Haas picks up first F1 double-score in Monaco GP

Haas picked up its first double-points finish since arriving in Formula 1 at the beginning of last season as Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen both hit the top 10 in Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix.

NASCAR team co-owner Gene Haas took his eponymous team into F1 at the start of 2016, with Grosjean leading the charge through its rookie season, scoring all 29 of its points.

Grosjean and Magnussen both scored points in the races leading up to Monaco, although never on the same day, making their double result on Sunday a poignant one for the team.

Grosjean spent the entirety of his race inside the top 10, ultimately finishing eighth, while Magnussen fought back from a late puncture to take P10.

“A first time with two cars in the points is something we wanted to achieve this year,” team principal Guenther Steiner said. “We achieved it in race six. We wanted it before then, but race six is not too bad.

“Like I said after qualifying, everybody did a good job. We fell out of the points and we got back in after the puncture, so I think we can be pretty happy and content with what we did here.

“Everybody executed. We never lost our cool. We always stayed on top of it. We got unlucky, but then we got lucky again at the end, so we’re fine. We’re maturing. It takes time to mature and I think, now, we see some results.

“There will still be ups and downs, but we’re always making steps. Sometimes you don’t see them because we’re not in the points, so nobody realizes, but the team has not just made a magic step today. We’ve made improvements over the last six months.”

Follow @LukeSmithF1