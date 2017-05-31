Red Bull GRC: CORE autosport planning Thompson, Detroit double

CORE autosport competes in both Red Bull Global Rallycross in the GRC Lites division and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in the GT Daytona class.
In theory, with GRC at Thompson, Ct. this weekend and with IMSA on the streets of Detroit, it’d be difficult to foresee CORE running in both simultaneously.
But that will be the plan for this weekend.
CORE’s pair of Jon Bennett and Colin Braun will finish their IMSA commitments in the No. 54 CORE autosport Porsche 911 GT3 R on Saturday afternoon, then hightail it from a plane out of Detroit to Connecticut where they plan to compete in GRC Lites competition.
Braun is third and Bennett fifth in GRC Lites points heading into the weekend, while it’s been a tough start in IMSA since they switched the GT Daytona class. They sit only 21st in the class standings with a best finish of 14th place in four races.
Bennett explained the game plan: “CORE autosport is committed to competing for championships in both IMSA WeatherTech GTD and Red Bull GRC Lites. We noticed the possibility of competing in both events. The idea was like an ember, that spread to a flame, which became a mission. Our IMSA WeatherTech race on Belle Island ends at 2:40pm. With the miracle of air travel, Colin, myself, and some crew will fly to a regional airport near Thompson arriving at the circuit with 30 minutes to spare before the Saturday LCQ!”
Braun added, “Jon and I were talking about how disappointing it was going to be to miss Thompson with the GRC cars. We kind of looked at each other and said ‘hey, there’s a possibility, since the Detroit race is on Saturday, that we could do both.’ We looked at the schedules and it looks like we could make the LCQ on Saturday and then all day Sunday. We’re doing pretty well in the GRC points, so we’d hate to give up being a contender over there.”
Red Bull Global Rallycross coverage from Thompson for Supercars airs at 5 p.m. ET on both Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4 on NBC. GRC Lites coverage airs on Wednesday, June 7, at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Tony Kanaan will replace Sebastien Bourdais at this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.
The Brazilian Verizon IndyCar Series veteran, who made his debut in the Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GT at the Rolex 24 at Daytona, will serve as Bourdais’ injury replacement in the No. 68 entry in the GTE-Pro class, alongside Joey Hand and Dirk Mueller. These two and Bourdais won the class last year, fulfilling Ford’s goal of winning at Le Mans 50 years after doing so in 1966.
“We’re very pleased we are able to get a driver of Tony’s experience and talent in the No. 68 Ford GT for the Le Mans 24,” Dave Pericak, global director, Ford Performance, said in a release. “It’s certainly not the ideal situation and we’re heartbroken that Sébastien won’t be back to defend his race victory, since we know how much that race means to him personally. He is an important part of our family, and we look forward to him making a complete recovery.”
At the Rolex 24, Kanaan got almost eight hours of drive time in the race. He spent just over seven hours, 30 minutes in the No. 69 Ford GT during the race alone and was the third-quickest driver in the category, behind Ganassi teammates Richard Westbrook and Ryan Briscoe.
“It’s an honor to be named a part of the Ford GT lineup for Ford Chip Ganassi Racing at the Le Mans 24,” Kanaan said. “It’s obviously an unfortunate situation that brought us to this point with Sébastien’s injuries, but I’m going to do my best to take his place and try to help win this amazing race for the team again this year. This race has definitely been on my bucket list for a long time, so I’m thankful that Chip and our partners at Ford have given me this opportunity.”
Kanaan is a Le Mans rookie and will miss the Le Mans Test Day scheduled for June 4, as he will be in his usual No. 10 NTT Data Honda for Ganassi at the IndyCar weekend in Detroit – same as his now IndyCar and Le Mans teammate, Scott Dixon.
From the June 10 race at Texas Motor Speedway, the Rainguard Water Sealers 600 (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN), Dixon and Kanaan will be two of several IndyCar full-time drivers who will head straight to Le Mans ahead of scrutineering. Ford’s appointment is scheduled for all four of its cars on Monday, June 12, at 3 p.m. local time.
NASCAR AMERICA: Sato reflects on Indy 500 win (VIDEO)
New Indianapolis 500 champion Takuma Sato joined NBCSN’s NASCAR AMERICA on Tuesday as part of his New York media tour, to reflect on his triumph on Sunday.
