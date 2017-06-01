Todt working for fewer FIA series calendar clashes from 2018

FIA president Jean Todt met with sporting bosses from Formula 1, Formula E and the World Endurance Championship in Monaco last weekend as part of a push for fewer calendar clashes from 2018.
Recently-appointed F1 sporting managing director Ross Brawn met with MotoGP chief Carmelo Ezpeleta two weeks ago to discuss the two series avoiding races on the same weekend from 2018.
A similar meeting was held including Todt, Brawn, Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag and WEC promoter Gerard Neveu in Monaco in order to create a “better alignment” of their schedules in the future.
“In close collaboration with its promoters, the FIA has in recent years worked hard to build and consolidate a wide variety of championships that provide great entertainment for motorsport fans,” said Todt.
“As such, it is important that everyone involved in our championships works towards ensuring that fans have every opportunity to enjoy our championships to the full.
“Today, in collaboration with our partners, we have begun the process of harmonizing our sporting calendars and I look forward to continuing this effort as we define our championship schedules for next season and beyond.”
Formula E and WEC previously enjoyed a gentleman’s agreement to not race on the same weekend given the number of drivers competing in both series, only for a clash to be sparked for July 16 between the series’ respective races in New York and the Nürburgring.
F1 is also set to race on the July 16 weekend when the British Grand Prix takes place (including Formula 2 and GP3 support events), plus IndyCar’s visit to Toronto takes place in that period also.
Mercedes Formula 1 chief Toto Wolff says the team is not currently considering a move for Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel for the 2018 season, although he could not rule the German out as an option for next year.
Mercedes currently races with Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas in F1, the latter having joined the team at the start of the season on a one-year contract following world champion Nico Rosberg’s retirement.
Bottas has made an impressive start to life with Mercedes, winning his fourth race for the team, but his seat is one of the most attractive on the grid.
Vettel is one of the biggest-name drivers out of contract at the end of the year, and currently leads the drivers’ championship by 25 points from Hamilton following his third victory of the season in Monaco last weekend.
Speaking to Press Association, Wolff said that a move for Vettel is not currently on Mercedes’ radar, but added that there are a number of drivers who would be under consideration.
“Taking Sebastian out of the equation at this stage would be silly, but equally it is not on the table right now,” Wolff said.
“I don’t see a reason why Sebastian should leave a team that probably have an equal package with us at the moment.
“‘He would not be the only one to look at. We have our young drivers that are developing well and I like both of the Red Bull drivers.
“When the time comes to assess I think there could be up to 10 drivers we would look at more closely.”
However, Wolff said that if Bottas were to continue his upward trajectory and progression with Mercedes from the early part of the season, the team would have no need to alter its line-up.
“If the season were to continue like it was now, with Valtteri’s performance ramping up all the time and him being an important and well-performing part of the team, I don’t see a reason for change.”
With the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil now in everyone’s rearview mirror, the Verizon IndyCar Series shifts its focus to the remainder of the season. And while every race is vital in the championship picture, the next several races, starting with this weekend’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix doubleheader, mark a pivotal point in the calendar for a driver looking to make a championship push.
Consider last year. Simon Pagenaud left the Indianapolis 500 leading the championship with 292 points to his name. Teammate Will Power was mired down in 11th at the time, sitting on 178 points, 114 away from the championship lead.
Power’s finishes over the next seven races went as follows: 20, 1, 1, 2, 1,2, 1. After a weird first race in Detroit, Power then went on a surreal run of four wins and two second-place finishes in the next six races. At the end of the ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway, the seventh race in that stretch, Power had vaulted all the way up to second in the standings with 477 points. Teammate Pagenaud was still in the championship lead, but with 497 points, he only led Power by 20. In summary, Power made up 94 points over those seven races to put himself within reach of the championship lead.
Heading into this year’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Presented by Lear, it’s another Team Penske driver atop the standings. Helio Castroneves currently sits on 245 points, 11 ahead of a three-way tie for second between Simon Pagenaud, Takuma Sato, and Scott Dixon. Any one of those four could emerge from Race 1 as the championship leader.
Behind them sit Alexander Rossi (190 points), Tony Kanaan (188 points), Will Power and Josef Newgarden (186 points apiece), Ed Jones (185 points) and James Hinchcliffe and Max Chilton (170 points apiece). Even Ryan Hunter-Reay, 11th with 152 points, is within the 94 points Power made up last year.
