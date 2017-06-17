Le Mans: Rolling blog for the 2017 24 Hours

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Updates from the 85th running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans will follow throughout the day in this post.

—

HOUR 1

10 a.m. ET – The race is underway with all 60 cars. First hour leaders are below:

LMP1: 8-Sebastien Buemi, Toyota TS050 Hybrid

LMP2: 31-Bruno Senna, Vaillante Rebellion Oreca 07 Gibson

GTE-Pro: 95-Nicki Thiim, Aston Martin Vantage V8

GTE-AM: 62-Townsend Bell, Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GTE

A spirit of unity was on the grid for the 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans between the Formula 1 and FIA World Endurance Championship, as evidenced by FIA President Jean Todt below. Chase Carey then waved the tricolore to get the race underway.

Back to the start !! #LEMANS24 pic.twitter.com/AuGMzloJOE — 24 Hours of Le Mans (@24hoursoflemans) June 17, 2017

The first issue struck on the opening lap with an apparent left rear puncture for Oliver Webb in the No. 4 ByKolles ENSO CLM P1/01 NISMO, as he limped the car back to the pits. He then hit a cone, which required a nose change.

Quite a number of LMP2 cars have had issues in the first hour. To wit:

Gustavo Menezes, defending LMP2 class winner and WEC class champion, made a rare mistake running long in the Mulsanne Corner in the No. 36 Signatech Alpine A470 Gibson. He got out of the gravel and returned to the pits, but this brought out the first Slow Zone of the race.

The No. 22 G-Drive Oreca 07 (run by DragonSpeed) went behind the wall with an alternator belt issue, per FOX Sports’ Andrew Marriott. Ryo Hirakawa was driving.

The polesitting No. 26 G-Drive Oreca (run by TDS) required a change of nose after a spin at Ford Chicanes. Roman Rusinov was driving.

Graff’s No. 39 Oreca, driven by Eric Trouillet, limped back with a left front puncture.

A starter issue occurred to the No. 38 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca on its first pit stop with Oliver Jarvis driving, per Radio Le Mans.

Those issues came among a run of early pit stops for the LMP2 contingent, all pitting around or shortly after the 30-minute mark.

At 46 minutes into the race, Sebastien Buemi got his No. 8 Toyota ahead of Mike Conway in the No. 7 Toyota, following an arguably way too intense scrap for the first hour!

Fabulous overtake! @Sebastien_buemi takes the lead from @Mikeconway26!

Just 23 and a bit more hours to go then. #LeMans24 pic.twitter.com/SoVV37H5Q7 — Peter Leung (@BaronVonClutch) June 17, 2017

The GTE-Pro and Am races were pretty close through the opening hour and the field is through its first round of pit stops.

Weather looks good, but warm, the rest of the race!

—

PRE-RACE

8:30 a.m. ET – The cars are on the grid with the final preparations being made before the rolloff at 9 a.m. ET, 3 p.m. local time in France.

High temperatures are set to throw an added degree of unpredictability into this year’s race. You can view our preview here.

This photo from ACO President Pierre Fillon on the starting grid showcases the anticipation.

Here’s the final starting grid. TV coverage is split between FS1 and FS2 with full streaming via FOX Sports Go; Radio Le Mans also has full radio coverage on its website as well.

Follow @TonyDiZinno