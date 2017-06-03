Fresh start for Renault F1 in Montreal after Monaco struggles

Renault Formula 1 chief Cyril Abiteboul believes that next weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix marks a “fresh start” for the team after a difficult outing in Monaco that saw it miss out on points.
Renault saw Nico Hulkenberg retire early on in Monaco with an engine issue, while teammate Jolyon Palmer continued his point-less run of form as he could only cross the line 11th.
The result saw Renault fail to score points for the first time since the second round of the season in China, but Abiteboul felt that the reliability issues that blighted its efforts were to be expected six rounds into the campaign.
“Monaco was a very testing weekend for the team. We experienced reliability issues on mechanical components that were on the last race of their cycle,” Abiteboul said.
“These are challenges that all teams can experience, it is part and parcel of life in modern-day Formula 1. Monaco highlighted the areas we need to improve and further confirmed elements we knew about.
“And with the new components, we are now ready to attack the next race with the same perseverance and attitude.”
Abiteboul confirmed that Renault would be taking updated engine and gearbox parts to Canada, where he believes the team can start a new for the 2017 season.
“Canada is all about bouncing back and making a fresh start. We now have a more robust engine and gearbox and we can fully focus on maximizing performance,” Abiteboul said.
“The team in Enstone are heading to the race with an aerodynamic package adapted to the Montreal circuit.
“However, due to the challenges of the track, we certainly don’t expect an easy race.”
Since appearing to have made his final Formula 1 start after 17 seasons in Abu Dhabi at the end of last year, Jenson Button has been a busy guy.
After focusing on his triathlon training over the winter and qualifying for the world championships earlier this year (despite a penalty for speeding in one event), Button made a one-off return to F1 with McLaren in Monaco while Fernando Alonso raced in the Indianapolis 500.
Button proved he had lost none of his edge over the winter, immediately being on-the-pace in the McLaren-Honda MCL32 car despite having not driven it prior to the Monaco weekend.
However, his grand prix ended in disappointment when he tangled with Pascal Wehrlein and was forced to retire from the race, as well as picking up a grid penalty that he is unlikely to ever serve.
But JB will be serving something else soon: craft beer.
The 2009 world champion revealed on Instagram on Saturday that he is a founding member of Blue Coast Brewing Company that “will be bringing the craft beer revolution to the south of France”.
Graham Rahal will start from pole for Race 1 of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, Round 7 of the Verizon IndyCar Series season, after a controversial qualifying session saw Helio Castroneves lose his fastest lap for failing to slow down enough for a caution flag.
Rahal and Castroneves were in separate groups (Rahal in Group 1, Castroneves in Group 2), with Rahal just barely nipping Takuma Sato to go fastest in Group 1. Rahal set a track record in the process, turning a quick lap of 1:13.9681.
Castroneves, meanwhile, was able to better Rahal’s time when he went out in Group 2, with the Team Penske driver also doing so on his last lap with time of 1:13.8901.
However, amidst celebrations with his No. 3 Hitachi Team Penske teammates, Castroneves was notified by INDYCAR officials that he would lose his fastest lap after failing to slow for a caution flag (caused by Schmidt Peterson Motorsports’ Mikhail Aleshin, who received a penalty for causing that).
Castroneves second lap was still quickest of his group and puts him on the outside of the front row.
Rahal’s pole is the third of his career and his first in 134 starts (Kansas, 2009). It’s also the team’s first pole since Scott Sharp did so at Texas in 2007.
Qualifying was conducted differently from its normal fashion on road and street circuits. The field of 22 cars was split into two groups of 11, with combined times from each group setting the grid.
Because Rahal won the pole, his group assumes the odd-numbered grid positions. Takuma Sato will start third, with Alexander Rossi fourth, James Hinchcliffe fifth, and Scott Dixon sixth.
Maverick Viñales picked up his third MotoGP pole position of the season on Saturday after edging out home favorite Valentino Rossi in qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello.
Viñales arrived in Italy leading the riders’ championship by 17 points following his victory from pole position two weeks ago at Le Mans, and continued to turn the screw on his rivals by once again leading the way on Saturday at Mugello.
Viñales turned in a fastest lap of 1:46.575 to finish two-tenths of a second clear of Yamaha teammate Rossi, who took second on the grid despite riding with injuries sustained in a motocross accident late last month.
