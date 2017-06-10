Hamilton receives one of Senna’s helmets after record-tying pole (VIDEO)

By Tony DiZinnoJun 10, 2017, 2:43 PM EDT

Lewis Hamilton has equalled Ayrton Senna on 65 pole positions with his pole today for the Canadian Grand Prix, but it was what he received after the session that was the greater reward.

The Senna family awarded Hamilton one of Senna’s race-worn helmets from 1987, Senna’s last season with Lotus before switching to McLaren in 1988, at the top three on-track interview at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. This particular version awarded today is a replica with a real one set to be delivered later this year, per NBCSN’s Will Buxton.

It’s a remarkable gesture and one that nearly brought Hamilton to tears in the moment, justifiably. Both drivers have three Formula 1 World Championships and are now equal on second place of poles, as Hamilton now sits just three behind all-time leader Michael Schumacher on 68.

“I’m shaken. I’m speechless,” Hamilton told NBCSN’s Will Buxton after having a moment to collect his thoughts.

“Ayrton, I know for many of you, he was your favorite driver, and for me is the same. He was the one who inspired me to be where I am today.

“To match him and receive this is the greatest honor. I have to say a big, big thank you so much to the Senna family. And thank you to everyone here. Bless you all.”

Hamilton’s pole is his sixth in Canada, a record there, and he’ll look for his sixth Canadian Grand Prix victory on Sunday (2 p.m. ET, NBC).

Hamilton hails Canadian GP pole lap as a ‘sexy lap’

By Tony DiZinnoJun 10, 2017, 3:15 PM EDT

The specifics of Lewis Hamilton’s staggering 1:11.459 lap to qualify on pole for the Canadian Grand Prix got lost in the emotional and historical aspects, which were intertwined.

His 65th career pole of his Formula 1 career equalled him with the late Ayrton Senna, and for his efforts he was rewarded with one of Senna’s race-worn helmets as a gift from the Senna family after the session was complete.

But the lap itself to get there was a special one, because that 1:11.459 was more than three tenths quicker than what was already the fastest lap of the weekend, a 1:11.791 on his first run.

As it turned out, the Mercedes AMG Petronas driver needed that second lap because Sebastian Vettel found six one-thousandths of a second (1:11.795 to 1:11.789), which would have been enough to beat Hamilton for the pole.

Hamilton described the two laps afterwards to NBCSN’s Will Buxton, who conducted the post-qualifying interviews at Turn 2, in front of throngs of fans at Montreal.

“Today I can’t believe it,” he admitted. “It was a close battle with the Ferraris, they were so quick. I was pushing, and gunning for it. I wanted a good lap and got it.

“It was a sexy lap! It was a great lap. I can’t believe it came together so well. Just managed to be a bit up on each section. We really built up for this race. A big thank you to everyone at the factory.”

The pole comes at an important time for Hamilton, who enters Sunday’s race 25 points behind Vettel for the championship. This is his sixth Canadian Grand Prix pole and he’s in search of his sixth Canadian Grand Prix win.

Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix rolls off at 2 p.m. ET on NBC.

Vettel ‘not so happy’ with final Canada Q3 run after missing pole

By Luke SmithJun 10, 2017, 2:58 PM EDT

Sebastian Vettel was quick to vent his frustration after missing out on pole position for Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix to Formula 1 title rival Lewis Hamilton, saying he was unhappy with his final qualifying lap.

Vettel arrived in Montreal with a 25-point lead over Hamilton in the drivers’ championship after a comprehensive victory for Ferrari in Monaco two weeks ago.

Vettel ran five-time Montreal winner Hamilton close in the early part of Q3, the pair being separated by just 0.004 seconds following their initial runs.

While Hamilton was able to dig deep and find another three-tenths of a second on his final flying lap, Vettel could only make marginal gains, leaving him second.

“I think we have the pace,” Vettel said after qualifying. “I’m not so happy with the last run I had.

“I would have loved to repeat the second run and just find a little bit. Lost a bit here in Turn 2 and I tried a bit of catch-up I struggled to find the rhythm.

“But what an atmosphere. It’s so great to be here.”

Hamilton equals Senna on 65 poles with storming lap in Canada

By Tony DiZinnoJun 10, 2017, 2:02 PM EDT

Lewis Hamilton has delivered a blistering lap in qualifying for Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix, a 1:11.459, to score his fourth pole of the 2017 Formula 1 season and more importantly, the 65th of his illustrious career.

