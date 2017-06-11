NHRA Englishtown winners: Torrence (TF), Beckman (FC), Anderson (PS), Savoie (PSM)

If Steve Torrence was a train, he’d be an express: he’s not stopping for anyone.
Torrence earned his third Top Fuel win in the first 10 races of the season and 48th of his career Sunday in the NHRA Summernationals at Old Bridge Township Raceway Park in Englishtown, New Jersey.
Other winners were: Jack Beckman (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Jerry Savoie (Pro Stock Motorcycle).
TOP FUEL: Torrence (3.857 seconds at 320.28 mph) defeated three-time defending champ Antron Brown (3.932 seconds at 306.74) to take home the winner’s check and trophy.
“All day long I was confident because we have historically done well in Englishtown since I have won here twice and don’t have that chip on my shoulder,” Torrence said in a media release. “Both Antron and I have cars that can win and we know we just have to do our jobs to win.
“I know my record against him isn’t the best (2-22), but it’s always fun to go up against one of my best friends in the final round.”
Torrence has now reached the final round in five of the last six NHRA national events, including his first two wins of the season back-to-back at Charlotte and Atlanta.
Even with his runner-up finish, Brown – who reached his fifth final round of the season – regained the lead in the Top Fuel standings. He leads Torrence by just seven points.
Former points leader Leah Pritchett fell to third in the standings after a first-round loss in eliminations.
FUNNY CAR: “Fast Jack” Beckman lived up to his nickname, earning his 25th career Funny Car win.
In reaching his first final round of the season, Beckman (4.100 seconds at 312.42 mph) also earned his first win since St. Louis last season, defeating defending Funny Car champ and Don Schumacher Racing teammate Ron Capps (4.143 at 299.66 mph). It was Capps’ sixth final round appearance thus far this season, with four of those being wins.
“We needed to get this win today so we knew that we could do this more often,” Beckman said. “Not only is this our team’s first win together, but a win at the Summernationals in Funny Car is about as cool as it gets.”
PRO STOCK: Anderson (6.613 seconds at 210.44 mph) won his second race of the season (won at Phoenix), defeating Vincent Nobile (6.665 seconds at 210.21 mph). It was Anderson’s first win since Phoenix early this season.
But more importantly, the win continued Anderson’s dominance at Englishtown, where he now has eight career Pro Stock triumphs there.
“It certainly was a tough weekend but everything worked out for us, but this Wally (winner’s trophy) is going to my son for getting through high school,” Anderson said. “This track has been magical for me, I have a lot of great memories here. To win eight times here makes it a pretty special place.”
Anderson earned his fifth final round of the season to move into second place in the Pro Stock standings, while Nobile reached the final round for the first time of 2017.
PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE: Defending 2016 PSM champ Jerry Savoie finally earned his first win of 2017 (6.918 seconds at 192.85 mph) and seventh of his career, defeating Hector Arana Jr. (6.862 at 195.62).
“I’ve had some struggles earlier in the season, but each win is special because you never know which one will be your last,” said Savoie, who has reached the final round twice in the last four races. “This track has been good to me in the past and we were able to take this one home today and I’m extremely thankful for that.”
The NHRA’s next event is this weekend at Bristol Dragway, which hosts the 17th NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, June 16-18, in Bristol, Tennessee.
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
FINAL FINISHING ORDER:
TOP FUEL: 1. Steve Torrence; 2. Antron Brown; 3. Doug Kalitta; 4. Brittany Force; 5. Tony Schumacher; 6. Scott Palmer; 7. Clay Millican; 8. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 9. Dom Lagana; 10. Terry McMillen; 11. Leah Pritchett; 12. Blake Alexander; 13. Shawn Langdon; 14. Smax Smith.
FUNNY CAR: 1. Jack Beckman; 2. Ron Capps; 3. Courtney Force; 4. Robert Hight; 5. Cruz Pedregon; 6. Matt Hagan; 7. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 8. Alexis DeJoria; 9. Jonnie Lindberg; 10. Tim Wilkerson; 11. Del Worsham; 12. John Force; 13. Bob Tasca III; 14. Jeff Diehl; 15. J.R. Todd; 16. Jim Campbell.
