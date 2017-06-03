Photo: Larry Chen/Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull GRC: Foust breaks through in Thompson race one

By Tony DiZinnoJun 3, 2017, 9:37 PM EDT

Tanner Foust has become the third different winner in as many races to kick off Red Bull Global Rallycross’ 2017 season, for Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross, doing so in race one of the Thompson, Connecticut doubleheader.

Foust joins Sebastian Eriksson (Louisville) and Scott Speed (Memphis) having reached the top step of the podium this season.

WATCH: Full Thompson Race One Replay on NBC

The full report from today’s race is below. Tomorrow’s second race will be at 5 p.m. ET on NBC, as today’s was, with Kevin Lee, Anders Krohn and Will Christien on the call.

Tanner Foust on top. Photo: Ryan DeCosta/NBC

Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross driver Tanner Foust took first place in Round 3 of the 2017 Red Bull Global Rallycross season at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park, becoming the third different Supercar winner in as many events. The former Supercar champion led a 1-2 sweep over teammate Scott Speed, while Honda Red Bull Olsbergs MSE rookie Mitchell deJong completed the podium.

“On paper, this track looked pretty smooth, but the cars took a beating, so hats off to the VARX team for putting everything together!” said Foust. “In every heat, we were fighting for it. This really is a very cool track—it’s a cool piece of American history to come here on the oldest paved oval in the country. Rallycross has been in New England before, but it’s taken a bit of a break, so it’s nice to see a lot of familiar faces from a few years ago!”

Foust executed a flawless day on Saturday, with the pole position in the morning, three heat wins and a semifinal victory in mid-day, and a flag-to-flag lead in the final. It was his first victory since last September at Evergreen Speedway, and his ninth since joining Volkswagen in the 2014 season.

While Speed found himself shuffled to the middle of the pack at the start, he fought his way back to fourth by the end of the first lap, got around Austin Dyne for third, and then found himself on Mitchell deJong’s back bumper. An almighty battle resulted, with the two-time Supercar champion trailing the 2014 GRC Lites champion for much of the race, but the Memphis winner found a way around to trade spaces on the podium.

In GRC Lites, Cyril Raymond became the third different winner of the season, and the second new race winner in as many races, after taking his own win from pole on Saturday. Christian Brooks took second place to become the new points leader, while Travis PeCoy got the best of a wild battle behind them that saw nearly half the field contend for the podium.

Full Supercar results from Red Bull Global Rallycross New England (I) are as follows:

  1. Tanner Foust, #34 Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross
  2. Scott Speed, #41 Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross
  3. Mitchell deJong, #24 Honda Red Bull Olsbergs MSE
  4. Steve Arpin, #00 Loenbro Motorsports
  5. Austin Dyne, #14 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
  6. Patrik Sandell, #18 Subaru Rally Team USA
  7. Chris Atkinson, #55 Subaru Rally Team USA
  8. Cabot Bigham, #2 Bryan Herta Rallysport
  9. Oliver Eriksson, #16 Honda Red Bull Olsbergs MSE
  10. Sebastian Eriksson, #93 Honda Red Bull Olsbergs MSE

Hinchcliffe rebounds from spin to finish third in Detroit 1

Photo: IndyCar
By Kyle LavigneJun 3, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT

James Hinchcliffe’s day nearly came to an early end during Race 1 of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Presented by Lear.

The Schmidt Peterson Motorsports driver spun exiting Turn 1 just after the green flag fell and, while he managed to avoid hitting the wall, the car stalled and needed to get refired before he could rejoin. However, he then caught a lucky break when a full course caution was flown for his stalled car, allowing him to rejoin the field without losing a lap.

From there, restarting 22nd and last in the field, Hinchcliffe used a combination of strategy (the team ran a two-stop race after pitting for new tires under the caution) and sheer pace to climb back into the top five by lap 20.

From there, he hung around the top five for the rest of the day and held off a fast-charging Josef Newgarden for third behind Graham Rahal and Scott Dixon, completing a Honda sweep of the podium.

As he detailed afterward, tire strategy, and a lucky caution for a stalled Conor Daly and spinning Charlie Kimball on lap 26, proved crucial in his comeback.

“Tires are the name of the game here. To be able to get off the reds after the spin in the first turn there played to our advantage,” he said.

“And then we got that yellow at the right time right after out stop. It put us up where we belonged and I think we showed that the No. 5 Arrow car had a lot of pace. To come back from that – the boys were great in the pits and really happy to grab a podium here today.”

Hinchcliffe added that he used inspiration from Sebastien Bourdais, who won the season opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg after starting last, to help fuel his comeback. And he knew that race strategy would help his cause.

“I kind of sat in my car and thought ‘Well, Sebastien did it in St. Pete, why can’t we do the same thing?’ he quipped. “Knowing there was a strategy that kind of favored guys getting off reds who were at the back early, I immediately, as soon as we were back (there), knew we were going to be switching to that. We kind of had a backup plan in that sense.”

