Getty Images

F1 Paddock Pass: Canadian GP Friday Edition (VIDEO)

Leave a comment
By Tony DiZinnoJun 10, 2017, 10:07 AM EDT

Practice sessions for the Canadian Grand Prix are in the bank prior to today’s qualifying session, which is live from 1 p.m. ET on CNBC.

After Friday’s two practice sessions, NBCSN pit reporter and insider Will Buxton checked in for the latest edition of the NBC Sports Group original digital series Paddock Pass.

Friday is traditionally the day of the weekend team members’ press conference, but Canada added a wrinkle this year with the new heads of the sport – Chase Carey, Ross Brawn and Sean Bratches – all present for a press conference in the afternoon.

Additionally, here’s some updates from Scuderia Toro Rosso, Scuderia Ferrari, Haas F1 Team and Honda among others.

 

Here’s a link to Thursday’s pre-race Paddock Pass in case you missed it.

Ganassi teams dominate Texas qualifying

Photo: IndyCar
Leave a comment
By Kyle LavigneJun 10, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT

All four of Chip Ganassi Racing’s entries in the Verizon IndyCar Series came out swinging in qualifying for the Rainguard Water Sealers 600 at Texas Motor Speedway (tonight, 8 p.m ET, NBCSN).

The Ganassi squad locked out the front row for the first time this year, with Kimball scoring the first pole of his IndyCar career and the 89th for Ganassi’s IndyCar operation.

Behind Kimball, the team’s other three entries served noticed that Ganassi might be the squad to beat this weekend. Scott Dixon makes his fourth appearance on the front row in 2017 and will start alongside Kimball in second. Tony Kanaan (fourth) and Max Chilton (sixth) enjoyed strong efforts in their own right to put all four Ganassi cars in the top six.

Polesitter Kimball was understandably elated with the result and offered thanks to his team for its support.

“(The team team has) had my back all year long through the good, the bad, the ugly. We haven’t really had much great (results) yet this year except for today, so it was nice to pay them back with this pole,” Kimball explained after qualifying.

Kimball has endured a run of tough luck in the first half of the season, highlighted by crashes on the opening lap of each of the first two races and an engine failure while battling for the lead in the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade MotorOil. He explained that scoring a pole is a great reward for the effort the entire team puts in.

“They work so hard, especially this race being the end of a string of so many races back-to-back, the fact that we’ve shown our resilience as well as we have is — by getting this pole is an indication of how great a team I have working with me,” Kimball detailed.

However, as Scott Dixon explained, qualifying pace is not necessarily indicative of strong race pace. And, given the characteristics of Texas Motor Speedway, the winner can come from anywhere on the grid.

“I think (qualifying well) helps just keeping yourself out of trouble, but as we’ve seen in the past, if you’ve got a good car, you can come from the back here,” he said. “It’s definitely going to be about maintaining speed, probably for the last 20 laps of the stint,” he said of the impact of qualifying well.

Kanaan, too, kept his expectations muted, despite a strong showing in qualifying. “I feel like we put together a really good lap and I’m happy with where we are in terms of speed right now in the NTT Data car. We still have a little work to do though,” he revealed after qualifying.

The Rainguard Water Sealers 600 rolls off tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Follow Kyle Lavigne.

Honda will do ‘everything’ in bid to fix McLaren F1 partnership

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Luke SmithJun 10, 2017, 11:45 AM EDT

Honda is doing “everything” in a bid to fix its struggling Formula 1 partnership with McLaren amid ongoing power unit problems, according to sporting chief Yusuke Hasegawa.

The McLaren-Honda partnership is now into its third year, but has shown few signs of progress in that time as the British team currently ails at the back of the grid.

McLaren executive director Zak Brown offered the team’s most scathing assessment of Honda’s problems yet earlier this week, saying the Japanese manufacturer looked “lost” and that the partnership was nearing a “fork in the road”.

When asked for a response to Brown’s comments on Friday, Hasegawa said: “I don’t respond.

“Of course we are talking together, even this morning. It is obvious we are frustrated with the current situation and we are disappointing with our team result, so there is no wonder there are some complaining comments.

“But the things we can do is try our very best for the team, and we are still aiming to go the same direction.”

Hasegawa said that Honda needs to up its game and prove to McLaren that it has the potential to lift the team up the grid and become competitive.

“It is very difficult but it is very unfortunate that we can’t convince them that we can do that,” Hasegawa said.

“From the results point of view of course we need much improvement, from the performance and the reliability point of view. So, yeah, we will do everything. We need to do everything.”

Brown said in the interview earlier this week that Honda was behind schedule on planned updates for its power unit, with the package set to be introduced in Canada never appearing. However, Hasegawa claimed that it was never promised.

