super-softs, and we knew we wouldn’t be able to cover Sergio and Felipe [Massa], who’d switched to the option behind the Safety Car.

“That wasn’t an option for us – when you’re in the top 10, you’ve got to keep your position. It was hard to get the tires and brakes up to temperature, and I just had nowhere to go at Turn 1, unfortunately.

“So, this isn’t the result we wanted this weekend, but there are still positives to take away from Monaco: we may still be lacking overall performance, but we’ve made some useful steps forward this weekend.

“There’s still a lot of work to do, but I remain optimistic.”

Amid continued struggles with engine partner Honda, Monaco marked McLaren’s most realistic chance of points so far given the tight and twisting nature of the circuit that places a greater onus on the chassis.

The strength of the MCL32 was proven in qualifying as both Button and Vandoorne made the top 10, marking McLaren’s first double Q3 appearance of the year.

Once again though, the race ended in disappointment, leaving McLaren at the foot of the constructors’ championship after six rounds without a point to its name.