IndyCar fans troll Lewis Hamilton at Texas; Hamilton rolls with the joke

Lewis Hamilton’s perceived comments about the Verizon IndyCar Series field came under the microscope as his Formula 1 colleague and fellow World Champion, Fernando Alonso, made his bow at the Indianapolis 500.
At Detroit, both double race winner Graham Rahal and James Hinchcliffe took the opportunity to respond – and not to bash Hamilton, but merely to defend the caliber and level of IndyCar drivers.
“It’s funny hearing criticism about the depth of our field from someone who has to race three other cars when we have seven winners in the first seven races,” Hinchcliffe said at Detroit. “It shows how competitive this series is, the parity between the manufacturers, between teams. Just how difficult it is to win one of those races.”
Rahal added after race one, “When I saw Lewis Hamilton’s comment, you guys know me, it took me everything I had in my body not to say something. Legitimately, in Formula One, over his entire career, it’s been a two-car race, four max, max. Here you have, like, Hinch who spins on lap one. You’re going, He’s done. No, he had the pace. He had a great strategy. He made some moves. I think he went through a three-stopper, ran blacks, ran hard, had the speed to get through, next thing you know he’s in third.
“IndyCar racing, this is the seventh race, seventh different winner. That doesn’t happen in other motorsports, period. So no matter what anybody wants to say, it’s a great form of motorsports. I think Esteban will tell you, I just talked to him briefly, he said this is the most fun car he’s ever driven in his life. It’s man and machine. It’s as simple as that. It’s a lot of fun.”
The IndyCar circus seemed to move on to Texas Motor Speedway last weekend and up north in Montreal, Canada, Hamilton was busy getting back on top at his day job.
Scuderia Corsa won it last year, giving Giacomo Mattioli’s American team its first win at the French classic and a signoff win for the venerable Ferrari 458 Italia. Prior to that, SMP Racing (Ferrari), Aston Martin Racing’s “Dane Train” (AMR), IMSA Performance Matmut (Porsche) and Larbre Competition (Corvette) had won in the previous five runnings.
Only five of the 16 cars entered in class come from the FIA WEC and that makes the additional entries the more intriguing ones who can look to win the category.
WEC: CAN ASTON’S NO. 98 FINALLY PULL IT OFF?
The clear favorite among the full-season five in this category is the No. 98 Aston Martin Vantage of Paul Dalla Lana, Pedro Lamy and Mathias Lauda, who’ve won seemingly everything within the FIA WEC in recent years except the series’ crown jewel of Le Mans. Dalla Lana’s heartbreaking accident in the final hour two years ago stands as the closest this trio has come to breaking through. Frankly nothing less than a win will suffice for what’s been far and away the head of class in GTE-Am.
Of the other four, question marks exist. Clearwater Racing overachieved this race last year with pole by Rob Bell and with a lineup of Matt Griffin, Keita Sawa and Mok Weng Sun in the No. 61 Ferrari 488 GTE, they have a decent if not stellar lineup. Neither Porsche 911 RSR is the newest spec for class; the No. 77 Dempsey-Proton Racing trio has a pair of podiums to kick off the year but Porsche young guns Matteo Cairoli and Marvin Dienst are inexperienced at Le Mans. Gulf Racing’s No. 86 Porsche hasn’t looked a contender all season. The Spirit of Race No. 54 Ferrari has the mercurial Olivier Beretta in for Miguel Molina this race and the two Silver or Bronze drivers alongside aren’t the strongest.
It feels that if a win will come from the WEC quintet, the best odds here come from the No. 98 Aston, with the Clearwater Ferrari or Dempsey-Proton Porsche next best contenders.
ELMS/ELSEWHERE: LOTS OF SOLID ADDITIONS
Scuderia Corsa leads the way with now two Ferrari 488 GTEs, one of which having been upgraded from GT3-spec to GTE for this race and the second an outright new chassis. NBCSN IndyCar analyst Townsend Bell and Bill Sweedler now have Cooper MacNeil alongside in the WeatherTech No. 62 car. It’s a car that has two genuine ams, which makes outright pace hard to come by, but the experience of the combined trio may pay dividends. Bell and Sweedler are two-for-two in Le Mans podiums thus far.
