NHRA Englishtown winners: Torrence (TF), Beckman (FC), Anderson (PS), Savoie (PSM)

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 11, 2017, 10:17 PM EDT

If Steve Torrence was a train, he’d be an express: he’s not stopping for anyone.

Torrence earned his third Top Fuel win in the first 10 races of the season and 48th of his career Sunday in the NHRA Summernationals at Old Bridge Township Raceway Park in Englishtown, New Jersey.

Other winners were: Jack Beckman (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Jerry Savoie (Pro Stock Motorcycle).

TOP FUEL: Torrence (3.857 seconds at 320.28 mph) defeated three-time defending champ Antron Brown (3.932 seconds at 306.74) to take home the winner’s check and trophy.

“All day long I was confident because we have historically done well in Englishtown since I have won here twice and don’t have that chip on my shoulder,” Torrence said in a media release. “Both Antron and I have cars that can win and we know we just have to do our jobs to win.

“I know my record against him isn’t the best (2-22), but it’s always fun to go up against one of my best friends in the final round.”

Torrence has now reached the final round in five of the last six NHRA national events, including his first two wins of the season back-to-back at Charlotte and Atlanta.

Even with his runner-up finish, Brown – who reached his fifth final round of the season – regained the lead in the Top Fuel standings. He leads Torrence by just seven points.

Former points leader Leah Pritchett fell to third in the standings after a first-round loss in eliminations.

FUNNY CAR: “Fast Jack” Beckman lived up to his nickname, earning his 25th career Funny Car win.

In reaching his first final round of the season, Beckman (4.100 seconds at 312.42 mph) also earned his first win since St. Louis last season, defeating defending Funny Car champ and Don Schumacher Racing teammate Ron Capps (4.143 at 299.66 mph). It was Capps’ sixth final round appearance thus far this season, with four of those being wins.

“We needed to get this win today so we knew that we could do this more often,” Beckman said. “Not only is this our team’s first win together, but a win at the Summernationals in Funny Car is about as cool as it gets.”

PRO STOCK: Anderson (6.613 seconds at 210.44 mph) won his second race of the season (won at Phoenix), defeating Vincent Nobile (6.665 seconds at 210.21 mph). It was Anderson’s first win since Phoenix early this season.

But more importantly, the win continued Anderson’s dominance at Englishtown, where he now has eight career Pro Stock triumphs there.

“It certainly was a tough weekend but everything worked out for us, but this Wally (winner’s trophy) is going to my son for getting through high school,” Anderson said. “This track has been magical for me, I have a lot of great memories here. To win eight times here makes it a pretty special place.”

Anderson earned his fifth final round of the season to move into second place in the Pro Stock standings, while Nobile reached the final round for the first time of 2017.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE: Defending 2016 PSM champ Jerry Savoie finally earned his first win of 2017 (6.918 seconds at 192.85 mph) and seventh of his career, defeating Hector Arana Jr. (6.862 at 195.62).

“I’ve had some struggles earlier in the season, but each win is special because you never know which one will be your last,” said Savoie, who has reached the final round twice in the last four races. “This track has been good to me in the past and we were able to take this one home today and I’m extremely thankful for that.”

The NHRA’s next event is this weekend at Bristol Dragway, which hosts the 17th NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, June 16-18, in Bristol, Tennessee.

FINAL FINISHING ORDER:

TOP FUEL: 1.  Steve Torrence; 2.  Antron Brown; 3.  Doug Kalitta; 4.  Brittany Force; 5.  Tony Schumacher; 6.  Scott Palmer; 7.  Clay Millican; 8.  Troy Coughlin Jr.; 9.  Dom Lagana; 10.  Terry McMillen; 11.  Leah Pritchett; 12.  Blake Alexander; 13.  Shawn Langdon; 14.  Smax Smith.

FUNNY CAR: 1.  Jack Beckman; 2.  Ron Capps; 3.  Courtney Force; 4.  Robert Hight; 5.  Cruz Pedregon; 6.  Matt Hagan; 7.  Tommy Johnson Jr.; 8.  Alexis DeJoria; 9.  Jonnie Lindberg; 10.  Tim Wilkerson; 11.  Del Worsham; 12.  John Force; 13.  Bob Tasca III; 14.  Jeff Diehl; 15.  J.R. Todd; 16.  Jim Campbell.