Sato edged Helio Castroneves for the victory while driving the No. 26 Ruoff Home Mortgage Honda for Andretti Autosport.
The first Japanese driver to win the race, Sato is also the sixth different winner in six races to start the Verizon IndyCar Series season, and has leapfrogged to second as part of a three-way tie in the championship.
DiZinno: Inside the 2017 Indy 500 rookie voting process
Alonso won ROTY (29); Jones (19) had a case for it. Photo: IndyCar
It all started Monday night, fittingly, with a tweet from the driver who in 2014 had an argument to win that year’s Indianapolis 500 Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors, but didn’t.
Sage Karam won the 2013 Indy Lights championship, and would make his IndyCar debut against a significantly bigger name from a significantly bigger series, who was racing with Andretti Autosport, while he was in a smaller budget team known for out-kicking its coverage and overachieving from a results standpoint, in Dreyer & Reinbold Racing.
That bigger name was NASCAR star Kurt Busch, running the 2014 Indianapolis 500 in a fifth Andretti Autosport car, and finishing sixth after starting 12th in the first of his planned Indy 500-Coca Cola 600 double.
Karam, meanwhile, had dazzled the crowd for DRR in the pit stop competition on Carb Day, made an epic save in the one-hour practice earlier, then drove from 31st to ninth in the race. All this at 19 years old, having missed his prom.
At that time, I wrote that co-rookies of the year would have been a justifiable outcome, as it would not have been without precedent. Busch excelled in his IndyCar debut, soaking up the atmosphere, learning from his Andretti Autosport teammates and finishing sixth – albeit fourth of the five Andretti cars! Teammates Ryan Hunter-Reay (first), Marco Andretti (third) and Carlos Munoz (fourth) all finished ahead. Karam, meanwhile, did his performance on a single-car team, albeit one that at the time shared a technical partnership with Chip Ganassi Racing.
With the local broadcast on WTHR-TV delayed by about an hour from when the media banquet was happening live, Karam revealed Monday night that Ed Jones – the 2016 Indy Lights champion making his Indy 500 debut – had not won this year’s Rookie of the Year honors, and instead had lost to Fernando Alonso, the two-time Formula 1 World Champion in his oval debut.
Can't believe @Edjonesracing didn't get the Indy 500 rookie of the year.
All the while, there was Ed Jones, biding his time, racing like a veteran even as he too was a rookie in this year’s race, and promptly finishing third for Dale Coyne Racing, capping off a month where he brought the team so much joy in a month where the team had so many unexpected incidents pop up.
It’s at this point we figured, let’s not just express an opinion about the process, but instead let’s find out why the process transpired the way it did.
For that we reached out to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway PR staff for a bit of background into how the vote was conducted and why it came to the decision it did – Alonso over Jones.
For full disclosure, I had a vote for the rookie of the year, and selected Jones as my first choice and Alonso as my second.
WHAT ARE THE CRITERIA?
There are four criteria at play for the vote, which awards $50,000 to the Sunoco Rookie of the Year. They are:
(a) the driver’s skill
(b) sportsmanship
(c) accessibility and conduct during the month
(d) finishing position
Per IMS, each criteria should be considered the same as any other.
The first three are arguably more subjective categories. It takes time and careful, studious analysis to determine driver skill, and it’s a slippery slope to go on, because if you say one driver is more talented than another, then that driver gets frustrated.
Sportsmanship extends to how well the driver gets on, on track, and with his or her competitors.
There were several times it seemed Jones would have been worthy to bring up to the fourth floor press conference room but he was only in twice; once after Saturday qualifying, where he literally was only asked one question, while Alonso had six formal availabilities on the fourth floor – a special press conference after his one-day test, then five during the two weeks itself. This does not factor in the hour of media availability he had on media day, either.
Finishing position, objectively, goes to Jones. Third to 24th is the widest gap between the two. This also doesn’t factor in Jones’ other on-track performance successes this month – he also had the second fastest lap of the event, fifth quickest lap of the race, qualified 11th after Sebastien Bourdais’ accident in qualifying. Jones never looked a driver outside the top 10 outside of qualifying, and that was down to bad timing more than anything. Had Ed Carpenter Racing’s cars qualified earlier in the day on Saturday, or if Jones qualified later, it could have been a different outcome.