The sister No. 65 car may be the better bet with full-season teammates Christina Nielsen and Alessandro Balzan making their first Le Mans start together, Nielsen back with her normal team after running with the Formula Racing squad last year. Third driver Bret Curtis is respectable on his day, and that’s the key to this car is seeing how the American gets on.
There’s four other Ferrari 488s to note as well. Clearwater’s second car has Alvaro Parente in its lineup; Duncan Cameron’s Spirit of Race green machine has a capable trio led by Marco Cioci; Tracy Krohn and Nic Jonsson return the “Krohn Green” to its perhaps rightful home of a GTE Ferrari with DH Racing and third driver Andrea Bertolini; JMW premieres its new 488 with an intriguing trio of Robert Smith, Will Stevens and Dries Vanthoor, younger brother of Porsche factory ace Laurens.
Two other Astons join the one factory car. Le Mans debutantes TF Sport have assembled a solid group with a win and a second in its first two ELMS races, with Rob Bell now alongside the newer pairing of Salih Yoluc and Euan Hankey. That’s a better bet than the Beechdean AMR entry in its second Le Mans, although Ross Gunn and Oliver Bryant seem poised to impress.
Porsche adds a pair of extra cars from Proton Competition, both with very solid lineups if not the out-and-out fastest car in the field. Americans Patrick Long and Mike Hedlund, the latter in his Le Mans debut, join Abdulaziz Al Faisal in the No. 93 911 RSR with Klaus Bachler, Stephane Lemeret and Khaled Al Qubaisi in the traditional Proton No. 88. Both cars are podium contenders.
Lastly the lone Corvette in the class, the now art car-liveried No. 50 Larbre C7.R for Fernando Rees, Romain Brandela and Christian Philippon, is a true wild card. Rees, outside of AMR, will be the car’s undoubted pacesetter with two Bronze-rated drivers alongside. The car does have one warmup act last ELMS race at Monza, but isn’t expected to be top of the heap in class.
PREDICTIONS: THE ASTONS VS. THE FLEET OF FERRARIS
Something has to give as the No. 98 Aston seeks its elusive Le Mans victory, and to do so, will have to beat the fleet of Ferrari 488s in that car’s first year in the GTE-Am class.
The thing about Ferrari is there are simply so many bullets they have in the gun, with at least six of the eight Ferraris realistic win contenders in my estimation.
The TF Sport Aston has been a strong debutante in ELMS but Le Mans is a tougher animal to handle.
The Porsches? I’m not sure any of them has the ultimate pace within this category to pull it off, although they tend to be reliable.
I think this year the No. 98 Aston finally topples the Ferraris though and gets on the top step of the Le Mans podium.
If 2016’s GTE-Pro race at the 24 Hours of Le Mans centered on throwing back to the past with the victorious return of Ford, then 2017 is about pointing to the exciting future that is held for the class.
Ford and Ferrari’s famous rivalry will once again play out at the Circuit de la Sarthe, but with Porsche reviving its factory GT effort for 2017 with its new mid-engined 911 RSR, plus the ever-present threats of Corvette and Aston Martin, it will by no means be a two-horse race – at least that’s the hope!
The class is stronger for Porsche’s fully-fledged return, and with BMW also set to join the fray from 2018, GTE-Pro continues to cement itself as one of the most competitive, challenging and interesting categories in global motorsport. The future is looking exceedingly bright.
It’s been a split start to the year in the FIA World Endurance Championship season. Ford took Silverstone off the bat, while Ferrari’s AF Corse squad enters Le Mans on the heels of its Spa win, the traditional Le Mans dress rehearsal. Thus far Porsche and Aston Martin have looked marginally behind.
Of course, things could yet shake up at Le Mans thanks to our old friend Balance of Performance. While efforts are set to be made to avoid the mis-step in 2016 that played to Ford’s advantage, it is likely to remain the big concern and talking point for the GTE-Pro field ahead of race day.
WEC: FORD, FERRARI SET TO CONTINUE FIGHT
50 years on from its first victory, Ford’s successful return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2016 did much to stoke the fire within the GTE-Pro class against perennial rival Ferrari, who runs its AF Corse squad. All of the European full-season WEC runners will return for Le Mans, with Ford looking to bounce back from a winless start to the year. The same ringers from 2016 will be piloting the UK-run cars, with the exception of Pipo Derani, one of sports car racing’s brightest young talents, who is in the No. 67 Ford GT, and set for his final start with the team unless plans change.
