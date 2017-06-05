Detroit races represent a missed opportunity for Castroneves

For Helio Castroneves, the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Presented by Lear represented a missed opportunity of sorts for a driver whose last win came at this very event in 2014 (he won Race 2 of that year’s double header).
The weekend began ominously as Castroneves briefly grabbed the pole for Race 1 before a penalty was levied against him after he failed to slow properly for a yellow flag, precipitated by a quick spin from Mikhail Aleshin.
As a result, Castroneves lost his fastest lap. While his second fastest lap was still good enough for second on the grid, behind polesitter Graham Rahal, it was a sign of things to come.
Castroneves’ three-stop strategy in Race 1 showed potential, as he was every bit as fast as Rahal throughout the day. However, a lap 26 caution for a stalled Conor Daly and spinning Charlie Kimball proved beneficial for Rahal, who ran a two-stop strategy and had just completed his first pit stop, and a handicap for Castroneves.
Though he leapfrogged Rahal and held the lead at the time, Castroneves always had an extra pit stop to make, and the caution allowed Rahal to save fuel and erase the gap between the two. Consequently, despite his pace, Castroneves could do no better than seventh at race’s end as no additional cautions flew to tilt the scales back in his favor.
“The cautions didn’t work out for us,” he lamented after Saturday’s race. “I didn’t save an ounce of fuel. The Hitachi Chevy was super fast. It’s just unfortunate that we couldn’t get to the front. It’s pretty difficult to pass, so you need a few things to go your way and they didn’t.”
Things didn’t get much better in Race 2 on Sunday. Castroneves started fourth and was battling with Ryan Hunter-Reay when his left-rear tire clipped the right-front wing of Hunter-Reay. The contact immediately cut Castroneves’ tire and he limped back around to the pits.
Even though his finishing position of ninth represented a resounding comeback, all the more impressive given that the race’s first caution did not come out until lap 66 (James Hinchcliffe came to a stop exiting turn two after a mechanical problem), it still could have been more, as Castroneves again demonstrated the pace to battle for a win.
Still, driver of the No.3 Hitachi Team Penske Chevrolet remained upbeat, despite the disappointing results. “The Hitachi Chevy was great again (on Sunday),” Castroneves asserted afterward. “We had a little bit of bad luck there with Ryan (Hunter-Reay) and getting a tire cut down. It was early enough that I thought we might be able to overcome it, but we didn’t get a caution until the very end. I wish we could have done better with our finish, but our car was strong.”
Even though he does not have a win to his name in the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series season, Castroneves remains in a strong championship position. He currently trails championship leader Scott Dixon by only eight points as the series heads to Texas Motor Speedway next week for the Rainguard Water Sealers 600 (Saturday 6/10 at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).
And despite being a veteran of three Formula 1 seasons (two with Sauber F1 team from 2013-2014 and one with Haas F1 Team in 2016) and contesting three events in this season’s FIA Formula E Championship, he had never driven an IndyCar until morning practice on Friday.
Still, the 25-year-old proved his mettle by making progress throughout the weekend, finishing 19th in Race 1 and 14th in Race 2. Though unspectacular, it was a successful debut for the 25-year-old, who immediately gave credit to Dale Coyne Racing for making the transition go as smoothly as possible.
“I’m very pleased and very grateful with the support I got from the team,” he said after Race 1 on Saturday. “It’s been very important for me to get into a rhythm. Obviously, it was a very big challenge to throw ourselves into a weekend at Detroit. A very difficult track and not knowing the car.”
While Race 1 was admittedly about settling into a rhythm, Gutierrez began showing competitive form in Race 2, where he had a stout battle with Andretti Autosport’s Marco Andretti late in the day. While their battle was outside the top ten, with Gutierrez eventually finishing 14th, the weekend ended on a positive note and Gutierrez is hopeful for more opportunities.
“It was a fantastic experience,” he said of his IndyCar debut weekend. “I really loved the experience this weekend, we have fantastic mechanics and engineers that supported me and helped me get comfortable with the car and all the procedures. It was pretty special and I look forward to more, hopefully.”
Steve Arpin and Loenbro Motorsports added their names to the winners list in Red Bull Global Rallycross’ 2017 season, joining the Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross teammates Scott Speed and Tanner Foust and Honda Red Bull Olsbergs MSE’s Sebastian Eriksson.
The driver of the No. 00 Ford Fiesta ST has looked close to breaking through this year and finally did so Sunday at Thompson Speedway in Round 4 of the season, picking up the lead after Foust crashed in the dirt section.
The win is Arpin’s second in GRC after his first came at Daytona last year. This is also the first win for the new Loenbro team, which fused into that name after previously operating under the Chip Ganassi Rallycross name.
Speed was second while Subaru got on the podium for the first time this year with Chris Atkinson third in the No. 55 Subaru WRX-STi. With Mitchell DeJong in fourth for Honda Red Bull Olsbergs MSE, it made it four manufacturers in the top four positions.
Olsbergs MSE X Forces driver Cyril Raymond swept the weekend in GRC Lites.
If you attended this weekend’s NHRA New England Nationals at New England Dragway in Epping, New Hampshire, you can be forgiven if you thought it was 4th of July weekend.
There were plenty of fireworks, not just celebrating the winner’s of the race, but also two huge explosions that occurred during the course of the three-day event.
