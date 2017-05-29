Sainz hails ‘perfect weekend’ after finishing sixth in Monaco

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Carlos Sainz Jr. paid tribute to his Toro Rosso Formula 1 team after enjoying a “perfect weekend” in Monaco that ended with a sixth-place finish on Sunday.

Toro Rosso displayed good pace throughout practice in Monaco, with Sainz continuing this form into qualifying as he qualified P6.

The Spaniard held position through the early part of the race, keeping the chasing pack back before coming under pressure from Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton late in the race.

Sainz defended well to fend Hamilton off and take sixth at the line, matching his best finish in F1.

“What a result, what a perfect weekend! We need to enjoy this moment, because it’s not usual to achieve a faultless grand prix on the streets of Monaco, and this time we did,” Sainz said.

“We put in good laps in practice, in yesterday’s qualifying session and, in today’s race, we were able to keep a world champion in a faster car behind and finish P6. It definitely feels so good!

“We’ve also been quicker than the rest of the midfield throughout the whole weekend and I’d like to thank the whole team for this, they gave me a very good car to drive.

“I really enjoyed today’s race. Now it’s time to celebrate this well-deserved result with the team before starting to think about the Canadian GP, which is up next!”

Follow @LukeSmithF1