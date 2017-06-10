McLaren, Honda ‘never been so close’ to parting ways

McLaren Formula 1 racing director Eric Boullier says the team has “never been so close” to parting company with engine partner Honda as it considers its options for 2018 and beyond.

McLaren and Honda rekindled their historic partnership in 2015, but the results of the Senna/Prost era have been a world away as the power unit has lacked both performance and reliability, leaving the British team at the foot of the constructors’ championship.

Executive director Zak Brown said earlier this week that McLaren and Honda were nearing “a fork in the road”, with the mounting problems prompting the team to consider whether its commitment to Honda is worth extending.

Speaking in Montreal ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix weekend, Boullier echoed Brown’s comments, saying that the relationship has never been closer to breaking down.

“We have never been so close to that fork. The performance went backwards,” Boullier said, as quoted by the official F1 website.

“We have the support from our executive committee to sort this out because we can’t go on like this, going backwards.

“Like any professional organization you sit down and say ‘we have to speak about targets, speak about commitment’, and we can’t miss targets constantly.

“That is where the fork in the road comes from.”

The recent frustration out of McLaren has come as a result of Honda failing to deliver a power unit update for Canada, with the team’s own chassis development appearing strong.

“Our own development program is totally independent from the engine side. We were expecting an engine update for this weekend, and all the discussions we have now are the result of not having it,” Boullier said.

“It’s not about disappointment. It is about frustration. When you don’t have results at a team like McLaren, that is frustrating.

“But it was never only developing an excellent chassis but also developing the company and despite all the stories around us, the poor performance on track and so on, we have an excellent spirit in the team.

“As I just said it is not about disappointment, but all about frustration.

“There is a point now where we need to have the same commitment and efficiency from our partners.”

Follow @LukeSmithF1