Quite simply, this championship is still up for the taking, and Detroit’s unique challenge of two races in one weekend can easily flip the tables, as Scott Dixon detailed.
“You put so much time and effort into Indianapolis, but you have to also keep your attention on the bigger picture in terms of the championship, and that continues right away in Detroit this weekend,” he explained. “Two races in two days and two qualifiers in two days can really affect the championship race, and we’re hoping we can take advantage of the points on the table this weekend.”
And of course, as a street circuit, Detroit is infamous for its bumpy surface, perhaps the bumpiest of any street circuit the series visits. Indy 500 champion Takuma Sato highlighted the bumps in talking about the challenges of the event.
“Detroit will be completely different from the Indy 500,” he asserted. “It’s going back to a street course – very bumpy track, a lot of braking and tight corners. Usually Detroit is a very exciting track and quite challenging. I personally have a good memory (finishing second in Race 2 in 2015) as well as the team has a strong record, so I’m looking forward to going back to the street course.”
Sato will be looking to avoid the now seemingly traditional post-Indianapolis 500 winner slump in the Detroit doubleheader.
Since the race was introduced as a doubleheader in 2013, here’s been the ‘500 winner’s results in Detroit:
2013: Tony Kanaan: Race 1, Started 19th, Finished 13th; Race 2, Started 19th, Finished 12th
Despite qualifying well and showing impressive speed in practice, Ed Carpenter Racing endured a difficult race day at the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil. Both Ed Carpenter and JR Hildebrand suffered somewhat of a downturn in outright pace as well as some ill-timed cautions and bad luck that kept both from finishing inside the top ten. Carpenter came home in 11th while Hildebrand took the checkered flag in 16th after incurring a penalty late in the race for jumping a restart (he was running fifth at the time).
Even Spencer Pigot, ECR’s road and street course driver for the No. 20 Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet, endured a difficult race, albeit with newcomers Juncos Racing. Pigot suffered a crash in practice and admitted after the race that something wasn’t quite right with the car, despite the best of efforts from he and the team. He soldiered home in 18th, six laps down.
With Indianapolis behind them, the focus shifts toward the rest of the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series season, beginning this weekend at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, the lone doubleheader of the year.
For Pigot, who has been nothing short of impressive on the other road and street courses, this marks his one-year anniversary with Ed Carpenter’s team. The 23-year-old joined them after running with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing on a part-time basis to open the 2016 season, and he contested the remaining road and street courses with ECR.
This weekend’s races also represent something of a milestone for Pigot. For the first time in his IndyCar career, he will contest an IndyCar event in a team with whom he previously raced at the same event. This fact is lost on the Californian.
“Last year, Detroit was my first race with Ed Carpenter Racing so it will be nice to get back to a track we’ve raced at together,” he detailed. “I enjoy the challenges of Belle Isle and I’m excited to race there again. It’s going to be a tough weekend with two races coming off a busy month of May, but I know the Fuzzy’s Vodka crew is up for it!”
Teammate Hildebrand, meanwhile, will encounter several unknowns this weekend. Given that he and Panther Racing parted ways just before the 2013 event, Hildebrand has only raced at Detroit once in 2012, a race held on an old layout. That year, there was only a short chute between turns two and three. One year later, that stretch was lengthened to a half-mile, which altered the rest of the track’s layout as well and saw an entire section removed.
Further, Hildebrand has never raced a double-header weekend in IndyCar. But, the new challenges do not appear to phase the 29-year-old.
“I am really looking forward to getting back to Detroit, I haven’t raced at Belle Isle since 2012 and never in the double header! I’ve always enjoyed the city and the whole vibe up there. It’s also the home race for Chevrolet so we’re looking to get a good result for them in both races in the Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevy,” he explained.
Currently, Pigot sits 21st in the championship (albeit while not running a full season campaign) while Hildebrand sits 13th, 22 points behind tenth place James Hinchcliffe.
If you don’t make it in racing as a driver, there are plenty of other ways to stay involved with the sport. Many drivers who went from karting up the open-wheel ladder but made it short of IndyCar work in coaching and others have business ventures that see them in several layers of the sport.
The “layer” pun here is intentional to introduce Steve Welk, who was a star karter and a promising young driver out of Wisconsin. After moving out of driving, Welk’s carved a successful career in apparel with Styled Aesthetic (outfits and apparel in both the open-wheel and sports car worlds) and as a driver coach (Linear Sport) and spotter, working most notably with fellow Wisconsinite Aaron Telitz.
