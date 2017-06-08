Getty Images

Honda expecting ‘another challenging weekend’ at Canadian GP

By Luke SmithJun 8, 2017, 9:15 AM EDT

Honda Formula 1 chief Yusuke Hasegawa is braced for “another challenging weekend” in Canada as the power-hungry Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal threatens to leave McLaren struggling for pace once again.

McLaren-Honda has failed to score any points through the opening six races of the 2017 season, largely thanks to problems with the power unit supplied by the Japanese manufacturer which lacks both performance and reliability.

McLaren saw its hopes of points in Monaco two weeks ago fade when both Jenson Button and Stoffel Vandoorne retired in the final 20 laps, leaving it at the foot of the constructors’ championship with almost a third of the season complete.

Looking ahead to this weekend’s race in Montreal, Hasegawa was pleased to welcome back Fernando Alonso, who missed Monaco to enter the Indianapolis 500, but did not dress up Honda’s expectations for the Canadian Grand Prix.

“The Canadian Grand Prix is always a special race for us,” Hasegawa said. “It is one of the most vibrant and popular on the Formula 1 calendar, and has a wonderful atmosphere.

“The fans really embrace the grand prix each year. We also have the warm support of our colleagues from Honda Canada.

“After Jenson’s one-off appearance in Monaco, we will have Fernando back behind the wheel fresh from his great Indy 500 challenge. His bid to win in his rookie year came to a disappointing end, but once again Fernando showed what an incredible talent he is.

“He was a contender for victory throughout the legendary race and drove like a seasoned oval racer. I am looking forward to seeing him after his great adventure.

“Despite the beautiful nature of the Gilles Villeneuve Circuit, this power-hungry, demanding track will not play to our strengths.

“With its power-oriented nature, stop and start corners, abrasive surface and long straights, it will no doubt be another challenging race weekend for us.

“However, we will keep pushing forward, no matter how tough the challenge ahead.”

Alonso re-states McLaren quit threat: 'I want to win'

By Luke SmithJun 8, 2017, 12:32 PM EDT

Fernando Alonso has re-stated that he is open to leaving McLaren at the end of the 2017 Formula 1 season, saying that he wants to be in a position to win races next year.

Alonso returned to the F1 paddock on Thursday following his Indianapolis 500 adventure, with the two-time world champion’s future becoming a hot topic once again.

The Spaniard has made clear that he is keen to be in a car that can win races next year, having failed to record a single podium finish since joining McLaren for the 2015 season thanks to problems with the team’s Honda power unit.

Speaking in Thursday’s FIA press conference, Alonso stressed that he would be open to staying at McLaren beyond the expiration of his contract at the end of the year if it were in a position to give him a winning car.

“We have to win. If we are winning before September or something like that when I will make a decision, I will stay,” Alonso said.

“You cannot be 100 per cent now in June about a decision for next year that I don’t even start to consider. What we all want is to win, and I think related to the answer before, what Zak [Brown] commented about yesterday, the Honda thing, is probably what you will expect Zak to say

“He wants to win. He wants to put McLaren again on a contender position for the championship. So after three years we are not in that position, so things have to change I guess for the team. The same for me. I want to win.

“I joined this project because I want to be world champion and we are not in that position. If you don’t see things changing and you are not in a competitive position, maybe you change project? That’s the only thing I can say now.

“Until I sit down with myself in September after the summer as I always said, I cannot say 100 per cent about anything now. I’m very open. The best decision hopefully I will take after the summer.”

Alonso’s Indy 500 push was part of a career goal to win the Triple Crown of Motorsport, with a shot at Le Mans in the future also on his radar, but he stressed that a third F1 world title is still his greatest aim.

“As I said many times, in F1, a third world championship is still my biggest priority,” Alonso said.

“I developed my skills to drive F1 cars for the last 16 years. The best car that I can drive is still Formula 1, but it’s another time that I jump in any car, in any categories, in any tires, with any rules, I go there and I am competitive.

“I am not afraid of the future. If I cannot succeed here and win this third world championship, I still love motor racing and I will race in any series and I know I can win in any series.”

Menezes ready to defend Le Mans crown in 'insanely close' LMP2 class

By Luke SmithJun 8, 2017, 11:11 AM EDT

American racer Gustavo Menezes is geared up to defend his 24 Hours of Le Mans crown with Signatech Alpine next weekend, but expects a tough challenge in the “insanely close” LMP2 class.

Menezes, 22, won Le Mans for Signatech Alpine last year alongside Nicolas Lapierre and Stephane Richelmi en route to the LMP2 crown in the World Endurance Championship, becoming the first American champion to win an FIA world title since 1981 in the process.

The revamped LMP2 class has looked closer than ever through the opening two rounds of the WEC season, with Menezes recording P4 and P5 finishes at Silverstone and Le Mans respectively in the No. 36 Signatech Alpine A470 Gibson.