On Friday, Funny Car driver Courtney Force — daughter of 16-time NHRA Funny Car champion John Force and sister of Brittany Force (won Top Fuel Sunday) — walked away uninjured from a massive explosion — and still managed to qualify No. 1 on the same run!
In Sunday’s first round of eliminations, Top Fuel driver Terry McMillan had an equally tremendous motor explosion — some NHRA observers called it arguably the worst they’ve seen in the last two decades.
Like Courtney Force, McMillan was uninjured. But boy, what an explosion it was.
Check it out:
And for those of you that missed Courtney Force’s explosion on Friday, here it is again (thankfully, Force also walked away uninjured):
Brittany Force, daughter of 16-time NHRA Funny Car champion, put herself into the spotlight Sunday, winning the Top Fuel title in the NHRA New England Nationals at New England Dragway in Epping, New Hampshire.
Also winning the ninth of 24 races on the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series national schedule were Matt Hagan in Funny Car, and Erica Enders returned for her first triumph since 2015 in Pro Stock.
TOP FUEL: The younger Force captured her fourth career Top Fuel win and first of 2017 (3.716 seconds at 328.62 mph), upsetting three-time defending and five-time overall Top Fuel champ Antron Brown (3.728 seconds at 327.98 mph).
“We figured things out in Topeka and I felt like we had our team back so we knew our first win would be right around the corner,” Force said in an NHRA media release. “The key to it all is our team sticking together and not giving up, and it definitely paid dividends today.”
Force qualified No. 2 and reached the final round for the fourth time this season, but emerged with just her first win. She is the fifth winner in the first nine races in Top Fuel.
FUNNY CAR: Hagan reached a milestone by earning the 25th career Top Fuel triumph, as well as his third victory of 2017. Hagan (3.897 seconds at 332.59 mph) defeated Courtney Force (3.927 at 332.34) in the final round.
“I knew we had a great racecar today and the conditions were great so we knew we were better than our qualifying times,” Hagan said. “Everything went the way it should have today, and things seemed to fall in place for us.”
Hagan beat both Force’s in Funny Car en route to the triumph, topping John Force in the first round and then Courtney three rounds later.
Having won the first two races of the season in Pomona (California) and Phoenix, Hagan’s win stopped a four-race winning streak by teammate and defending Funny Car champ Ron Capps, who lost to Courtney Force in the semifinal round.
PRO STOCK: Erica Enders is back. The two-time champion in 2014 and 2015 earned her first win since Las Vegas in fall 2015.
Enders (6.534 seconds at 213.16 mph) defeated upstart rookie driver Tanner Gray (6.550 at 212.06).
“Today is a culmination of everything that happened over the past year and a half, since 2016 was tough for us,” said Enders of the importance of today’s victory. “It’s so awesome to have a team that has my back and it is absolutely the reason why I am able to drive the way I drive.”
Enders becomes the seventh different Pro Stock winner in the first nine races of 2017.
The season continues next weekend (June 8-11) at the NHRA Summernationals at Old Bridge Township Raceway Park.
TOP FUEL: 1. Brittany Force; 2. Antron Brown; 3. Leah Pritchett; 4. Shawn Langdon; 5. Scott Palmer; 6. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 7. Steve Torrence; 8. Smax Smith; 9. Doug Kalitta; 10. Dom Lagana; 11. Clay Millican; 12. Tony Schumacher; 13. Steven Chrisman; 14. Shawn Reed; 15. Terry McMillen.
FUNNY CAR: 1. Matt Hagan; 2. Courtney Force; 3. Ron Capps; 4. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 5. Cruz Pedregon; 6. Del Worsham; 7. Bob Tasca III; 8. Mike Smith; 9. J.R. Todd; 10. Robert Hight; 11. Jim Campbell; 12. Jack Beckman; 13. Alexis DeJoria; 14. John Force; 15. Tim Wilkerson; 16. Jeff Diehl.
PRO STOCK: 1. Erica Enders; 2. Tanner Gray; 3. Bo Butner; 4. Drew Skillman; 5. Jason Line; 6. Kenny Delco; 7. Vincent Nobile; 8. Jeg Coughlin; 9. Allen Johnson; 10. John Gaydosh Jr; 11. Greg Anderson; 12. Alan Prusiensky; 13. Val Smeland; 14. Shane Tucker.
TOP FUEL: 1. Leah Pritchett, 809; 2. Antron Brown, 775; 3. Steve Torrence, 746; 4. Tony Schumacher, 712; 5. Doug Kalitta, 571; 6. Brittany Force, 528; 7. Clay Millican, 466; 8. Troy Coughlin Jr., 379; 9. Terry McMillen, 359; 10. Scott Palmer, 328.
FUNNY CAR: 1. Ron Capps, 827; 2. Matt Hagan, 748; 3. Courtney Force, 564; 4. Robert Hight, 561; 5. John Force, 555; 6. Jack Beckman, 537; 7. Tommy Johnson Jr., 533; 8. J.R. Todd, 413; 9. Tim Wilkerson, 393; 10. Del Worsham, 341.
PRO STOCK: 1. Bo Butner, 750; 2. Tanner Gray, 715; 3. Greg Anderson, 682; 4. Jason Line, 630; 5. Jeg Coughlin, 627; 6. Erica Enders, 547; 7. Drew Skillman, 470; 8. Vincent Nobile, 466; 9. Chris McGaha, 421; 10. Shane Gray, 382.