WHO VOTES?
Per IMS PR, it’s “a group of current and past members of the media alongside a group of IndyCar/IMS officials. It’s a moderate sized group of individuals who are close to the sport year round. What’s more important is that everyone on the list has the background/qualifications to make their choice. There are more media members on the list than IndyCar/IMS officials.”
While that doesn’t provide an exact number of voters, it does provide enough background to determine that the voting bloc is one of people that pay attention to the sport close enough to where they can make educated decisions.
HOW DOES THE VOTE HAPPEN?
Again, per IMS PR: “Those who vote receive an email with instructions. The email outlines the criteria for selection. They then supply a first and second selection. We add up the votes.
“We ask the voters to weigh the four criteria equally. Ultimately, it’s their decision who they select as first and second and whether a certain factor weighs more heavily in their decision. We simply monitor the tally of votes supplied.”
LET’S USE HISTORY AS A GUIDELINE
That’s the process outlined. It’s at this point we now look back through history and see where Alonso who again, starred all month, fits in compared to others who were not the highest-finishing rookie, but was awarded rookie of the year honors. Here’s a few examples:
The last time this happened was in 2010. Mario Romancini of Conquest Racing finished 13th, Simona de Silvestro of HVM Racing finished 14th. Essentially a wash, either would have been a deserving candidate and de Silvestro was justifiably awarded the spot.
In 1996, Richie Hearn finished third in the first 500 run as part of the Indy Racing League, still under USAC sanction, while Tony Stewart finished 24th with a blown engine, and Stewart won top rookie. Hearn drove for a smaller team (Della Penna Motorsports) and finished third, while Stewart’s Team Menard team was widely considered one with the most resources at that time.
In 1983, Teo Fabi was the polesitter and went out with a fuel gasket issue early, ending 26th. Al Unser Jr., a then unheralded-son of a several-time Indianapolis 500 champion, was top rookie finisher in 10th. Fabi was rookie of the year.
The infamous 1981 race, which took months to officially decide between Bobby Unser and Mario Andretti, saw Josele Garza (finished 23rd with a crash) win rookie of the year while the top rookie finisher was Kevin Cogan in fourth.
In 1966, Jackie Stewart finished sixth and won rookie of the year while Graham Hill, also a rookie, won the race.
So while it’s not unprecedented that a driver who’s finished worse has been awarded rookie of the year, it’s not something that happens frequently.
In terms of co-rookies-of-the-year, that’s happened in 1961 (Parnelli Jones, Bobby Marshman), 1978 (Larry Rice, Rick Mears), 1984 (Roberto Guerrero, Michael Andretti), 1989 (Bernard Jourdain, Scott Pruett) and 2002 (Alex Barron, Tomas Scheckter).
The last time the rookie of the year finished outside the top 20 was in 2007, when Phil Giebler was 29th. The only other rookie in that year’s field was the less heralded Milka Duno, who was 31st.
SO WHY DOES IT MATTER, AND WHY DID I CAST MY VOTE FOR JONES?
Using the four criteria as a guideline, and also considering the respective situations the two drivers who could realistically deserve the award, I selected Jones for the following reasons:
Skill: Jones, too, we must remember, was also making his first big oval start in an IndyCar, although his runs over two years in the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires gave him a bit of a head start over Alonso. The Coyne team made engineering changes this year and it paid dividends; Jones’ 11th place start is the team’s best in its history and in the last two years with the Honda aero kit, the Coyne cars qualified 21st, 24th, 25th and 28th (2016) and 18th, 21st and 28th (2015), and in 2015 two of them moved to the back row with in-week driver changes. After a strong week of practice, Jones never looked like qualifying worse than 12th and as noted, was disappointed not to be higher. In the race, Jones sustained rear wing damage from the Scott Dixon/Jay Howard crash. He’d also had his nose of his car punctured by debris, which cut a hole in it. His race craft in traffic was mature beyond his years.
