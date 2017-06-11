Perez, Ocon at odds over Force India’s lost podium in Canada (VIDEO)

Ordinarily when Sahara Force India finishes fifth and sixth in a Grand Prix, it’s a massive achievement that is the best possible result for what has clearly become Formula 1’s top midfield team.

Yet in Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix, a clear potential podium was there for the team’s taking, and a massive opportunity was blown.

On the opening stint of the race, Force India ran Esteban Ocon longer into the stint, and got the Frenchman as high as second behind Lewis Hamilton, who dominated from the lead. Ocon was clear of Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas and the question when he pitted was where he would emerge further into the pack.

Once he stopped though, and switched from Pirelli’s ultrasoft tires onto the supersoft tires, Ocon re-emerged behind teammate Perez, which is where it got interesting.

A five-way scrap would develop for the final podium position behind the two Mercedes drivers. Daniel Ricciardo led the way for Red Bull in a slower car and on Pirelli’s hardest compound tires this race, the softs, with Perez on older supersofts and Ocon on newer supersofts.

The two Ferraris, which had fallen back via front wing (Sebastian Vettel) and braking (Kimi Raikkonen) issues instead used their deficit to their advantage, opting to go onto a two-stop strategy and switch them back from supersofts to ultrasofts.

Ocon appeared quicker than Perez but at no point was able to get by him for position in an effort to hunt down Ricciardo for third. Perez, himself thinking he had the best shot of the two to get Ricciardo, wouldn’t back down either, and the team didn’t make an outright call to say the two needed to switch positions.

A radio call was put out that strongly hinted, but didn’t outright say, that if Force India switched the two and Ocon was unable to pass Ricciardo, they’d give Perez the position back, which never occurred.

The misstep bit them badly towards the end of the race, and nearly resulted in both cars crashing out.

On the run to Turn 1, Vettel, on the new ultrasofts, had closed right on the back of Ocon, but Perez’s braking line into Turn 1 balked Ocon’s momentum as Vettel darted to the inside. Ocon ran onto the grass and tarmac, saving himself from an incident but losing fifth place to Vettel in the process.

As Vettel got Perez for fourth shortly thereafter, not only had a podium gone begging for Force India, but so too had its fourth and fifth place result.

Both drivers spoke to NBCSN’s Will Buxton after the race. Ocon handled the situation in a diplomatic manner beyond his 20 years, but was clearly miffed at his lost potential podium.

“Yeah, I think so … but that’s racing,” Ocon told Buxton, when asked whether he thought Perez had compromised his race. “But that’s not going to take away my smile. Today what we are achieving as a fantastic team, to be challenging Red Bull, Ferrari and hold up Mercedes, that’s quite impressive!

“So yes, If I had a chance to go to try overtake Daniel I think I could have done it with the pace I had, but it hasn’t been the case, but I but there will be a discussion and we’ll analyze everything before the next race.”

Ocon said his target remains a podium finish this year. He seemed angrier about Perez’s move that nearly collected them into Turn 1.

“I was frustrated more with the move he did which wasn’t fair,” he said. “He did a very late move at high speed which could have taken us both out. It would have been horrible for me and the team and him as well. I’m more frustrated with that, than the actual result.”

As could be expected, Perez saw the situation differently and believed he did no wrong in the race.

“I am proud. It was a very tough race for me. Every single lap I was on DRS to Ricciardo. I had to save brakes. But I was always attacking him, waiting for a mistake,” he told Buxton.

“The main thing to that is, if I give the position to Esteban, we were going to lap some cars ahead. I thought Daniel might hit some traffic. All I needed was two or three tenths to get the opportunity. I saw Daniel was struggling. But my tires were quite old, too. It’s not like I was a second or second and a half behind. I was close. More than 40 or 50 laps I was close to him.”

Of the Turn 1 moment, Perez responded, “I think I just defended the position as I would do. I thought I’d better move and protect the inside line. All I did was try to protect the position.”