AF Corse looked very strong at Spa as its No. 51 and No. 71 Ferrari 488 GTEs ran pretty much nose-to-tail for the majority of the six hours.The No. 51 car’s revised lineup of Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado has usual Audi man Lucas di Grassi in as third driver; it’s an intriguing one that sees three good pieces on paper but hasn’t yet produced a collective Le Mans win yet. In the No. 71, it’s Sam Bird and Davide Rigon that picked up the Spa win, and will be joined by Miguel Molina here in his one-race step up from an AF-run Spirit of Race badged GTE-Am entry. However, Bird isn’t getting carried away, telling me last month that he wanted to wait and see just how competitive Ferrari was once Ford and Porsche had “thrown all the sand out”. More on BoP later.
Of the other WEC runners at Le Mans, Porsche will be hoping to rekindle some of its old spark as the mid-engined 911 RSR hits the grid at the Circuit de la Sarthe for the very first time. Some of its drivers needs to step up and seize their opportunity. Remember Gianmaria Bruni will come on board for Porsche’s IMSA program from Watkins Glen later this month, his contract not allowing him to start until after Le Mans. Invariably that will force one of Porsche’s existing GTE drivers onto another project down the road, Estre already having been moved to WEC from IMSA.
Aston Martin Racing also comes into the race feeling quietly confident, even if its start to the season has been somewhat underwhelming with runs to sixth, seventh (twice) and eighth between its two cars. Experience will play a role here; Darren Turner is always a good bet to star at some point during the Le Mans week.
IMSA: CORVETTE, RISI COMPETIZIONE IN THE MIX?
Joining its pair of full-season WEC entries at Le Mans, Ford Chip Ganassi Racing will once again be fielding its two cars from the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, No. 68 and No. 69. IndyCar star Scott Dixon is fighting fit for the race despite his scary Indianapolis 500 crash occurring just over two weeks ago, while Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Tony Kanaan will be making his Le Mans debut in place of the injured Sebastien Bourdais.
Ford won’t be the sole IMSA representative in GTE-Pro, though. Corvette Racing once again boasts a strong two-car effort, now with some added Le Mans experience and prestige in the form of Marcel Fassler. He will join Oliver Gavin and Tommy Milner in the No. 64 Corvette C7.R, while Jordan Taylor has moved into the No. 63 with Jan Magnussen and Antonio Garcia.
Risi Competizione also joins the overall Ferrari effort at Le Mans with its No. 82 488 GTE that is looking to bounce back from retirements in both Long Beach and Austin. Giancarlo Fisichella and Toni Vilander will be joined by new arrival and past Risi Le Mans winner Pierre Kaffer for 2017, the aim being to go one better than 2016’s second-place finish in class.
WILL BALANCE OF PERFORMANCE REAR ITS HEAD AGAIN?
The changes made to BoP on the eve of last year’s race left a sour taste in the mouths of many following the GTE-Pro class, appearing to give Ford a boost that it didn’t really appear to need.
In a bid to avoid a repeat of the controversy at WEC races 2017, the FIA and ACO announced earlier that BoP would be worked out using an automated, mathematical system from the Nürburgring onwards. For Le Mans, though, it remains open to human error, and decisions can still be made all the way up to the eve of the race.
The first tweak to be made came following the Le Mans test, with Corvette being pegged back after posting the fastest time of the Le Mans test. The likes of Ferrari and Ford remain untouched for now, though.
While further edits to BoP are set to follow through the week, one would imagine it unlikely to follow the same controversial route it did last year. Hopefully the FIA and the ACO will have learned from the fall-out and strike a good balance to ensure we have a fair, open fight in GTE-Pro.
All three have been impressive in the early part of the year on either side of the Atlantic, and trying to pick between them is tough. AF Corse’s display at the Spa WEC round was particularly impressive, showing relentless pace and reliability for six straight hours.
So really, it may come down to how BoP plays out, the answer to which we may not get until qualifying when the pecking order really comes to the fore.
