Sato posts best weekend yet for Indy 500 winner at Detroit double

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Presented by Lear weekend has traditionally not been kind to the Indianapolis 500 champion since the next weekend after Indianapolis in each Verizon IndyCar Series season moved to a doubleheader format in 2013.
Between Tony Kanaan, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Juan Pablo Montoya and Alexander Rossi, none of them had finished better than 10th in eight combined starts.
This serves as background to say that what Takuma Sato pulled off this weekend in Detroit was not only statistically the best set of results since that format was introduced, but it was a statement weekend of his intent to fight for the championship the rest of the way. He ended eighth and fourth in the two races.
Setting aside the crazy week of media that Sato embarked on since winning the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil last Sunday in the No. 26 Ruoff Home Mortgage Honda, Sato had reason to be optimistic anyway heading to Detroit.
The Andretti Autosport street course package has been improved this year under the direction of new technical director Eric Bretzman and despite not posting a result better than fifth, Sato was determined to focus on a big result.
“The team had a good race last year and we’ve been so strong on the streets this year, at St. Petersburg and Long Beach,” Sato told NBC Sports heading into the weekend. “Yeah we had a mechanical issue at Long Beach, but performance wise we’ve been quite high.
“Physically this is one of the most demanding tracks, with two races to begin with and all the bumps. You have to fight the car all 14 corners. It’s intense.”
Not that it seemed to phase Sato, who had a huge weekend to follow-up his Indianapolis win with two key results.
But with fourth on the grid and the win in the Indianapolis 500, Sato promptly scored 40 more points just in one race event – 137 – than he had all season to that point. That vaulted him from 10th into a three-way tie for second on 234 points with Scott Dixon and Simon Pagenaud, 11 behind Helio Castroneves at 245.
After Detroit, Sato sits third in the standings with 292 points, still 11 behind the leader, which is now Dixon at 303 points.
Sato’s best championship finish in seven seasons is 13th in 2011 with KV Racing Technology, but barring a colossal collapse in the second half of the year, he’s poised to finish significantly better than that in 2017 in what’s quickly become the best season of his IndyCar career.
Weekends like the one Graham Rahal just had in the Verizon IndyCar Series’ Detroit doubleheader, where he swept the two races, don’t come often.
In fact, one hadn’t come to the 28-year-old from outside Columbus throughout the entirety of his 11-year career, combined between IndyCar and Champ Car, since he debuted as an 18-year-old in 2007.
Add in the fact Rahal witnessed his wife Courtney Force go through a fireball of an accident in her NHRA event in Epping, N.H., but emerge unscathed, and Rahal had the whirlwind of emotions hit like a tidal wave.
“Contrary to what a lot of people or fans or whatever want to think, it’s not cool,” Rahal admitted after his first of two wins this weekend on Saturday. “You know, it’s nerve-wracking because I see those cars firsthand each and every weekend. There’s a lot to be nervous about. There’s goods and bads there.
“That’s not a very comforting thing because I’ve seen that scenario before on others. I’ve never seen that with her. I guess, you know, you probably a lot of times take those things for granted, that it’s not going to happen to you, or that the safety has really been improved, when it’s really the same as it has been and everything else.
“You know, particularly when it’s your wife, it hits home.”
That was the scary part of his weekend, but the scarier part for the rest of his competitors in the Verizon IndyCar Series was what Rahal achieved this weekend on track.
Rahal’s overriding emotion was one of elation after the dominance he displayed in Detroit this weekend in the No. 15 SoldierStrong/TurnsForTroops.com Honda for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing wasn’t sabotaged by anything outside his hands.
He won both races at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Presented by Lear, a first for the event since the doubleheader format was introduced in 2013, led 96 of the 140 laps (55 of 70 in race one, 41 of 70 in race two), scored the pole for race one and banked all but one of a possible 108 points – with 107 combined points, he moved from 15th in the championship, 101 markers behind leader Helio Castroneves after last week’s Indianapolis 500, to sixth, 52 points out (303-251) of Scott Dixon in just one week.
It was a huge weekend for United Rentals’ Turns For Troops program as well, which raises money per each lap completed.
The doubleheader sweep was the first by any driver in IndyCar since Dixon at Toronto in 2013, and the first time RLL Racing has won back-to-back races since Kenny Brack at the Motegi and Milwaukee ovals in the 2001 CART season… when Rahal was 12 years old.