Perhaps the most damning question in a good line of them was when Buxton asked Perez whether he was only racing for himself, or for the Force India team.

“Of course I’m racing for my team. And the best I can do is get plenty of points for the team,” Perez replied. “I think once we look back, we will not regret this race. Esteban had 40 or 50 laps chance to overtake me. He wasn’t close at all. I couldn’t have got Ricciardo. He was very strong.”

As it was, Ricciardo got third and Vettel fourth before Perez and Ocon came home fifth and sixth, on a day when more was possible.

It’s been a roller coaster 24-plus hours for McLaren Honda, as it seemingly has been for most of this 2017 Formula 1 season.

Fernando Alonso entered the weekend saying McLaren would need to be winning by September for him to continue into 2018, then said “why not?” about an IndyCar bow during Saturday night’s telecast from Texas. Further comments from McLaren Technology Group executive director Zak Brown described the McLaren and Honda relationship at a ‘fork in the road’ and almost at the point of no return.

On track, Alonso lost a bit of time in Friday’s first practice with a hydraulic issue, and he then qualified 12th on Saturday. Stoffel Vandoorne was 16th.

Joy on Saturday evening and more heartbreak on Sunday afternoon followed at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve as part of the Canadian Grand Prix weekend.

BRIEF JOY ON SATURDAY IN F1’S MONTREAL ‘RAFT RACE’

For a brief moment on Saturday night though, there was joy in the McLaren Honda world. Formula 1’s new owners Liberty Media have sought to bring back some fun or revived items to the F1 paddock and one of them was the usual mechanics’ “raft race” that takes place in the river basin behind the paddock on the Ile Notre Dame in Montreal.

McLaren Honda for once in 2017 could say they won – and forget for a moment that neither Mercedes nor Ferrari took part. McLaren Honda still beat the rest of the competitors. Here’s a quick video of that and some still shots of the glory.

NEAR POINT COMES UNDONE, AGAIN

Alonso was poised to score his elusive first point of the season, running 10th in the waning stages of the rest. Both Toro Rossos had retired as had Max Verstappen’s Red Bull; meanwhile Alonso was ahead, on track of potential points scorers Haas with both its cars and Jolyon Palmer’s Renault, which are usually in-and-around the minor placings.

Alas, Alonso stopped with just four laps to go and radioed in, once again, “engine.”

It cost Alonso a point and was his third stoppage on track inside the final 10 laps this season, joining Australia and Bahrain. He of course skipped Monaco to race in the Indianapolis 500 – where he also stopped with a Honda engine failure – but in six Grand Prix appearances this year, he has a 12th at the Spanish Grand Prix, four DNFs and one DNS (Russia).

Today, after Alonso retired, rather than wallow in agony (publicly anyway) he headed instead to the grandstands in Montreal to be with the fans. He wanted to throw his gloves from the track, but decided to mingle with the people instead.

“Well, I thought to give the gloves to the guys there! The grandstand was too far. So I won’t get there if I throw them. So I go a bit closer!” Alonso told NBCSN’s Will Buxton.

“Once I was there, I couldn’t go back to the bike! It was fun. We have so much support from the fans in Canada. I felt we needed to give something back.”

Asked whether his going into the stands was aided by his IndyCar odyssey, Alonso responded, “probably.”

He also added of the day itself, “Yeah I guess, for the guys (it hurts). Tenth place won’t change my life. After 16 years it’s 1 point. But they’re working day and night preparing every single day. You want to do the best result for them. So frustrating. Jenson had the power unit change in Monaco so he was starting last. So now we start last in Baku. It’s quite difficult.”

Vandoorne finished 14th. The other high for the weekend for Alonso and McLaren was a garage meeting with Michael Douglas, who was along for a photo of Alonso being presented with a picture of being first at Indianapolis when he first took the lead there on Lap 37, as he’d requested.

Mercedes AMG Petronas has enjoyed a steady stream of 1-2 finishes since 2014. However, the team had yet to do so in the first six rounds of the 2017 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season.

Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix, however, saw them return to their previously dominant form, with Lewis Hamilton leading Valtteri Bottas home for the team’s first 1-2 finish since last year’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, when Hamilton led home Nico Rosberg.

MONTREAL, QC – JUNE 11: Race winner Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes F1 WO8 celebrates on track during the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 11, 2017 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

The result also comes on the tenth anniversary of Hamilton’s first career Formula 1 victory, which occurred at this event back in 2007.

“I had my first pole here, win here 10 years ago. To repeat it is special, the guys back at the factory, (it) is special. We really gave it to the Ferraris. Valtteri came (second) too to give great points,” said an elated Hamilton on the podium.

Bottas, too, continues a strong record at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, with his third consecutive podium at the track in in five appearances.

MONTREAL, QC – JUNE 11: Valtteri Bottas driving the (77) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes F1 WO8 on track during the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 11, 2017 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

“Fifth time here and third time on the podium. It’s a good place for me. As a team we really needed this 1-2. After a tough race in Monaco we improved so much in two weeks. So very proud to be a part of this,” Bottas revealed on the podium.

Bottas ran the second half of the race on Pirelli’s softs, gambling after being behind Esteban Ocon’s Force India in the first stint.

“At the beginning it was a bit tough being behind Red Bull. I got stuck behind a Force India and lost time,” he explained. “Then I went softs. (Lewis) controlled the race after that. For me it was bring the car home, bring good points. This was great. Looking forward to Baku.”

The result also vaults Mercedes into the lead in the constructor’s championship ahead of Scuderia Ferrari, with the tallies currently standing at 222 points for Mercedes and 214 for Ferrari.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is next up on the Formula 1 calendar (June 25, NBCSN).

After only qualifying sixth, Red Bull Racing’s Daniel Ricciardo was not expected to finish on the podium in the Canadian Grand Prix.

But courtesy of a curious two-stop strategy from Scuderia Ferrari that knocked both Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen back, a missed opportunity from Sahara Force India to not exchange Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez with Ocon on fresher tires, and Max Verstappen’s own early race retirement from second place, Ricciardo emerged best of the rest behind the two Mercedes for his third straight third place finish

Although Ricciardo admitted he didn’t have the pace, he instead used a determined drive on Pirelli’s hardest compound this weekend – the softs – to hold on for third place.

“Today I only had fun when I saw the checkered flag!” the Australian laughed on the podium. “I was defending the whole race. We weren’t quick and I couldn’t afford any mistakes. Concentration was testing. It’s so awesome to be here.”

Once he finished his interview with Sir Patrick Stewart, Ricciardo then played to the Montreal crowd’s wishes to revive the “shoey” – where Ricciardo drinks champagne out of his race boot. For good measure, Ricciardo had Stewart do it, as well.

“I think I hear something but yeah… I have to do something,” Ricciardo smiled before gulping down his first “shoey” of the 2017 season.

A peerless drive from pole has witnessed Lewis Hamilton capture his third win of the season, 56th of his Formula 1 career, and sixth in the Canadian Grand Prix, leading Mercedes AMG Petronas’ first 1-2 finish of the season.

Valtteri Bottas followed him home a little ways behind, while it was the battle for third that dominated the story most of the race.

Daniel Ricciardo held on for the final podium spot in his Red Bull, ahead of Sebastian Vettel for Scuderia Ferrari, the pair of Sahara Force India Mercedes cars driven by Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon, and Kimi Raikkonen in the second Ferrari, all on differing tire strategies and with Vettel needing to make up the gap after wing damage sustained on the first lap.

Force India made strategic misstep at the worst possible time in not having Perez allow Ocon by, which may well have cost them a podium.

Meanwhile, Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso were both set to score their first points of the season in the minor placings, Stroll doing so on home soil for Williams with Alonso finally looking set to drag the McLaren Honda to one point. But even that went away as he stopped on track with just two laps to go.

It was a chaotic start with Hamilton getting away well from the pole while Vettel was swamped by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who got up to second and clipped Vettel’s right front wing end plate in the process.

