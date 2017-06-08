Getty Images

Hamilton calls Canadian GP one of F1’s ‘exceptional’ races

By Luke SmithJun 8, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT

Lewis Hamilton has called the Canadian Grand Prix is one of Formula 1’s “exceptional” races ahead of his bid for a sixth victory in Montreal on Sunday.

Hamilton took his very first F1 win at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve back in 2007, and has since claimed a further four races, putting him second on the victory list in Canada behind Michael Schumacher (seven wins).

“Obviously having the amazing experience I had in 2007, I remember standing on the podium and looking down at my Dad and just seeing the biggest smile I’d ever seen in my life on his face, which was a very proud moment,” Hamilton reminisced.

“And then just since then, I think every year I’ve come I’ve just grown a lot I think with Canada and Montreal, and the following has grown along the time as well in 10 years. So the love I come and receive when I get here is spectacular, and you definitely feel the energy.

“Here’s a great race, the weather’s generally pretty good. The circuit’s incredible and unique to its own. The city’s one of the greatest cities. I’ve not been here when it’s not been a grand prix, but during the grand prix, there’s a huge buzz here.

“I love being here. I try and get here a bit earlier because the food’s great, the people are great, and I generally get left alone so it’s a good weekend.”

Canada is celebrating 50 years of F1 this weekend, and Hamilton believes it holds a place among the very best races on the sport’s calendar.

“Formula 1 is obviously made up of a lot of great countries, a lot of great races,” Hamilton said.

“But there are the exceptional races, and there are only a few of them, and this is race is in that few.”

Looking ahead to the coming weekend, Hamilton said that he felt Mercedes is on the back foot in the fight with the rival Ferrari team, having slipped to 25 points behind Sebastian Vettel in the drivers’ championship last time out in Monaco.

“I think Toto [Wolff, Mercedes F1 boss] mentioned that he thinks that Ferrari [is quickest], and we obviously have seen Ferrari are the quickest at the moment so they’re the favorites,” Hamilton said.

“But we’re working very hard to rectify the issues we had in the last race and hope that we can attack this weekend.

“They’ve got some unique bits on the car I think that will work well this weekend, but that doesn’t mean we can’t take the fight to them.”

F1 Paddock Pass: Canadian Grand Prix (VIDEO)

By Tony DiZinnoJun 8, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT

Montreal is next up for the Formula 1 circus, as a rare trip to North America amidst the European portion of the season, for the Canadian Grand Prix (all times for the weekend via NBC, CNBC or NBCSN here).

With the pre-race updates from the paddock are NBCSN pit reporter and insider Will Buxton and producer Jason Swales, on site at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Sebastian Vettel has a 25-point lead over Lewis Hamilton heading into the weekend. Hamilton has won five times before at Montreal while Vettel’s only won once, and Ferrari hasn’t triumphed here since 2004.

These two drivers and a number of other intriguing stories are in the pipeline heading into the seventh race of the season, including Lance Stroll heading into his home race and Max Verstappen looking to overcome the frustration of Monaco.

Here’s the show, below:

 

Formula E teams up with Disney ahead of ‘Cars 3’ release

By Luke SmithJun 8, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

Formula E has announced a new partnership with Disney ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated Cars 3 movie next month.

The latest installment of the animated film series sees main character Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) face a new rival in the form of Jackson Storm (Armie Hammer) and consider his racing future.

Ahead of Cars 3‘s release on July 14, Formula E has confirmed that extensive trackside branding and activities for fans surrounding the film will continue at this weekend’s Berlin ePrix, having gotten underway at the last race in Paris.

“Disney and Formula E will also be producing a series of content featuring Formula E drivers giving their insight into what it takes to be a champion,” a statement from Formula E adds.

“The content will be refreshed on a monthly-basis throughout the year, and is aimed at both kids and parents. It will feature across Disney’s owned TV and digital platforms, as well as Formula E’s owned platforms.”

“Teaming up with Disney epitomizes the uniqueness of the FIA Formula E Championship and our epitomizes engage the next generation of sports fans,” Ben Padley, global marketing and brand director at Formula E, said.

“Formula E races in the center of the most iconic cities in the world and our collaboration with Disney is a truly authentic way to showcase our electric street racing series and the raw driving skills of our drivers.”

It was confirmed last month that Formula 1 stars Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel would be lending their voices to Cars characters once again, with a number of NASCAR drivers also set to feature.

Alonso: ‘Everyone is more relaxed and happy’ in IndyCar

By Luke SmithJun 8, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT

Having spent time in both the IndyCar and Formula 1 paddocks over the past month, Fernando Alonso has delivered his verdict on the varying atmospheres, pressures and expectations in the two series ahead of this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

Alonso skipped the Monaco Grand Prix in order to make his debut at the Indianapolis 500 two weeks ago, where he qualified fifth and ran up front for much of the race before retiring due to an engine failure.

One of the most entertaining images to come out of Alonso’s ‘500 odyssey was of the Spaniard traveling down Gasoline Alley on a skateboard.

While Alonso said he hadn’t broken out the skateboard before in the F1 paddock before as it was not allowed, it did lead him into an interesting comparison between the two environments.

“Well the skateboarding, I think here you are not allowed to bring those kind of things!” Alonso said.

“The whole atmosphere is just different there. Everyone is more relaxed, is happy. Even the way of events we had, everyone is proud of that race, of that event. They’ve been there for many years. Everyone that comes to the race, they are just proud to welcome them and they expect to have fun in that race.

“I don’t say that here is different, but here with years and you know with all the business that is around F1, everyone is trying to find some war or something you say or do that creates maybe a thing behind to more on the news. There it is just about 33 drivers doing the race and just enjoying race.

“Here it is more. Formula 1 is bigger in every sense, and because it is bigger, there are other things. But it’s in all kind of sports in happens. You are more relaxed because the environment is more relaxed.

“There is not the pressure and everything that Formula 1 has here. It is just different.”

Palmer: Speculation about F1 future ‘nothing new’

By Luke SmithJun 8, 2017, 1:40 PM EDT

Jolyon Palmer says he is taking no notice of speculation about his Formula 1 future with Renault, instead preferring to focus on improving his displays and ending his point-less start to the year.

2014 GP2 champion Palmer stepped up to F1 with Renault last year, but scored just a single point throughout his rookie campaign courtesy of a P10 finish in Malaysia.

Palmer was retained for 2017 alongside Nico Hulkenberg, who has already racked up 14 points for Renault, with the Briton yet to contribute to this haul.

Speculation has been bubbling in recent weeks that Renault could replace Palmer mid-season, with development driver Sergey Sirotkin and recent F1 racer Felipe Nasr linked to the seat.

When asked if he felt under more pressure due to the speculation, Palmer said the only problems could be self-induced as he takes no notice of the rumors.

“What puts pressure on is not putting in good performances,” Palmer said.

“I’m aware that the start of the year has been pretty disappointing. I’m working hard and I’m ready to turn it around.

“In terms of the rumors, there’s been rumors since my third ever race in Formula 1, so there’s nothing new for me.

“Of course the way to stop it is to do well on-track and hopefully I can do that this weekend.”

Palmer picked up his best result of the F1 season so far in Monaco last time out, finishing 11th, which offered him a lift after a rough start to the year.

“It is a confidence boost. Obviously it’s been a very tough start to the year, but there’s been some positives recently, even if it doesn’t necessarily show on the results sheet,” Palmer said.

“But Monaco at least yeah, a race distance and we were pretty competitive in terms of times as well. But obviously when you start 16th, it’s difficult to make any overtakes or do much else, running around in the traffic.

“But at least with a better pace and we could take a bit of confidence in here.”