Andrea Dovizioso led Ducati’s charge in third place, 0.021 seconds back from Rossi, while wildcard teammate Michele Pirro took fourth on the grid for his one-off appearance this season.
Dani Pedrosa qualified fifth for Repsol Honda ahead of teammate Marc Marquez, with three-time champion Jorge Lorenzo finishing the session seventh. Alvaro Bautista ended Q2 eighth on the Aspar Ducati, with Danilo Petrucci and Tito Rabat rounding out the top 10.
Such an intensive preparation program is usually a signal that a race seat awaits, with the likes of Valtteri Bottas, Daniil Kvyat, Jolyon Palmer and Max Verstappen enjoying something similar in recent times.
Giovinazzi certainly has the quality to race in F1, as proven by his GP2 campaign last year and impressive (albeit crash-strewn) showing in the first two races of the season when deputizing at Sauber for the injured Pascal Wehrlein. So for him to be in contention for a race seat with what will be the only Ferrari customer team on the grid next year is no surprise.
The strange part of the announcement was who Giovinazzi would be replacing in the FP1 sessions. He’ll take Romain Grosjean’s seat in the VF-17 for one practice, and leave Kevin Magnussen on the sidelines for the remaining six. It’s unbalanced. With Magnussen on a multi-year deal, it may not point to him being the driver who would get the boot should Ferrari usher Giovinazzi in – but it’s hardly going to fill the Dane with confidence.
Ferrari’s own driver situation is of definite interest. While the Prancing Horse has once again broken into a canter after three race wins to kick off the season, neither championship leader Sebastian Vettel nor teammate Kimi Raikkonen are signed to a firm deal for next year.
Vettel will be Ferrari’s most pressing concern for 2018. His initial three-year deal is up at the end of the season, yet with the team enjoying some of its best form since the end of the Michael Schumacher era in 2006. If Vettel can continue this early season form, it seems difficult to see him leaving the team he has become so entrenched in and comfortable with, even if Mercedes may be an attractive proposition (one I shall get to shortly).
As for Raikkonen? Ferrari really has to ask itself the same question it has done for the past three years: do we want to keep Kimi around? The Finn has been solid this year, albeit unable to match Vettel for pace, and gets on well with his four-time champion teammate. Ferrari may see keeping Raikkonen, who is 38 at the end of the season, as a way to keep Vettel sweet. It may also decide that enough is enough, and that a younger driver who is perhaps more capable of challenging Vettel is required. That is a dilemma for Messers Marchionne and Arrivabene to stew over in the coming months.
Should Ferrari look elsewhere for a driver, it has few obvious options. Romain Grosjean has been linked with Ferrari in the past and has been racing for the customer Haas team for over a season now, so there is a connection. Sergio Perez is another name that has been thrown about as a future Ferrari driver, being one of the top midfield runners with Force India.
If Ferrari wants the best driver possible, then Daniel Ricciardo may be an option. The Australian is locked in to a contract with Red Bull for next year – then again, so was Vettel, and it didn’t stop him moving – but could favor a change of scenery if he believes the grass to be greener. Things are harmonious for now at Red Bull between Ricciardo and Max Verstappen, but when – or indeed if – success comes, tensions could flare.
Ricciardo moving to Ferrari would be a loss for Red Bull, yet it would also help free up a current blockage in its driver program. Carlos Sainz Jr. has been prolific with Toro Rosso for much of his time with the team, hardly shaming himself when alongside Verstappen, and is deserving of a call-up. The Spaniard is doing everything right – so surely if a move up to Red Bull didn’t come for 2018, he would then look elsewhere. Indeed, Ferrari might decide he is the Red Bull-backed driver it wants to sign.
Were Sainz to move up, then GP2 champion Pierre Gasly could get the nod to partner Daniil Kvyat. If Ricciardo and Sainz both stay, then it is Kvyat who would likely find himself in the cold.
