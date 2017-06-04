Photo: IndyCar

Graham Rahal doubles up in Detroit

By Tony DiZinnoJun 4, 2017, 5:42 PM EDT

DETROIT – Graham Rahal called his shot at the start of the weekend, saying he could dominate if he got the pole ahead of this weekend’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Presented by Lear.

He did just that in race one. And he did it again in race two.

The American became the first to wave the flag as a U.S. winner at the Raceway on Belle Isle Park since 1996 (Michael Andretti) on Saturday, becoming the seventh winner in as many races in the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series season.

And on Sunday, he became the first driver to double up in 2017, and also became the first driver to win both races of the Detroit doubleheader since the format was introduced in 2013, surviving a late red flag for a pair of mechanicals to do it. Scott Dixon swept Toronto in 2013, the only other doubleheader sweep race winner in the format’s history.

The No. 15 SoldierStrong/TurnsForTroops.com Honda won today’s race by 1.1772 seconds after leading 41 of 70 laps in this race, once again almost completing a perfect weekend. All he missed today was a point for being the fastest qualifier in his group.

Rahal got into the net lead after the first round of pit stops, because he was on a two-stop strategy while others were on a three-stopper. Rahal was second on the road to Josef Newgarden but net first after getting ahead of Takuma Sato by Lap 25. Once Newgarden pitted on Lap 29, that moved Rahal to the lead on Lap 30, and that was where he’d stay the rest of the race except during the pit stop cycles themselves.

On a three-stop strategy, Newgarden pushed early to get up to fifth place in the No. 2 hum by Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, and then leap-frogged past polesitter Sato, Will Power and Simon Pagenaud on his final stop to get up to second on track.

It marks Newgarden’s first podium in Detroit and caps off a weekend where he was the top finishing Chevrolet, and top finishing Team Penske driver, in both the manufacturer and team owner Roger Penske’s home race.

Power took third place in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet after getting ahead of Sato on the last stop with a quicker final exit.

Sato fell to fourth in the No. 26 Ruoff Home Mortgage Honda for Andretti Autosport after scoring his first pole position in three years in the morning.

Pagenaud took the No. 1 DXC Technology Team Penske Chevrolet to the final top-five position.

There was not a caution that interrupted the race, which looked set to be the second time in the last three road or street races this has happened (INDYCAR Grand Prix at IMS road course), until Lap 66 when James Hinchcliffe stopped on track exiting Turn 2.

It got worse when Spencer Pigot’s Chevrolet engine blew up in spectacular fashion also exiting Turn 2, and that brought out a red flag to clean up the track. That lasted 18 minutes.

While contact was expected, it didn’t come on the restart – and Rahal held on over Newgarden and Power in what was an anticlimactic finish.

There was some contact earlier throughout the race – notably involving front-row starter Ryan Hunter-Reay and Helio Castroneves where Castroneves had a left rear flat and Hunter-Reay required a front wing change – and also when rookie Ed Jones and JR Hildebrand collided.

Jones hadn’t looked a rookie all season but that contact coupled with a stall on exit left him in a season-worst 22nd and last place after starting only 17th.

Results are below. More to follow.

Bell, Sweedler kick off Le Mans title defense with solid test

By Tony DiZinnoJun 4, 2017, 3:37 PM EDT

NBCSN Verizon IndyCar Series analyst Townsend Bell and longtime co-driver Bill Sweedler have a new car, and a new teammate, with which to defend their GTE-Am class victory in the 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans.

After co-driving with Jeff Segal to win last year’s race in the No. 62 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 458 Italia, Bell and Sweedler now join Cooper MacNeil in the WeatherTech-backed No. 62 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GTE, the next iteration in the line of successful Ferrari GT models.

MacNeil arrived in France after competing Saturday in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Detroit, one of several drivers who flew on his private plane over to Le Mans immediately after the race.

All three drivers were busy today in the Le Mans Test Day. In total, the trio ran 74 laps around the 8.4-mile closed-road circuit. At the end of nearly eight hours of running the trio were fourth on the time sheet with a fast lap of 3:58.599, fastest of the class Ferrari cars, and fourth in the GTE Am class.

“Solid first day running at Le Mans,” Bell said. “The WeatherTech Ferrari was perfect out of the box. Cooper and Bill were really strong too their first time in this new car. Can’t wait for race day!”

Sweedler added, “The team had the car ready go from the drop of the green this morning. It was great to get in a lot of laps for all three of us today. The car feels great on the track and we all drove competitive times. Gives me a lot of confidence for the race in two weeks.”

MacNeil, who was last of the group to arrive, hailed Bell and Sweedler’s immediate feedback and pace.

“Townsend and Bill arrived before I did and had everything ready to go,” MacNeil said. “When I got in the car it was right. We need to work on my seating position a little bit, but that is a small thing we will correct. The Michelin tires are great and I turned a lot of laps. The WeatherTech Ferrari is very confidence inspiring around this 8-mile track. I am happy with the way the day went and I am looking for driving it in the 24.”

Toyota sweeps Le Mans test day, beats 2016 pole time

By Luke SmithJun 4, 2017, 2:07 PM EDT

Toyota Gazoo Racing made an impressive start to this year’s official running at the Circuit de la Sarthe ahead of the 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans by dominating Sunday’s test day, beating the pole time from 2016 in the process.

Toyota heads into this year’s edition of the endurance classic out to avenge its heartbreaking defeat, and made an immediate impact by sweeping the top three positions on Sunday.

