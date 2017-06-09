Photo: IndyCar

Vautier quickly back up to speed with Coyne

By Kyle LavigneJun 9, 2017, 9:04 PM EDT

Tristan Vautier last competed in a Verizon IndyCar Series event in 2015 at the season-ending GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma from Sonoma Raceway. Coincidentally, that start came with Dale Coyne Racing, with whom he competed in the 2015 season from the Indianapolis 500 onwards.

Fast forward to 2017, and Coyne again drafted him in, this time as a replacement for Esteban Gutierrez, who had not been cleared to race on ovals prior to this weekend’s Rainguard Water Sealers 600 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Despite the lack of IndyCar seat time since 2015, Vautier, who has two previous starts at Texas (2015 with Coyne, and 2013 with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports) did not miss a beat. The 27-year-old quickly reacclimated himself and qualified the No. 18 Honda an impressive fifth, by far his best grid position at Texas. Prior to Friday, his best qualifying result at the 1.5-mile oval was 16th in 2015.

Vautier admitted afterward that, while the results say it didn’t take him long to get up to speed, he was apprehensive about his return. “I was a bit nervous, to be honest, just to know how it was going to feel, that first lap out. On a road course maybe not, but here on an oval, it’s a difficult place. I was just kind of anxious to get in the car and see how it would be, but after three or four laps, it was OK,” he said of his return to IndyCar machinery on an oval track.

Vautier then quickly acknowledged the team’s preparation and explained that their strong pace made the process go much more smoothly. “The team made it easy because the car was so good from the start,” he asserted. “It’s really cool to work with these guys, Craig (Hampson, engineer), Olivier (Boisson, engineer) and obviously the rest of the team. The car has felt really nice from the start and it’s really helped me out.”

Tomorrow’s Rainguard Water Sealers 600 rolls off at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Follow Kyle Lavigne.

 

IndyCar Paddock Pass: Texas (VIDEO)

By Tony DiZinnoJun 9, 2017, 7:45 PM EDT

NBCSN’s coverage of the Verizon IndyCar Series continues from this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway through to the end of the year at Sonoma Raceway.

The NBC Sports Group original digital series Paddock Pass is also along for the ride, and this week features interviews from the lone 1.5-mile oval on the calendar.

Anders Krohn checks in for the latest edition of the show from Fort Worth, and catches up with a number of winners.

Krohn interviews Indianapolis 500 champion Takuma Sato, Detroit doubleheader and defending Texas race winner Graham Rahal, and Le Mans-bound Tony Kanaan, who is a past Texas winner (2004, race one).

Sato, Rahal and Kanaan start eighth, 11th and fourth for Saturday night’s race (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

You can see the episode above. Past IndyCar Paddock Pass episodes are below:


Ed Carpenter leads frantic final practice at Texas

Photo: IndyCar
By Kyle LavigneJun 9, 2017, 7:45 PM EDT

Ed Carpenter led a wild final practice at Texas Motor Speedway ahead of Saturday night’s Rainguard Water Sealers 600 (8:00 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

Carpenter, who struggled somewhat in qualifying and will start 14th, turned a fast lap of 224.682 mph, and he was the only driver to break the 224 mph barrier. Scott Dixon, Alexander Rossi, JR Hildebrand, and Simon Pagenaud completed the top five.

In what could be a preview of Saturday night’s race, the final practice saw close action throughout the 30-minute session.

A group consisting of as many as 15 cars ran together at one time, with several venturing into the outside lane to make passes. However, the session ran without incident, only stopping once for debris on the circuit.

Speeds continue to be significantly higher in comparison to last year. Carpenter’s best lap was nearly 11 mph faster than the quickest lap from last year’s final practice (Graham Rahal, 213.935 mph, conducted in June prior to the rainout) and just under 10 mph quicker than the quick lap from pre-race warmup for the August makeup date (Scott Dixon, 214.937 mph).

Times are below.

Follow Kyle Lavigne.

Charlie Kimball takes first career IndyCar pole in Texas (VIDEO)

By Kyle LavigneJun 9, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT

Charlie Kimball secured his first career Verizon IndyCar Series pole on Friday at Texas Motor Speedway, knocking off teammate Scott Dixon in qualifying for Saturday night’s Rainguard Water Sealers 600 (8:00 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

Kimball’s average speed over two laps clocked in at 222.556 mph, narrowly eclipsing Dixon’s average of 222.516 mph.

