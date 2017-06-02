McLaren/LAT

Capito returns to Volkswagen after brief McLaren stint

By Luke SmithJun 2, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

Volkswagen has announced the return of Jost Capito to the company in the role of managing director following a brief stint with McLaren.

Capito headed up Volkswagen’s motorsport for four years, overseeing its domination of the World Rally Championship before joining up with McLaren as racing CEO last summer.

Capito had been due to work under group CEO Ron Dennis, only for Dennis to resign from his role following a boardroom struggle at the end of last year. McLaren confirmed in February that Capito would also be leaving the team after five months.

Volkswagen has now confirmed that Capito has rejoined the company in a senior management role.

“With effect from June 1, 2017, Jost Capito is to be Managing Director of Volkswagen R GmbH and Volkswagen Zubehör GmbH,” a statement from Volkswagen reads.

“Volkswagen R GmbH is the competence center for design- and performance-oriented products of the Volkswagen brand. Volkswagen Zubehör GmbH develops and markets vehicle accessories throughout the world.

“Jost Capito succeeds Ulrich Riestenpatt gt. Richter, who had been managing director since 2009. Mr. Riestenpatt gt. Richter had already become the Plant Manager at Osnabrück as Speaker of the Management Board and Managing Director, Technical, of Volkswagen Osnabrück GmbH in October 2016 in parallel to his other responsibilities.”

PREVIEW: Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Presented by Lear

Photo: IndyCar
By Tony DiZinnoJun 2, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

DETROIT – And so, the rest of the Verizon IndyCar Series season begins this weekend. With the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear offering a chance at two races – it’s double the chance for success or failure in the frame of the rest of 2017.

Here’s some of the things to look for this weekend:

2017 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Presented by Lear – Talking Points

Avoiding the “Detroit results hangover”

Takuma Sato is next up among those who head to Detroit after the whirlwind week of media since winning the Indianapolis 500. And since Detroit became a doubleheader weekend in 2013, it’s not gone well.

At the doubleheader weekends, these have been the results for the ‘500 champion:

  • 2013: Tony Kanaan, Race 1 Started 19th, Finished 13th; Race 2 19th/12th
  • 2014: Ryan Hunter-Reay, Race 1 21st/16th; Race 2 21st/19th
  • 2015: Juan Pablo Montoya, Race 1 3rd/10th; Race 2 1st/10th
  • 2016: Alexander Rossi, Race 1 17th/10th; Race 2 18th/12th

Sato is now part of a three-way tie for second in points with Simon Pagenaud and Scott Dixon, 11 behind new points leader Helio Castroneves, who moved into the spot after the race.

If Sato can survive Detroit without losing too much ground, that’ll determine where he lands in the overall championship and whether he can fight for anything the rest of the way.

Seven for seven?

Sato’s win at Indianapolis also made him the sixth winner in as many races to kick off the year. A seventh winner this weekend would match the 2000 CART and IRL seasons.

Consider Scott Dixon is not among those six who have won, and there’s others such as Castroneves – winless since race two here in 2014 and who won his first race ever in that seventh race of the 2000 CART season – among others who are yet to win this year.

Even if a repeat winner of the five drivers who have won this year repeats this weekend, there’s still a chance for seven of eight, as the series looks to tie or eclipse the record mark of 11 winners in a year.

Championship shakeup

The top 14 drivers are within 100 points heading into this weekend, with 98 points separating Castroneves in the lead from Marco Andretti in 14th. Again, a strong two or bad two races this weekend could jumble that order.

Chevy vs. Honda in Chevy’s backyard

The wins are split this year, three each between Chevrolet and Honda. Honda currently leads the Manufacturer’s Championship, 480-471.

The breakdown of winners in the Chevrolet sponsored race, since it’s been a doubleheader, are broken down this way, with Chevrolet holding a 5-3 lead.

  • 2013: Mike Conway (Coyne Honda), Simon Pagenaud (SPHM Honda)
  • 2014: Will Power (Penske Chevrolet), Helio Castroneves (Penske Chevrolet)
  • 2015: Carlos Munoz (Andretti Honda), Sebastien Bourdais (KVSH Chevrolet)
  • 2016: Sebastien Bourdais (KVSH Chevrolet), Will Power (Penske Chevrolet)

Gutierrez’s debut; Jones’ beginning of rest of year one

Dale Coyne Racing is in the spotlight this weekend, as ever. Esteban Gutierrez makes a perhaps surprise debut in the team’s No. 18 Sonny’s BBQ Honda, the Mexican driver making at least a one-weekend appearance as the latest new driver in the series.

