Alonso ready to return to ‘day job’ in F1 after Indy 500 adventure

Fernando Alonso says he is ready to return to his “day job” in Formula 1 at this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix following his Indianapolis 500 adventure.
McLaren-Honda driver Alonso opted to skip the Monaco Grand Prix in order to make his debut in the Indy 500 at the end of May, where he qualified fifth and ran at the head of the pack in the race before retiring due to an engine failure.
Despite being without points in F1 so far this season, Alonso is relishing his return to the McLaren-Honda MCL32 after receiving positive feedback from teammate Stoffel Vandoorne and stand-in Jenson Button over the Monaco weekend.
“It’s good to be heading back to Canada. It feels like I’ve spent a lot of time in North America recently!” Alonso said.
“The Indy 500 was an incredible experience and it’s been amazing to learn a completely different style of driving, on a different circuit layout and with a very different car, but I’m ready to get back to my ‘day job’ and go racing in F1 again.
“While I was in Indy I was still keeping up-to-date with the news from Monaco, and Stoffel and Jenson both reported positively on the new upgrades and reliability, so I hope we can continue to see a step forward in Canada.”
While Alonso conceded that the power-hungry nature of the circuit in Montreal will play against McLaren, he is nevertheless looking forward to embedding himself back in the team’s F1 operation.
“The layout of the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve means it’s very power-limited and therefore dependent on straight-line speed and power,” Alonso said.
“It’s not going to suit our car as much as the twisty, slower corners of Monaco, but I’m excited to get back in the MCL32, catch up with the guys and girls in the team and get back out on track – not only turning left this time!”
Mercedes Formula 1 chief Toto Wolff has dismissed former team owner Eddie Jordan’s suggestion that the German manufacturer could quit the sport at the end of 2018, calling it “completely baseless”.
Mercedes returned to F1 with a works operation in 2010 and has since claimed three drivers’ and constructors’ championship doubles, enjoying one of the most dominant spells of form in the sport’s history.
Jordan, who owned the Jordan Grand Prix team until 2005 and has since become a TV pundit, said in an interview with Auto Bild that he expected Mercedes to close its works team at the end of next year, but remain in F1 as an engine supplier.
“Mercedes will probably pull the plug at the end of 2018,” Jordan said. “I think they will go for the titles this and next year and then the board of directors in Stuttgart will decide to sell the team and stay only as an engine maker.
“I would do the same, because Mercedes have won everything and can only get worse from now. So it’s better to go back to their old core business in Formula 1, which is developing and delivering high-tech engines.”
Mercedes responded by saying the reports “are completely false and there are no such considerations”, with Wolff also adding a rather humorous rebuttal to Jordan.
“Monaco is a place where people like to party and it seems like somebody did a bit too much of that!” Wolff said.
“The reports are completely baseless and reflect nothing more than the mischievous speculation of one individual.
“Mercedes has firm contracts for its participation in Formula 1 until the end of 2020, and is currently in discussions about the next competitive cycle with the sport’s new owners.”
All teams currently racing in F1 are bound to the sport up to the end of the 2020 season under the Concorde Agreement, with future plans beyond that point currently being reviewed by Liberty Media following its takeover of the series in January.
Known as one of F1’s more colorful figures, Jordan has been known for his crystal ball predictions in recent years, gaining recognition for his claim that Lewis Hamilton would quit McLaren to join Mercedes for 2013.
Earlier this year, Jordan predicted that McLaren would cut ties with ailing power unit partner Honda at the end of 2017 and rekindle its former partnership with Mercedes. McLaren was quick to deny this.
Tristan Vautier will make his return to the Verizon IndyCar Series this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway’s Rainguard Water Sealers 600 (Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN), as a somewhat surprise choice for Dale Coyne Racing.
Vautier is the latest driver in the No. 18 Honda for Coyne, the fourth in as many weekends going back to Sebastien Bourdais’ accident in qualifying for the Indianapolis 500.
“We chose Tristan to fill the 18 seat at Texas because of his previous experience at Texas Motor Speedway,” Coyne said in a release. “We think he can help the team and Ed (Jones) who has never raced or even tested there. Tristan has remained close with the team and he’s always done a good job for us. I expect much of the same going into this race weekend.”