With a tremendous setup off the truck thanks to the engineering staff and the rest of the crew, Rahal’s swagger bordered on overconfidence, but he knew from the off he had a damn good race car, perhaps the best of his career.
It seemed Rahal’s presence in the media center for press conferences this weekend was as ubiquitous as his status being No. 1 on the timesheets.
“Overall, it’s been a place I’ve had some success, which is nice,” Rahal said in his first of what would be four appearances this past weekend, Friday after the two practice sessions.
He had runner-up finishes in Detroit in both 2014 and 2015, and was one of the hardest charging cars on the old layout in 2012 as well.
“But obviously today started off on the right foot. The United Rentals car seems to be very strong, very competitive right off the trailer this morning. The first session, we didn’t even change anything. I mean, there was no reason to.”
He continued, “This setup kind of started with a concept out of Long Beach. It is very, very, very, very different from what we ran here last year, or over the last handful of years, so…
“It is certainly a departure in our mindset than what we had done for a while. But this was something that we had tried at Long Beach, in basic theory, and it worked relatively well. I mean, on race day, had it not been for a flat (tire), we were in the top 5 for sure.
“Certainly I think what we’ve got going here is better. I don’t want to get over-confident, but hopefully it’s going to be strong tomorrow.”
Then Courtney’s incident happened, and on Friday night, Rahal had the chance to view it. While he didn’t address it Saturday morning in the press conference, his high hopes for the weekend superseded whatever concern or angst he had over witnessing it.
Rahal would have started second but inherited the pole for Saturday’s race one after Helio Castroneves was docked his fastest lap for failing to slow for a yellow flag period on course. Castroneves was livid; Rahal fortunate, and on the pole for the first time in more than 130 races since Kansas in 2009. It marked the team’s first pole since Scott Sharp, nearly 10 years to the day, did so at Texas in 2007.
“I felt for the first time in a long time I had a legitimate shot, that if I did my job, and I did my best, I felt we would be on pole or we would start on the front row,” he said. “Rarely does that actually work to plan, but today it did.
“I don’t want to put any extra pressure on myself or my team. But if we go out there and do our job today, yellows don’t play a huge role in strategy, things like that, where alternate strategies could pay off, I feel pretty good about where we’re at, without a doubt.”
Rahal bordered on being called Nostra-Grahamus with that prediction. He did his job, the team did in its job in pit stops in race one, the yellows affected other strategies but not his – and by the end of day one, Rahal had what could be considered the most authoritative of his at that point five career victories.
Compared to his four prior wins – in the rain at St. Petersburg in 2008, via strategy at home at Mid-Ohio in 2015 and in thrilling duels at Fontana in 2015 and Texas in 2016 – this was the first time in a while Rahal looked unbeatable from the off in an IndyCar race.
“Trust me, a lot of drivers didn’t like my comment that I felt like I could dominate if I got out front, but I didn’t lie,” he said Saturday afternoon. “You know, I didn’t say that in any other way other than I felt that confident in my car. It’s not about anything else. I just knew if I could be out front in clean air, we could do what we did today.”
Rahal explained what the “dominate” comment meant and how he used it to in essence, “call his shot” on Saturday as he wound up and poked fun with Team Penske drivers Will Power, Josef Newgarden and Simon Pagenaud.
“Power liked my comment. So Power said to me today, he came to me today, ‘Hey, mate, give Newgarden some (crap),'” Rahal laughed.
“At the autograph session, I’m like, ‘Hey, Newgarden, I’m going to dominate today. You watch.’
“He’s like, ‘Oh, come on, man, nobody dominates.’ He gets all bent out of shape.
“Then Pag jumped on me. All the Penske guys, you know. They’re used to kicking everybody’s butt. When somebody challenges them, they don’t like it so much.
“Yeah, no, I mean, it’s typical Will trying to get everybody spun up. It was fun. It was fun.”
Almost perfectly, Newgarden and Power finished second and third to Rahal in race two, and as such, could offer their take on Rahal’s friendly jabbing. Newgarden didn’t realize Rahal had said it but Power joked, “Clearly he did get in his head.”
The race two win came courtesy of two more excellent things Rahal did. Killer in and out-laps on the first sequence netted him the lead after Takuma Sato led the opening stint of the race. Then, after a restart following a red flag, Rahal launched away from Newgarden to keep the dominance alive.
