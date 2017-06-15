Bourdais ‘feeling better everyday;’ close to walking properly

Sebastien Bourdais has posted his latest update on his recovery process from pelvic fractures and hip injuries on Thursday morning, as the Frenchman continues to get back on track after his accident in qualifying May 20 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Bourdais, who was discharged from hospital, returned to IMS track on Indianapolis 500 race day and has since come back home to Florida, said he is progressing well in his recovery and said he is close to walking properly again.
Update. Thx for all the messages. Feeling better everyday, 2 weeks out from walking ish, spirits are good, more to come soon!
This week is a bit of a tough one for Bourdais, as he isn’t on site in Le Mans with a chance to defend his crown at the 24 Hours of Le Mans as he won the GTE-Pro class in the No. 68 Ford Chip Ganassi Team USA Ford GT with Dirk Mueller and Joey Hand last year.
However, Bourdais’ stead is being filled by Le Mans rookie Tony Kanaan, who is thoroughly soaking up the experience and admits he has the pressure to try to win to match Bourdais’ shoes!
Kanaan made his Ford GT race debut at this year’s Rolex 24 at Daytona, a race the same trio of Mueller, Hand and Bourdais won here in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
“Seb is French, he lives here, and he won the race, so no pressure!! Very, very easy!” Kanaan laughed to reporters at Le Mans this week.
Bourdais told Motorsport.com earlier this week the unexpected upside of his injuries was that he was happy not to be in the Verizon IndyCar Series’ most recent race at Texas Motor Speedway.
Three drivers have taken his place thus far in his No. 18 Honda for Dale Coyne Racing since, with James Davison (Indianapolis 500), Esteban Gutierrez (Detroit) and Tristan Vautier (Texas) on board.
Don Panoz is back at Le Mans for this year’s race, with hopes of getting back on the grid in another Garage 56 slot. Panoz last raced at Le Mans with the original DeltaWing in 2012, then backed by Nissan, as the initial Garage 56 entry at the 24-hour race.
The new Green4U Panoz Racing GT-EV, which is being developed at the company’s design and engineering hub in Braselton, Ga., was revealed today in Le Mans Village at the Circuit de la Sarthe.
The release with more information is below:
—
Green4U Technologies, Inc., formed in 2016 to provide electric vehicles (EVs) and EV technologies, and Panoz, a Green4U company, today unveiled an all-electric race car concept with the goal of delivering performance and range similar to internal combustion engine and hybrid powertrain race cars and able to compete in long-distance endurance races.
Don Panoz, chairman and co-founder of Green4U Technologies, Inc., unveiled the new race car concept this morning during an announcement at the company’s display in the 24 Hours of Le Mans Village. Christened the Green4U Panoz Racing GT-EV, it is being developed at the company’s design and engineering hub in Braselton, Ga.
“We’re debuting it here at Le Mans because of this iconic race’s history where the brightest and most ambitious and tenacious competitors always push the motorsports and automotive boundaries,” Don Panoz said. “We pushed the boundaries when we brought Sparky [the 1998 Panoz Q9 GTR-1 Hybrid] and the DeltaWing to Le Mans, and we’ll do the same with the all-electric GT-EV.
“Our goal is to run our car in a race, perhaps even applying for a future Garage 56 slot, and apply what we learn to our Green4U EV vehicle designs.”
Jack Perkowski, Green4U Technologies, Inc. CEO and co-founder, added, “The development of an all-electric race car that can compete with the best internal combustion engine race cars places Green4U at the forefront of electric vehicle technology.”
The Green4U Panoz Racing GT-EV team, led by Vice President of Engineering & Design Brian Willis, has outlined the race car’s initial design and performance targets:
400 to 450 kW total power
175 to 180 mph top speed
Removable battery pack design enabling battery exchanges during pit stops
90- to 110-mile range in race conditions
All-wheel drive with two electric motors (One driving the front wheels and the second powering the rear wheels)
2,200 to 2,750 lbs. total mass with battery pack
Roughly 192 x 72 x 48 inches (L x W x H)
A unique carbon fiber chassis design with an offset closed cockpit
Active aerodynamics to reduce drag on straightaways and increase range and performance
Regenerative braking technology on all wheels
“Our team is focused on achieving the speed and range of current road racing sports cars,” said Willis. “Key is the ability to go as far as petrol and hybrid race cars on the power contained in a single battery pack, then exchange the battery in about the time that it takes them to refill their tanks.”
