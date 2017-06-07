Getty Images

Lance Stroll ready for ‘special’ home GP weekend in Canada

By Luke SmithJun 7, 2017, 4:55 PM EDT

Canada’s Lance Stroll is relishing his first home grand prix appearance this weekend as he looks to pick up his maiden top-10 finish in Formula 1.

Stroll, 18, made his F1 debut at the start of the year with Williams after stepping up from F3 at the end of last season.

The native of Montreal is yet to score any points through the opening six races of the year, recording a best finish of 11th at the Russian Grand Prix.

Stroll will become the first Canadian F1 driver to race on home soil since Jacques Villeneuve appeared at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in 2006, and is relishing the chance to delight a home crowd.

“Montreal is going to be amazing for me, as this is not only my home race but it is also held in my home city, which is buzzing while the race is on,” Stroll said.

“I grew up about 20 minutes away from the race track, so this will be something special and not many people will get to experience that feeling.

“As a kid I attended the race pretty much every year, then missed a few years while living in Europe, but was back there last year.

“For me it is a pure racing event. It is not the flashiest grand prix, as the paddock is small, but it is cool, unique and old school. The fans are really close to the track, the grandstands are huge and the run off areas are not massive, but I love that and hope it doesn’t change.”

Brown: McLaren, Honda nearing ‘fork in the road’

By Luke SmithJun 7, 2017, 2:28 PM EDT

McLaren executive director Zak Brown says the British Formula 1 team is nearing “a fork in the road” with engine partner Honda amid continual struggles and delayed upgrades.

McLaren and Honda rekindled its famed partnership from the late 1980s and early ’90s in 2015, but has failed to enjoy the same kind of form that yielded multiple world championships in the past.

McLaren ailed to ninth place in the constructors’ championship in 2015 as Honda tried to get up to speed with its rival engine manufacturers, and made improvements that lifted the team to sixth the following year.

However, an attempt to redesign the power unit layout for 2017 appears to have backfired, leaving McLaren at the foot of the constructors’ championship with zero points after six races.

Relations between McLaren and Honda have appeared strained for some time, but both parties have been firm in their commitment to one another in the past.

Speaking to Reuters, Brown admitted that the struggles were now taking the partnership close to breaking point, revealing that the update promised for this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix has been delayed.

“Honda’s working very hard but they seem a bit lost. We were only told recently that we wouldn’t have the upgrade coming, and we don’t have a definitive timeline, which is concerning because the pain is great and we can’t sit around forever,” Brown said.

“We were eagerly awaiting this upgrade as were our drivers and it’s a big disappointment that it’s not coming. It’s not lack of effort, but they are struggling to get it to come together.”

Brown said that McLaren’s upper-management has made clear that it cannot afford a repeat of this season in 2018, prompting the team to consider its options.

“The executive committee have now given us our marching orders. We’re not going to go into another year like this,” Brown said.

“I don’t want to get into what our options are. Our preference is to win the world championship with Honda. But at some point you need to make a decision as to whether that’s achievable. And we have serious concerns.

“Missing upgrades, and upgrades not delivering to the level we were told they were going to, you can only take that so long. And we’re near our limit.

“There’s lots of things that go into the decision and we’re entering that window now of ‘which way do you go when you come to the fork in the road’.”

Hamilton 10th on Forbes’ list of world’s highest-paid athletes

By Luke SmithJun 7, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT

Mercedes Formula 1 driver and three-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has been named the 10th highest-paid athlete in world on the publication of Forbes‘ annual list.

Having been named the richest British sportsmen by The Sunday Times earlier this year, Hamilton has now been ranked 10th globally, with an estimated income of $46 million.

Forbes notes that Hamilton earned $38m in salary and winnings as part of his contract with Mercedes, which expires at the end of 2018, and a further $8m in endorsements.

“The British racecar driver is in the middle of a three-year contract extension that kicked off with the 2016 season. It is likely to pay out more than $120 million, including bonuses,” adds Forbes‘ profile on Hamilton.

“Hamilton won his third F1 title in 2015. He is the most marketable drivers in the sport, boasting endorsement deals with IWC, Monster Energy, L’Oreal, Bose, Puma, MV Agusta Motorcycles and Bombardier Recreational Products.”