Menezes returned to the Circuit de la Sarthe for the first time since his Le Mans victory last weekend, taking part in Sunday’s test running, with the official pre-race schedule set to get underway next week.

“The test day went well. It’s fantastic to go back to Le Mans and our speed looked good straight out-of-the-box,” Menezes said.

“With everybody following their individual agendas, it’s tricky to ascertain the true pecking order at this early stage. But one thing for sure is that it’s insanely close in LMP2.

“The No. 35 car put in a great lap, which proved the potential of the package we have and that’s promising because our pace was very similar but we just never got a clear run to show it.

“We concentrated on our own technical program, played around with a variety of different set-ups, came away with plenty of useful data and – most importantly of all – worked well together as a team.”

The new Oreca chassis (rebranded by the team) for 2017 and added power has resulted in a significant improvement in lap time for the LMP2 class, with straight line speeds outstripping those set by the LMP1 runners.

“At Le Mans in particular, you can really feel the extra downforce and power in LMP2 this year because the long straights allow the cars to properly stretch their legs,” Menezes explained.

“The Alpine A470 felt incredible to drive round there – more like a single-seater than ever before. We were hitting top speeds in excess of 330km/h, which was very impressive.

“In a non-competitive session, Nelson [Panciatici] was already eight seconds faster than last year’s best LMP2 qualifying time, meaning we’re likely to be even quicker come the race weekend itself.

“We still have a bit more work to do, of course, but I think we’re in reasonable shape and I’m really excited to return next week.

“The team and Alpine have placed their trust in me, and I want to reward them for that by fighting for the win again.

“The clear objective is to keep up my 100 per cent record at Le Mans and whilst that obviously won’t be easy, nothing worth having ever is. So bring it on!”

Menezes will defend his Le Mans LMP2 title on June 17-18.

PREVIEW: Rainguard Water Sealers 600 at Texas

By Tony DiZinnoJun 8, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

The Verizon IndyCar Series’ annual Indianapolis stint for three weeks and Detroit for a doubleheader weekend now cedes to a more normal race weekend for the first time in more than a month, with just a two-day affair at the reprofiled Texas Motor Speedway (Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

For Texas and IndyCar’s sake, an encore of 2016’s resumption portion in August – and not its originally scheduled June date that was marred by rain – figures to be in order. But with the track different than last year owing to the repave, it’s likely set to jumble things a bit.

Add in the predictably unpredictable nature of the 2017 season and there’s more questions than answers heading into the ninth of 17 races this year, as the series hits the halfway point.

2017 Rainguard Water Sealers 600 – Talking Points

The new track itself 

Per TMS, here’s what’s been adjusted following the repave, which was completed earlier this year prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race in April:

The re-profiling of the speedway reduced the banking in Turns 1 and 2 by four degrees, decreasing it to 20 degrees. That change added additional racing surface with the width expanding from 60 to 80 feet in that section of the track. The result is a more unique and challenging layout then the previous symmetrical layout of 24 degrees in each turn and racing surface width of 60 feet in those turns.

IndyCar had what was meant to be a full-field test day on April 12, just a few days after Long Beach, although a handful of Honda teams were restricted from running. As it was, the field raced cleanly while adjusting to the different layout.

Ensuring the balance is correct between the two opposite sets of corners will be key to success this weekend.

Texas always tests the engineers in terms of picking downforce levels and accounting for proper tire falloff from Firestone, and this reprofiling only figures to add to the puzzle pieces.

Rahal’s quest to double up at Texas after Detroit double

There’s seven winners from the first eight races, and only Graham Rahal has won more than once – the Ohio native doubled up in Detroit and became the first driver to two wins.

What does history say will happen for Rahal as a result of that? Let’s take a look at recent years since the Dallara DW12 chassis was introduced in 2012:

  • 2016: Simon Pagenaud, first to two wins (Round 3, Long Beach, Round 4, Barber), and won title
  • 2015: Juan Pablo Montoya, first to two wins (Round 1, St. Petersburg, Round 6, Indianapolis 500), lost title on a tiebreaker
  • 2014: Will Power, first to two wins (Round 1, St. Petersburg, Round 6, Detroit 1), and won title
  • 2013: James Hinchcliffe, first to two wins (Round 1, St. Petersburg, Round 4, Brazil), fell to eighth in points
  • 2012: Power, first to two wins (Round 2, Barber, Round 3, Long Beach), lost title at season finale

So in five years, the first driver to two wins has won the title twice and lost the title twice at the final race, thus finishing second in points. It’s only been once in five years that driver has fallen out of the title fight altogether.

Rahal won last year in Texas in dramatic fashion while coming so short of victory here in 2012. This weekend will be the start of his title pursuit in earnest; he vaulted from 15th to sixth last weekend. Pagenaud won three races in a row last year from Long Beach through the Indianapolis road course.