Don Panoz considers the Green4U Panoz Racing GT-EV to be the ‘Holy Grail’ of racing, and is an avid believer in ‘roots in racing’ and pioneering and proving innovative technologies through motorsports.
Green4U Technologies, Inc. also revealed renderings of its proposed street-legal sports car based on the GT-EV. Conceptualized by renowned car designer Peter Stevens, who has contributed to the design of many vehicles such as the Panoz Esperante GTR-1, the design features a unique two-passenger, jet fighter-style passenger compartment where the passenger sits behind the driver.
Red Bull Global Rallycross heads north of the border for its first Canadian race in its history this weekend. The trip to Ottawa’s Canada Aviation and Space Museum is part of the Ottawa 2017 calendar, a year-long celebration of Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation.
You can see both Rounds 5 and 6 on the NBC Sports Group networks. Saturday’s Round 5 airs at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN, and Sunday’s Round 6 airs at 4 p.m. ET on NBC.
It’s an important event for Red Bull GRC as it makes its debut in Canada, to showcase the talent and potential of the Supercars and GRC Lites fields.
Asked earlier this year what his favorite event to look forward to in his Supercars debut season, GRC Lites champion Cabot Bigham of Bryan Herta Rallysport said Canada is it.
“For Canada, it’ll be my first time ever leaving the country to race… I guess except (Las) Vegas for an international conference!” Bigham laughed, speaking to NBC Sports pre-season. “But going to Canada will be really cool in general for us and for GRC.”
Bigham isn’t a winner yet this year but there’s been no shortage of variety at the top of the GRC charts, as four drivers from three teams and three manufacturers have won so far this season.
Between Scott Speed (Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross, Memphis), Sebastian Eriksson (Honda Red Bull Olsbergs MSE, Louisville), Tanner Foust (Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross, Thompson 1) and Steve Arpin (Loenbro Motorsports Ford, Thompson 2), it’s been a year where no one driver has dominated and parity has reigned.
Just 20 points separate Speed (288 points), Foust (269) and Arpin (268) heading to the second doubleheader weekend of the year, and the weekend that brings Red Bull GRC’s 2017 campaign to its halfway point.
Honda’s trio of Mitchell DeJong (244), Sebastian Eriksson (215) and Oliver Eriksson (203) are also within striking range. DeJong scored his first Supercars podium at Thompson race one while Oliver Eriksson has a best finish of fourth in the finals.
Bigham has a best finish of sixth and sits seventh in points. Subaru Rally Team USA finally got a double top-five at Thompson race two, with Chris Atkinson on the podium in third and Patrik Sandell in fifth.
The WeatherTech Racing trio of Cooper MacNeil, Bill Sweedler, and NBCSN’s Townsend Bell began their 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans venture on Thursday during practice and provisional qualifying, with Sweedler and Bell aiming to repeat their 2016 triumph in the GTE-Am class, done under the Scuderia Corsa banner.
Their No. 62 WeatherTech Racing Ferrari 488 GTE-Am machine ran without incident during six hours of practice before placing ninth on the provisional GTE-Am class grid.
As Sweedler explained, Thursday was about settling into a routine and establishing a baseline. “We were getting the car sorted today. We were fine tuning the setup and getting our compulsory night laps. We are where we were last year and we won the race last year. We are jelling as a team. Cooper is new, but he fits right in and has a lot of confidence in the car. We will do the same tomorrow and be as prepared as we can be for the race on Saturday.”
Bell added that he had to reacclimate himself with driving at night, and he even made a couple little mistakes involving the cockpit lights and headlights.
“We were getting acclimated to running this new car at night. I forgot to turn on the cockpit lights and then shut the headlights off on the Mulsanne going into the first chicane. It is good to thrash through it and get those things out of the way,” Bell revealed. “This place is intimidating at night, it is a completely different world out there when it gets dark. The balance of the Ferrari is terrific. It is a good race car. Just to have the time to make the little mistakes now is helpful.”
MacNeil, the newest member of the team, who has competed at Le Mans twice in 2013 and 2014, emphasized that making it through the day cleanly was a vital part of their Thursday effort.
“The first day was good. All three of us kept the car clean, away from contact and on the track,” MacNeil detailed. “It is always good when you have a nice clean day of practice. That saves the car and saves the work for the crew. They work hard and don’t need any unnecessary effort going into 24 hours of racing. All three of us ran solid quick laps. I am looking forward to tomorrow.”
WeatherTech Racing resumes their effort on Friday with second official practice.