For Kimball, it his his first pole in 109 career IndyCar starts, his previous best being second at the 2016 INDYCAR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. It is also the 89th pole for Chip Ganassi Racing.

“I’m really excited to be on pole. The guys totally deserve it,” said an ecstatic Kimball. “Everyone at Chip Ganassi Racing has been working so hard and the boys have had my back all year long through the good, the bad, and the ugly. It’s so nice to be able to repay them with a pole position here at Texas Motor Speedway. The No. 83 Tresiba Honda was really good right out of the box and (engineer Todd (Malloy) made a few adjustments that made it better during the course of practice. During qualifying we just took a swing at it and went out and got the job done.”

All four of Chip Ganassi’s cars flexed their muscle during qualifying at Texas, with Dixon qualifying second (his fourth front row appearance in nine races), Tony Kanaan qualifying fourth, and Max Chilton qualifying sixth.

Alexander Rossi qualified third for Andretti Autosport while Tristan Vautier qualified an impressive fifth on his return with Dale Coyne Racing. This matches Rossi’s best career start (Indianapolis 500) while Vautier has a career-best on ovals (was 10th in 2013) but not overall (third at Barber in 2013).

The top eight qualifying speeds all came from Honda powered cars. Will Power (ninth, for Verizon Team Penske) was the best of Chevrolet runners.

Of note: qualifying speeds were up significantly from 2016 on the newly repaved and reconfigured Texas Motor Speedway. Kimball’s pole speed of 222.556 mph came in at over five miles per hour faster than Carlos Munoz’s 2016 pole speed of 217.137 mph. In total, 18 cars turned an average speed that was faster than last year’s pole mark.

Times are below. Per NBCSN’s qualifying coverage, Carlos Munoz did not make a qualifying attempt after failing to make it through technical inspection in time. Final practice for the Rainguard Water Sealers 600 will roll off tonight at 6:45 p.m. ET.

Follow Kyle Lavigne.

 

Raikkonen tops second practice at Canadian GP

Getty Images
By Tony DiZinnoJun 9, 2017, 3:31 PM EDT

Kimi Raikkonen moved Scuderia Ferrari to the fore in second practice for the Canadian Grand Prix, with the first 1:12 lap of the weekend at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal.

Raikkonen’s best time of 1:12.935 occurred in the opening half of the 90-minute session, and wasn’t supplanted after teams switched from qualifying runs to race simulations.

A Raikkonen and Ferrari win at the track would end respective droughts dating to 2005 (Raikkonen) and 2004 (Ferrari), respectively. Of course this is only second practice and even if Raikkonen was to take pole, as he did last race in Monaco, he’d need to back it up in the race.

The Ferrari man that is ahead in the championship, Raikkonen’s teammate Sebastian Vettel, was third this session, 0.265 of a second back.

After Mercedes AMG Petronas was 1-3 in the morning session, it was Ferrari 1-3 this afternoon with Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton splitting them in second. Hamilton was just 0.215 of a second back.

Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas was fourth but had a ragged sesssion with a couple lockups and a spin through Turns 1 and 2.

Max Verstappen had an even worse session when his Red Bull TAG Heuer slowed with a lack of power after Turn 7 and stopped on course, which brought out a red flag. Coupled with Daniel Ricciardo being stuck in the garage most of the session as well, it was a day to forget for Red Bull Racing.

Williams’ Felipe Massa was sixth with Esteban Ocon (Force India), Daniil Kvyat (Toro Rosso), Sergio Perez (Force India) and Romain Grosjean (Haas) completing the top 10. All of the best times were set on Pirelli’s ultrasoft compound.

Grosjean was particularly frustrated during the session, with radio transmissions catching him saying “I’m starting to get a bit fed up” after several spins. Grosjean, who’s had persistent brake issues at Haas, may be in for a long weekend at the brake-heavy circuit that features so many straights and long braking zones.

After a hydraulic issue sidelined Fernando Alonso in the first practice session, the McLaren Honda did make it back out in free practice two. Alonso got within 1.310 seconds in the session on the ultrasofts, which was good for seventh right at the end of the session.

Lance Stroll was 17th for Williams to complete his first day as the first Canadian driver in the Canadian Grand Prix in 11 years.

Third free practice is live Saturday morning at 10 a.m. ET, streaming online and on the NBC Sports App.

Qualifying coverage is live Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET on CNBC.