But to pick one car: I will say the No. 69 Ford GT with Ryan Briscoe, Richard Westbrook and Scott Dixon. Ford looked good at Daytona, and it is a very balanced line-up. For Dixon, it would be a Le Mans victory at the second attempt, only adding to the accolades and success he has known through his illustrious career.
The history of 24 Hours of Le Mans cannot be told properly without Ferrari. And the spirit of the privateer team succeeding at Le Mans – a circuit and a race often dominated by factories – is also part of the allure of the grand spectacle of June’s midsummer endurance race classic.
It’s at this point we bring Giuseppe Risi and Risi Competizione into the picture, who blend the best of both the Ferrari and privateer entrant roles within the GTE-Pro class this year and who have been part of the fabric of the race, either personally or by team, for nearly 50 years.
Mr. Risi himself was drawn to Le Mans from his infancy, even though his parents were involved in the medical and educational fields. He tried to follow however he could.
“I tried as best as the TV coverage could allow at the time!” Risi told NBC Sports. “The racing coverage wasn’t as detailed. But I followed every bit of Le Mans in every way I could, through all the editorials, whether it was English, or French, or Italian, I’d collect all these magazines and go through them.
“I did this because I have such a passion for the product of automobile racing. And there happens to be a Ferrari part of that. I wasn’t reading into quite historical facts; I was into the sheer passion of what was going on.”
A chance encounter with the actor who caught the racing bug himself at Le Mans, and was so smitten he made a movie about it in Steve McQueen, laid the groundwork for the beginning of the story of Risi at Le Mans.
We leave it to Mr. Risi to pick up that story from there.
“This is in 1969… and there I was just on the side of the track, facing the pits, in practice,” Risi said. “At the time, one could be a lot closer to the track than today.
“It was a wide see-through fence. I’m standing there watching. On the other side there’s marshals. This person with a cap and sunglasses came about. I had both my hands raised to where he could see them.
“This person came up to me, and pointed to my watch. ‘What’s the time?’ he asked. So I turned my watch – it was a Seiko – and he pulled his sunglasses off so he could see the time. I said, ‘I speak English.’ So I told him what the time was.
“After he pulled his sunglasses off, it wasn’t really crowded yet … it was practice… but once people saw who it was, they ran and swarmed to him. Then he took off! That was my story of meeting Steve McQueen, as I’d seen him in the pits.”
The movie Le Mans premiered on June 23, 1971. Within the next decade, Risi would premiere himself at Le Mans, as well, in the early 1980s.
While Risi had set up a Formula 1 entry with Mexican driver Hector Rebaque in the late 1970s, his Le Mans bow came a couple years later as a constructor with the GRID prototype in 1982, 1983 and 1984.
It was as Risi was establishing his Ferrari presence in North America though, in Houston, that the seed was planted to return to Le Mans, and to eventually do so with his own team and with Ferrari.
“Initially, the thought of coming to Le Mans with your own name was quite far away,” he recalled. “I just wanted to compete and run a team, I was always involved with that. Whether it was managing or putting things together. That came about, I had some Spanish drivers, and we tried to get an entry in with some 2-liter British sports cars – called Chevrons. That didn’t quite gel.
“Life went on. But in the meantime I came back to Le Mans a few times, as a spectator, but the magic of Le Mans is so huge that it draws you. If you are an out and out passionate fan of racing, it must be on your list to do.”
It took until 1998 for that to occur properly. The venerable but incredible Ferrari 333 SP with its shrieking 4.0L V12 engine – Ferrari’s car for its return to top-flight prototype racing – had enjoyed a wealth of success in North America. It then came to Le Mans en masse that year, and Risi was one of several in the field.
“I came back and I knew the French importers for Ferrari, so I was able to come to their pit. I could see what they were doing,” Risi explained of how he came back to Le Mans and with Ferrari.
“I have always been so detail oriented. I’m not a mechanic, and I’m not an engineer, but I’ve been able to put together people that know and give them the freedom to develop and put the right ideas into mechanical components. I’ve always had very reliable cars.
“So when I went back in ’98 with my own team with the 333, that was really the ‘big boy’s world’ when you go back to take on everyone else. We won our first class win in prototype at Le Mans.”