Hinchcliffe finished, “I was just lucky that the car was good enough and we were able to make some passes on track, make some spaces up in pit lane.”

This is Hinchcliffe’s second podium of the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series season, his other being the victory at the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Race 2 of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Presented by Lear rolls off tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Follow Kyle Lavigne.

Dixon overcomes ankle injury to finish second in Detroit 1

Photo: IndyCar
By Kyle LavigneJun 3, 2017, 6:45 PM EDT

Even though he walked from it, Scott Dixon’s terrifying crash at last week’s 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil left him with a painful left ankle injury that had him in a walking boot later in the day. He subsequently spent the next few days on crutches while the injury healed, and while his ability to race at this weekend’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Presented by Lear was never in doubt, the task at hand seemed all the more daunting.

Though the back stretch of the Belle Isle street circuit had been smoothed over, the track remained notoriously bumpy, like all street circuits. And given that Dixon is a left-foot braker, it seemed like it would be a punishing day for the Chip Ganassi Racing driver.

However, he endured the pain, which he previously explained only occurred when he lifted his foot off the brake pedal, to run a very strong race to finish second. Although he was never able to challenge race winner Graham Rahal, Dixon’s run to second was no less impressive given his injury.

“It’s been good to be back in a car,” said Dixon, who then credited the No. 9 Camping World Honda team for their efforts in building a new chassis. “Huge credit to the Camping World crew. They’ve had a rough week obviously having to build a new car. Everybody at Chip Ganassi for pitching in.”

Dixon added that the injury does make things difficult for him behind the wheel and that he was glad to have a good handling car, which made coping with things easier.

“You know, the foot’s not great, but it’s working. So it’s just hard to get the last part out of the car and the performance out of it. Very lucky that everybody in the Chip Ganassi side and the Camping World crew have given me a good car for today.

Race 2 of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Presented by Lear rolls of tomorrow at 3:30 ET.

Follow Kyle Lavigne.

Graham Rahal dominant en route to first Detroit win

Photo: IndyCar
By Tony DiZinnoJun 3, 2017, 5:25 PM EDT

DETROIT – Graham Rahal has looked on rails all weekend at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Presented by Lear and backed it up on Saturday with his fifth and perhaps most authoritative career victory in the Verizon IndyCar Series.

The driver of the No. 15 SoldierStrong/TurnsForTroops.com Honda for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing led 55 of the 70 laps from pole, and never looked in doubt of being headed on-track or in the pits. His previous career high for most laps led in a race came in Texas in 2012, where he led 27 laps.

It was the combination of pace and strategy – Rahal only stopped twice and ran longer on the first stint – that helped deliver Rahal the win by a whopping 6.1474 seconds, to become the seventh winner in as many races this year.

Even more impressively, Rahal capped off a banner day for Honda with the shadows of General Motors’ headquarters in the background at the Raceway on Belle Isle Park, Roger Penske and Chevrolet’s home race.

Earlier in the day at Detroit, Acura picked up the first win for the new NSX GT3 in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in the GT Daytona class, with Andy Lally and Katherine Legge driving the No. 93 car.

And today, Honda swept the podium with Rahal clear of Scott Dixon, putting in an incredible drive while battling a bit of pain after his accident last week in the Indianapolis 500 to finish second, with James Hinchcliffe in third. All told, there were seven Hondas in the top 10 at the finish.

Dixon qualified sixth but rallied all day in the No. 9 Camping World Honda, only rarely dropping out of the top 10 and like Rahal, used a two-stop strategy versus a three-stopper.

Hinchcliffe spun on the opening lap of the race in the No. 5 Arrow Electronics Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda but didn’t lose a lap, and was able to parlay that unfortunate moment into a strategy advantage the rest of the way. He was up from 22nd to fifth by Lap 20 and stayed close to the top five for the remainder of the day.

Hinchcliffe had to hold off a late charge from Josef Newgarden, who was anywhere from three to nine tenths of a second faster per lap in the final stint of the race, but didn’t get close enough to make a move in the final few laps.

Helio Castroneves faded to seventh on a three-stop strategy.

More to follow.

WATCH: Red Bull GRC at Thompson, 5 p.m. ET on NBC times two

By Tony DiZinnoJun 3, 2017, 3:48 PM EDT

Red Bull Global Rallycross hits Thompson, Connecticut this weekend for a doubleheader, Rounds 3 and 4 of the season.

You can watch Saturday’s and Sunday’s finals each day at 5 p.m. ET on NBC. Additionally, you can watch here via stream on the NBC Sports App.

Kevin Lee, Anders Krohn and Will Christien will have the call for both races.

Scott Speed and Sebastian Eriksson have won the two races thus far this year.