Kamui Kobayashi turned in a fastest lap of 3:18.132 in the No. 7 Toyota TS050 Hybrid to finish over a second clear of the sister No. 8 entry at the top of the timesheets, as well as lapping 1.6 seconds quicker than last year’s pole time.

Defending Le Mans holder Porsche endured a tough day blighted by a number of issues, leaving the No. 2 919 Hybrid fourth, 3.3 seconds off the headline pace, with the No. 1 car behind in P5.

Signatech Alpine set the pace in LMP2 as Nelson Panciatici posted a fastest lap of 3:28.146 in the No. 35 Alpine A470 Gibson (rebadged Oreca 07), giving the French squad P1 by almost seven-tenths of a second. Jean-Eric Vergne put in an impressive display on his first outing at the Circuit de la Sarthe to finish second for Manor, while Alex Brundle was third-fastest for Jackie Chan DC Racing.

Oliver Gavin topped the timesheets for Corvette in GTE Pro, posting a best time of 3:54.701 in the No. 64 C7.R as the Porsche 911 RSRs followed in second and third, the No. 91 leading the No. 92. Curiously, Ford Chip Ganassi Racing’s Le Mans defense started in quiet fashion as its quartet of Ford GTs filled out the bottom four positions.

Aston Martin Racing led the way in GTE Am courtesy of Pedro Lamy in the No. 98 Vantage V8, whose time of 3:58.250 was enough to give the British marque top spot by 0.052 seconds. Fernando Rees finished second in the No. 50 Larbre Competition Corvette C7.R, with Matteo Cairoli taking third for Dempsey-Proton Racing.

Red Bull GRC: Best of Thompson race one, Saturday (PHOTOS)

By Tony DiZinnoJun 4, 2017, 12:55 PM EDT

Red Bull Global Rallycross hits Thompson Speedway in Connecticut this weekend for Rounds 3 and 4 of the 2017 season.

You can see the fourth round of the season today at 5 p.m. ET on NBC, with Kevin Lee, Anders Krohn and Will Christien on the call (stream link here via NBC Sports App).

On Saturday, NASCAR on NBC social media community manager Ryan DeCosta was on site for the opening round of the weekend and grabbed a good selection of photos.

Here’s a roundup of those, below (All Photos: Ryan DeCosta):

Tanner Foust, No. 34 Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross Volkswagen Beetle GRC
Scott Speed, No. 41 Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross Volkswagen Beetle GRC leads Austin Dyne, No. 14 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Ford Fiesta ST
From left to right: Chris Atkinson, No. 55 Subaru Rally Team USA Subaru WRX-STi, Sebastian Eriksson, No. 93 Honda Red Bull Olsbergs MSE Honda Civic Coupe, Cabot Bigham, No. 2 Bryan Herta Rallysport Ford Fiesta ST, Steve Arpin, No. 00 Loenbro Motorsports Ford Fiesta ST
Sebastian Eriksson, No. 93 Honda Red Bull Olsbergs MSE Honda Civic Coupe
Mitchell DeJong, No. 24 Honda Red Bull Olsbergs MSE Honda Civic Coupe
Mitchell DeJong, No. 24 Honda Red Bull Olsbergs MSE Honda Civic Coupe
Cyril Raymond, No. 13 Olsbergs MSE X Forces (GRC Lites)
Tanner Foust, No. 34 Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross Volkswagen Beetle GRC, Scott Speed, No. 41 Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross Volkswagen Beetle GRC
Scott Speed, No. 41 Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross Volkswagen Beetle GRC
Scott Speed, No. 41 Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross Volkswagen Beetle GRC, Cabot Bigham, No. 2 Bryan Herta Rallysport Ford Fiesta ST
Quiet track at Thompson Speedway in Connecticut.


No frustration for Toro Rosso over Renault F1 engine deficit

By Luke SmithJun 4, 2017, 12:01 PM EDT

Toro Rosso Formula 1 chief Franz Tost says there is no frustration over the power deficit of the Renault engine used by the team, citing confidence in the French manufacturer to make gains in the coming races.

Toro Rosso’s weakest area through 2016 was power after it opted to use Ferrari’s 2015-spec engines, meaning development was frozen for the entire year.

With relations between parent team Red Bull and Renault once again cordial, Toro Rosso moved back to a current-year supply for 2017, only to for there to be a power deficit compared to the Ferrari and Mercedes power units.

Toro Rosso currently sits fifth in the F1 constructors’ championship, with Carlos Sainz Jr. scoring its best result of the season so far last time out in Monaco, finishing sixth.

Renault has promised engine updates will arrive in the next few races, and Tost is pleased with the progress that is being made, even if it is gradual.

“Renault is making some small steps,” Tost said. “First of all, they have to get everything under control from the reliability side. We must not forget that Renault came up with a completely new design of an engine and this takes time.

“We all know that the power unit now is very very complicated and I’m convinced that within the second half of the season they will provide us with a very good, powerful engine. I must say that so far we are quite happy with the performance with Renault.”

While Red Bull remains frustrated by the performance of its power unit as it looks to gain ground on rivals Ferrari and Mercedes, Tost said Toro Rosso remains relaxed, particularly in light of its struggles in 2016.

“There’s no frustration. It always depends where you are coming from,” Tost said.

“Last year we had a one year-old engine and now we are even happy to have this year’s engine and as I just mentioned before, I’m convinced that Renault will do the steps forward which they promised.”