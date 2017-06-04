Dovizioso, Ducati take memorable home MotoGP win at Mugello

Andrea Dovizioso led Ducati to its first home MotoGP victory in eight years on Sunday with a controlled display in the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello.
On a day that saw Italian riders take victories in all three world championship classes, Dovizioso charged from third on the grid to score Ducati’s first win of the season, breaking Yamaha and Honda’s dominance.
Dovizioso made a slow start, dropping back to fifth by the end of the second lap as old rivals Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo battled for position at the front.
World championship leader Maverick Viñales managed to pick off Lorenzo and Yamaha teammate Rossi to take the lead by the end of Lap 4, with Dovizioso following him through.
Dovizioso managed to hit the front 10 laps later, slipping past Viñales and leaving the Spaniard in the clutches of Danilo Petrucci, who had charged all the way from ninth on the grid to find himself embroiled in the battle for second.
While Dovizioso was able to finish a second clear of the field to claim his third MotoGP win, Viñales held on to P2 to extend his championship lead, leaving Petrucci third.
Despite riding with injuries sustained in a motocross accident last week, Rossi took fourth place for Yamaha ahead of Alvaro Bautista, who was fifth and the third-fastest Ducati.
Honda’s Marc Marquez was sixth ahead of Tech3’s Johann Zarco and Lorenzo, who faded after his early charge, eventually finishing eighth. Michele Pirro and Andrea Iannone rounded out the top 10 positions at Mugello.
Ex-Formula 1 driver Rubens Barrichello is relishing his upcoming debut in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, believing it to be an important step in his storied racing career.
Barrichello raced in F1 between 1993 and 2011, taking 11 race wins and finishing second in the drivers’ championship in 2002 and 2004 with Ferrari.
The Brazilian has raced in IndyCar and Brazilian Stock Cars since his F1 career ended, as well as making two starts in the Rolex 24 at Daytona, where he finished second in 2016 with Wayne Taylor Racing.
Barrichello confirmed back in February that he would be making his first Le Mans start in 2017 with Racing Team Nederland in the LMP2 class alongside Jan Lammers and Frits van Eerd.
The F1 veteran will get his first real-life taste of the Circuit de la Sarthe on Sunday during the Le Mans test day, and the prospect of being part of the famous race is something he relishes.
“I watched the race on TV for such a long and time. The fact that I have done Monaco and I have done Indianapolis, I think Le Mans is something that is important to do as well as part of my career too,” Barrichello told the FIA website.
“Most important is the fact that I love what I do. When I raced in Formula 1 after 19 years, people said to me: ‘You should stop, you’ve done so much already’. But I will stop when I think I don’t love driving anymore.
“I’m doing more driving now than I did when I was in Formula 1 with Stock Cars and karting, so I am still a very competitive person.
“So the shot at Le Mans is very nice to do because I love what I do very much.”
Fernando Alonso has brushed off criticism regarding his team moves through his Formula 1 career, believing he is “doing OK” despite having not won a world title in 11 years.
Alonso took back-to-back F1 drivers’ championships in 2005 and 2006 with Renault, but subsequent stints with McLaren, Renault (again), Ferrari and McLaren (again) have failed to yield a third title.
Alonso enjoyed near-misses in 2007, 2010 and 2012, but now finds himself battling towards the back of the field amid ongoing power unit problems for McLaren’s partner, Honda.
The Spaniard failed to score any points through the opening five races of the season before missing the Monaco Grand Prix so he could enter the 101st Indianapolis 500, where he retired after leading 27 laps following an engine failure.
Speaking to The Mail on Sunday in the UK, Alonso stressed that winning a third world title remains his priority, but added that he does not understand criticism regarding perceived wrong team moves through his time in F1 as he has still enjoyed some success.
“My first priority is Formula One and to win my third world championship. My second priority was to enjoy the experience of Indy 500, and I managed to do that,” Alonso said.
“I read that people are sad. They want to see me at the front more, winning more. But when I went to Indy it was a totally different environment and the people still respected me a lot. They expected something to happen on the track.
“I made each move from one team to another because I felt it was right in my heart. And if you go back 17 or 18 years, I was traveling in my dad’s van to go-kart races in Italy.
“I could have been working in a supermarket at home in Oviedo. And now I come to America and the people follow me everywhere.”
“I don’t agree with: ‘What a shame. Alonso should have done this or that’.
“I have won 97 podiums and two titles. I think I’m doing OK.”
Tanner Foust has become the third different winner in as many races to kick off Red Bull Global Rallycross’ 2017 season, for Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross, doing so in race one of the Thompson, Connecticut doubleheader.
Foust joins Sebastian Eriksson (Louisville) and Scott Speed (Memphis) having reached the top step of the podium this season.
“On paper, this track looked pretty smooth, but the cars took a beating, so hats off to the VARX team for putting everything together!” said Foust. “In every heat, we were fighting for it. This really is a very cool track—it’s a cool piece of American history to come here on the oldest paved oval in the country. Rallycross has been in New England before, but it’s taken a bit of a break, so it’s nice to see a lot of familiar faces from a few years ago!”
Foust executed a flawless day on Saturday, with the pole position in the morning, three heat wins and a semifinal victory in mid-day, and a flag-to-flag lead in the final. It was his first victory since last September at Evergreen Speedway, and his ninth since joining Volkswagen in the 2014 season.
While Speed found himself shuffled to the middle of the pack at the start, he fought his way back to fourth by the end of the first lap, got around Austin Dyne for third, and then found himself on Mitchell deJong’s back bumper. An almighty battle resulted, with the two-time Supercar champion trailing the 2014 GRC Lites champion for much of the race, but the Memphis winner found a way around to trade spaces on the podium.
In GRC Lites, Cyril Raymond became the third different winner of the season, and the second new race winner in as many races, after taking his own win from pole on Saturday. Christian Brooks took second place to become the new points leader, while Travis PeCoy got the best of a wild battle behind them that saw nearly half the field contend for the podium.
Full Supercar results from Red Bull Global Rallycross New England (I) are as follows:
Tanner Foust, #34 Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross
Scott Speed, #41 Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross
Mitchell deJong, #24 Honda Red Bull Olsbergs MSE
Steve Arpin, #00 Loenbro Motorsports
Austin Dyne, #14 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Patrik Sandell, #18 Subaru Rally Team USA
Chris Atkinson, #55 Subaru Rally Team USA
Cabot Bigham, #2 Bryan Herta Rallysport
Oliver Eriksson, #16 Honda Red Bull Olsbergs MSE
Sebastian Eriksson, #93 Honda Red Bull Olsbergs MSE