PRO STOCK: 1. Greg Anderson; 2. Vincent Nobile; 3. Bo Butner; 4. Jeg Coughlin; 5. Allen Johnson; 6. Alan Prusiensky; 7. John Gaydosh Jr; 8. Erica Enders; 9. Kenny Delco; 10. Matt Hartford; 11. Val Smeland; 12. Tanner Gray; 13. Jason Line; 14. Drew Skillman.
PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE: 1. Jerry Savoie; 2. Hector Arana Jr; 3. Karen Stoffer; 4. Angie Smith; 5. Hector Arana; 6. Eddie Krawiec; 7. Scotty Pollacheck; 8. LE Tonglet; 9. Angelle Sampey; 10. Chip Ellis; 11. Melissa Surber; 12. Joey Gladstone; 13. Andrew Hines; 14. Kelly Clontz; 15. Steve Johnson; 16. Cory Reed.
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
FINAL RESULTS:
TOP FUEL: Steve Torrence, 3.857 seconds, 320.28 mph def. Antron Brown, 3.932 seconds, 306.74 mph.
FUNNY CAR: Jack Beckman, Dodge Charger, 4.100, 312.42 def. Ron Capps, Charger, 4.143, 299.66.
PRO STOCK: Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.613, 210.44 def. Vincent Nobile, Camaro, 6.665, 210.21.
PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE: Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.918, 192.85 def. Hector Arana Jr, Buell, 6.862, 195.62.
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
FINAL ROUND-BY-ROUND RESULTS:
TOP FUEL: ROUND ONE — Clay Millican, 3.806, 314.31 def. Terry McMillen, 3.926, 307.02; Brittany Force, 3.809, 321.96 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., 3.852, 309.91; Steve Torrence, 3.832, 322.04 def. Smax Smith, 4.837, 177.46; Antron Brown, 3.783, 323.12 def. Blake Alexander, 3.992, 289.32; Doug Kalitta, 3.762, 326.79 def. Dom Lagana, 3.865, 319.37; Tony Schumacher, 3.839, 318.69 def. Leah Pritchett, 3.928, 300.26; Scott Palmer, 3.888, 319.67 def. Shawn Langdon, 4.270, 196.82;
QUARTERFINALS — Torrence, 3.827, 323.27 def. Millican, 7.241, 84.20; Force, 3.838, 316.67 def. Palmer, 3.901, 314.90; Brown, 6.622, 103.10 was unopposed; Kalitta, 3.805, 325.37 def. Schumacher, 3.900, 299.00;
SEMIFINALS — Brown, 3.789, 324.98 def. Force, 3.932, 279.09; Torrence, 3.827, 322.42 def. Kalitta, 3.854, 319.37;
FINAL — Torrence, 3.857, 320.28 def. Brown, 3.932, 306.74.
FUNNY CAR: ROUND ONE — Ron Capps, Dodge Charger, 4.664, 260.36 def. Del Worsham, Toyota Camry, 4.689, 254.95; Courtney Force, Chevy Camaro, 4.019, 294.18 def. Jeff Diehl, Toyota Solara, 11.687, 77.47; Robert Hight, Camaro, 4.880, 189.10 def. J.R. Todd, Camry, 13.961, 64.63; Jack Beckman, Charger, 4.082, 306.60 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 23.920, 130.73; Cruz Pedregon, Camry, 4.722, 243.59 def. John Force, Camaro, 4.829, 206.13; Alexis DeJoria, Camry, 4.048, 316.82 def. Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 4.242, 228.58; Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 4.010, 319.67 def. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.949, 182.85; Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.013, 317.94 def. Jonnie Lindberg, Camry, 4.044, 314.39;
QUARTERFINALS — Hight, 4.048, 314.75 def. Johnson Jr., 4.515, 195.05; Beckman, 4.285, 290.94 def. Pedregon, 4.286, 291.76; Capps, def. DeJoria, Foul – Centerline; C. Force, 4.094, 312.28 def. Hagan, 4.374, 268.60;
SEMIFINALS — Beckman, 9.145, 72.26 def. C. Force, Foul – Red Light; Capps, 4.195, 260.31 def. Hight, 6.302, 107.84;
FINAL — Beckman, 4.100, 312.42 def. Capps, 4.143, 299.66.