Crazy tight points fight

Neither Scott Dixon nor Helio Castroneves has won a race but they’re 1-2 in points on the strength of consistency. Both are past Texas winners though. Dixon has two wins in 2008 and 2015, both years of which he won the championship. Castroneves has four Texas wins, none since 2013 though.

Behind those two, separated by only eight points at the top of the tables (303-295), just 91 points cover from second-placed Castroneves to 12th-placed Max Chilton. There’s not as much chance for movement this weekend as there has been in either of the last two weekends, where there was either double points (Indianapolis) or double races (Detroit), but Texas does provide some intrigue there.

Unpredictable nature of Texas

Going with the theme of unpredictability, and adding in the track is new, the last thing Texas has offered in recent years is a form guide. There’s been eight different winners the last eight Texas races dating to 2010.

In order, Ryan Briscoe, Dario Franchitti, Power (Franchitti and Power won one race each in 2011’s lone Texas double), the late Justin Wilson, Castroneves, Ed Carpenter, Dixon and Rahal have made it eight winners from five different teams (Penske, Ganassi, Coyne, Carpenter, RLL). And that’s before you get to the fact Hinchcliffe dominated last year – albeit before incurring a significant post-race penalty for excessive skid wear – for SPM.

Going on recent oval form, the Hondas have looked better on the big ovals, but Chevrolet mounted a challenge here last year with Tony Kanaan (Ganassi) and Pagenaud (Penske) both in win contention late. And what of Honda’s reliability concerns? We saw what hit them at Indianapolis and you wonder see if they can get through a clean weekend in Texas.

Return for Newgarden, Daly

Last year’s most scary moment of the year occurred on, we’ll call it “race day attempt number two of three,” as Conor Daly’s car got loose and collected Josef Newgarden the Sunday after the race started a day late. It produced an incredibly frightening moment and left Newgarden with a collarbone injury. As both drivers weren’t able to restart the race in August upon the resumption, Newgarden watched while Daly made his pit road reporting debut. It’ll be good to have the two young Americans back in properly this go-‘around.

The part-time spoilers

An interesting weekend lies ahead for the three returning drivers this weekend. Ed Carpenter is back as he usually is on ovals. Gabby Chaves is set for his second start with Harding Racing, and the team was able to test here in April, which is good background. And with Tristan Vautier getting a call to Dale Coyne Racing, it puts him back on an oval for the first time since Pocono 2015.

Finish up and get out of town

After the race, Scott Dixon, Tony Kanaan, Mikhail Aleshin and NBCSN IndyCar analyst Townsend Bell will be heading from the Lone Star state to the ‘tricolor’ land of France, with all four set to compete in this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans next weekend. Dixon and Kanaan are in a pair of Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GTs, Aleshin in an SMP Racing Dallara P217 Gibson and Bell set to defend his GTE-Am class win in a Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GTE.

The final word

From JR Hildebrand, who makes his Texas return for the first time in five years:  “I’ve had a couple of good runs at Texas Motor Speedway. The last time I ran there, we ended up fifth. That was one of the ultra-low downforce, sideways, all-over-the-track races. I’m looking forward to going back where it should be a little less of a hairy situation, but it’s always a great race and Ed Carpenter Racing has been solid there the last couple of years. There will be some differences with the new track surface, but I definitely expect for us to be strong there when we roll out.”

Here’s the IndyCar weekend schedule:

At-track schedule (all times local):
Friday, June 9
10-11:15 a.m. – Verizon IndyCar Series practice #1, RaceControl.IndyCar.com (Live)
2:15 p.m. – Qualifying for the Verizon P1 Award (single car/cumulative time of two laps), NBCSN (2:30 p.m.)
5:45 – 6:15 p.m. – Verizon IndyCar Series practice #2, RaceControl.IndyCar.com (Live)

Saturday, June 10
6:15 p.m. – Verizon IndyCar Series pit stop practice
7:01 p.m. – Driver introductions
7:40 p.m. – Command to start engines
7:45 p.m. – Rainguard Water Sealers 600 (248 laps/357.12 miles), NBCSN (Live)

Here’s last year’s top 10: 

1. Graham Rahal
2. James Hinchcliffe
3. Tony Kanaan
4. Simon Pagenaud
5. Helio Castroneves
6. Charlie Kimball
7. Carlos Munoz (pole)
8. Will Power
9. Juan Pablo Montoya
10. Sebastien Bourdais

F1 Preview: 2017 Canadian Grand Prix

By Luke SmithJun 8, 2017, 8:30 AM EDT

With the opening leg of European rounds on the 2017 calendar now out of the way, this weekend sees Formula 1 venture to North America for the first time this season for the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal.

