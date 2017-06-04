ACO

Toyota sweeps Le Mans test day, beats 2016 pole time

By Luke SmithJun 4, 2017, 2:07 PM EDT

Toyota Gazoo Racing made an impressive start to this year’s official running at the Circuit de la Sarthe ahead of the 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans by dominating Sunday’s test day, beating the pole time from 2016 in the process.

Toyota heads into this year’s edition of the endurance classic out to avenge its heartbreaking defeat, and made an immediate impact by sweeping the top three positions on Sunday.

Kamui Kobayashi turned in a fastest lap of 3:18.132 in the No. 7 Toyota TS050 Hybrid to finish over a second clear of the sister No. 8 entry at the top of the timesheets, as well as lapping 1.6 seconds quicker than last year’s pole time.

Defending Le Mans holder Porsche endured a tough day blighted by a number of issues, leaving the No. 2 919 Hybrid fourth, 3.3 seconds off the headline pace, with the No. 1 car behind in P5.

Signatech Alpine set the pace in LMP2 as Nelson Panciatici posted a fastest lap of 3:28.146 in the No. 35 Alpine A470 Gibson (rebadged Oreca 07), giving the French squad P1 by almost seven-tenths of a second. Jean-Eric Vergne put in an impressive display on his first outing at the Circuit de la Sarthe to finish second for Manor, while Alex Brundle was third-fastest for Jackie Chan DC Racing.

Oliver Gavin topped the timesheets for Corvette in GTE Pro, posting a best time of 3:54.701 in the No. 64 C7.R as the Porsche 911 RSRs followed in second and third, the No. 91 leading the No. 92. Curiously, Ford Chip Ganassi Racing’s Le Mans defense started in quiet fashion as its quartet of Ford GTs filled out the bottom four positions.

Aston Martin Racing led the way in GTE Am courtesy of Pedro Lamy in the No. 98 Vantage V8, whose time of 3:58.250 was enough to give the British marque top spot by 0.052 seconds. Fernando Rees finished second in the No. 50 Larbre Competition Corvette C7.R, with Matteo Cairoli taking third for Dempsey-Proton Racing.

Red Bull GRC: Best of Thompson race one, Saturday (PHOTOS)

All photos: Ryan DeCosta
By Tony DiZinnoJun 4, 2017, 12:55 PM EDT

Red Bull Global Rallycross hits Thompson Speedway in Connecticut this weekend for Rounds 3 and 4 of the 2017 season.

You can see the fourth round of the season today at 5 p.m. ET on NBC, with Kevin Lee, Anders Krohn and Will Christien on the call (stream link here via NBC Sports App).

On Saturday, NASCAR on NBC social media community manager Ryan DeCosta was on site for the opening round of the weekend and grabbed a good selection of photos.

Here’s a roundup of those, below (All Photos: Ryan DeCosta):

Tanner Foust, No. 34 Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross Volkswagen Beetle GRC
Tanner Foust, No. 34 Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross Volkswagen Beetle GRC
Scott Speed, No. 41 Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross Volkswagen Beetle GRC leads Austin Dyne, No. 14 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Ford Fiesta ST
From left to right: Chris Atkinson, No. 55 Subaru Rally Team USA Subaru WRX-STi, Sebastian Eriksson, No. 93 Honda Red Bull Olsbergs MSE Honda Civic Coupe, Cabot Bigham, No. 2 Bryan Herta Rallysport Ford Fiesta ST, Steve Arpin, No. 00 Loenbro Motorsports Ford Fiesta ST
Sebastian Eriksson, No. 93 Honda Red Bull Olsbergs MSE Honda Civic Coupe
Tanner Foust, No. 34 Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross Volkswagen Beetle GRC
Mitchell DeJong, No. 24 Honda Red Bull Olsbergs MSE Honda Civic Coupe
Tanner Foust, No. 34 Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross Volkswagen Beetle GRC
Mitchell DeJong, No. 24 Honda Red Bull Olsbergs MSE Honda Civic Coupe
Cyril Raymond, No. 13 Olsbergs MSE X Forces (GRC Lites)
Cyril Raymond, No. 13 Olsbergs MSE X Forces (GRC Lites)
Cyril Raymond, No. 13 Olsbergs MSE X Forces (GRC Lites)
Tanner Foust, No. 34 Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross Volkswagen Beetle GRC, Scott Speed, No. 41 Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross Volkswagen Beetle GRC
Tanner Foust, No. 34 Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross Volkswagen Beetle GRC, Scott Speed, No. 41 Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross Volkswagen Beetle GRC
Scott Speed, No. 41 Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross Volkswagen Beetle GRC
Scott Speed, No. 41 Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross Volkswagen Beetle GRC, Cabot Bigham, No. 2 Bryan Herta Rallysport Ford Fiesta ST
Quiet track at Thompson Speedway in Connecticut.