PRO STOCK: 1.  Greg Anderson; 2.  Vincent Nobile; 3.  Bo Butner; 4.  Jeg Coughlin; 5.  Allen Johnson; 6.  Alan Prusiensky; 7.  John Gaydosh Jr; 8.  Erica Enders; 9.  Kenny Delco; 10.  Matt Hartford; 11.  Val Smeland; 12.  Tanner Gray; 13.  Jason Line; 14.  Drew Skillman.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE: 1.  Jerry Savoie; 2.  Hector Arana Jr; 3.  Karen Stoffer; 4.  Angie Smith; 5.  Hector Arana; 6.  Eddie Krawiec; 7.  Scotty Pollacheck; 8.  LE Tonglet; 9.  Angelle Sampey; 10.  Chip Ellis; 11.  Melissa Surber; 12.  Joey Gladstone; 13.  Andrew Hines; 14.  Kelly Clontz; 15.  Steve Johnson; 16.  Cory Reed.

FINAL RESULTS:

TOP FUEL: Steve Torrence, 3.857 seconds, 320.28 mph  def. Antron Brown, 3.932 seconds, 306.74 mph.

FUNNY CAR: Jack Beckman, Dodge Charger, 4.100, 312.42  def. Ron Capps, Charger, 4.143, 299.66.

PRO STOCK: Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.613, 210.44  def. Vincent Nobile, Camaro, 6.665, 210.21.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE: Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.918, 192.85  def. Hector Arana Jr, Buell, 6.862, 195.62.

FINAL ROUND-BY-ROUND RESULTS:

TOP FUEL: ROUND ONE — Clay Millican, 3.806, 314.31 def. Terry McMillen, 3.926, 307.02; Brittany Force, 3.809, 321.96 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., 3.852, 309.91; Steve Torrence, 3.832, 322.04 def. Smax Smith, 4.837, 177.46; Antron Brown, 3.783, 323.12 def. Blake Alexander, 3.992, 289.32; Doug Kalitta, 3.762, 326.79 def. Dom Lagana, 3.865, 319.37; Tony Schumacher, 3.839, 318.69 def. Leah Pritchett, 3.928, 300.26; Scott Palmer, 3.888, 319.67 def. Shawn Langdon, 4.270, 196.82;

QUARTERFINALS — Torrence, 3.827, 323.27 def. Millican, 7.241, 84.20; Force, 3.838, 316.67 def. Palmer, 3.901, 314.90; Brown, 6.622, 103.10 was unopposed; Kalitta, 3.805, 325.37 def. Schumacher, 3.900, 299.00;

SEMIFINALS — Brown, 3.789, 324.98 def. Force, 3.932, 279.09; Torrence, 3.827, 322.42 def. Kalitta, 3.854, 319.37;

FINAL — Torrence, 3.857, 320.28 def. Brown, 3.932, 306.74.

FUNNY CAR: ROUND ONE — Ron Capps, Dodge Charger, 4.664, 260.36 def. Del Worsham, Toyota Camry, 4.689, 254.95; Courtney Force, Chevy Camaro, 4.019, 294.18 def. Jeff Diehl, Toyota Solara, 11.687, 77.47; Robert Hight, Camaro, 4.880, 189.10 def. J.R. Todd, Camry, 13.961, 64.63; Jack Beckman, Charger, 4.082, 306.60 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 23.920, 130.73; Cruz Pedregon, Camry, 4.722, 243.59 def. John Force, Camaro, 4.829, 206.13; Alexis DeJoria, Camry, 4.048, 316.82 def. Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 4.242, 228.58; Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 4.010, 319.67 def. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.949, 182.85; Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.013, 317.94 def. Jonnie Lindberg, Camry, 4.044, 314.39;

QUARTERFINALS — Hight, 4.048, 314.75 def. Johnson Jr., 4.515, 195.05; Beckman, 4.285, 290.94 def. Pedregon, 4.286, 291.76; Capps,  def. DeJoria, Foul – Centerline; C. Force, 4.094, 312.28 def. Hagan, 4.374, 268.60;

SEMIFINALS — Beckman, 9.145, 72.26 def. C. Force, Foul – Red Light; Capps, 4.195, 260.31 def. Hight, 6.302, 107.84;

FINAL — Beckman, 4.100, 312.42 def. Capps, 4.143, 299.66.

