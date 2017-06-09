Buemi, Prost sign on with Renault e.dams in Formula E to 2019

BERLIN, Germany – Sebastien Buemi and Nicolas Prost will remain with the Renault e.dams Formula E team until the end of the series’ fifth season in 2019.

Ahead of this weekend’s Berlin ePrix, Renault confirmed that it will continue with the line-up that it has raced with since the first Formula E race in 2014 in a bid to aid the development of its season five car.

Buemi won last year’s Formula E drivers’ title and currently leads the standings in season three after winning five of the opening six rounds.

“I am very pleased to continue the adventure. The team has done an amazing job and allowed me to have the best car on the grid. I could not ask for anything more,” Buemi said.

“I look forward to continuing to fight hard and bringing home more victories to my team.”

Prost, who sits third in the drivers’ standings, added: “I am obviously delighted to continue with Renault e.dams for the next two years. Most people within the team have been here since the first test in Donington back in 2014.

“We all know each other well and get on great together. We will continue to work hard to finish this third season on a high and prepare to do even better in seasons four and five. The level does not stop rising and we want to maintain to be the best.”

Team co-owner Alain Prost said that stability was key to Renault’s decision to sign both its drivers to long-term deals, particularly with a significant overhaul of Formula E on the cards for season five, requiring long-term plannin.

“We have a strong pair of drivers that have proven highly successful to date. Therefore, it is very important for us to maintain stability in the team, given that we are already working on the development of the car for season five,” Prost said.

“The harmony between Sébastien and Nicolas, both on a personal and technical level, is also a very good gauge for success and we took this into account.

“These things combined contributes towards the achievement of the team and it was obvious to us that we wanted to remain in this direction. I am also pleased to have the full support from Renault with this decision.”

