Hinchcliffe rebounds from spin to finish third in Detroit 1

By Kyle LavigneJun 3, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT

James Hinchcliffe’s day nearly came to an early end during Race 1 of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Presented by Lear.

The Schmidt Peterson Motorsports driver spun exiting Turn 1 just after the green flag fell and, while he managed to avoid hitting the wall, the car stalled and needed to get refired before he could rejoin. However, he then caught a lucky break when a full course caution was flown for his stalled car, allowing him to rejoin the field without losing a lap.

From there, restarting 22nd and last in the field, Hinchcliffe used a combination of strategy (the team ran a two-stop race after pitting for new tires under the caution) and sheer pace to climb back into the top five by lap 20.

From there, he hung around the top five for the rest of the day and held off a fast-charging Josef Newgarden for third behind Graham Rahal and Scott Dixon, completing a Honda sweep of the podium.

As he detailed afterward, tire strategy, and a lucky caution for a stalled Conor Daly and spinning Charlie Kimball on lap 26, proved crucial in his comeback.

“Tires are the name of the game here. To be able to get off the reds after the spin in the first turn there played to our advantage,” he revealed. “And then we got that yellow at the right time right after out stop. It put us up where we belonged and I think we showed that the No. 5 Arrow car had a lot of pace. To come back from that – the boys were great in the pits and really happy to grab a podium here today.”

Hinchcliffe added that he used inspiration from Sebastien Bourdais, who won the season opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg after starting last, to help fuel his comeback. And he knew that race strategy would help his cause.

“I kind of sat in my car and thought ‘Well, Sebastien did it in St. Pete, why can’t we do the same thing?’ he quipped. “Knowing there was a strategy that kind of favored guys getting off reds who were at the back early, I immediately, as soon as we were back (there), knew we were going to be switching to that. We kind of had a backup plan in that sense.”

Hinchcliffe finished, “I was just lucky that the car was good enough and we were able to make some passes on track, make some spaces up in pit lane.”

This is Hinchcliffe’s second podium of the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series season, his other being the victory at the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Race 2 of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Presented by Lear rolls off tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. ET.

 

Dixon overcomes ankle injury to finish second in Detroit 1

By Kyle LavigneJun 3, 2017, 6:45 PM EDT

Even though he walked from it, Scott Dixon’s terrifying crash at last week’s 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil left him with an ankle injury that had him in a walking boot later in the day. He subsequently spent the next few days on crutches while the injury healed, and while his ability to race at this weekend’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Presented by Lear was never in doubt, the task at hand seemed all the more daunting.

Though the back stretch of the Belle Isle street circuit had been smoothed over, the track remained notoriously bumpy, like all street circuits. And given that Dixon is a left-foot braker, it seemed like it would be a punishing day for the Chip Ganassi Racing driver.

However, he endured the pain, which he previously explained only occurred when he lifted his foot off the brake pedal, to run a very strong race to finish second. Although he was never able to challenge race winner Graham Rahal, Dixon’s run to second was no less impressive given his injury.

“It’s been good to be back in a car,” said Dixon, who then credited the No. 9 Camping World Honda team for their efforts in building a new chassis. “Huge credit to the Camping World crew. They’ve had a rough week obviously having to build a new car. Everybody at Chip Ganassi for pitching in.”

Dixon added that the injury does make things difficult for him behind the wheel and that he was glad to have a good handling car, which made coping with things easier. “You know, the foot’s not great, but it’s working. So it’s just hard to get the last part out of the car and the performance out of it. Very lucky that everybody in the Chip Ganassi side and the Camping World crew have given me a good car for today.

Race 2 of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Presented by Lear rolls of tomorrow at 3:30 ET.

 

Graham Rahal dominant en route to first Detroit win

By Tony DiZinnoJun 3, 2017, 5:25 PM EDT

DETROIT – Graham Rahal has looked on rails all weekend at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Presented by Lear and backed it up on Saturday with his fifth and perhaps most authoritative career victory in the Verizon IndyCar Series.

The driver of the No. 15 SoldierStrong/TurnsForTroops.com Honda for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing led 55 of the 70 laps from pole, and never looked in doubt of being headed on-track or in the pits. His previous career high for most laps led in a race came in Texas in 2012, where he led 27 laps.

It was the combination of pace and strategy – Rahal only stopped twice and ran longer on the first stint – that helped deliver Rahal the win by a whopping 6.1474 seconds, to become the seventh winner in as many races this year.

Even more impressively, Rahal capped off a banner day for Honda with the shadows of General Motors’ headquarters in the background at the Raceway on Belle Isle Park, Roger Penske and Chevrolet’s home race.

Earlier in the day at Detroit, Acura picked up the first win for the new NSX GT3 in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in the GT Daytona class, with Andy Lally and Katherine Legge driving the No. 93 car.

And today, Honda swept the podium with Rahal clear of Scott Dixon, putting in an incredible drive while battling a bit of pain after his accident last week in the Indianapolis 500 to finish second, with James Hinchcliffe in third. All told, there were seven Hondas in the top 10 at the finish.

Dixon qualified sixth but rallied all day in the No. 9 Camping World Honda, only rarely dropping out of the top 10 and like Rahal, used a two-stop strategy versus a three-stopper.

Hinchcliffe spun on the opening lap of the race in the No. 5 Arrow Electronics Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda but didn’t lose a lap, and was able to parlay that unfortunate moment into a strategy advantage the rest of the way. He was up from 22nd to fifth by Lap 20 and stayed close to the top five for the remainder of the day.

Hinchcliffe had to hold off a late charge from Josef Newgarden, who was anywhere from three to nine tenths of a second faster per lap in the final stint of the race, but didn’t get close enough to make a move in the final few laps.

Helio Castroneves faded to seventh on a three-stop strategy.

WATCH: Red Bull GRC at Thompson, 5 p.m. ET on NBC times two

By Tony DiZinnoJun 3, 2017, 3:48 PM EDT

Red Bull Global Rallycross hits Thompson, Connecticut this weekend for a doubleheader, Rounds 3 and 4 of the season.

You can watch Saturday’s and Sunday’s finals each day at 5 p.m. ET on NBC. Additionally, you can watch here via stream on the NBC Sports App.

Kevin Lee, Anders Krohn and Will Christien will have the call for both races.

Scott Speed and Sebastian Eriksson have won the two races thus far this year.

Drivers, teams hit Le Mans ahead of test day (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

By Luke SmithJun 3, 2017, 3:10 PM EDT

The build-up for this year’s 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans takes a big step up over this weekend as the drivers and teams hit the Circuit de la Sarthe for the first time.

The traditional pre-Le Mans test day takes place tomorrow (Sunday June 4), making Saturday an important day of preparation and fine-tuning – oh, and the iconic photo of the field.

Here’s a quick social round-up of what’s been going on in Le Mans today. The test running gets underway at 9am local time on Sunday, with eight hours of running being afforded to teams.