Sportsmanship: Jones was unafraid to tell it like it is while also noting how thankful he was to be part of the Coyne team. As a driver who was unafraid to admit he was annoyed by the amount of Alonso coverage, Jones pressed on regardless. Several drivers, notably Helio Castroneves, hailed Jones’ efforts: “I have to say he did a very good job. When we ran side-by-side, he was very smart. I have to say that you drove not like a rookie, to be honest, so congrats.”
Accessibility and conduct during the month: As noted earlier, a bit of an unfair fight: Alonso was everywhere, Jones not so much. But Jones poked fun at himself after having to milk a cow following the rookie luncheon on Tuesday – that was funny.
Finishing position: Three is better than 24. Also, even if Alonso’s engine didn’t blow, there was a case to be made he might have only finished sixth or seventh, so Jones could have legitimately beat him on track anyway – and was all set to in the final stint.
Resources are not factored directly into the vote, but they are worth noting.
As Busch did in 2014, Alonso walked into a team with outstanding resources and a significant financial edge at Andretti. He had the combination of teammates in past winners Ryan Hunter-Reay and Alexander Rossi, two near-winners (and now one new one) in Takuma Sato and Marco Andretti. And with Jack Harvey there in a sixth car, Andretti had double the amount of cars.
While Coyne has made massive strides, it’s not got the winning pedigree Andretti does. Andretti has five Indianapolis 500 victories; Coyne has five total wins in its history, and only one on an oval (Justin Wilson at Texas, 2012). Setting aside the rookie angle for a second, how Jones stepped up as an overall rookie in the full series for a team in need of a leader with Bourdais sidelined was incredible to witness.
Lastly, there’s the question of what does this do for the series or the race going forward.
Forever, in history, Fernando Alonso will be able to say – and IMS will be able to declare – he is the 2017 Indianapolis 500 rookie of the year. But the award coming 11 years after he won the second of his two Formula 1 World Championships is never going to be the first thing mentioned when Alonso’s career is put into context.
Jones? We don’t know how his career will progress, but at only age 22, the Dubai-based Brit has more of his career ahead of him than behind him at this stage. Saying he was Indianapolis 500 rookie of the year for Dale Coyne Racing, a year after winning the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires championship (yes, some would argue in controversial fashion), would be a springboard for him and for Coyne’s team – which has been an IndyCar stalwart for more than 30 years. Consider also that Coyne’s team has incurred more than half a million dollars in damaged race cars the last month, and that that extra $50,000 might have helped.
In many ways, the debut of Alonso and return of McLaren was about hailing the past glory of F1 stars at Indianapolis, and in that regard, both driver and brand lived up to the hype, and the expectations.
But for an award that should go to a driver who plans to make his or her future in IndyCar full-time, it was a swing-and-miss.
American Connor De Phillippi has claimed arguably his biggest win yet on an international stage, as part of Audi Sport Team Land’s triumph Sunday in a chaotic and intense Nürburgring 24 Hours, as only the second American in the event’s history to do so (Boris Said in 2005 with BMW).
De Phillippi joined with Christopher Mies, his fellow co-champion in last year’s ADAC GT Masters, Audi veteran and ace Markus Winkelhock and Kelvin van der Linde to spring a surprise victory on the field after recovering from what appeared to be a victory-killing unscheduled pit stop in the 22nd hour thanks to a sensor problem on top of that also halted their progress, despite leading 125 laps.
But a late call to switch to rain tires with two laps to go on the full Nordschleife, so with more than 25-plus miles to go, proved an inspired one.
As van der Linde regained the lead on the wet track, it brought the No. 29 Audi R8 LMS back to the front of the field. This is De Phillippi and van der Linde’s first Nürburgring win, the second for Mies and third for Winkelhock.
De Phillippi added to DailySportscar’s Stephen Kilbey, via RACER.com, “When you come to Europe, you’re off the map for most of the U.S. media and motorsport press. They don’t realize that there’s a lot of big races over here. To pull this off is by far the biggest accomplishment of my career.”
It’s a major accomplishment for the 24-year-old out of San Clemente, Calif., who was one of open-wheel racing’s more promising young drivers through 2012, and has since become one of the most successful Americans racing abroad in the five years since.
Nürburgring’s 24 Hours, for comparative purposes, is the GT3 equivalent of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. A grueling test of endurance, strength and determination at the incredibly difficult track, mastering it is one of the hardest things you can do and winning makes it extra special.