PRO STOCK: ROUND ONE — Vincent Nobile, Chevy Camaro, 6.752, 208.68 def. Drew Skillman, Camaro, 18.629, 43.74; Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.611, 209.82 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.635, 210.67; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.647, 210.21 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.636, 208.78; Allen Johnson, Dodge Dart, 6.637, 209.59 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.645, 209.79; Alan Prusiensky, Dart, 6.806, 182.92 def. Jason Line, Camaro, 6.941, 207.69; John Gaydosh Jr, Chevrolet Camaro, 6.801, 199.70 def. Tanner Gray, Camaro, 6.799, 176.12; Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.612, 210.28 def. Val Smeland, Camaro, 6.743, 198.50;

QUARTERFINALS — Nobile, 6.640, 210.37 def. Gaydosh Jr, Broke – No Show; Anderson, 6.611, 210.14 def. Johnson, 6.622, 209.56; Butner, 6.616, 210.14 was unopposed; Coughlin, 6.643, 209.49 def. Prusiensky, 6.715, 207.40;

SEMIFINALS — Nobile, 6.644, 209.56 def. Coughlin, 6.654, 208.62; Anderson, 6.632, 210.28 def. Butner, 6.648, 209.69;

FINAL — Anderson, 6.613, 210.44 def. Nobile, 6.665, 210.21.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE: ROUND ONE — Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.854, 194.35 def. Cory Reed, 7.169, 182.65; Angie Smith, Buell, 6.942, 191.02 def. Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.960, 195.51; LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.817, 196.27 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.978, 192.74; Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.870, 196.70 def. Chip Ellis, Buell, 6.859, 193.27; Scotty Pollacheck, Suzuki, 6.845, 194.30 def. Angelle Sampey, 6.858, 194.38; Hector Arana, Buell, 6.946, 195.56 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 7.014, 193.79; Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.902, 191.51 def. Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.947, 193.79; Hector Arana Jr, Buell, 6.816, 196.79 def. Melissa Surber, Buell, 6.894, 192.66;

QUARTERFINALS — Stoffer, 6.894, 192.77 def. Arana, 6.874, 195.73; Savoie, 6.852, 195.45 def. Pollacheck, 6.938, 193.93; A. Smith, 6.942, 192.44 def. Tonglet, 7.257, 194.46; Arana Jr, 6.828, 196.02 def. Krawiec, 6.937, 194.38;

SEMIFINALS — Savoie, 6.878, 195.14 def. A. Smith, Foul – Red Light; Arana Jr, 6.854, 195.56 def. Stoffer, 6.899, 192.91;

FINAL — Savoie, 6.918, 192.85 def. Arana Jr, 6.862, 195.62.

UPDATED POINT STANDINGS:

TOP FUEL: 1.  Antron Brown, 878; 2.  Steve Torrence, 871; 3.  Leah Pritchett, 842; 4.  Tony Schumacher, 766; 5.  Doug Kalitta, 648; 6.  Brittany Force, 609; 7.  Clay Millican, 520; 8.  Troy Coughlin Jr., 412; 9.  Terry McMillen, 392; 10.  Scott Palmer, 380.

FUNNY CAR: 1.  Ron Capps, 931; 2.  Matt Hagan, 802; 3.  Jack Beckman, 652; 4.  Courtney Force, 648; 5.  Robert Hight, 645; 6.  (tie) John Force, 587; Tommy Johnson Jr., 587; 8.  J.R. Todd, 444; 9.  Tim Wilkerson, 427; 10.  Del Worsham, 372.

PRO STOCK: 1.  Bo Butner, 837; 2.  Greg Anderson, 797; 3.  Tanner Gray, 758; 4.  Jeg Coughlin, 701; 5.  Jason Line, 668; 6.  Erica Enders, 579; 7.  Vincent Nobile, 562; 8.  Drew Skillman, 504; 9.  Chris McGaha, 421; 10.  Shane Gray, 382.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE: 1.  Eddie Krawiec, 358; 2.  LE Tonglet, 356; 3.  Jerry Savoie, 322; 4.  Andrew Hines, 263; 5.  Scotty Pollacheck, 250; 6.  Hector Arana Jr, 234; 7.  Joey Gladstone, 223; 8.  Karen Stoffer, 186; 9.  (tie) Steve Johnson, 167; Angie Smith, 167.

Getty Images
By Tony DiZinnoJun 11, 2017, 10:09 PM EDT

Lewis Hamilton has led a Mercedes 1-2, Daniel Ricciardo ended head of the queue in the battle for third, Force India missed a podium chance and Ferrari had an off day – it made for quite an interesting Canadian Grand Prix.

Checking in with all the post-race tidbits and analysis is NBCSN pit reporter and insider Will Buxton in the post-race edition of the NBC Sports Group original digital series Paddock Pass.

Previous editions of this weekend’s Paddock Pass shows are below:

Here’s Sunday’s show, below.

By Kyle LavigneJun 11, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT

Williams Martini Racing’s Lance Stroll has endured a baptism by fire of sorts in his debut season in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. With three DNFs in the first three races of the season, and a season-best 11th at the Russian Grand Prix, Stroll has been vastly overshadowed by veteran teammate Felipe Massa, who has two sixth-place finishes and two ninth-place finishes to his credit.

