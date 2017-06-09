Vettel ‘not bothered’ by F1 title talk so early in season

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel says he is “not bothered” by the fight for the Formula 1 drivers’ championship at such an early point in the season despite already forging at 25-point lead in the standings.

Four-time world champion Vettel took his third win in six races last time out in Monaco, allowing him to breakaway from Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton at the top of the points table.

Vettel knows what it is like to fight for championships and be in the groove for a title success early in the season, yet the German said he could not compare the feeling he has now at Ferrari to his previous strong seasons at Red Bull.

“I don’t know, it’s been a while. I tend to forget things! That’s why usually I tend to write things down,” Vettel told NBCSN when asked about the feeling of being on a title roll.

“I didn’t write that specific one down years ago, so maybe I should have and then I could give you a proper answer! I don’t know.

“I think at this point of the year I’m not really bothered by the championship. Obviously it’s important to collect points, I know that. We want to win races, we have the chance, we have a great car.

“I don’t think you need to be a genius to know that if you win a lot of races you score also a lot of points. So that’s the approach now.

“Maybe later in the year we can be a bit more sophisticated.”

Follow @LukeSmithF1