Behind them, there was more drama as Romain Grosjean’s Haas and Carlos Sainz Jr.’s Toro Rosso got tangled together exiting Turn 2. Sainz’s miserable weekend came to an end on the first lap as his car careened across the road and collected Felipe Massa’s Williams in the process.

That brought out the first Safety Car of the race, and allowed Grosjean (who switched from Pirelli’s ultrasoft compound to a set of supersofts) and Sauber’s Pascal Wehrlein (who did the opposite and went from supersoft to ultrasoft) to go off sequence.

Vettel pitted after the restart on Lap 5 for a front wing replacement and his own tire change to supersofts, and dropped to 18th and last on the road.

Verstappen’s blinder of a start went away quickly at Turn 2 on Lap 11, when after an upshift his TAG Heuer-badged Renault engine engaged a box full of neutrals. He ground to a halt from second place with an with an apparent battery issue, and that brought out a Virtual Safety Car.

Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg and Jolyon Palmer, and Sauber’s Marcus Ericsson were good to pit on this sequence.

With Verstappen out, Hamilton managed to increase his lead to more than six seconds shortly after the restart, ahead of Bottas, Ricciardo, Perez, and Raikkonen.

Pit stops followed from there with most drivers switching onto the supersoft compound, but Ricciardo went onto the softs instead.

Vettel had made it back to eighth after his first lap wing issue and subsequent pit stop in that period.

Hamilton and Ocon ran 1-2 at the time, but needed to pit. Both did so and went from ultrasofts onto supersofts.

At half distance, Hamilton led Bottas, but an intriguing battle was shaping up for the final podium spot. Ricciardo was third on the softs ahead of Perez, Raikkonen, and Ocon, with Vettel in fourth. Ocon, having pitted latest of that group, was on the freshest tires, but would need to pass all on track in order to move up the order.

Ferrari, meanwhile, reported in on Lap 37 that Vettel had a damaged floor, and would have to press on with that.

Raikkonen dispatched his supersofts for ultrasofts in the final 28 laps, which was an interesting strategic play. That meant it’d be a straight fight between the Force India teammates, Perez and Ocon, for fourth unless Raikkonen could claw back enough of a gap to overcome the deficit created by the pit stop.

A little further down the order, Lance Stroll made a series of moves to advance up to 13th, and gained another position when Alonso pitted after 43 laps on ultrasofts to go to supersofts.

He then pressed the pair of McLaren teammates, with Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne ahead of him, and would later get ahead of both of them by the end of Lap 47 to get into 11th. With Magnussen in the pits, that promoted him up to 10th and a point. He gained another spot when Daniil Kvyat pitted from ninth and suffered tires issues, with the Toro Rosso team not ready with a full set of tires. Kvyat was later told to stop the engine during the elongated stop.

Ricciardo’s pace started to fade on the softs, but he’d have to hold back the Force India twins for the final podium spot. Ocon’s fresher tires favored him in this process and Force India hinted the two should switch a position around without actually saying as much.

Vettel pitted for ultrasofts, like Raikkonen did, for a final 18-lap sprint. Both would be faster than the Force Indias as the race would draw to its conclusion.

The question then shifted to whether the Force Indias would shift positions in an attempt to overtake Ricciardo. With that not happening, the two Ferraris then immediately caught up the Force Indias.

With just five laps to go Vettel, who’d gotten by Raikkonen after an off at the final chicane, was right behind Ocon.

It almost came to tears at Turn 1 on Lap 67. Ocon was forced off wide as Vettel went to the inside at Turn 1, but with Perez having backed them both up, Ocon lost the fifth position to Vettel.

Vettel then got by Perez with Ocon still stuck behind him. Raikkonen was seventh and Hulkenberg, Stroll, and Grosjean completed the points finishers.

Alonso was set for 10th before radioing in, “engine,” and stopping again – another bitter blow in his F1 season of discontent.

The unofficial results are below.