Newgarden was congratulatory to Rahal and said he can understand what it means to have such a dominant weekend, as Newgarden did himself at Iowa last year, leading 282 of 300 laps not long after suffering injuries to his collarbone and hand in Texas.
“It’s the best thing you can do in racing. You feel great about it, when you feel like you’re just better than everybody and no one had anything for you.
“They don’t come around very often. So when you see them in front of you, you try to capitalize on them as best you can.”
Rahal could only reflect on what he’d accomplished in full once Sunday night hit and he had his second win of the weekend in the books. It’s his first weekend sweep in anything since he did so at Cleveland in 2006 in Formula Atlantic.
But now, he has this in the books and returns to Texas next weekend (Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN) for the Rainguard Water Sealers 600, with a chance to defend his win there, too.
“As I said to you all last night, these things don’t happen very often. Through my career, through the ups and downs of my career, you know, when you get a chance to win a race, you never take it for granted. So it’s pretty special for me. You know, nice for our team.
“The guys are going to certainly feel good going into Texas next week, a place we know we can win at. You know, hopefully we can get it done again.”
As the lone doubleheader event on the Verizon IndyCar Series calendar, the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Presented by Lear presents one of the most unique challenges of any event on the calendar.
And with a full slate of points on the line in both races, finishing well in both is imperative in the overall championship picture.
With that in mind, some drivers enjoyed successful outings in Detroit, while others will need to rebound in the coming races.
The Good
Graham Rahal: Most obviously, Rahal had, by far, the best results of anyone. The 28-year-old won Race 1 from the pole, won Race 2 from third, and collected 107 of a possible 108 points. That performance vaulted Rahal from 15th in the championship to sixth.
What’s more, prior to this weekend, Rahal sat 101 points behind then championship leader Helio Castroneves. Leaving Detroit, Rahal now sits 52 points adrift of new championship leader Scott Dixon. Having cut his championship deficit nearly in half, Rahal is in prime position to make a championship push.
Josef Newgarden: Newgarden may not have been in victory lane in Detroit, but he did have one of the strongest weekends out of anyone on the grid. Newgarden’s finishes of fourth (Race 1) and second (Race 2) are his best since his victory at the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park, and were a welcome change after a tough 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil, in which he qualified 22nd and finished 19th after a lap 183 crash.
Takuma Sato: Race 1 was solid, but unspectacular for Sato, who finished eighth. However, Race 2 was a little bit of a different story, as the Andretti Autosport driver started from the pole and drove a strong race to finish fourth.
Sitting in third position in the championship before the weekend started, Sato remains in third and trails leader Scott Dixon by 11 points (coincidentally, that’s the same gap he was down at the start of the weekend, though to Helio Castroneves). In so doing, Sato has firmly entrenched himself in the championship battle.
Scott Dixon-Every time you leave a race weekend as the championship leader, you know it has been a strong weekend. If you do it while nursing an injury, then it could be described as a great weekend.
Dixon may not have won either of the Detroit races, but with finishes of second (Race 1) and sixth (Race 2), he did more than enough to take the championship lead at the end of the weekend, albeit by a scant eight points over Helio Castroneves.
Regardless, given that he is still nursing an injured ankle, contested two races on a notoriously bumpy street circuit, scored strong finishes of second and sixth, and took over the championship lead, one could argue that Dixon may have had the best weekend of everyone.
The Bad
Ryan Hunter-Reay: Ryan Hunter-Reay entered Detroit in need of points after a blown engine at the Indy 500 left him 27th in the race and 12th in the championship, 93 points out of the lead.
Detroit wasn’t much better for the 2012 IndyCar champion and 2014 Indy 500 winner. He languished back in 13th at the end of Race 1, and while things looked much better for Race 2 after he qualified second, things quickly soured on lap 10 after contact with Helio Castroneves damaged Hunter-Reay’s front wing. Hunter-Reay could do no better than 17th in Race 2.
Through eight races, Hunter-Reay only has two finishes inside the top 10 (fourth at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg and third at the INDYCAR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course), and now sits 13th in the standings, 120 points out of the lead.
JR Hildebrand: Hildebrand has endured a difficult season with Ed Carpenter Racing. A third-place finish at the Desert Diamond West Valley Phoenix Grand Prix at Phoenix Raceway is his best finish of the 2017 season, but it is his only finish inside the top 10 this year.
Detroit was more of the same for Hildebrand. A penalty late in Race 1 for crossing the pit exit line too early after his final pit stop dropped him to 17th, and a cut tire while battling Ed Jones in Race 2 meant he could do no better than 18th.