“We don’t promise normally, although of course every time I try to update the engine as soon as possible, so every time we are ready, we will introduce it,” Hasegawa said.

“Unfortunately, it has not happened here. So, still we are trying hard in Japan, and so as soon as it is ready, we will introduce it.”

Vettel paces third practice at Canadian Grand Prix

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Tony DiZinnoJun 10, 2017, 11:05 AM EDT

Sebastian Vettel made it three different leaders in as many practice sessions for the Canadian Grand Prix, with the Scuderia Ferrari driver posting a best time of 1:12.572 on Pirelli’s ultrasoft compounds in the 60-minute third practice session. Live qualifying comes later today, 1 p.m. ET, on CNBC.

The Ferrari driver follows teammate Kimi Raikkonen, who led second practice, and Mercedes AMG Petronas’ Lewis Hamilton, who led opening practice.

Vettel and Raikkonen both dipped into the 1:12 bracket with about 20 minutes to go in the session, at 1:12.704 and 1:12.864, respectively, before Vettel went even quicker by a tenth and a half to his ultimate pacesetting time.

The Mercedes pair were initially out on the supersoft tires before making their runs on ultrasofts, but coming up short of the Ferrari duo, who locked out the front row in Monaco. Hamilton made it to third, a 1:12.926, in his run on ultrasofts, not quite four tenths of a second behind (0.354 of a second)

Max Verstappen got within 0.393 of a second in fourth for Red Bull, with Valtteri Bottas in fifth in the second Mercedes.

Nico Hulkenberg (Renault), Felipe Massa (Williams), Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull), Esteban Ocon (Force India) and Carlos Sainz Jr. (Toro Rosso) completed the top 10.

After a heavy day of spins on Friday there was little to be said in terms of off-course excursions this session, although Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and Marcus Ericsson (Sauber) both had a couple moments from which they escaped without damage.

Again, qualifying for Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix takes place at 1 p.m. ET on CNBC.

Felix Rosenqvist captures first Formula E win in Berlin race one

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Tony DiZinnoJun 10, 2017, 11:01 AM EDT

Mahindra Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist has won in a lot of disciplines and the super, speedy Swede added another win to his resume on Saturday at the Tempelhofring Circuit in Berlin, Germany, his first victory in the FIA Formula E Championship, in what is also the first for the Indian team in the series.

In Round 7 of the 2016/17 championship, this is only the second race points leader Sebastien Buemi has not won. Lucas di Grassi won in Mexico City, Round 4, but otherwise Buemi went five for six prior to today’s race.

Rosenqvist led the opening portion of qualifying before falling to third in the Super Pole session, but quickly got into second off the line behind ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport driver di Grassi, who took pole. Jose Maria Lopez of DS Virgin Racing got a horrendous start from second and slipped back to fourth.

He hounded di Grassi for the first stint of the 44-lap race around the airport circuit before di Grassi gave up the position into the sweeping Turn 1 just before the pit stop to swap cars. Rosenqvist darted around the outside and would thus have the lead going into the pit stop sequence.

The only concern for him from there was whether he’d be able to follow through with the lead after the car exchange, but he did just that, and controlled the pace for the remainder of the race.

Di Grassi was second, 2.232 seconds behind, while Nick Heidfeld completed Mahindra Racing’s banner day with another third place. It’s the German’s third straight third-place finish and fourth overall this season, for the fourth place driver in points heading into the race.

Lopez finished fourth, while Jean-Eric Vergne was fifth on the road before a time penalty assessed that dropped him to ninth, and Buemi took a pivotal fifth to make something of his day, as we’ll note below.

The Swiss driver qualified only 14th but improved to sixth on the road, a gain of eight positions. That became fifth with a five-second time penalty assessed to Techeetah’s Vergne for an unsafe release in his pit stop, and dropped the Frenchman down the order.

All told, di Grassi cut a bit into the 43-point lead Buemi of Renault e.dams had going into the race, but not near as much as he could have with Buemi doing an excellent job of damage limitations.

It was only a net 11-point swing with di Grassi picking up 21 points (18 for second, three for pole) and Buemi 10 (for fifth), and so Buemi holds a 32-point lead going into Sunday’s action. Theoretically, with di Grassi on pole and Buemi only 14th on the grid, the Brazilian had a chance to score a maximum 25 points for the race win and cut the lead to the teens, but it didn’t happen.

Beyond the top five, Nico Prost was sixth in the second Renault ahead of Sam Bird, Daniel Abt, Vergne and Maro Engel.

Elsewhere, Stephane Sarrazin was 13th in his first drive for Techeetah, neither Faraday Future Dragon Racing car made the points, and neither did either MS Amlin Andretti car, which ran longer in the first stint in hopes of leapfrogging the field on pit strategy, but it didn’t work out.