Sebastian Vettel arrives in Canada with a healthy 25-point advantage at the top of the drivers’ championship following his victory in Monaco two weeks ago, where he led Ferrari to its first one-two finish in almost seven years.

Monaco proved to be a tougher weekend for his title rival, Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, who suffer a shock knock-out at the second stage of qualifying. Although the Briton was able to recover to seventh in the race, he was powerless to stop Vettel taking the biggest lead yet in their title battle.

The Canadian Grand Prix rarely disappoints. The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve has a knack for producing the unexpected, and the city of Montreal embraces F1 with a warmth that few other locations on the calendar can match.

2017 Canadian Grand Prix – Talking Points

Vettel out to extend championship lead

Sebastian Vettel’s flying start to the season has seen him take three race wins and three second-place finishes from the opening six rounds, enjoying the kind of form reminiscent of his Red Bull title-winning days.

The German’s march for a fifth world championship – and, more poignantly, first in Ferrari colors – has been impressive thus far. The results have done much to break the hoodoo that has seemed to blight the Scuderia in recent times, with Vettel’s Monaco victory being Ferrari’s first since 2001.

Another drought could end this weekend, with Ferrari having not won in Canada since Michael Schumacher’s victory in 2004. If Vettel can hit the top step once again – particularly given the Mercedes’ line-up’s strength in Montreal – it would be another signal that Ferrari is in charge of this title battle.

Can Mercedes’ Montreal specialists win?

Mercedes’ Monaco showing was pretty miserable. To get neither car on the podium despite both finishing has been a rare occurrence for the Silver Arrows in the V6 hybrid era, making a response in Canada this weekend all the more important.

Luckily for Mercedes, it has two of the strongest drivers around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Valtteri Bottas finished third in each of the last two years for Williams, and famously charged to third on the grid in 2013 in the wet.

The real favorite will be Lewis Hamilton, though. The three-time champion took his maiden F1 win in Montreal back in 2007, and has since taken another four, putting him second only to Schumacher for Canadian Grand Prix victories.

Mercedes may not have the quickest car in Montreal, but you’d be hard-pressed to find two drivers more suited to this circuit.

Back to the grind for Fernando

Fernando Alonso will make his F1 return this weekend following his Indianapolis 500 adventure. It was a story that captured the attention of the racing world, acting as a rare slice of good news for the struggling McLaren-Honda partnership, even if Alonso did end up retiring from the race due to an engine failure.

But the Spaniard will now return to the stark reality of his current F1 standing. With a power unit that lacks both reliability and performance, he will not be dicing for the lead as he was at IMS. Points – hell, not even plural, a point – would be a big breakthrough for McLaren, the team having not scored a single one thus far in 2017.

Alonso will be encouraged by the evident step we saw from McLaren in Monaco (albeit partly down to the circuit), and given his hurculean habit of dragging the car further up the order than in rightfully be, points are not totally out of the question in Canada. That said, the power-hungry nature of the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and the absence of the promised Honda updates doesn’t make it a favorable outlook.

Tires to be testing once again

The big debate following last month’s Monaco Grand Prix was tire management, with Pirelli’s softest compound selection once again causing trouble for some teams in Monaco. Mercedes’ woes with the ultra-soft have been particularly clear this year, with Hamilton unable to get to grips – quite literally – with the tires last time out.

The same tire selection is on tap for Montreal, and given last year’s race was won by Hamilton with just one pit stop, one would expect that strategy to be the way to go once again, particularly with the added durability of the 2017-spec tires. Managing them will be the key to victory, and perhaps the decisive factor between Hamilton and Vettel once again.

Hopefully we’ll have more overtaking than we got in Monaco, with the long back straight and DRS zone giving drivers plenty of chances to close up and make a pass.

Will Stroll’s homecoming yield maiden points?

Lance Stroll will end an 11-year drought on Sunday when he becomes the first Canadian driver to start his home F1 race since Jacques Villeneuve last appeared in 2006.

Stroll, 18, stepped up to F1 at the beginning of the season with Williams, but has experienced a baptism of fire. After failing to finish any of his first three races, Stroll managed to get to the finish in Russia, ending up 11th. Further classified finishes have followed, yet he is still without points despite the evident quality of the Williams FW40 car.

At the track named after Canada’s greatest F1 talent, Gilles Villeneuve, Stroll will aim to become just the third Canadian to score points – and the first whose surname is not above the door of the circuit.

2017 Canadian Grand Prix – Facts and Figures

Track: Circuit Gilles Villeneuve
Corners: 14
Lap Record: Rubens Barrichello 1:13.622 (2004)
Tire Compounds: Ultra-Soft/Super-Soft/Soft
2016 Winner: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2016 Pole Position: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1:12.812
2016 Fastest Lap: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes) 1:15.599
DRS Zone: T12 to T13, T14 to T1

2017 Canadian Grand Prix – TV/Stream Times