While he had enough pace to finish in the top ten in both races and is showing improved form at every race, the finishing results continue to leave he and Ed Carpenter Racing wanting for more.
Spencer Pigot: On driving prowess, Pigot has been one of the shining stars this year and has demonstrated a big improvement on form over last year. However, he has also suffered two of the most dramatic mechanical failures of the season.
His brakes exploded while entering his pit stall in St. Petersburg and his engine expired in a billowing cloud of smoke in Race 2 at Detroit. While he finished a solid tenth in Race 1, the engine failure in Race 2 saw a disappointing end to the weekend.
With Ed Carpenter getting back behind the wheel of the No. 20 Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet at Texas Motor Speedway, Pigot’s next race will be the KOHLER Grand Prix at Road America (June 25 at 12:30 p.m. at NBCSN).
Formula 1’s first of two trips to North America in 2017 takes place with this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix, which you can see live from 2 p.m. ET on Sunday on NBC.
Coverage occurs this weekend across all NBC Sports Group networks, NBC, CNBC and NBCSN, for live coverage with streaming on the NBC Sports App.
TV times for live sessions are free practice two, Friday at 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN, qualifying Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on CNBC and the race Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC.
Scuderia Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel will look to become the first driver to win multiple races consecutively this year in the seventh race of the year. Vettel took an authoritative victory at Monaco, with his third of the year, which now sees him 25 points clear of Lewis Hamilton for the World Championship lead.
A Ferrari win in Montreal would be the first for the team since Michael Schumacher’s in 2004. Vettel’s Monaco win was the team’s first there since 2001.
Hamilton, by contrast, is in search of his third straight Canadian Grand Prix victory and sixth overall at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
Prior to that, Red Bull won twice as Daniel Ricciardo won his first career Grand Prix there in 2014 and Vettel won his first and thus far only Canadian Grand Prix a year earlier in 2013.
Of note, 2006 Montreal winner Fernando Alonso returns to his usual McLaren Honda after his Indianapolis 500 odyssey where he was named Sunoco Rookie of the Year there. And Kimi Raikkonen is the other past Canadian Grand Prix winner in the field, having done so in 2005 with McLaren.
Here’s the schedule, with stream links and TV network if applicable:
Practice 1: Friday, June 9, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. ET (Streaming)
Practice 2: Friday, June 9, 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Practice 3: Saturday, June 10, 10 a.m.-11 a.m. ET (Streaming)
Qualifying: Saturday, June 10, 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. ET (CNBC)
Qualifying (Replay): Sunday, June 11, 12 a.m.-1:30 a.m. ET (NBCSN)
Pre-Race: Sunday, June 11, 1:30 p.m.-2 p.m. ET (Streaming)
Race: Sunday, June 11, 2 p.m.-4 p.m. ET (NBC)
Race (Replay): Sunday, June 11, 8 p.m.-10 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Race (Replay): Monday, June 12, 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
The next race is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, on June 25.
And despite being a veteran of three Formula 1 seasons (two with Sauber F1 team from 2013-2014 and one with Haas F1 Team in 2016) and contesting three events in this season’s FIA Formula E Championship, he had never driven an IndyCar until morning practice on Friday.
Still, the 25-year-old proved his mettle by making progress throughout the weekend, finishing 19th in Race 1 and 14th in Race 2. Though unspectacular, it was a successful debut for the 25-year-old, who brought the car home in one piece in both races with no apparent mistakes. He immediately gave credit to Dale Coyne Racing for making the transition go as smoothly as possible.
“I’m very pleased and very grateful with the support I got from the team,” he said after Race 1 on Saturday. “It’s been very important for me to get into a rhythm. Obviously, it was a very big challenge to throw ourselves into a weekend at Detroit. A very difficult track and not knowing the car.”
While Race 1 was admittedly about settling into a rhythm, Gutierrez began showing competitive form in Race 2, where he had a stout battle with Andretti Autosport’s Marco Andretti late in the day. While their battle was outside the top ten, with Gutierrez eventually finishing 14th, the weekend ended on a positive note and Gutierrez is hopeful for more opportunities.
“It was a fantastic experience,” he said of his IndyCar debut weekend. “I really loved the experience this weekend, we have fantastic mechanics and engineers that supported me and helped me get comfortable with the car and all the procedures. It was pretty special and I look forward to more, hopefully.”