Meanwhile for Ed Jones, in the No. 19 Boy Scouts of America Honda, the weekend presents a fascinating case study into how his psyche will affect the rest of his year. Both in 2015 and 2016, Jones had a midsummer slump that hindered his eventual points total in the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires series, although last year he made up for it when he won by the end.

Jones has never raced at Detroit and with Sebastien Bourdais absent for the foreseeable future, the Dubai-based Brit now faces an interesting opportunity where he’ll assert the team leader role. Will he rise up to the challenge and continue his success of the opening six races of the year, as he currently sits ninth in points, just five behind fifth place? Or will hit the perhaps inevitable rookie year speed bumps?

The final words

Switching it up and going with two drivers this weekend, in both A.J. Foyt Racing drivers of the ABC Supply Co. Chevrolets. Why, you ask? Carlos Munoz explained the challenge of what it takes to prep for Detroit, while teammate Conor Daly has had his best IndyCar success at this track – he’s come sixth, second and sixth in his last three starts here.

Munoz, who won his first and thus far only race of his career thus far on these streets in 2015:  “Moving on from Indy to road courses makes for a really challenging week, because everyone is really tired — the mechanics, engineers and the drivers. And Detroit is a two-race event which makes it tough. Still, Detroit is where we’ve had a lot of success. We’ve qualified good, run good and I got my first win there in 2015. They’ve ground down the bumps on the backstretch, which will be nicer, but it’s still a challenging track. I’m looking forward to it.”

And from Daly: “I love Detroit. It’s always where I get my best finish. I was second last year, and I want to win this year. This track is a lot of fun for me and having a doubleheader is great. Two races are always better than one! Should be fun!”

Here’s the IndyCar weekend schedule:

At-track schedule (all times local):

Friday, June 2
10:20-11:05 a.m. – Verizon IndyCar Series practice 1
3:30-4:15 p.m. – Verizon IndyCar Series practice 2
4:20-4:35 p.m. – Verizon IndyCar Series pit stop practice

Saturday, June 3
10:05-10:35 a.m. – Race 1 qualifying for Verizon P1 Award (two groups/12 minutes each), IndyCar.com (live)
3:03 p.m. – Driver introductions
3:43 p.m. – Command to start engines
3:50 p.m. – Chevrolet Dual in Detroit 1 (70 laps/164.5 miles), ABC (live)

Sunday, June 5
10:45-11:15 a.m. – Race 2 qualifying for Verizon P1 Award (two groups/12 minutes each), IndyCar.com (live)
2:59 p.m. – Driver introductions
3:43 p.m. – Command to start engines
3:50 p.m. – Chevrolet Dual in Detroit 2 (70 laps/164.5 miles), ABC (live)

Here’s last year’s top 10: 

Race 1

1. Sebastien Bourdais
2. Conor Daly
3. Juan Pablo Montoya
4. Graham Rahal
5. Helio Castroneves
6. Carlos Munoz
7. Ryan Hunter-Reay
8. Charlie Kimball
9. Tony Kanaan
10. Alexander Rossi

Race 2

1. Will Power
2. Simon Pagenaud
3. Ryan Hunter-Reay
4. Josef Newgarden
5. Scott Dixon
6. Conor Daly
7. Tony Kanaan
8. Sebastien Bourdais
9. Marco Andretti
10. Takuma Sato

Jenson Button to make Super GT debut at final Suzuka 1000km

Getty Images
By Luke SmithJun 2, 2017, 7:30 AM EDT

2009 Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button will make his debut in the Japanese Super GT championship in August with the Honda-backed Team Mugen.

Button stepped away from racing in F1 at the end of last year, but made a surprise return in Monaco last weekend while full-time McLaren-Honda driver Fernando Alonso competed at the Indianapolis 500.

Button has stressed time and time again that he is not interested in returning to F1 full-time, but said he would like to try other events including NASCAR and Le Mans.

Button revealed in Monaco that he would be testing a Super GT car this week, and was on Friday confirmed to be part of Team Mugen’s line-up for Suzuka 1000km.

“After driving an NSX Concept GT at the Honda Racing Thanks Day last December, I became interested in racing in Super GT,” Button said.

” I spoke with Honda and they have given me the chance to race at the Suzuka 1000km. As an F1 driver and a member of Team Mugen, I will push to win.”