That 1998 Le Mans race marked an evolution in the top tier class at the race. The GT1 class featured closed cockpit sports prototypes from Porsche, Toyota, Nissan, McLaren and Panoz among others, while the then-LMP1 category saw the open-top prototypes as the Ferrari was. The No. 12 Doyle-Risi Ferrari of Wayne Taylor, Eric van de Poele and Fermin Velez took the class win in eighth place overall.
“Allan McNish’s Porsche was the car that won overall,” Risi recalled. “One of the things that helped us though was the sheer reliability of the 333. We were the only team that didn’t change the gearbox! We won the class. But after that, the 333 was getting long in the tooth for homologation areas. So I left that alone for a little while.”
The time came to switch to GT racing a few years later. Risi returned to Le Mans with the 360 Modena GT in 2003, with two cars. But engine problems killed a potential successful result, despite leading the race.
Nearly a decade on from the first Risi entry in 1998, Risi re-emerged with the Ferrari 430 GT, where it provided the most consistent round of success at Le Mans. Starting in 2007, the team scored two more class wins (2008 and 2009 in GT2) and two additional podiums with the 430. Risi reveled in those successes because the GT class was really starting to re-emerge itself in a period of growth in terms of manufacturer involvement and great teams.
“We waited for the next model, the 430, after our 360 run… and the 430 was a great car right from the get go,” Risi said. “We had some of our biggest successes with the 430. Again, it was down to out and out preparation. The marriage between the 430 and Michelin tires, I have to attribute a lot of our success to Michelin tires. They seem to work well with Ferrari. Michelin gave such great tires. It worked well for us.”
There’s a funny sidebar here in the Michelin angle. The Italian American team, racing in the French endurance classic, had its tire engineer out of South Carolina in Robbie Holley. Holley, now Michelin’s Track Support and Operations Manager in IMSA, was Michelin’s designated tire engineer for the Risi Ferrari, and when he was moved onto another program, Risi was almost apoplectic!
“The person who was given to us was Robbie, and he was absolutely superb,” Risi recalled. “He worked very well with our engineer, Rick Mayer, and our driver at the time was Brazilian Jaime Melo. The three of them totally understood the dynamics of what the car was asking for.
“He listened to the interpretation between driver and engineer. When they brought the Porsche (LMP2) prototypes out, run by Penske, they wanted someone who knew his stuff. So he was moved! Matt Hanlon was a pupil of Robbie, but he kept an eye on us! But life would go on and Matt didn’t miss a beat in his time with us.
“When we came back in earnest with the 430, my cars ran on Michelins and nothing else. All my cars since 2007 have been Michelin, unless another category is a one-make tire. To this day, it’s a good product, they treat us well. I wouldn’t want to race on anything else, for my time in racing.”
Risi didn’t compete at Le Mans from 2011 through 2015 in the period with the F458 Italia, as what had been the GT2 class then became the new lead GT class now known as GTE-Pro. Outside of support with the Luxury Racing team, the wait grew for Risi to return.
But return they did last year with its 488 GTE, another line of dynamic cars. Risi very nearly toppled the four-car Ford Chip Ganassi Racing effort on its own, in a heroic effort done in spite of Ford’s onslaught of cars, people, and drivers. Second place was in some respects tough to swallow; in others, a huge achievement considering the gap since the team’s last Le Mans start six years earlier.
“The concept of the new car now is that Ferrari had the 430 to build on, and then the 458 was development of 430, and now the 488 is that of the 458. So it’s a good car.
“I’m looking forward to this year. Of course, Le Mans was good again last year. The race was it what is was. But since, we won Petit Le Mans last year. And this year, again, we should be right in the thick of it.”
Risi’s usual full-season pairing of Toni Vilander and Giancarlo Fisichella have won Le Mans multiple times, but for AF Corse. Pierre Kaffer, who was part of Risi’s last winning lineup in 2009 with Melo and Mika Salo, joins Vilander and Fisichella in the team’s No. 82 Ferrari 488 GTE. This is the team’s 13th overall entry and has the three class wins and six podiums overall in the past 12 entries.
The trio was only ninth at the test day with a best time of 3:55.847, albeit only 1.146 off the test day-leading Corvette C7.R. Balance of Performance is a hot button issue in the class but it’s not something that should override the passion and soul of the race itself.
