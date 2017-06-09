Hamilton tops opening practice for Canadian GP (VIDEO)

By Tony DiZinnoJun 9, 2017, 11:35 AM EDT

Lewis Hamilton led for Mercedes AMG Petronas in the opening 90-minute practice session for this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix, thus giving the first blow back to the Silver Arrows after its rough weekend in Monaco.

While it appeared as though the team was set for a 1-2 with Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas trading the fastest lap, Sebastian Vettel interrupted proceedings and slotted into second at 0.198 behind for Scuderia Ferrari, a 1:14.007.

Vettel aside, Hamilton and Bottas engaged in a proper neck-and-neck scrap at the top of the timesheets, as the low grip Circuit Gilles Villeneuve circuit rubbered in over the course of the session.

With just over 30 minutes left in the session, Hamilton posted a lap of 1:14.173 that beat teammate Bottas by just over a tenth of a second. But then Bottas then went to a 1:14.046 lap immediately thereafter to supplant him.

That only stood until Hamilton posted the weekend’s first 1:13 lap, a 1:13.961, which was 0.085 of a second ahead of Bottas. Hamilton went quicker still to a 1:13.809 as the session reached the 20-minute remaining mark.

Behind the top three, Kimi Raikkonen was fourth for Ferrari, with the pair of Mercedes-powered Sahara Force India drivers also having a very good session in fifth and sixth. Sergio Perez (only 0.769 of a second behind) and Esteban Ocon (0.976) were both within a second. Ocon spun near the end of the session, though, one of several in the session. The best of the Red Bulls was only Max Verstappen in seventh, with Daniel Ricciardo in ninth.

All of the top six drivers set their fastest times on Pirelli’s ultrasoft tires, the softest compound on offer at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal.

As could be expected, grip was at a premium to kick off the weekend festivities on the Isle Notre Dame, the park/street course that is only utilized at most two race weekends per year.

The low grip track led to a number of spins and off-course excursions. Ocon, Raikkonen, Vettel (below) and Sauber’s Marcus Ericsson all spun at least once, while Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg (below) and Jolyon Palmer, McLaren’s Stoffel Vandoorne and Williams’ Lance Stroll also had offs that were caught on camera.

Palmer at one point balked Verstappen as the Dutchman reported in to his Red Bull Racing team that “Palmer wasn’t looking in his mirrors.” Verstappen later had a moment of his own.

The session didn’t even last a lap for Scuderia Toro Rosso’s Carlos Sainz Jr., his unbadged Renault power plant smoking and stopping at the exit of the hairpin on his installation lap.

And then, sadly, there was another chapter written in the saga of Fernando Alonso’s 2017 F1 season with McLaren Honda. It took until the final 25 minutes of the session before the returning driver could post an official lap, either, before his similar fate of mechanical woes also returned.

His McLaren Honda did an installation lap early on but didn’t register a proper lap until he posted a time of 1:16.521 with 20 minutes to go, good for 16th and almost a half second behind Vandoorne in 11th.

Almost true to form, Alonso’s car stopped on track after completing just that one lap. He parked the car at the hairpin, the team having told him to stop on track. He got out, threw his headrest down in frustration, and bantered with the corner marshals. On replay, Alonso reported in the “gearing was super heavy.”

The other driver of note worth watching this weekend is Canadian Stroll, the teenager having his first laps in Montreal as the first Canadian in his home Grand Prix since Jacques Villeneuve in 2006 with BMW Sauber. Stroll posted a best time of 1:16.313 on Pirelli’s soft compounds, good for 13th.

Wildlife also made its first appearance during the weekend at Montreal, as a squirrel darted across the track without incident.

Coverage for second free practice from Montreal comes your way at 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via the NBC Sports App. Times from FP1 are below.

Raikkonen tops second practice at Canadian GP

Getty Images
By Tony DiZinnoJun 9, 2017, 3:31 PM EDT

Kimi Raikkonen moved Scuderia Ferrari to the fore in second practice for the Canadian Grand Prix, with the first 1:12 lap of the weekend at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal.

Raikkonen’s best time of 1:12.935 occurred in the opening half of the 90-minute session, and wasn’t supplanted after teams switched from qualifying runs to race simulations.

A Raikkonen and Ferrari win at the track would end respective droughts dating to 2005 (Raikkonen) and 2004 (Ferrari), respectively. Of course this is only second practice and even if Raikkonen was to take pole, as he did last race in Monaco, he’d need to back it up in the race.

The Ferrari man that is ahead in the championship, Raikkonen’s teammate Sebastian Vettel, was third this session, 0.265 of a second back.

After Mercedes AMG Petronas was 1-3 in the morning session, it was Ferrari 1-3 this afternoon with Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton splitting them in second. Hamilton was just 0.215 of a second back.

Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas was fourth but had a ragged sesssion with a couple lockups and a spin through Turns 1 and 2.

Max Verstappen had an even worse session when his Red Bull TAG Heuer slowed with a lack of power after Turn 7 and stopped on course, which brought out a red flag. Coupled with Daniel Ricciardo being stuck in the garage most of the session as well, it was a day to forget for Red Bull Racing.