Button will race alongside Hideki Mutoh and Daisuke Nakajima at Suzuka for what will be the final running of the 1000km race.

The race will be replaced in 2018 by a timed 10-hour event for FIA GT3 and GT300 machinery, and will no longer be part of the Super GT calendar.

The 2017 Suzuka 1000km takes place on August 27.

Sainz keen to emulate father by entering major rally one day

Getty Images
By Luke SmithJun 1, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

Toro Rosso Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz Jr. has revealed he would like to enter a major rally event one, following in the footsteps of his double world champion father.

Carlos Sainz Sr. raced in the FIA World Rally Championship between 1987 and 2005, winning the drivers’ title in 1990 and 1992 and finishing as runner-up on four occasions.

Sainz Jr. followed his father into motorsport, opting to focus on circuit racing. The Spaniard worked his way up the single-seater ladder, winning the Formula Renault 3.5 title in 2014 before stepping up to F1.

Sainz continues to be spoken about as one of F1’s brightest young talents, yet beyond life on the grid, he has revealed his ambition to enter a major rally event someday.

When asked about his favorite buzz in the official F1 website’s ‘The Secret Life Of…” feature, Sainz said: “Driving a rally car. One day I want to race in one of the big rallies.” He went on to add that doing a rally was on his bucket list, along with fighting for an F1 world title.

Responding to a question about the last time he was really angry, Sainz said it came over the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend in April – but not in the race when he crashed out after tangling with Lance Stroll.

“Sure everybody thinks it was the Bahrain race – wrong! It was the Saturday in Bahrain when I went out in Q1,” Sainz said.

“Sunday, it was in the heat of the race, and there **** can happen.”

Red Bull GRC: Thompson kicks off doubleheader portion of 2017

Photo: Red Bull GRC
By Tony DiZinnoJun 1, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT

Red Bull Global Rallycross heads to Thompson Speedway in Connecticut this weekend where the points could shift significantly for the first time, as the first of four doubleheader weekends in the 2017 season.

Both Saturday and Sunday races will air at 5 p.m. ET on NBC.

Thus far Scott Speed (Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross) and Sebastian Eriksson (Honda Red Bull Olsbergs MSE) have split the two wins at Memphis and Louisville.

Speed leads the championship by 10 points over teammate Tanner Foust (150-140), but the top seven in points are only separated by 45 in total, from 150 for Speed to 105 for seventh-placed Cabot Bigham of Bryan Herta Rallysport.

Steve Arpin, who sits third in points, has a pair of podiums in the privateer Loenbro Ford and was unlucky to get edged out by just 0.071 of a second last time out in Louisville. He’s on 133 points with Eriksson fourth on 129.

In the doubleheader races last year, Foust swept in Phoenix, Arpin and Foust split in Daytona, and Speed and Brian Deegan split in Los Angeles. The MCAS New River weekend was meant to be a doubleheader before the second race of the weekend was washed out, and not rescheduled.

Going back to 2015, the Daytona and Detroit doubleheaders also saw split winners before Speed (Los Angeles) and Foust (Barbados) won the final four races of doubleheaders that season.

All told, that means there’s been nine Volkswagen Andretti final round wins as part of doubleheader weekends in the last two years (five in eight 2015 races, four in six 2016 races). The last weekend Andretti did not win at least one race in a doubleheader came at Detroit in 2015, when Ken Block (Hoonigan Ford) and Patrik Sandell (Herta Ford) split that weekend.

At 0.895 of a mile, the Thompson track this weekend is a bit longer than Louisville last race, with just over 35 percent dirt.

Speed and Foust will look to uphold the Volkswagen Andretti honor in doubleheaders, while Arpin, the Hondas, Subarus or Bigham or Austin Dyne will look to play spoiler.

Points Entering:

1-41-Scott Speed, Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross, 150
2-34-Tanner Foust, Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross, 140
3-00-Steve Arpin, Loenbro Motorsports, 133
4-93-Sebastian Eriksson, Honda Red Bull OMSE, 129
5-24-Mitchell deJong, Honda Red Bull OMSE, 123
6-16-Oliver Eriksson, Honda Red Bull OMSE, 110
7-2-Cabot Bigham, Bryan Herta Rallysport, 105
8-55-Chris Atkinson, Subaru Rally Team USA, 57
9-14-Austin Dyne, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 54
10-18-Patrik Sandell, Subaru Rally Team USA, 53