However, Stroll’s home race at the Canadian Grand Prix marked a drastic turn in fortune for the 18-year-old Canadian. Despite qualifying 17th, Stroll drove a calculated and solid race to emerge in ninth at the checkered flag to score two points, the first points of his Formula 1 career.

“I wish it came a bit earlier but it happened!” an elated Stroll told NBCSN’s Will Buxton. “It’s been possible for a long time, things falling into place and getting everything to work. No technical issues, no contact; just clean air and knowing how to do what we need to do.”

MONTREAL, QC – JUNE 10: Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Williams Martini Racing Williams FW40 Mercedes on track during qualifying for the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 10, 2017 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

In coming from 17th, Stroll knew he needed a car with strong balance and straight-line speed in order move his way forward. And, as he further explained to Buxton, the Williams Mercedes was more than up to the task. “The balance was good all race. I knew we had good straight line speed. I chose my overtakes at the right time. I stayed patient. My engineer gave good communication. Took it to the end here which was great.”

Stroll finished by emphasizing his joy in securing his first career points in his home race. “It means the world to me. To finish the race, see the fans and the Canadian flags up the air. It’s very special.”

Follow Kyle Lavigne.

 

By Tony DiZinnoJun 11, 2017, 5:18 PM EDT

Ordinarily when Sahara Force India finishes fifth and sixth in a Grand Prix, it’s a massive achievement that is the best possible result for what has clearly become Formula 1’s top midfield team.

Yet in Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix, a clear potential podium was there for the team’s taking, and a massive opportunity was blown.

On the opening stint of the race, Force India ran Esteban Ocon longer into the stint, and got the Frenchman as high as second behind Lewis Hamilton, who dominated from the lead. Ocon was clear of Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas and the question when he pitted was where he would emerge further into the pack.

Once he stopped though, and switched from Pirelli’s ultrasoft tires onto the supersoft tires, Ocon re-emerged behind teammate Perez, which is where it got interesting.

A five-way scrap would develop for the final podium position behind the two Mercedes drivers. Daniel Ricciardo led the way for Red Bull in a slower car and on Pirelli’s hardest compound tires this race, the softs, with Perez on older supersofts and Ocon on newer supersofts.

The two Ferraris, which had fallen back via front wing (Sebastian Vettel) and braking (Kimi Raikkonen) issues instead used their deficit to their advantage, opting to go onto a two-stop strategy and switch them back from supersofts to ultrasofts.

Ocon appeared quicker than Perez but at no point was able to get by him for position in an effort to hunt down Ricciardo for third. Perez, himself thinking he had the best shot of the two to get Ricciardo, wouldn’t back down either, and the team didn’t make an outright call to say the two needed to switch positions.

A radio call was put out that strongly hinted, but didn’t outright say, that if Force India switched the two and Ocon was unable to pass Ricciardo, they’d give Perez the position back, which never occurred.

The misstep bit them badly towards the end of the race, and nearly resulted in both cars crashing out.

On the run to Turn 1, Vettel, on the new ultrasofts, had closed right on the back of Ocon, but Perez’s braking line into Turn 1 balked Ocon’s momentum as Vettel darted to the inside. Ocon ran onto the grass and tarmac, saving himself from an incident but losing fifth place to Vettel in the process.

As Vettel got Perez for fourth shortly thereafter, not only had a podium gone begging for Force India, but so too had its fourth and fifth place result.

Both drivers spoke to NBCSN’s Will Buxton after the race. Ocon handled the situation in a diplomatic manner beyond his 20 years, but was clearly miffed at his lost potential podium.

“Yeah, I think so … but that’s racing,” Ocon told Buxton, when asked whether he thought Perez had compromised his race. “But that’s not going to take away my smile. Today what we are achieving as a fantastic team, to be challenging Red Bull, Ferrari and hold up Mercedes, that’s quite impressive!

“So yes, If I had a chance to go to try overtake Daniel I think I could have done it with the pace I had, but it hasn’t been the case, but I but there will be a discussion and we’ll analyze everything before the next race.”

Ocon said his target remains a podium finish this year. He seemed angrier about Perez’s move that nearly collected them into Turn 1.

“I was frustrated more with the move he did which wasn’t fair,” he said. “He did a very late move at high speed which could have taken us both out. It would have been horrible for me and the team and him as well. I’m more frustrated with that, than the actual result.”

As could be expected, Perez saw the situation differently and believed he did no wrong in the race.

