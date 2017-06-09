Renault e.dams/DPPI

Buemi, Prost sign on with Renault e.dams in Formula E to 2019

By Luke SmithJun 9, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT

BERLIN, Germany – Sebastien Buemi and Nicolas Prost will remain with the Renault e.dams Formula E team until the end of the series’ fifth season in 2019.

Ahead of this weekend’s Berlin ePrix, Renault confirmed that it will continue with the line-up that it has raced with since the first Formula E race in 2014 in a bid to aid the development of its season five car.

Buemi won last year’s Formula E drivers’ title and currently leads the standings in season three after winning five of the opening six rounds.

“I am very pleased to continue the adventure. The team has done an amazing job and allowed me to have the best car on the grid. I could not ask for anything more,” Buemi said.

“I look forward to continuing to fight hard and bringing home more victories to my team.”

Prost, who sits third in the drivers’ standings, added: “I am obviously delighted to continue with Renault e.dams for the next two years. Most people within the team have been here since the first test in Donington back in 2014.

“We all know each other well and get on great together. We will continue to work hard to finish this third season on a high and prepare to do even better in seasons four and five. The level does not stop rising and we want to maintain to be the best.”

Team co-owner Alain Prost said that stability was key to Renault’s decision to sign both its drivers to long-term deals, particularly with a significant overhaul of Formula E on the cards for season five, requiring long-term plannin.

“We have a strong pair of drivers that have proven highly successful to date. Therefore, it is very important for us to maintain stability in the team, given that we are already working on the development of the car for season five,” Prost said.

“The harmony between Sébastien and Nicolas, both on a personal and technical level, is also a very good gauge for success and we took this into account.

“These things combined contributes towards the achievement of the team and it was obvious to us that we wanted to remain in this direction. I am also pleased to have the full support from Renault with this decision.”

No break for Dixon to let left foot heal since Indy crash

Getty Images
Associated PressJun 9, 2017, 9:47 AM EDT

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) Scott Dixon had a numb feeling in his injured left foot after all the bumps and braking that come with two races on a street course.

Ideally, Dixon could have used a week or two off after a horrific crash at the Indianapolis 500 to let his foot heal. Instead, it was straight to Detroit the following weekend for IndyCar’s only doubleheader, and now Texas Motor Speedway for a race Saturday night before leaving for the 24-hour race at Le Mans.

“But it’s going to be OK,” Dixon said. “It’s just going to four or five weeks before it’s back to normal. … It should gradually get better anyway. By Le Mans, I should be feeling more comfortable.”

The repaved 1 1/2-mile oval in Texas should provide some relief for Dixon in the No. 9 Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing. The already fast track where Dixon has won twice, and tested at more than 220 mph driving a teammate’s car in April, is smoother now. And there never is much need for braking when in race mode.

“Hopefully not,” he said. “That’s the goal.”

Even without winning a race this year, Dixon is the series points leader at the midpoint of the IndyCar season. He has been the runner-up three times this year, including the first race at Detroit, and has finished in the top six in every race except the 500 after his car flew over the car of Jay Howard and landed atop the inside safety fence. The car was shredded, but the tub of the car remained intact and Dixon was not seriously hurt.

A reporter for IndyCar’s radio network this week (Jake Query -Ed.) shared on Twitter the copy of a handwritten note from a 2nd-grade girl thanking the Indy Car Series for how it responded to keep Dixon safe after the crash.

In the note addressed to IndyCar and signed by Lucy, the girl said she got scared and started crying when she saw the crash. When she saw Dixon limping on TV, she wanted to make sure he was OK, and wrote, “Again, Thank You So Much for Keeping Him Safe!!!”

The father of two young daughters, Dixon responded on Twitter thanking the girl for her “sweet letter”, while telling her he was “doing really well” and hoped to get the chance to meet her one day.

That crash came a week after Dixon and friend Dario Franchitti were robbed at gunpoint while waiting in the drive-thru lane at a Taco Bell, only a mile from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway after the 36-year-old New Zealander had the best qualifying run in 21 years at Indy.

“It’s definitely been an interesting season,” Dixon said. “That’s life, you have these crazy ups and down, and that’s what makes it interesting.”

When defending Texas winner Graham Rahal swept the two Detroit races last weekend, he became the first driver this season with multiple victories. Dixon would like to make it eight winners in nine races, and feels like he is close to another win.

