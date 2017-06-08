Formula E teams up with Disney ahead of ‘Cars 3’ release

Formula E has announced a new partnership with Disney ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated Cars 3 movie next month.
The latest installment of the animated film series sees main character Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) face a new rival in the form of Jackson Storm (Armie Hammer) and consider his racing future.
Ahead of Cars 3‘s release on July 14, Formula E has confirmed that extensive trackside branding and activities for fans surrounding the film will continue at this weekend’s Berlin ePrix, having gotten underway at the last race in Paris.
“Disney and Formula E will also be producing a series of content featuring Formula E drivers giving their insight into what it takes to be a champion,” a statement from Formula E adds.
“The content will be refreshed on a monthly-basis throughout the year, and is aimed at both kids and parents. It will feature across Disney’s owned TV and digital platforms, as well as Formula E’s owned platforms.”
“Teaming up with Disney epitomizes the uniqueness of the FIA Formula E Championship and our epitomizes engage the next generation of sports fans,” Ben Padley, global marketing and brand director at Formula E, said.
“Formula E races in the center of the most iconic cities in the world and our collaboration with Disney is a truly authentic way to showcase our electric street racing series and the raw driving skills of our drivers.”
It was confirmed last month that Formula 1 stars Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel would be lending their voices to Cars characters once again, with a number of NASCAR drivers also set to feature.