Ferrari F1 driver Sebastian Vettel was 14th on the list, while McLaren’s Fernando Alonso ranked 20th. The 100-strong list also featured two NASCAR drivers: Jimmie Johnson (93rd) and Dale Earnhardt Jr. (100th).

The list was topped for the second year in a row by Real Madrid soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, with an estimated income of $93m.

You can see the full Forbes list here.

Wolff: Jordan’s Mercedes F1 quit theory ‘completely baseless’

Getty Images
By Luke SmithJun 7, 2017, 11:08 AM EDT

Mercedes Formula 1 chief Toto Wolff has dismissed former team owner Eddie Jordan’s suggestion that the German manufacturer could quit the sport at the end of 2018, calling it “completely baseless”.

Mercedes returned to F1 with a works operation in 2010 and has since claimed three drivers’ and constructors’ championship doubles, enjoying one of the most dominant spells of form in the sport’s history.

Jordan, who owned the Jordan Grand Prix team until 2005 and has since become a TV pundit, said in an interview with Auto Bild that he expected Mercedes to close its works team at the end of next year, but remain in F1 as an engine supplier.

“Mercedes will probably pull the plug at the end of 2018,” Jordan said. “I think they will go for the titles this and next year and then the board of directors in Stuttgart will decide to sell the team and stay only as an engine maker.

“I would do the same, because Mercedes have won everything and can only get worse from now. So it’s better to go back to their old core business in Formula 1, which is developing and delivering high-tech engines.”

Mercedes responded by saying the reports “are completely false and there are no such considerations”, with Wolff also adding a rather humorous rebuttal to Jordan.

“Monaco is a place where people like to party and it seems like somebody did a bit too much of that!” Wolff said.

“The reports are completely baseless and reflect nothing more than the mischievous speculation of one individual.

“Mercedes has firm contracts for its participation in Formula 1 until the end of 2020, and is currently in discussions about the next competitive cycle with the sport’s new owners.”

All teams currently racing in F1 are bound to the sport up to the end of the 2020 season under the Concorde Agreement, with future plans beyond that point currently being reviewed by Liberty Media following its takeover of the series in January.

Known as one of F1’s more colorful figures, Jordan has been known for his crystal ball predictions in recent years, gaining recognition for his claim that Lewis Hamilton would quit McLaren to join Mercedes for 2013.

Earlier this year, Jordan predicted that McLaren would cut ties with ailing power unit partner Honda at the end of 2017 and rekindle its former partnership with Mercedes. McLaren was quick to deny this.

Alonso ready to return to ‘day job’ in F1 after Indy 500 adventure

By Luke SmithJun 7, 2017, 10:28 AM EDT

Fernando Alonso says he is ready to return to his “day job” in Formula 1 at this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix following his Indianapolis 500 adventure.

McLaren-Honda driver Alonso opted to skip the Monaco Grand Prix in order to make his debut in the Indy 500 at the end of May, where he qualified fifth and ran at the head of the pack in the race before retiring due to an engine failure.

Despite being without points in F1 so far this season, Alonso is relishing his return to the McLaren-Honda MCL32 after receiving positive feedback from teammate Stoffel Vandoorne and stand-in Jenson Button over the Monaco weekend.

“It’s good to be heading back to Canada. It feels like I’ve spent a lot of time in North America recently!” Alonso said.

“The Indy 500 was an incredible experience and it’s been amazing to learn a completely different style of driving, on a different circuit layout and with a very different car, but I’m ready to get back to my ‘day job’ and go racing in F1 again.

“While I was in Indy I was still keeping up-to-date with the news from Monaco, and Stoffel and Jenson both reported positively on the new upgrades and reliability, so I hope we can continue to see a step forward in Canada.”

While Alonso conceded that the power-hungry nature of the circuit in Montreal will play against McLaren, he is nevertheless looking forward to embedding himself back in the team’s F1 operation.

“The layout of the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve means it’s very power-limited and therefore dependent on straight-line speed and power,” Alonso said.

“It’s not going to suit our car as much as the twisty, slower corners of Monaco, but I’m excited to get back in the MCL32, catch up with the guys and girls in the team and get back out on track – not only turning left this time!”