“Yeah, I hope so. I think we need a little bit of luck come our way,” Dixon said. “We’ve definitely had some interesting moments where it could have gone the other way and it didn’t. … You’ve got to get everything right, especially with the depth of the field and the competition in the Verizon IndyCar Series now.”

More AP auto racing: http://racing.ap.org

Alonso will quit F1 if calendar hit 25 races

Getty Images
By Luke SmithJun 9, 2017, 9:45 AM EDT

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso has said he will quit Formula 1 if the sport’s new owner, Liberty Media, increased the number of races per season to around 25 in the next few years.

Liberty completed its takeover of F1 in January and has confirmed that it is looking to grow the sport’s calendar beyond the 20 races currently on the schedule and push into new markets, with 21 events planned for next year.

Concerns have been raised about the pressure that a 25-race schedule would place on the paddock considering the packed year that teams already have once testing, development and media activities are factored in.

Alonso was quoted in the Spanish media as saying that he would quit F1 in the calendar did hit 25 races, and the McLaren-Honda driver confirmed that he was correctly quoted on Thursday in the FIA press conference ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.

“I started when the calendar was 16 races, plus the tests, and now we keep on increasing the races year after year and I think we are in a number that is quite demanding already,” Alonso said.

“The life you have, between the preparation, the sponsor events, the tests, the commitments you have plus 20-21 races, I think it is already enough.

“If there are 25 or 26 races or whatever, I think it’s good in one aspect but in other aspects, in how demanding becomes your life, at this point of my career, I consider that a good quality of life is more important than to do more seasons in F1.

“So if the calendar stays between 20-21, so this range that we know from the last couple of years, I’ll be happy to continue.

“If it’s increasing, like NASCAR, where they have 40 or 50 races, it’s not for me. It’s better for other drivers.”

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton was also asked about calendar growth, saying: “I haven’t really given it any thought, but I understand what Fernando’s saying and tend to agree with him.”

Stroll hits back at ‘haters’: ‘Drivers can’t just buy their way into F1’

Getty Images
By Luke SmithJun 9, 2017, 8:30 AM EDT

Lance Stroll has hit back at critics suggesting his Formula 1 seat with Williams was gained due to family money instead of talent, saying that drivers cannot buy themselves a place on the grid.

Stroll, 18, stepped up to F1 at the start of 2017 following a victorious FIA Formula 3 title campaign last year, but is yet to score any points through his first six grands prix.

Aiding Stroll’s rapid rise into F1 was his father, Lawrence, a billionaire investor, which allowed the young Canadian to enjoy private testing program with a 2014-spec Williams F1 car that made him the best-prepared rookie since Lewis Hamilton in 2007.

Stroll was directly asked in Thursday’s FIA press conference how he handled the perception that he was on the grid based on family money rather than talent, to which he joked: “Never heard that question before!” before tackling it honestly ahead of his home race weekend in Montreal.

“You know, it’s always going to be said and asked, about where I come from and all that. But I focus on the positives,” Stroll said.

“I’ve won the championships to arrive here, Formula 4, Formula 3 European Championship, I got my 40 Superlicence points that the FIA has placed just for that reason. Drivers can’t just buy their way into Formula 1, you have to actually go out and get the results.

“There are always going to be haters, there is always going to jealousy, that’s just the nature of sports in general. When you win it’s expected and when you have hard times people put you down and that’s how it goes.

“But I don’t focus on that. I know who is important around me and those are the people I listen to. The rest of the noise you just have to block it out, it’s out of your control. You have to know who you need to trust around you and that’s all you can focus on and then it’s about going out on track.

“Sometimes there’s hard times, sometimes there’s good times but you just need to always go to the next weekend and be positive and try as hard as you can and that’s how I go about my business.”

F1 Paddock Pass: Canadian Grand Prix (VIDEO)

Getty Images
By Tony DiZinnoJun 8, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT

Montreal is next up for the Formula 1 circus, as a rare trip to North America amidst the European portion of the season, for the Canadian Grand Prix (all times for the weekend via NBC, CNBC or NBCSN here).

With the pre-race updates from the paddock are NBCSN pit reporter and insider Will Buxton and producer Jason Swales, on site at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Sebastian Vettel has a 25-point lead over Lewis Hamilton heading into the weekend. Hamilton has won five times before at Montreal while Vettel’s only won once, and Ferrari hasn’t triumphed here since 2004.

These two drivers and a number of other intriguing stories are in the pipeline heading into the seventh race of the season, including Lance Stroll heading into his home race and Max Verstappen looking to overcome the frustration of Monaco.

Here’s the show, below:

 