WATCH LIVE: IndyCar at Texas (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Coverage of the ninth round of the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series season, the Rainguard Water Sealers 600 from Texas Motor Speedway, takes place today starting at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com (stream link here). The coverage comes after an encore presentation of Texas qualifying, which begins at 7 p.m. ET.
Kevin Lee will be in the booth with Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy. Marty Snider, Jon Beekhuis, Katie Hargitt and Robin Miller will be in pit lane.
Coverage will run from 7 to 10 p.m. CT and local time, so 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Pre-race coverage runs from 8 to 8:30 p.m. ET, race coverage from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. ET and post-race coverage from 10:30 to 11 p.m. ET.
This then leads into the premiere of the “Yellow, Yellow, Yellow” documentary, highlighting the behind-the-scenes work of INDYCAR’s Holmatro Safety Team.
It’s a Honda-heavy front of the grid with Charlie Kimball leading the field away from his first career pole, with Hondas in the top eight positions as they look for their sixth win this season.
Incidentally, despite its qualifying pace, Ganassi doesn’t have any of the previous five – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has two while Andretti Autosport, Dale Coyne Racing and Schmidt Peterson Motorsports have one apiece.
Beyond Kimball’s pole, some of the other story lines to watch include these:
- None of the top seven drivers on the grid have won a race this year, and three of them (Tristan Vautier, Max Chilton, Mikhail Aleshin) haven’t won yet in IndyCar. Do any of them break through to become an eighth winner this season?
- Do the Team Penske and Chevrolet runners have anything for the leaders?
- How much will tires (new right sides) fall off on the newly repaved surface?
- Will the race be a pack race or more strung out and processional?
The starting lineup is below.
Valtteri Bottas came out of a “tricky day” in Montreal with third place on the Formula 1 grid for Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix, continuing his impressive record at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
Since qualifying third for then-backmarkers Williams for his first Canadian Grand Prix in 2013, Bottas has enjoyed a good record at the race, taking podium finishes in 2015 and 2016.
A sign of Bottas’ rapid progress since moving up to Mercedes for 2017 came on Saturday when P3 in qualifying left him somewhat unimpressed, having struggled for pace throughout the final Q3 shootout.
Bottas finished six-tenths of a second shy of teammate Lewis Hamilton at the checkered flag, leaving him third also behind Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel.
“I was really trying hard, but it was a tricky day for me. I struggled with the balance of the car and wasn’t really happy in FP3,” Bottas explained.
“We made some changes and the car was much better in qualifying, but then in Q3 when it came down to getting those last hundredths and tenths, the car became unstable again. I just couldn’t get that lap together.
“The long runs seem OK though, so once again, I’m expecting it to be very close in the race with Ferrari. It’s all about tomorrow.”
The specifics of Lewis Hamilton’s staggering 1:11.459 lap to qualify on pole for the Canadian Grand Prix got lost in the emotional and historical aspects, which were intertwined.
His 65th career pole of his Formula 1 career equalled him with the late Ayrton Senna, and for his efforts he was rewarded with one of Senna’s race-worn helmets as a gift from the Senna family after the session was complete.
But the lap itself to get there was a special one, because that 1:11.459 was more than three tenths quicker than what was already the fastest lap of the weekend, a 1:11.791 on his first run.
As it turned out, the Mercedes AMG Petronas driver needed that second lap because Sebastian Vettel found six one-thousandths of a second (1:11.795 to 1:11.789), which would have been enough to beat Hamilton for the pole.
Hamilton described the two laps afterwards to NBCSN’s Will Buxton, who conducted the post-qualifying interviews at Turn 2, in front of throngs of fans at Montreal.
“Today I can’t believe it,” he admitted. “It was a close battle with the Ferraris, they were so quick. I was pushing, and gunning for it. I wanted a good lap and got it.
“It was a sexy lap! It was a great lap. I can’t believe it came together so well. Just managed to be a bit up on each section. We really built up for this race. A big thank you to everyone at the factory.”
The pole comes at an important time for Hamilton, who enters Sunday’s race 25 points behind Vettel for the championship. This is his sixth Canadian Grand Prix pole and he’s in search of his sixth Canadian Grand Prix win.
Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix rolls off at 2 p.m. ET on NBC.
Sebastian Vettel was quick to vent his frustration after missing out on pole position for Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix to Formula 1 title rival Lewis Hamilton, saying he was unhappy with his final qualifying lap.
Vettel arrived in Montreal with a 25-point lead over Hamilton in the drivers’ championship after a comprehensive victory for Ferrari in Monaco two weeks ago.
Vettel ran five-time Montreal winner Hamilton close in the early part of Q3, the pair being separated by just 0.004 seconds following their initial runs.
While Hamilton was able to dig deep and find another three-tenths of a second on his final flying lap, Vettel could only make marginal gains, leaving him second.
“I think we have the pace,” Vettel said after qualifying. “I’m not so happy with the last run I had.
“I would have loved to repeat the second run and just find a little bit. Lost a bit here in Turn 2 and I tried a bit of catch-up I struggled to find the rhythm.
“But what an atmosphere. It’s so great to be here.”
Lewis Hamilton has equalled Ayrton Senna on 65 pole positions with his pole today for the Canadian Grand Prix, but it was what he received after the session that was the greater reward.
The Senna family awarded Hamilton one of Senna’s race-worn helmets from 1987, Senna’s last season with Lotus before switching to McLaren in 1988, at the top three on-track interview at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. This particular version awarded today is a replica with a real one set to be delivered later this year, per NBCSN’s Will Buxton.
It’s a remarkable gesture and one that nearly brought Hamilton to tears in the moment, justifiably. Both drivers have three Formula 1 World Championships and are now equal on second place of poles, as Hamilton now sits just three behind all-time leader Michael Schumacher on 68.
“I’m shaken. I’m speechless,” Hamilton told NBCSN’s Will Buxton after having a moment to collect his thoughts.
“Ayrton, I know for many of you, he was your favorite driver, and for me is the same. He was the one who inspired me to be where I am today.
“To match him and receive this is the greatest honor. I have to say a big, big thank you so much to the Senna family. And thank you to everyone here. Bless you all.”
Hamilton’s pole is his sixth in Canada, a record there, and he’ll look for his sixth Canadian Grand Prix victory on Sunday (2 p.m. ET, NBC).