It will mark his first start at Texas since 2015, when he finished 20th with Coyne, and his third at the track overall (finished 18th with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports as a rookie in 2013). He completed the 2015 season with Coyne after starting in an abnormal qualify one car, then race another situation at the Indianapolis 500, and additionally collected championship contender Graham Rahal at Pocono.
With Bourdais sidelined, James Davison took the reins of the car for the ‘500 before Esteban Gutierrez made his series debut this past weekend at Detroit for the doubleheader.
INDYCAR had not yet cleared Gutierrez to participate in this weekend’s race, as he’d need to complete an oval rookie test before doing so.
With a compressed timeline before track activity begins on Friday, the decision was made to go for a team veteran instead, with Oriol Servia and more recent team veteran Pippa Mann thought to be the leading candidates.
Vautier, who told NBC Sports as recently as Friday while he’d welcome an opportunity to return to IndyCar but was primarily focused on his sports car roles with Mercedes-AMG in IMSA (SunEnergy1 Racing) and Blancpain GT (Team AKKA-ASP), then was brought into the equation.
“I really can’t wait to be in the car on Friday and see how it feels that first lap around,” Vautier said. “It’s not the easiest place to step back in and practice is going to be very limited, but the team has been competitive everywhere, and I trust we’ll be good. It’s going to be cool working with the whole team again, and also with Craig Hampson who I met in Le Mans when I was 16 and just getting started in racing. I remember I was asking him about opportunities in the USA and he was telling me to come over!
“I’m super grateful to Dale for renewing his trust in me like he did in 2015, and I also want to send a big thanks to SunEnergy1 Racing and my team owner Kenny Habul who is making 2017 such a special year for me as I return to racing full time in the USA for his team. He is much more than a team owner to me, he wants to see me succeed and supports me in everything I do beyond my commitments with him in sports cars. He is a true blessing. Now it’s time for me to focus and deliver this weekend.”
His return to the No. 18 Honda is one of three changes to the entry list this weekend compared to Detroit this past weekend. Ed Carpenter is back in the No. 20 Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet with Spencer Pigot not racing on the oval, and Gabby Chaves will make his second start of 2017 in the No. 88 Harding Racing Chevrolet, after impressing with a ninth place finish in the Indianapolis 500.
Coyne, meanwhile, poked fun at its return to TBA-status on Monday night on Twitter, channeling 2001’s infamous CART-based movie Driven to ask whether Kip Pardue’s Jimmy Bly or Sylvester Stallone’s Joe Tanto should have got the nod instead.
Robert Kubica was left with “mixed feelings” following his first Formula 1 test in over six years on Tuesday, saying: “It shows what I have lost.”
Kubica was one of F1’s rising stars before suffering severe injuries to his right arm and hand in a rally accident through the 2011 off-season, bringing his single-seater career to a halt.
Kubica made his racing return in rallying in 2012 and spent a number of years entering occasional events in the World Rally Championship, but has recently been testing a number of single-seater cars.
After runs in GP3 and Formula E machinery, Kubica completed 115 laps behind the wheel of a Lotus-Renault E20 in Valencia on Tuesday, with the Pole sharing his thoughts after the test.
“I would like to thank everybody for making this possible, I hope it was a good day for everyone and maybe they saw something of my old, 2010 self,” Kubica said.
“For me, it has been an important day from an emotional point of view. It has been a long time away from the paddock and I have been through difficult periods, I kept working hard and a few years ago I felt it was impossible.
“I have mixed feelings, I am proud with what I achieved today, but also it shows what I have lost. I don’t know what the future will bring, but I know one thing, after working for more than one year to prepare for this, I ran with good pace and consistent in difficult conditions.
“It is not easy after six years, but I knew I could do the job and I can be satisfied. I appreciate the opportunity. Renault gave me my first F1 test in 2005, so I appreciate another test this time around.”
Renault F1 sporting director Alan Permane was pleased to afford Kubica the opportunity, but said that it would be a “one-off event”.
“It was good to see Robert back in a Formula 1 car,” Permane said. “It was a smooth day. We tried to condense a Grand Prix weekend into one day, which was interesting for him.
