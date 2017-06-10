Big wreck collects Hinchcliffe, Vautier, and more in Texas (VIDEO)

1 Comment
By Kyle LavigneJun 10, 2017, 10:29 PM EDT

The Rainguard Water Sealers 600 from Texas Motor Speedway has been red flagged 154 laps in due to a huge pileup involving several cars in turns three and four.

James Hinchcliffe, running in the top five at the time, was pinched in between Tony Kanaan and teammate Mikhail Aleshin entering turn three and broke loose. While he tried correcting it, he collected Aleshin and Tristan Vautier, with all three cars impacting the outside wall.

In the aftermath, Carlos Munoz, Ed Jones, Ed Carpenter, JR Hildebrand, and Ryan Hunter-Reay were all caught up trying to avoid the wreck.

GANASSI, HINCHCLIFFE AND ALESHIN WEIGH IN

Kanaan’s team owner Chip Ganassi offered this viewpoint to NBCSN’s Katie Hargitt: “(Hinchcliffe) crashed in the pit lane (early in the race), he stuck his nose in that situation, why didn’t (he) stay right there? Instead he gets pushed into Tony.”

A frustrated Hinchcliffe told NBCSN’s Marty Snider that Kanaan moved up into him entering turn three. “I got a run off turn 2, (Kanaan) comes over, 2.5 car widths, he drives me straight into Mikhail. We were 3-wide. Spotter didn’t tell him, or he didn’t care. He usually doesn’t race like that,” he explained.

Told by Snider that Ganassi blamed Hinchcliffe, the Canadian promptly retorted, “That’s adorable.”

Aleshin, who was on the outside, explained that he felt like an innocent bystander. “I thought we’d all stay together. But then James touched with Kanaan and basically we all crashed. I thought we’d make it in three lines. James was there, Kanaan was there, and I didn’t understand what was going on. I gave space to them,” he told NBCSN’s Robin Miller.

REMAINDER OF COMMENTS

In total, only 11 cars are left running following the wreck, and a visibly frustrated Dale Coyne, who saw both of his cars (Vautier and Jones) caught up in the accident, was seen having words with Tony Kanaan about the incident during the red flag.

Both Ed Carpenter Racing crews were trying to repair their Nos. 20 and 21 Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet. Here were Carpenter’s and JR Hildebrand’s quotes.

Hildebrand: “Hinch got stuck in the middle. A few guys got three-wide. Two of the three ended in the wall. I was right behind Ed Jones. He jammed on the brakes. We were running so close. Even we broke at same time I had mad aero wash. We had a great second stint. The Fuzzy’s Vodka car was working great. I’m totally confident we would have hauled it back to the front.”

Carpenter: “For as big of a crash at it was it wasn’t that bad. We’ll try to pick up a few points and pass a few cars. It was a wild night.”

Both Dale Coyne Racing cars were taken out. Here was Tristan Vautier and Ed Jones’ comments:

Vautier: “There was nothing I could do. They tangled in front of me. It’s just a bummer. We could have fought for the win. I wanted to finish the race for my return. I raced hard. I wanted a solid finish. I’m kind of pissed off. I think we can be proud. We represented Seb well.”

Jones: “I got hit from the rear. I had so much fun out there. But some others didn’t respect the others, and that’s what caused the incident.”

Ryan Hunter-Reay and Carlos Munoz were also involved in the accident for Andretti Autosport and AJ Foyt Racing.

Hunter-Reay: “I don’t know what I have to do. We spent the rest of the night trying to claw back. We missed the equation. This deal happened. Guys made too many moves late into the car. I’ll save my opinion after I look at it but sparks everywhere, I high-sided and came out a passenger from there. You can’t jump on the brakes in these cars 220 into the corner. I like it when races come down to handling. Lot of crazy moves. I was having fun.”

 

Munoz: “We were in the top 10, but needed a bit more speed. What can we say. We started last because we missed tech. I wanted to give a good race for my mechanics. It’s the most competitive car we’ve had this season. We kept running with the front guys. In ovals, when you have a multiple car crash, there’s nothing you can do.”

TWEETS

Follow Kyle Lavigne.

Alonso calls into Texas from Canada; says of IndyCar, ‘why not?’ (VIDEO)

Leave a comment
By Tony DiZinnoJun 10, 2017, 10:10 PM EDT

Fernando Alonso was the star attraction of the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil, despite failing to finish owing to an engine failure in the back of his No. 29 McLaren Honda Andretti entry while running in the top-10.

Alonso was named Sunoco Rookie of the Year for his efforts, although he only finished 24th, and Ed Jones finished third for Dale Coyne Racing.

During tonight’s Rainguard Water Sealers 600 from Texas Motor Speedway, Alonso called into the NBCSN broadcast to speak with the booth of Kevin Lee, Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy.