PRO STOCK: ROUND ONE — Vincent Nobile, Chevy Camaro, 6.752, 208.68 def. Drew Skillman, Camaro, 18.629, 43.74; Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.611, 209.82 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.635, 210.67; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.647, 210.21 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.636, 208.78; Allen Johnson, Dodge Dart, 6.637, 209.59 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.645, 209.79; Alan Prusiensky, Dart, 6.806, 182.92 def. Jason Line, Camaro, 6.941, 207.69; John Gaydosh Jr, Chevrolet Camaro, 6.801, 199.70 def. Tanner Gray, Camaro, 6.799, 176.12; Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.612, 210.28 def. Val Smeland, Camaro, 6.743, 198.50;
QUARTERFINALS — Nobile, 6.640, 210.37 def. Gaydosh Jr, Broke – No Show; Anderson, 6.611, 210.14 def. Johnson, 6.622, 209.56; Butner, 6.616, 210.14 was unopposed; Coughlin, 6.643, 209.49 def. Prusiensky, 6.715, 207.40;
SEMIFINALS — Nobile, 6.644, 209.56 def. Coughlin, 6.654, 208.62; Anderson, 6.632, 210.28 def. Butner, 6.648, 209.69;
FINAL — Anderson, 6.613, 210.44 def. Nobile, 6.665, 210.21.
PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE: ROUND ONE — Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.854, 194.35 def. Cory Reed, 7.169, 182.65; Angie Smith, Buell, 6.942, 191.02 def. Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.960, 195.51; LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.817, 196.27 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.978, 192.74; Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.870, 196.70 def. Chip Ellis, Buell, 6.859, 193.27; Scotty Pollacheck, Suzuki, 6.845, 194.30 def. Angelle Sampey, 6.858, 194.38; Hector Arana, Buell, 6.946, 195.56 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 7.014, 193.79; Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.902, 191.51 def. Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.947, 193.79; Hector Arana Jr, Buell, 6.816, 196.79 def. Melissa Surber, Buell, 6.894, 192.66;
QUARTERFINALS — Stoffer, 6.894, 192.77 def. Arana, 6.874, 195.73; Savoie, 6.852, 195.45 def. Pollacheck, 6.938, 193.93; A. Smith, 6.942, 192.44 def. Tonglet, 7.257, 194.46; Arana Jr, 6.828, 196.02 def. Krawiec, 6.937, 194.38;
SEMIFINALS — Savoie, 6.878, 195.14 def. A. Smith, Foul – Red Light; Arana Jr, 6.854, 195.56 def. Stoffer, 6.899, 192.91;
FINAL — Savoie, 6.918, 192.85 def. Arana Jr, 6.862, 195.62.
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
UPDATED POINT STANDINGS:
TOP FUEL: 1. Antron Brown, 878; 2. Steve Torrence, 871; 3. Leah Pritchett, 842; 4. Tony Schumacher, 766; 5. Doug Kalitta, 648; 6. Brittany Force, 609; 7. Clay Millican, 520; 8. Troy Coughlin Jr., 412; 9. Terry McMillen, 392; 10. Scott Palmer, 380.
FUNNY CAR: 1. Ron Capps, 931; 2. Matt Hagan, 802; 3. Jack Beckman, 652; 4. Courtney Force, 648; 5. Robert Hight, 645; 6. (tie) John Force, 587; Tommy Johnson Jr., 587; 8. J.R. Todd, 444; 9. Tim Wilkerson, 427; 10. Del Worsham, 372.
PRO STOCK: 1. Bo Butner, 837; 2. Greg Anderson, 797; 3. Tanner Gray, 758; 4. Jeg Coughlin, 701; 5. Jason Line, 668; 6. Erica Enders, 579; 7. Vincent Nobile, 562; 8. Drew Skillman, 504; 9. Chris McGaha, 421; 10. Shane Gray, 382.
PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE: 1. Eddie Krawiec, 358; 2. LE Tonglet, 356; 3. Jerry Savoie, 322; 4. Andrew Hines, 263; 5. Scotty Pollacheck, 250; 6. Hector Arana Jr, 234; 7. Joey Gladstone, 223; 8. Karen Stoffer, 186; 9. (tie) Steve Johnson, 167; Angie Smith, 167.