Telitz won last year’s Pro Mazda Championship Presented by Cooper Tires title with Team Pelfrey, and the two have moved up the ladder into Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires this year thanks to support from Mazda. Welk also spots annually for Pippa Mann at the Indianapolis 500. This year, Telitz finished second in the Freedom 100, and Mann had her best result in six ‘500s of 17th in the 33-car field, moving forward from 28th in the No. 63 Susan G. Komen Honda for Dale Coyne Racing.
We caught up with Welk – also jokingly known as “Swelk” when the Steve and Welk are combined – for a look into his life in the racing world. Similar behind-the-scenes business of racing stories we’ve chronicled in 2017 are linked here (JJRD on coaching, Speed Group on racing business development).
—
MotorSportsTalk: Explain the idea and build process behind doing an apparel company. Since you have a racing background, how important is it to ‘look the part’ from a branding and style standpoint?
Steve Welk: “The creation of Styled Aesthetic was about a year long process between myself and my best friend and now business partner Kyle Werra. Kyle had been screen printing in his basement for pub crawls and family events for about 3 years when we started talking about making that into a proper business. This was in 2008 and I had started to see the writing on the wall that my racing career was not going to go the way I had hoped. In August that year I decided to quit driving and that is when our planning really started accelerating. In November of 2008 we started working with our first race team and we officially incorporated in January of 2009 as Styled Aesthetic.
“My racing background plays a huge roll in how we approached our company. While I was still active as a driver I had managed a kart team and later worked with ArmsUp Motorsports (one of our first clients, see right with driver Devin Wojcik) as their marketing person. Those two roles allowed me to spend a lot of time working on the branding of race teams and trying to make sure they had a proper look and how hard it was to maintain that look.
“With motorsports being a very visual sport, having a coherent brand is massive. As we were planning the company we knew Kyle’s immense art talent and my branding experience would allow us to come up with really good programs for the race teams and other clients we would eventually work with.”
MST: How do you grow a small company through sales/marketing? Is it primarily word of mouth or how do you get the word out a bit more?
SW: “Our sales and marketing approach has always been based on word of mouth and personal sales, especially in the motorsports community. When we first started the company, I sent a blanket email to pretty much every motorsports contact I had in my email list and we rolled from there. The customers that we have developed in motorsports have almost all been from relationships built with people at the track. There are times when I have specific goals in mind of teams to talk to, and other customers have come out of just random conversations I have with people at the track, or now other people recommending us.
“We have done some very targeted sponsorships as well to help expand our client base. One of my favorite programs is our position as the official apparel provider for the Team USA Scholarship (see last year’s one of two winners, Oliver Askew, right). It’s a great program to support, as well as helps us make contacts with a lot of the other great companies that support the program. For us, it’s all about being at the track and being involved.
“I also learned pretty early on, that if you provide what the client asks for, when they ask for it, you are going to be welcomed back. Knowing the industry like we do, we know when our teams race, where they race, when the test days are and so forth. When we are discussing orders they appreciate we are speaking their language which allows us to follow through on tight deadlines, for the right series at the right events. Through my race coaching and spotting, I am at the racetrack a lot and I am able to talk with our clients on a regular basis so I am able to keep track of what they are doing and what they may need next.
“So short answer is word of mouth, but it ends up being a lot of communication and paying attention to what our teams our doing so we can be ready when they need apparel.”
MST: What’s your rough number of clients for apparel and your rough number of clients you’ll coach for?
SW: “Throughout the motorsports industry we probably have 25-35 teams and motorsports related companies that we work with.
“Our clients span most of the IMSA paddock from the Porsche GT3 Cup (see Wright Motorsports, right) to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Over the last two years we have expanded to running at-track retail sale programs for four IMSA teams (Tequila Patron ESM, Michael Shank Racing, Stevenson Motorsports and JDC-Miller Motorsports).
“The retail program is managed by my sister Heidi. She joined Styled to run that program, so it’s been a lot of fun traveling to races with her again like we did when we were kids going to my kart races.
“In open-wheel we cover the entire Mazda Road to Indy where we supply teams in all three levels. ArmsUp motorsports has been with us since day one, Gregg Borland is a good friend and was a big supporter of idea when Kyle and I first began planning the company, along with Team Pelfrey, Pabst Racing, Exclusive Autosport amongst others.