“I am proud. It was a very tough race for me. Every single lap I was on DRS to Ricciardo. I had to save brakes. But I was always attacking him, waiting for a mistake,” he told Buxton.

“The main thing to that is, if I give the position to Esteban, we were going to lap some cars ahead. I thought Daniel might hit some traffic. All I needed was two or three tenths to get the opportunity. I saw Daniel was struggling. But my tires were quite old, too. It’s not like I was a second or second and a half behind. I was close. More than 40 or 50 laps I was close to him.”

Of the Turn 1 moment, Perez responded, “I think I just defended the position as I would do. I thought I’d better move and protect the inside line. All I did was try to protect the position.”

Perhaps the most damning question in a good line of them was when Buxton asked Perez whether he was only racing for himself, or for the Force India team.

“Of course I’m racing for my team. And the best I can do is get plenty of points for the team,” Perez replied. “I think once we look back, we will not regret this race. Esteban had 40 or 50 laps chance to overtake me. He wasn’t close at all. I couldn’t have got Ricciardo. He was very strong.”

As it was, Ricciardo got third and Vettel fourth before Perez and Ocon came home fifth and sixth, on a day when more was possible.

By Tony DiZinnoJun 11, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

It’s been a roller coaster 24-plus hours for McLaren Honda, as it seemingly has been for most of this 2017 Formula 1 season.

Fernando Alonso entered the weekend saying McLaren would need to be winning by September for him to continue into 2018, then said “why not?” about an IndyCar bow during Saturday night’s telecast from Texas. Further comments from McLaren Technology Group executive director Zak Brown described the McLaren and Honda relationship at a ‘fork in the road’ and almost at the point of no return.

On track, Alonso lost a bit of time in Friday’s first practice with a hydraulic issue, and he then qualified 12th on Saturday. Stoffel Vandoorne was 16th.

Joy on Saturday evening and more heartbreak on Sunday afternoon followed at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve as part of the Canadian Grand Prix weekend.

BRIEF JOY ON SATURDAY IN F1’S MONTREAL ‘RAFT RACE’

For a brief moment on Saturday night though, there was joy in the McLaren Honda world. Formula 1’s new owners Liberty Media have sought to bring back some fun or revived items to the F1 paddock and one of them was the usual mechanics’ “raft race” that takes place in the river basin behind the paddock on the Ile Notre Dame in Montreal.

McLaren Honda for once in 2017 could say they won – and forget for a moment that neither Mercedes nor Ferrari took part. McLaren Honda still beat the rest of the competitors. Here’s a quick video of that and some still shots of the glory.

NEAR POINT COMES UNDONE, AGAIN

Alonso was poised to score his elusive first point of the season, running 10th in the waning stages of the rest. Both Toro Rossos had retired as had Max Verstappen’s Red Bull; meanwhile Alonso was ahead, on track of potential points scorers Haas with both its cars and Jolyon Palmer’s Renault, which are usually in-and-around the minor placings.

Alas, Alonso stopped with just four laps to go and radioed in, once again, “engine.”

It cost Alonso a point and was his third stoppage on track inside the final 10 laps this season, joining Australia and Bahrain. He of course skipped Monaco to race in the Indianapolis 500 – where he also stopped with a Honda engine failure – but in six Grand Prix appearances this year, he has a 12th at the Spanish Grand Prix, four DNFs and one DNS (Russia).

Today, after Alonso retired, rather than wallow in agony (publicly anyway) he headed instead to the grandstands in Montreal to be with the fans. He wanted to throw his gloves from the track, but decided to mingle with the people instead.

“Well, I thought to give the gloves to the guys there! The grandstand was too far. So I won’t get there if I throw them. So I go a bit closer!” Alonso told NBCSN’s Will Buxton.

“Once I was there, I couldn’t go back to the bike! It was fun. We have so much support from the fans in Canada. I felt we needed to give something back.”

Asked whether his going into the stands was aided by his IndyCar odyssey, Alonso responded, “probably.”

He also added of the day itself, “Yeah I guess, for the guys (it hurts). Tenth place won’t change my life. After 16 years it’s 1 point. But they’re working day and night preparing every single day. You want to do the best result for them. So frustrating. Jenson had the power unit change in Monaco so he was starting last. So now we start last in Baku. It’s quite difficult.”

Vandoorne finished 14th. The other high for the weekend for Alonso and McLaren was a garage meeting with Michael Douglas, who was along for a photo of Alonso being presented with a picture of being first at Indianapolis when he first took the lead there on Lap 37, as he’d requested.