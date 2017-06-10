Vettel paces third practice at Canadian Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel made it three different leaders in as many practice sessions for the Canadian Grand Prix, with the Scuderia Ferrari driver posting a best time of 1:12.572 on Pirelli’s ultrasoft compounds in the 60-minute third practice session. Live qualifying comes later today, 1 p.m. ET, on CNBC.
The Ferrari driver follows teammate Kimi Raikkonen, who led second practice, and Mercedes AMG Petronas’ Lewis Hamilton, who led opening practice.
Vettel and Raikkonen both dipped into the 1:12 bracket with about 20 minutes to go in the session, at 1:12.704 and 1:12.864, respectively, before Vettel went even quicker by a tenth and a half to his ultimate pacesetting time.
The Mercedes pair were initially out on the supersoft tires before making their runs on ultrasofts, but coming up short of the Ferrari duo, who locked out the front row in Monaco. Hamilton made it to third, a 1:12.926, in his run on ultrasofts, not quite four tenths of a second behind (0.354 of a second)
Max Verstappen got within 0.393 of a second in fourth for Red Bull, with Valtteri Bottas in fifth in the second Mercedes.
Nico Hulkenberg (Renault), Felipe Massa (Williams), Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull), Esteban Ocon (Force India) and Carlos Sainz Jr. (Toro Rosso) completed the top 10.
After a heavy day of spins on Friday there was little to be said in terms of off-course excursions this session, although Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and Marcus Ericsson (Sauber) both had a couple moments from which they escaped without damage.
Again, qualifying for Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix takes place at 1 p.m. ET on CNBC.