No frustration for Toro Rosso over Renault F1 engine deficit

Getty Images
By Luke SmithJun 4, 2017, 12:01 PM EDT

Toro Rosso Formula 1 chief Franz Tost says there is no frustration over the power deficit of the Renault engine used by the team, citing confidence in the French manufacturer to make gains in the coming races.

Toro Rosso’s weakest area through 2016 was power after it opted to use Ferrari’s 2015-spec engines, meaning development was frozen for the entire year.

With relations between parent team Red Bull and Renault once again cordial, Toro Rosso moved back to a current-year supply for 2017, only to for there to be a power deficit compared to the Ferrari and Mercedes power units.

Toro Rosso currently sits fifth in the F1 constructors’ championship, with Carlos Sainz Jr. scoring its best result of the season so far last time out in Monaco, finishing sixth.

Renault has promised engine updates will arrive in the next few races, and Tost is pleased with the progress that is being made, even if it is gradual.

“Renault is making some small steps,” Tost said. “First of all, they have to get everything under control from the reliability side. We must not forget that Renault came up with a completely new design of an engine and this takes time.

“We all know that the power unit now is very very complicated and I’m convinced that within the second half of the season they will provide us with a very good, powerful engine. I must say that so far we are quite happy with the performance with Renault.”

While Red Bull remains frustrated by the performance of its power unit as it looks to gain ground on rivals Ferrari and Mercedes, Tost said Toro Rosso remains relaxed, particularly in light of its struggles in 2016.

“There’s no frustration. It always depends where you are coming from,” Tost said.

“Last year we had a one year-old engine and now we are even happy to have this year’s engine and as I just mentioned before, I’m convinced that Renault will do the steps forward which they promised.”

Sato snatches Detroit two pole with new track record

Photo: IndyCar
By Tony DiZinnoJun 4, 2017, 11:21 AM EDT

DETROIT – Takuma Sato has snatched the pole for the second race of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Presented by Lear right near the end of the second session with a new track record lap of 1:13.6732.

What looked like a near unassailable time of 1:13.9449 from Will Power – on Firestone’s black primary tires – was first for most of the second group of qualifying by more than 1.3 seconds.

Then a pair of Hondas slapped on some Firestone red alternates and found buckets of time and dropped Power down the order.

First Saturday winner Graham Rahal and then Sato supplanted him.

The second group was significantly quicker than the first group because of an accident for Carlos Munoz in the first group at Turn 2. That negated a lot of potential track time for drivers to improve and as such, left group one leader Ryan Hunter-Reay more than 1.5 seconds in arrears of Sato’s time, even though he led his session.

Both Sato and Hunter-Reay receive a point for leading their sessions.

Here’s the times, below.

Rubens Barrichello relishing ‘important’ Le Mans debut

Getty Images
By Luke SmithJun 4, 2017, 11:15 AM EDT

Ex-Formula 1 driver Rubens Barrichello is relishing his upcoming debut in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, believing it to be an important step in his storied racing career.

Barrichello raced in F1 between 1993 and 2011, taking 11 race wins and finishing second in the drivers’ championship in 2002 and 2004 with Ferrari.

The Brazilian has raced in IndyCar and Brazilian Stock Cars since his F1 career ended, as well as making two starts in the Rolex 24 at Daytona, where he finished second in 2016 with Wayne Taylor Racing.

Barrichello confirmed back in February that he would be making his first Le Mans start in 2017 with Racing Team Nederland in the LMP2 class alongside Jan Lammers and Frits van Eerd.

The F1 veteran will get his first real-life taste of the Circuit de la Sarthe on Sunday during the Le Mans test day, and the prospect of being part of the famous race is something he relishes.

“I watched the race on TV for such a long and time. The fact that I have done Monaco and I have done Indianapolis, I think Le Mans is something that is important to do as well as part of my career too,” Barrichello told the FIA website.

“Most important is the fact that I love what I do. When I raced in Formula 1 after 19 years, people said to me: ‘You should stop, you’ve done so much already’. But I will stop when I think I don’t love driving anymore.

“I’m doing more driving now than I did when I was in Formula 1 with Stock Cars and karting, so I am still a very competitive person.

“So the shot at Le Mans is very nice to do because I love what I do very much.”