On a track where he took his first Grand Prix victory with McLaren 10 years ago in 2007, Hamilton has now equalled the late Ayrton Senna for second all-time with 65 pole positions, later receiving a helmet from the Senna family. Only Michael Schumacher, with 68 poles – and himself a seven-time race winner in Montreal at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve – stands ahead on the all-time list.

Mercedes AMG Petronas’ Hamilton now has the best grid position to win his third race of the year and what would be a sixth Canadian Grand Prix, after a tough weekend in Monaco.

Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari came oh so close to eclipsing that, with a 1:11.795 coming up a scant 0.004 of a second shy of Hamilton’s 1:11.791 initial flier to beat him on his second-to-last run. But Hamilton went quicker to get the gap bigger, which was needed as Vettel improved slightly to a 1:11.789.

Valtteri Bottas slots in third in the second Mercedes with Kimi Raikkonen fourth in the second Ferrari.

The Red Bulls slotted in fifth and sixth (Max Verstappen ahead of Daniel Ricciardo), with the two Force Indias eighth and ninth (Sergio Perez ahead of Esteban Ocon). Felipe Massa (Williams) and Nico Hulkenberg (Renault) will start in seventh and 10th, respectively.

In Q1, Bottas was first into the 1:12s in qualifying with his best lap of the weekend to date in his Mercedes at a 1:12.864. That supplanted the Ferraris and Hamilton’s Mercedes at the top of the charts.

Hamilton beat that mark with a 1:12.692 with just under eight minutes remaining in the session, and Bottas beat it fractionally later at 1:12.685.

The Ferraris ran supersofts only in Q1, saving a set of ultrasofts for later.

The five drivers knocked out in Q1 were Stoffel Vandoorne (McLaren), Lance Stroll (Williams), Kevin Magnussen (Haas), and the two Sauber drivers, Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein.

Wehrlein brought an early end to the session, as he lost control in Turns 1 and 2 in the final minutes. His Sauber got onto the grass and then lost control at the rear, with his rear end crashing into the wall and knocking off the rear wing. He was able to exit his car.

Q2 saw Daniil Kvyat clout the wall at the exit of Turn 9 in his Toro Rosso, with his right rear tire and rim delaminating as he limped back to the pits.

Kvyat, Fernando Alonso, Carlos Sainz Jr., Romain Grosjean and Jolyon Palmer were those eliminated from the session.

It set up the stage for a Q3 thriller between the Mercedes and Ferrari teams, with the previous four races having seen each of their four drivers having scored one pole.

But would it be Bottas (Bahrain), Vettel (Russia), Hamilton (Spain) or Raikkonen (Monaco) who’d be the one to break that parity up top and score the next pole?

Hamilton unleashed that 1:11.791 lap on his first lap of the session, which looked poised to stand as the pole time as it was the quickest lap of the weekend by more than seven tenths. Of course, he went quicker himself on his final ultimate lap.

It became a question of whether anyone would beat that mark from there, and no one could, despite Vettel’s best efforts.

Times are below. Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix airs at 2 p.m. ET on NBC.

Buemi excluded from Berlin race one for illegal tire pressures

By Tony DiZinnoJun 10, 2017, 1:40 PM EDT

Two years ago, the course of the FIA Formula E Championship campaign took a major turn at the Tempelhof airport circuit in Berlin, as Lucas di Grassi was disqualified for an illegal front wing modification. It eventually brought the championship to Nelson Piquet Jr. in the electric open-wheel series’ first season.

Two years later, the course of the FIA Formula E Championship may be set to take a major turn again at the Tempelhof airport circuit in Berlin, and di Grassi looks to be the beneficiary of it.

Renault e.dams driver Sebastien Buemi has been excluded from the race one results in Berlin owing to illegal tire pressures, FIA Formula E posted only a few hours after the checkered flag.

Buemi finished sixth on the road after starting 14th, and was promoted to fifth place following Jean-Eric Vergne being assessed a five-second time penalty for an unsafe pit release.

With di Grassi finishing second to first-time winner Felix Rosenqvist of Mahindra Racing, it brought the ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport driver to within 32 points of Buemi (142 to 110) unofficially, with Buemi having scored 10 points and di Grassi banking 21 – 18 for second and three for pole.

Now though, with Buemi excluded, that is now a 21 to 0 points gap, and it has halved the margin from 43 points entering race one to 22 points going into Sunday’s race two.

And with Buemi set to miss the New York City ePrix next month, a doubleheader race, owing to his FIA World Endurance Championship commitments with Toyota Gazoo Racing, suddenly what looks like a foregone conclusion that Buemi would waltz to the Formula E season three title has been turned on its head.

More to follow…