“We had our first IndyCar presence with a team in the Indy 500 this year. Our sports car relationship with Mike Shank allowed us to produce some of his MSR-500 crew apparel. As open wheel has always been my passion, having an Indy 500 team wearing apparel we produced is a pretty cool thing.
“On the coaching side, I currently have about 5-6 clients that I work with throughout the year. I like to keep the number of clients concise to keep me from losing my mind a bit.
“My lead client is Aaron Telitz in the Indy Lights series. Aaron and I started working together at his first car race ever in Skip Barber over 5 years ago. As he has climbed the MRTI or relationship as evolved, so I now act as his manager as well as coach.
“This year I began working with Team Pelfrey as their Pro Mazda team coach. I was involved with them last year when Aaron won the Pro Mazda Championship and when they moved some people around in their organization and the spot opened up I jumped at the chance to continue to work with the great group of people they have.
“On the sports-car side I work with Wright Motorsports’ GT3-Cup team as a consultant on their 5-car program and with the Stevenson Motorsports team as their spotter for the NAEC and any other rounds I can attend.
“And last but not least I came back to the Indy 500 spotting for Pippa Mann for the fourth straight year (right), which I am always excited about.”
MST: How do you balance working in so many different series? What are the positives from a business standpoint of open-wheel and sports car worlds?
SW: “Running back and forth between all the series is mostly about managing expectations and time. On MRTI weekends when Lights and Pro Mazda are running together, it’s all about keeping track of time and prioritizing schedules and which fires need the most attention. On those weekends, it’s pretty manic keeping up with it all, but I really like the challenge of working on multiple programs and still doing quality work.
“The teams I work with know that I have different schedules and as long as we are on the same page that way it works out really well.
“Keeping my schedule straight at Styled is probably the most challenging thing. I am on the road for a solid 20-25 weekends, so Kyle takes on a lot of work at the shop to keep up with the demand. As we have grown as a company, that has been our biggest challenge is keeping up with the work load. It seems to be our constant battle, but we have continued to make improvements and we always look how to be better as a company.
“Being involved in both the open wheel and sports car worlds just provide more potential for clients. For Styled, if we keep producing solid work that the teams like, it just allows us to grow our brand through the two different worlds.”
MST: After your driving career ended, what piqued your interest in then coaching and apparel afterwards?
SW: “Like most race drivers, I started working as a coach at Skip Barber to pay some bills while I wasn’t getting paid to drive race cars. That experience at Skip lead to coaching gigs in karting then back to cars. I look back at it now, had I not tried to coach so much maybe I would have been more cut throat in making it as a driver. At the end of the day I really enjoyed coaching and showed some proficiency at it. When I decided to quit driving and change my focus to coaching it was a seamless transition for me as I had that plan in mind for a few years.
“My interest in apparel grew out of my love of the visuals of racing. Since I was a kid, I always loved looking at the new liveries on the cars when they were released so now working on helping teams finish their branding is pretty rewarding for me.
“The other reason I went this route was my understanding of how fickle working in the racing industry can be. It is a tough sport to make a living at, and having some varied source of income is key to surviving in it. The final reason I wanted to go into this business was the opportunity to have a business partner who was my best friend involved. The joke about Kyle and I is that our skills combined almost make one person and without his artistic ability and our shared drive to make this a success, there is no Styled Aesthetic.”
MST: What have been some of your best business successes so far via Styled Aesthetic and Linear Sport?
SW: “The short answer to that is the same in both businesses, we have earned the respect of the industry for what we do. As a driver I was never able to realize my full potential for many reasons, but these two businesses have given me that second chance to earn the respect I wasn’t able to as a driver.
“Styled for me is just the number of teams we now work with and how we continue to grow as a company. We have now been in business for seven years and every year we have grown in sales and people. Kyle and I started this company in a 200 square foot area in his basement printing 1 shirt at a time. We now have a 2800 square foot shop with seven employees. It’s all still a bit surreal to me.
“On the coaching side, my greatest success has been working with Aaron Telitz on his run up the motorsports ladder. He and I share a similar vision about life and motorsports and have grown into really good friends over our time working together.
“Winning the Pro Mazda Championship was obviously the tip of the iceberg, so far, especially in the way he won. After the oval race where he finished sixth I think and we were way down to Pato (O’Ward) in the standings, that season could have melted down. But Aaron, the team and myself all really jelled and worked forward. It was one of those seasons that don’t come around too often, so you really have to cherish them when they do.”