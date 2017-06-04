Photo: Scuderia Corsa

Bell, Sweedler kick off Le Mans title defense with solid test

By Tony DiZinnoJun 4, 2017, 3:37 PM EDT

NBCSN Verizon IndyCar Series analyst Townsend Bell and longtime co-driver Bill Sweedler have a new car, and a new teammate, with which to defend their GTE-Am class victory in the 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans.

After co-driving with Jeff Segal to win last year’s race in the No. 62 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 458 Italia, Bell and Sweedler now join Cooper MacNeil in the WeatherTech-backed No. 62 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GTE, the next iteration in the line of successful Ferrari GT models.

MacNeil arrived in France after competing Saturday in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Detroit, one of several drivers who flew on his private plane over to Le Mans immediately after the race.

All three drivers were busy today in the Le Mans Test Day. In total, the trio ran 74 laps around the 8.4-mile closed-road circuit. At the end of nearly eight hours of running the trio were fourth on the time sheet with a fast lap of 3:58.599, fastest of the class Ferrari cars, and fourth in the GTE Am class.

“Solid first day running at Le Mans,” Bell said. “The WeatherTech Ferrari was perfect out of the box. Cooper and Bill were really strong too their first time in this new car. Can’t wait for race day!”

Sweedler added, “The team had the car ready go from the drop of the green this morning. It was great to get in a lot of laps for all three of us today. The car feels great on the track and we all drove competitive times. Gives me a lot of confidence for the race in two weeks.”

MacNeil, who was last of the group to arrive, hailed Bell and Sweedler’s immediate feedback and pace.

“Townsend and Bill arrived before I did and had everything ready to go,” MacNeil said. “When I got in the car it was right. We need to work on my seating position a little bit, but that is a small thing we will correct. The Michelin tires are great and I turned a lot of laps. The WeatherTech Ferrari is very confidence inspiring around this 8-mile track. I am happy with the way the day went and I am looking for driving it in the 24.”

Toyota sweeps Le Mans test day, beats 2016 pole time

ACO
By Luke SmithJun 4, 2017, 2:07 PM EDT

Toyota Gazoo Racing made an impressive start to this year’s official running at the Circuit de la Sarthe ahead of the 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans by dominating Sunday’s test day, beating the pole time from 2016 in the process.

Toyota heads into this year’s edition of the endurance classic out to avenge its heartbreaking defeat, and made an immediate impact by sweeping the top three positions on Sunday.

Kamui Kobayashi turned in a fastest lap of 3:18.132 in the No. 7 Toyota TS050 Hybrid to finish over a second clear of the sister No. 8 entry at the top of the timesheets, as well as lapping 1.6 seconds quicker than last year’s pole time.

Defending Le Mans holder Porsche endured a tough day blighted by a number of issues, leaving the No. 2 919 Hybrid fourth, 3.3 seconds off the headline pace, with the No. 1 car behind in P5.

Signatech Alpine set the pace in LMP2 as Nelson Panciatici posted a fastest lap of 3:28.146 in the No. 35 Alpine A470 Gibson (rebadged Oreca 07), giving the French squad P1 by almost seven-tenths of a second. Jean-Eric Vergne put in an impressive display on his first outing at the Circuit de la Sarthe to finish second for Manor, while Alex Brundle was third-fastest for Jackie Chan DC Racing.

Oliver Gavin topped the timesheets for Corvette in GTE Pro, posting a best time of 3:54.701 in the No. 64 C7.R as the Porsche 911 RSRs followed in second and third, the No. 91 leading the No. 92. Curiously, Ford Chip Ganassi Racing’s Le Mans defense started in quiet fashion as its quartet of Ford GTs filled out the bottom four positions.

Aston Martin Racing led the way in GTE Am courtesy of Pedro Lamy in the No. 98 Vantage V8, whose time of 3:58.250 was enough to give the British marque top spot by 0.052 seconds. Fernando Rees finished second in the No. 50 Larbre Competition Corvette C7.R, with Matteo Cairoli taking third for Dempsey-Proton Racing.

Red Bull GRC: Best of Thompson race one, Saturday (PHOTOS)

All photos: Ryan DeCosta
By Tony DiZinnoJun 4, 2017, 12:55 PM EDT

Red Bull Global Rallycross hits Thompson Speedway in Connecticut this weekend for Rounds 3 and 4 of the 2017 season.

You can see the fourth round of the season today at 5 p.m. ET on NBC, with Kevin Lee, Anders Krohn and Will Christien on the call (stream link here via NBC Sports App).