So if Red Bull and Ferrari can be tied together in one ‘bracket’ of this driver market, then McLaren and Mercedes can be together in another. Ah, nostalgia…
For Mercedes, the decision for its driver line-up for 2018 seems quite clear: Valtteri Bottas will surely stay beyond his existing one-year deal. The Finn has seamlessly fitted in at Brackley, working well behind-the-scenes and putting in a number of impressive displays on-track, with his maiden F1 victory coming in just his fourth race for the Silver Arrows. Sure, he’s not been beating Lewis Hamilton hands down – nor would that be expected – but he’s certainly stepped up to life in a big team very well.
What’s even more important is the impact he has had on Hamilton. Mercedes F1 chief Toto Wolff noted over the Monaco weekend how different Hamilton was in himself now Nico Rosberg was out of the team, going as far as saying he could see the Briton seeing out the rest of his F1 career at Brackley. It’s definitely imaginable – and you could see Bottas being there all the while before becoming team leader when Hamilton calls it quits.
This is bad news for Fernando Alonso. Now back from his Indianapolis 500 adventure, Alonso will once again go back to a life of frustration and untapped potential as a McLaren-Honda driver. Out of contract at the end of the year, unless McLaren were to offer him a sugary sweet deal – say, freedom to go and down the Indy 500 and Le Mans as and when he pleases – and show some sign of progress on-rack, it’s hard to see Alonso sticking around.
Alonso has said that he will consider his options after the summer break, with Red Bull being the only team he couldn’t really move to give their drivers are sewn up contract-wise. I noted in a column earlier this year that a return to Ferrari was not out of the realm of imagination, yet in reality, a Vettel-Alonso partnership would not end well, as exciting as it would be for the neutral.
So that leaves Renault as Alonso’s only real option for 2018. It’s based on little more than romanticism, frankly. Alonso won his two world titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006, and returned for a second stint with the team in 2008-09 after his ill-fated year with McLaren. Renault is rebuilding, and needs a driver who is a big, big name to really lead its program – Nico Hulkenberg is a very capable driver, but he’s not Fernando Alonso… – so it would make sense.
It’s really a question of whether Renault would want to have a third whirl-around with Alonso and what it could expect to achieve in the process. Alonso would also be insistent on having the freedom to do events such as Le Mans and Indy, the latter possible (ironically) because of Honda. Renault would have to accept that if it wanted to make a deal possible.
And where does that leave McLaren? Honestly, if Alonso does indeed bail, the British team will need to think fast if it wants a replacement who even sort of fits the bill for a ‘McLaren driver’.
None of the top drivers would be interested in a move to McLaren, and if we quickly tidy up the other teams, you can see who is left up for grabs.
Esteban Ocon looks set at Force India until a place at Mercedes frees up in the future.
Williams will surely keep Lance Stroll given his funding. Felipe Massa seems to be enjoying himself and is quick on-track, so could stay on.
Mercedes may try and move Pascal Wehrlein into either Force India or Williams should a seat arise, given Honda’s arrival at Sauber, who I imagine will want one of its own juniors to partner Marcus Ericsson.
So who does McLaren call? Perez is a no given his one-year stint in 2013. The same is true of Magnussen from the following season. Sainz might be of interest if Ferrari passes over him and he’s had enough of staying at Toro Rosso. Grosjean is an option, but again, would he want to drop Haas for McLaren, particularly if Raikkonen stays on at Ferrari? Or would Kimi himself fancy a return to McLaren for a season..?
It’s really hard to see who McLaren can sign if Alonso does leave. Jenson Button enjoyed his one-race comeback in Monaco, yet he showed little desire to make a full-time return. He’s enjoying his life too much for that, spending time with his girlfriend and his dogs, and occasionally jumping in a race car. Why change that?
Thinking left field: does McLaren resolve this problem in the same way it appeased Alonso, by dipping into IndyCar and finding a Honda-associated driver? Does it decide to place all of its chips on the future, and pick Formula 3 junior Lando Norris, widely perceived as Britain’s next great F1 star, to partner Stoffel Vandoorne? Or will the heritage, prestige, and resources McLaren still undeniably boasts prove attractive to an experienced head on the existing grid?
The driver market for next year is going to be a strange one to work out. Unlike the all-out mayhem in the midfield teams that was expected last year – and only really arrived when Nico Rosberg hung up his helmet – this one will be a trickle-down market.
Once Ferrari and Mercedes make their first moves, then the rest will follow – but don’t leave it too late, or you’ll be the team to pick up the scraps and get a line-up you never really wanted.