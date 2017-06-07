Lance Stroll ready for ‘special’ home GP weekend in Canada

Canada’s Lance Stroll is relishing his first home grand prix appearance this weekend as he looks to pick up his maiden top-10 finish in Formula 1.

Stroll, 18, made his F1 debut at the start of the year with Williams after stepping up from F3 at the end of last season.

The native of Montreal is yet to score any points through the opening six races of the year, recording a best finish of 11th at the Russian Grand Prix.

Stroll will become the first Canadian F1 driver to race on home soil since Jacques Villeneuve appeared at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in 2006, and is relishing the chance to delight a home crowd.

“Montreal is going to be amazing for me, as this is not only my home race but it is also held in my home city, which is buzzing while the race is on,” Stroll said.

“I grew up about 20 minutes away from the race track, so this will be something special and not many people will get to experience that feeling.

“As a kid I attended the race pretty much every year, then missed a few years while living in Europe, but was back there last year.

“For me it is a pure racing event. It is not the flashiest grand prix, as the paddock is small, but it is cool, unique and old school. The fans are really close to the track, the grandstands are huge and the run off areas are not massive, but I love that and hope it doesn’t change.”

Follow @LukeSmithF1