Asked by Lee about his future – both Alonso’s and Honda’s futures with McLaren are murky at best at the moment – Alonso didn’t say no when asked if he would consider IndyCar full-time.

“Why not? I’m very open to anything. I don’t have a pure answer right now,” Alonso said.

You can see Canadian Grand Prix coverage from 2 p.m. ET on NBC on Sunday.

WATCH LIVE: IndyCar at Texas (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Tony DiZinnoJun 10, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT

Coverage of the ninth round of the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series season, the Rainguard Water Sealers 600 from Texas Motor Speedway, takes place today starting at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com (stream link here). The coverage comes after an encore presentation of Texas qualifying, which begins at 7 p.m. ET.

Kevin Lee will be in the booth with Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy. Marty Snider, Jon Beekhuis, Katie Hargitt and Robin Miller will be in pit lane.

Coverage will run from 7 to 10 p.m. CT and local time, so 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Pre-race coverage runs from 8 to 8:30 p.m. ET, race coverage from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. ET and post-race coverage from 10:30 to 11 p.m. ET.

This then leads into the premiere of the “Yellow, Yellow, Yellow” documentary, highlighting the behind-the-scenes work of INDYCAR’s Holmatro Safety Team.

It’s a Honda-heavy front of the grid with Charlie Kimball leading the field away from his first career pole, with Hondas in the top eight positions as they look for their sixth win this season.

Incidentally, despite its qualifying pace, Ganassi doesn’t have any of the previous five – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has two while Andretti Autosport, Dale Coyne Racing and Schmidt Peterson Motorsports have one apiece.

Beyond Kimball’s pole, some of the other story lines to watch include these:

  • None of the top seven drivers on the grid have won a race this year, and three of them (Tristan Vautier, Max Chilton, Mikhail Aleshin) haven’t won yet in IndyCar. Do any of them break through to become an eighth winner this season?
  • Do the Team Penske and Chevrolet runners have anything for the leaders?
  • How much will tires (new right sides) fall off on the newly repaved surface?
  • Will the race be a pack race or more strung out and processional?

The starting lineup is below.

Bottas takes third in Canada F1 qualifying after ‘tricky day’

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Luke SmithJun 10, 2017, 4:06 PM EDT

Valtteri Bottas came out of a “tricky day” in Montreal with third place on the Formula 1 grid for Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix, continuing his impressive record at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Since qualifying third for then-backmarkers Williams for his first Canadian Grand Prix in 2013, Bottas has enjoyed a good record at the race, taking podium finishes in 2015 and 2016.

A sign of Bottas’ rapid progress since moving up to Mercedes for 2017 came on Saturday when P3 in qualifying left him somewhat unimpressed, having struggled for pace throughout the final Q3 shootout.

Bottas finished six-tenths of a second shy of teammate Lewis Hamilton at the checkered flag, leaving him third also behind Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel.

“I was really trying hard, but it was a tricky day for me. I struggled with the balance of the car and wasn’t really happy in FP3,” Bottas explained.

“We made some changes and the car was much better in qualifying, but then in Q3 when it came down to getting those last hundredths and tenths, the car became unstable again. I just couldn’t get that lap together.

“The long runs seem OK though, so once again, I’m expecting it to be very close in the race with Ferrari. It’s all about tomorrow.”

Hamilton hails Canadian GP pole lap as a ‘sexy lap’

Leave a comment
By Tony DiZinnoJun 10, 2017, 3:15 PM EDT

The specifics of Lewis Hamilton’s staggering 1:11.459 lap to qualify on pole for the Canadian Grand Prix got lost in the emotional and historical aspects, which were intertwined.

His 65th career pole of his Formula 1 career equalled him with the late Ayrton Senna, and for his efforts he was rewarded with one of Senna’s race-worn helmets as a gift from the Senna family after the session was complete.

But the lap itself to get there was a special one, because that 1:11.459 was more than three tenths quicker than what was already the fastest lap of the weekend, a 1:11.791 on his first run.

As it turned out, the Mercedes AMG Petronas driver needed that second lap because Sebastian Vettel found six one-thousandths of a second (1:11.795 to 1:11.789), which would have been enough to beat Hamilton for the pole.

Hamilton described the two laps afterwards to NBCSN’s Will Buxton, who conducted the post-qualifying interviews at Turn 2, in front of throngs of fans at Montreal.

“Today I can’t believe it,” he admitted. “It was a close battle with the Ferraris, they were so quick. I was pushing, and gunning for it. I wanted a good lap and got it.

“It was a sexy lap! It was a great lap. I can’t believe it came together so well. Just managed to be a bit up on each section. We really built up for this race. A big thank you to everyone at the factory.”

The pole comes at an important time for Hamilton, who enters Sunday’s race 25 points behind Vettel for the championship. This is his sixth Canadian Grand Prix pole and he’s in search of his sixth Canadian Grand Prix win.

Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix rolls off at 2 p.m. ET on NBC.