And ultimately that’s what keeps Risi coming back, as the lone single-car, privateer but Ferrari-supported effort in a 13-car class made up otherwise entirely of manufacturers. If they didn’t think they could do the job, with the Dave “Beaky” Sims and Rick Mayer-led operation, they wouldn’t be here.
“This is a place you go and you’re just taken over by this area,” Risi explains. “The people and intensity of Le Mans brings the whole magic, home.
“On the racing side, when it’s 8-plus miles and you know the car has to be reliable, you’re thinking of everything that goes into it. Guys have been chasing pieces and parts to prepare. You’re watching the cars go by and it’s been three or four hours, and you still have 20 more hours to go! You’re listening intently on the radio, waiting for the next time they pass.
“That is the magic of Le Mans. Anyone who’s passionate about Le Mans and motor racing, who loves it, has to go. To this day, all these Formula 1 drivers on their bucket list is to go to Le Mans.”
“Part of it is the racing, of course; that’s what it represents. But the people are incredible. It’s just such a big event. You see all these pockets of different nationalities. There’s the Dutch, the Germans, the Brits and so on and so forth. You see people in the pop tents, with a Rolls Royce parked outside! It’s incredible to witness. These guys can afford any hotel, but it’s a people get together. It truly is unique.
“Of course, it’s an expensive race to run – especially for a U.S. based team – but the satisfaction of getting your car to the end, or a podium, is a true achievement for the team. There is so much teamwork. Your team goes to the track Saturday morning, 6 a.m. or 7 a.m., so you don’t get held up in the traffic. And you have to go through the whole time. It’s not like we have a relief team to make the changes.
“It truly is an achievement for everyone that goes after this race. That’s what makes it such a magical place.”
The first round of Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires drivers testing in the Verizon IndyCar Series for 2017 will take place tomorrow at Road America, Andretti Autosport has confirmed on Tuesday.
Two of the team’s four Indy Lights drivers, Nico Jamin and Dalton Kellett, will be in two of the team’s IndyCars for their first runs this season.
In Jamin’s case, the Frenchman adds his maiden IndyCar test to his resume in a year where he’s won races in all of Indy Lights, IMSA Prototype Challenge in a Ligier JS P3 car, and Pirelli World Challenge GTS in a KTM X-BOW GT4.
Kellett, the Indy Lights sophomore, will have his second day in an IndyCar after testing last fall at Watkins Glen for the first time.
They’ll be joined by Carlin Indy Lights driver Matheus Leist, the Brazilian who won the Freedom 100 last month at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Leist won last year’s British F3 title and like Jamin, will have his first run in an IndyCar.
The tests run alongside a current Verizon IndyCar Series driver, in this case Marco Andretti, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Alexander Rossi, as part of INDYCAR’s rule that allows for rookie test days for Indy Lights drivers (Rule 6.5.4.1).
Kellett will take over Hunter-Reay’s No. 28 DHL Honda, Jamin Andretti’s 27 Honda and Leist Rossi’s No. 98 Honda.
“Coming back for a second test in an Indy car is exciting,” said Kellett. “I can’t wait to get back on track. I intend to build on what I learned at the Watkins Glen test last year and I’m very thankful for this opportunity from Andretti Autosport. It’s one of the amazing parts of this program, getting a chance like this to test in the Dallara IR-12 at Road America. I’m honored to work with Ryan [Hunter-Reay] and the rest of the No. 28 crew – being able to use this experience as a guide will be a valuable asset during the test. The overall goal of this test is to create a learning opportunity that I can use as a stepping stone in the future.”
Jamin said of his first test, “I am extremely thankful and excited to have the opportunity to test an Indy car for the first time. As a driver in Mazda Road to Indy, it is something I have been looking forward to for the last four years, and I am only a few days away from it now. I definitely feel ready for the challenge, and I’m looking forward to learning as much as possible and making it a great experience. it will be really cool to drive the bigger sister of my No. 27, and to share the car with Marco [Andretti].”
Leist added of his, “I’m really looking forward to the testing and Indy car with Andretti Autosport. This is going to be a mega opportunity for me. It has been a dream since I was young to drive an Indy car. Hope to have fun and learn as much as I can from the team.”
Besides these three, fellow Indy Lights driver Zachary Claman De Melo will test again for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, as he did last year at Mid-Ohio. He’ll share the No. 5 Arrow Electronics Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda with James Hinchcliffe.