Williams’ Felipe Massa was sixth with Esteban Ocon (Force India), Daniil Kvyat (Toro Rosso), Sergio Perez (Force India) and Romain Grosjean (Haas) completing the top 10. All of the best times were set on Pirelli’s ultrasoft compound.

Grosjean was particularly frustrated during the session, with radio transmissions catching him saying “I’m starting to get a bit fed up” after several spins. Grosjean, who’s had persistent brake issues at Haas, may be in for a long weekend at the brake-heavy circuit that features so many straights and long braking zones.

After a hydraulic issue sidelined Fernando Alonso in the first practice session, the McLaren Honda did make it back out in free practice two. Alonso got within 1.310 seconds in the session on the ultrasofts, which was good for seventh right at the end of the session.

Lance Stroll was 17th for Williams to complete his first day as the first Canadian driver in the Canadian Grand Prix in 11 years.

Third free practice is live Saturday morning at 10 a.m. ET, streaming online and on the NBC Sports App.

Qualifying coverage is live Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET on CNBC.

First practice complete for IndyCar at Texas

Photo: IndyCar
By Tony DiZinnoJun 9, 2017, 3:08 PM EDT

Editor’s note: Practice coverage will air at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN (2:30 p.m. CT and local time), while qualifying will run at 4:15 p.m. ET (3:15 p.m. CT and local time) and will air live on the NBC Sports App, while it will re-air Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. A practice recap is below.

After a couple-hour delay owing to rain and track drying, the Verizon IndyCar Series’ Rainguard Water Sealers 600 first practice is in the books after all.

Scott Dixon went to the top of the speed charts after the one-hour session at 223.422 mph in the No. 9 NTT Data Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing Teams right near the end of the one-hour session.

He supplanted his teammate, Charlie Kimball in the No. 83 Tresiba Honda, in the process.

Kimball and fellow Americans Alexander Rossi, Graham Rahal and Marco Andretti completed the top five. Rahal is in search of his second straight win at Texas and third overall this season, after sweeping last weekend’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Presented by Lear doubleheader.

Ed Carpenter was the top Chevrolet runner in seventh, back in the No. 20 Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet, at 220.824.

The two other drivers making their return to IndyCar competition did decently well. Tristan Vautier was 16th in his first running in the No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda with a best speed of 219.148 mph. Gabby Chaves was 21st in the No. 88 Harding Racing Chevrolet at 216.368, one spot ahead of Conor Daly.

There were several yellow flags for track inspections but none for incidents.

Times are below. A link to the qualifying order is here.

Vettel ‘not bothered’ by F1 title talk so early in season

By Luke SmithJun 9, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel says he is “not bothered” by the fight for the Formula 1 drivers’ championship at such an early point in the season despite already forging at 25-point lead in the standings.

Four-time world champion Vettel took his third win in six races last time out in Monaco, allowing him to breakaway from Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton at the top of the points table.

Vettel knows what it is like to fight for championships and be in the groove for a title success early in the season, yet the German said he could not compare the feeling he has now at Ferrari to his previous strong seasons at Red Bull.

“I don’t know, it’s been a while. I tend to forget things! That’s why usually I tend to write things down,” Vettel told NBCSN when asked about the feeling of being on a title roll.

“I didn’t write that specific one down years ago, so maybe I should have and then I could give you a proper answer! I don’t know.

“I think at this point of the year I’m not really bothered by the championship. Obviously it’s important to collect points, I know that. We want to win races, we have the chance, we have a great car.

“I don’t think you need to be a genius to know that if you win a lot of races you score also a lot of points. So that’s the approach now.

“Maybe later in the year we can be a bit more sophisticated.”

Rainguard 600 IndyCar practice on hold due to, yes, rain

Getty Images
By Tony DiZinnoJun 9, 2017, 12:09 PM EDT

The whole point of getting Rainguard Water Sealers as the new title sponsor for the Verizon IndyCar Series’ annual trip to Texas Motor Speedway was to see rain go away from the 1.455-mile track in Fort Worth, as it hit a lot of last year.

But, the weather gods have a good sense of humor and decided to bucket down rain anyway this morning, which delayed both flights into Dallas-Fort Worth and on-track activity itself ahead of the Rainguard Water Sealers 600.

Practice one, initially scheduled from 10 to 11:15 a.m. CT and local time, is on a weather hold. Qualifying is meant to roll off at 2:15 p.m. CT and local time (3:15 p.m. ET) with NBCSN’s qualifying coverage on at 3:30 p.m. ET, following second free practice for the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix. A final 30-minute practice is set from 5:45 to 6:15 p.m. CT tonight.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and SPEED Energy Stadium Super Trucks action is also on the weekend docket at TMS.

Stay tuned to NBCSports.com and the @IndyCarOnNBCSN Twitter page for further updates.

UPDATE: Here’s the updated schedule, at 1:15 p.m. ET:

The qualifying order for IndyCar is linked below.