“Robert has changed a little, he is more mellow and he wasn’t as pushy when asking for every detail about the set-up of the car! His comments and feedback, however, were like turning the clock back for all of us. It is a tricky thing to jump into an F1 car after six years and it was a great performance from him.
“This was a one-off event for Robert. His time with Renault was cut short so abruptly and we perceived such a nice future with him.
“The team was in Valencia testing with Sergey Sirotkin, so it was the perfect opportunity to offer Robert a day in the car and contribute in our way to his recovery.”
Dallara has been selected as the supplier of INDYCAR’s new for 2018 universal aero kit, which will premiere on track beyond renderings later this year, confirmed first for Indianapolis July 25-26 and then Mid-Ohio on August 1.
Dallara announced a several-year extension with INDYCAR earlier this year and was commonly expected to be the choice.
INDYCAR’s full release and a video of the renderings is linked below.
—
INDYCAR announced today that longtime partner Dallara Automobili will manufacture the universal bodywork kit that will fit the current Dallara IR-12 chassis for the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series season.
The universal kit to be used by all teams next season was a collaboration between INDYCAR and Dallara with the style design support of Chris Beatty, a concept design and 3D animation consultant based in the United Kingdom. The goal was to make the car resemble past Indy car favorites with a sleek, bold look while incorporating the latest technological and safety advancements.
The process of creating the next-generation Indy car began in April 2016 when INDYCAR, sanctioning body for the premier North American open-wheel racing series, set the criteria for potential manufacturers. The design process commenced in November with hand drawings outlining the general design of the car.
“This has been a collaborative effort from multiple parties, including input from our paddock and fans,” said Jay Frye, INDYCAR president of competition and operations.
“Dallara has been a great partner, and we couldn’t be more enthused with the look, the safety enhancements and the performance objectives of the 2018 car.”
Dallara has supplied safety cells for the Verizon IndyCar Series since 1997 and been the sole chassis supplier since 2008. It has also supplied since 2015 the chassis used in Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires, the top level of the INDYCAR developmental ladder. Dallara will continue to support Verizon IndyCar Series teams through its U.S. headquarters and engineering center a few blocks south of Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana.
“2017 marks the 20th anniversary of our presence in INDYCAR, and it is a great honor for us to continue our partnership with the Verizon IndyCar Series,” said Andrea Pontremoli, Dallara CEO and general manager. “Our main goal for the new aero kit was to work on the style, trying to maintain the American essence of the car and the series keeping a good level of performance and safety.”
INDYCAR has scheduled the first test of the universal kit’s superspeedway oval configuration for July 25-26 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The road-course configuration will be tested Aug. 1 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, the day following the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, the 13th race on this year’s Verizon IndyCar Series schedule. Other tests are scheduled for Aug. 28 (at Iowa Speedway) and Sept. 26 (at Sebring International Raceway).
INDYCAR unveiled first renderings of the 2018 car design Jan. 12 at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Additional, more detailed images followed in March and May.
Verizon IndyCar Series teams will still be able to choose between Chevrolet and Honda engines for competition in 2018. As with the current aero kits provided by Chevrolet and Honda through the end of this season, the universal car will come in two configurations: one for superspeedway ovals and the other for street courses, road courses and short ovals.
A key component of the new car is its ability to generate most of its downforce from underneath as opposed to the top side, which differs from the current bodywork kits. The change reduces the turbulence a leading car produces in its wake, improving the chances of a trailing car to make a pass. More passing typically generates more exciting racing.
INDYCAR’s aerodynamic target safety enhancements include side impact structures in the car’s sidepods and repositioned radiators to assist in reducing the severity of side impacts by crushing on impact. Other noticeable features in the new car images include a lower engine cover to provide a more traditional Indy car look. Turbocharger inlets are moving to the inside of the radiator inlet ducts.
The rear wing and front wing main plane are smaller in the new car look, and the centerline wicker from the nose of the car to the cockpit is tapered. The rear wing in the street course/road course/short oval configuration is lower and wider. The fins on the leading edge of the sidepods of the current car will be minimized on the 2018 car.