FIA Formula E

Di Grassi takes Berlin Formula E pole, Buemi 14th for Saturday race

Leave a comment
By Luke SmithJun 10, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT

BERLIN, Germany – Lucas di Grassi swept to his second pole position of the 2016/17 FIA Formula E season on Saturday in Berlin, edging out Jose Maria Lopez by one-thousandth of a second at the front of the pack.

Fighting back from a disastrous Paris ePrix that saw his deficit at the top of the drivers’ championship swell to 43 points, di Grassi was able to squeeze through to final stage of qualifying before turning in a best lap of 1:08.312 to score his second pole of the season for ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport.

Lopez was left to settle for an agonizing second place, while Felix Rosenqvist – the original leader from the first heats – was third-fastest, less than a tenth off pole. Mahindra Racing teammate Nick Heidfeld was fourth, while Sam Bird rounded out the top five after a scruffy lap in Super Pole.

While di Grassi was able to secure pole, title rival Sebastien Buemi endured his worst qualifying in almost 18 months after a sloppy lap that left him 14th for the start in Berlin.

Jean-Eric Vergne was left disappointed after narrowly missing out on a place in the Super Pole shootout, finishing sixth ahead of Oliver Turvey and Daniel Abt. Following Buemi’s slow lap, Nicolas Prost was left to lead Renault e.dams’ charge in ninth, while Jerome d’Ambrosio rounded out the top 10 for Dragon.

Heidfeld leads Mahindra 1-2 in Berlin Formula E practice

Mahindra Racing/Spacesuit Media
Leave a comment
By Luke SmithJun 10, 2017, 5:07 AM EDT

BERLIN, Germany – Nick Heidfeld led Mahindra Racing to a one-two finish in practice for the opening Berlin Formula E race on Saturday morning, edging out teammate Felix Rosenqvist at the top of the timesheets.

Heidfeld arrived in Berlin for his home race off the back of two straight podium finishes in Monaco and Paris, and sent out another warning shot to his rivals through Saturday’s practice.

Heidfeld turned in a fastest lap time of 1:08.070 around the Berlin Tempelhof circuit in FP2 on a 200kW lap, nosing clear of Rosenqvist, who was left 0.022 seconds down in second place.

Formula E championship leader Sebastien Buemi turned in the third-fastest time of the morning, but opted to complete an early full-power lap in FP1. The Swiss driver could only finish ninth-fastest in FP2, half a second down on Heidfeld at the top.

Maro Engel finished FP2 third for Venturi ahead of Buemi’s title rival, Lucas di Grassi, who was just two-tenths of a second down in fourth place despite carrying a minor ankle injury.

Stephane Sarrazin made a good start to life with Techeetah, finishing fifth ahead of the DS Virgin Racing duo of Jose Maria Lopez and Sam Bird. Jean-Eric Vergne was eighth-quick in the second Techeetah, with Buemi and Oliver Turvey rounding out the top 10.

Vautier quickly back up to speed with Coyne

Photo: IndyCar
Leave a comment
By Kyle LavigneJun 9, 2017, 9:04 PM EDT

Tristan Vautier last competed in a Verizon IndyCar Series event in 2015 at the season-ending GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma from Sonoma Raceway. Coincidentally, that start came with Dale Coyne Racing, with whom he competed in the 2015 season from the Indianapolis 500 onwards.

Fast forward to 2017, and Coyne again drafted him in, this time as a replacement for Esteban Gutierrez, who had not been cleared to race on ovals prior to this weekend’s Rainguard Water Sealers 600 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Despite the lack of IndyCar seat time since 2015, Vautier, who has two previous starts at Texas (2015 with Coyne, and 2013 with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports) did not miss a beat. The 27-year-old quickly reacclimated himself and qualified the No. 18 Honda an impressive fifth, by far his best grid position at Texas. Prior to Friday, his best qualifying result at the 1.5-mile oval was 16th in 2015.

Vautier admitted afterward that, while the results say it didn’t take him long to get up to speed, he was apprehensive about his return. “I was a bit nervous, to be honest, just to know how it was going to feel, that first lap out. On a road course maybe not, but here on an oval, it’s a difficult place. I was just kind of anxious to get in the car and see how it would be, but after three or four laps, it was OK,” he said of his return to IndyCar machinery on an oval track.

Vautier then quickly acknowledged the team’s preparation and explained that their strong pace made the process go much more smoothly. “The team made it easy because the car was so good from the start,” he asserted. “It’s really cool to work with these guys, Craig (Hampson, engineer), Olivier (Boisson, engineer) and obviously the rest of the team. The car has felt really nice from the start and it’s really helped me out.”

Tomorrow’s Rainguard Water Sealers 600 rolls off at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Follow Kyle Lavigne.

 

IndyCar Paddock Pass: Texas (VIDEO)

Leave a comment
By Tony DiZinnoJun 9, 2017, 7:45 PM EDT

NBCSN’s coverage of the Verizon IndyCar Series continues from this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway through to the end of the year at Sonoma Raceway.

The NBC Sports Group original digital series Paddock Pass is also along for the ride, and this week features interviews from the lone 1.5-mile oval on the calendar.

Anders Krohn checks in for the latest edition of the show from Fort Worth, and catches up with a number of winners.

Krohn interviews Indianapolis 500 champion Takuma Sato, Detroit doubleheader and defending Texas race winner Graham Rahal, and Le Mans-bound Tony Kanaan, who is a past Texas winner (2004, race one).

Sato, Rahal and Kanaan start eighth, 11th and fourth for Saturday night’s race (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

You can see the episode above. Past IndyCar Paddock Pass episodes are below:


Ed Carpenter leads frantic final practice at Texas

Photo: IndyCar
Leave a comment
By Kyle LavigneJun 9, 2017, 7:45 PM EDT

Ed Carpenter led a wild final practice at Texas Motor Speedway ahead of Saturday night’s Rainguard Water Sealers 600 (8:00 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

Carpenter, who struggled somewhat in qualifying and will start 14th, turned a fast lap of 224.682 mph, and he was the only driver to break the 224 mph barrier. Scott Dixon, Alexander Rossi, JR Hildebrand, and Simon Pagenaud completed the top five.

In what could be a preview of Saturday night’s race, the final practice saw close action throughout the 30-minute session.

A group consisting of as many as 15 cars ran together at one time, with several venturing into the outside lane to make passes. However, the session ran without incident, only stopping once for debris on the circuit.

Speeds continue to be significantly higher in comparison to last year. Carpenter’s best lap was nearly 11 mph faster than the quickest lap from last year’s final practice (Graham Rahal, 213.935 mph, conducted in June prior to the rainout) and just under 10 mph quicker than the quick lap from pre-race warmup for the August makeup date (Scott Dixon, 214.937 mph).

Times are below.

Follow Kyle Lavigne.