On Saturday, NASCAR on NBC social media community manager Ryan DeCosta was on site for the opening round of the weekend and grabbed a good selection of photos.

Here’s a roundup of those, below (All Photos: Ryan DeCosta):

Tanner Foust, No. 34 Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross Volkswagen Beetle GRC
Scott Speed, No. 41 Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross Volkswagen Beetle GRC leads Austin Dyne, No. 14 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Ford Fiesta ST
From left to right: Chris Atkinson, No. 55 Subaru Rally Team USA Subaru WRX-STi, Sebastian Eriksson, No. 93 Honda Red Bull Olsbergs MSE Honda Civic Coupe, Cabot Bigham, No. 2 Bryan Herta Rallysport Ford Fiesta ST, Steve Arpin, No. 00 Loenbro Motorsports Ford Fiesta ST
Sebastian Eriksson, No. 93 Honda Red Bull Olsbergs MSE Honda Civic Coupe
Mitchell DeJong, No. 24 Honda Red Bull Olsbergs MSE Honda Civic Coupe
Mitchell DeJong, No. 24 Honda Red Bull Olsbergs MSE Honda Civic Coupe
Cyril Raymond, No. 13 Olsbergs MSE X Forces (GRC Lites)
Tanner Foust, No. 34 Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross Volkswagen Beetle GRC, Scott Speed, No. 41 Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross Volkswagen Beetle GRC
Scott Speed, No. 41 Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross Volkswagen Beetle GRC
Scott Speed, No. 41 Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross Volkswagen Beetle GRC, Cabot Bigham, No. 2 Bryan Herta Rallysport Ford Fiesta ST
Quiet track at Thompson Speedway in Connecticut.


No frustration for Toro Rosso over Renault F1 engine deficit

Getty Images
By Luke SmithJun 4, 2017, 12:01 PM EDT

Toro Rosso Formula 1 chief Franz Tost says there is no frustration over the power deficit of the Renault engine used by the team, citing confidence in the French manufacturer to make gains in the coming races.

Toro Rosso’s weakest area through 2016 was power after it opted to use Ferrari’s 2015-spec engines, meaning development was frozen for the entire year.

With relations between parent team Red Bull and Renault once again cordial, Toro Rosso moved back to a current-year supply for 2017, only to for there to be a power deficit compared to the Ferrari and Mercedes power units.

Toro Rosso currently sits fifth in the F1 constructors’ championship, with Carlos Sainz Jr. scoring its best result of the season so far last time out in Monaco, finishing sixth.

Renault has promised engine updates will arrive in the next few races, and Tost is pleased with the progress that is being made, even if it is gradual.

“Renault is making some small steps,” Tost said. “First of all, they have to get everything under control from the reliability side. We must not forget that Renault came up with a completely new design of an engine and this takes time.

“We all know that the power unit now is very very complicated and I’m convinced that within the second half of the season they will provide us with a very good, powerful engine. I must say that so far we are quite happy with the performance with Renault.”

While Red Bull remains frustrated by the performance of its power unit as it looks to gain ground on rivals Ferrari and Mercedes, Tost said Toro Rosso remains relaxed, particularly in light of its struggles in 2016.

“There’s no frustration. It always depends where you are coming from,” Tost said.

“Last year we had a one year-old engine and now we are even happy to have this year’s engine and as I just mentioned before, I’m convinced that Renault will do the steps forward which they promised.”

Sato snatches Detroit two pole with new track record

Photo: IndyCar
By Tony DiZinnoJun 4, 2017, 11:21 AM EDT

DETROIT – Takuma Sato has snatched the pole for the second race of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Presented by Lear right near the end of the second session with a new track record lap of 1:13.6732.

What looked like a near unassailable time of 1:13.9449 from Will Power – on Firestone’s black primary tires – was first for most of the second group of qualifying by more than 1.3 seconds.

Then a pair of Hondas slapped on some Firestone red alternates and found buckets of time and dropped Power down the order.

First Saturday winner Graham Rahal and then Sato supplanted him.

The second group was significantly quicker than the first group because of an accident for Carlos Munoz in the first group at Turn 2. That negated a lot of potential track time for drivers to improve and as such, left group one leader Ryan Hunter-Reay more than 1.5 seconds in arrears of Sato’s time, even though he led his session.

Both Sato and Hunter-Reay receive a point for leading their sessions.

Here’s the times, below.