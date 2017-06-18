Photo: Scuderia Corsa

Bell podiums, Ford Ganassi IndyCar stars end midpack at Le Mans

By Kyle LavigneJun 18, 2017, 1:54 PM EDT

The 85th running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans proved to be a challenging race for representatives from the Verizon IndyCar Series. However, one did finish on the podium in his class, while all four of them saw the checkered flag at the end.

The best finishing in class was NBCSN IndyCar analyst Townsend Bell, who finished on the podium in the GTE Am class in the No. 62 WeatherTech-backed Ferrari 488 GTE for Scuderia Corsa.

With co-drivers Cooper MacNeil and Bill Sweedler, the trio managed to avoid a lot of the chaos that surrounded this year’s Le Mans to emerge third in class (30th overall), with the car never having significant issues at any point during the 24-hour endurance race.

Of note: this marks the third consecutive class podium for Bell and Sweedler, who also won last year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans in the GTE Am class, while MacNeil scored his first ever podium at the endurance classic.

“Wow, what a race,” Bell said. “I spent a lot of time in the car over the 24 hours. The car was nearly as good at the end as it was when I started it. Thanks to WeatherTech for being with us this weekend and to the whole Scuderia Corsa crew and the team from Kessel. We had a great combination of drivers and support here all week.”

Sweedler added, “It is magical to get here again and do well. Three runs here and three podiums, two third place finishes and a win is incredible. The WeatherTech Racing Ferrari was incredible. The Scuderia Corsa team did a great job. Townsend did monster stints and Cooper did a great job as well. What a day!”

Of his maiden Le Mans podium, MacNeil said, “We ran a really clean race. We only had a couple of minor issues all race. I ran clean and didn’t put a wheel wrong all and that is how you have to run here at Le Mans. We gave it all we had. We ran to plan, did the stops and driver changes and ran our race. We kept it clean and the great work from the Scuderia Corsa and Kessel guys got us up on the podium. The WeatherTech Racing Ferrari ran great the entire 24 hours.”

Ford Chip Ganassi Racing saw two of its IndyCar stars make the trip over, with Tony Kanaan taking Sebastien Bourdais’ place in the No. 68 driver lineup, joining defending GTE Pro winners Joey Hand and Dirk Mueller, while Scott Dixon partnered Richard Westbrook and Ryan Briscoe in the No. 69.

Photo: Ford Performance

With GTE Pro proving the most intense of the four classes, the Ford GTs stayed in contention for much of the race, but ultimately faded at the end despite finishing on the same lap as the winning No. 97 Aston Martin Racing Vantage V8.

Kanaan managed to finish sixth in class (23rd overall), with Dixon right behind him (seventh in class, 24th overall).

Photo: Ford Performance

Mueller described the race, and Kanaan’s debut, for the No. 68 entry: “Congratulations to the No. 67 crew for a fantastic second-place finish,” Müller said. “We know how it feels to make it on to the podium. It’s a good feeling. We were hit with so many things during the race. Joey did a good job and definitely Tony Kanaan. (Adding him to the lineup) was such a rush. We arrived here on Tuesday morning and from that moment on it all went so fast. He gave everything for us and we made a good team.”

In the prototype ranks, Mikhail Aleshin joined Sergey Sirotkin and Viktor Shaytar in the No. 37 Dallara P217 Gibson for SMP Racing. After suffering mechanical problems, the no. 37 car could do no better than 17th in class (34th overall) after falling 36 laps behind the winning No. 38 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca 07 Gibson. However, Aleshin, Sirotkin, and Shaytar did complete the 24-hour distance, despite their problems.

Aston Martin snatches Le Mans GTE-Pro win from Corvette

Photo: Aston Martin Racing
By Tony DiZinnoJun 18, 2017, 9:16 AM EDT

A storybook finish to the GTE-Pro class ended with pure elation for Aston Martin Racing and sheer heartbreak for Corvette Racing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Jonny Adam in his venerable No. 97 Aston Martin Vantage V8 pressed Jordan Taylor in his No. 63 Corvette C7.R in the final stint of the race, with the battle culminating in the final 10 minutes.

At Arnage corner, Adam went to the inside of Taylor but overshot the corner apex. Adam was on the outside driver’s left with Taylor to the right, and the two made contact at corner exit.

Taylor’s car then began to slow shortly thereafter and had there only been one lap still to go, he may have been able to hold off Adam. But Adam made it past Taylor at the exit of the Ford Chicane and waltzed through to the victory from there after an intense finish.

Adam, Darren Turner and Daniel Serra took the win in the No. 97 car while Harry Tincknell’s storming charge netted the No. 67 Ford Chip Ganassi Team UK Ford GT a second place finish on the final lap with Andy Priaulx and Pipo Derani.

Taylor fell to third with a right rear puncture, after a final lap of 5:37.233, 1 minute 36 seconds back of Adam, in the No. 63 Corvette he shared with Jan Magnussen and Antonio Garcia.

GTE-Am was a far more straightforward affair with the Ferrari 488 GTEs sweeping the podium.

JMW Motorsport, which won its signoff with the old Ferrari 458 Italia at Monza’s European Le Mans Series race, won in GTE-Am with a new lineup and a new car. Rob Smith, Dries Vanthoor and Will Stevens took the No. 84 car to the win.

Spirit of Race was second in the No. 55 Ferrari (Aaron Scott, Marco Cioci, Duncan Cameron) while Townsend Bell and Bill Sweedler have continued their podium streak, three podiums in as many years for Scuderia Corsa, in their No. 62 WeatherTech-backed Ferrari they shared with Cooper MacNeil, who has made the Le Mans podium for the first time in his career.

Porsche survives war of attrition to win 24 Hours of Le Mans

Photo: Porsche
By Tony DiZinnoJun 18, 2017, 9:03 AM EDT

With what looked like its race over, Porsche Team’s No. 2 Porsche 919 Hybrid lost over an hour early on in the 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans with a front axle issue and an MGU change.

This is why you never give up in a 24-hour race, though.

As retirements hit the two contending Toyota TS050 Hybrids, and then the sister No. 1 Porsche with just three hours to go despite having a 13-lap lead, the remaining Porsche pushed on.

The No. 2 Porsche persisted, pressed on, and then hunted down the No. 38 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca 07 Gibson LMP2 car to catch and pass the then-overall leader to take the lead with just over an hour remaining.

The trio of Timo Bernhard, Earl Bamber and Brendon Hartley have captured the overall victory in this year’s June endurance classic in the No. 2 car. It’s Bernhard and Bamber’s second Le Mans overall wins, Hartley’s first, and the 19th overall for Porsche.

A banner day for Jackie Chan DC Racing, however, ended with that No. 38 car taking the LMP2 class win in second overall, with the trio of Ho-Pin Tung, Oliver Jarvis and Thomas Laurent.

The No. 13 Vaillante Rebellion Oreca was second (Nelson Piquet Jr., Mathias Beche, David Heinemeier Hansson) with the second Jackie Chan DC Racing car, the No. 37 entry of David Cheng, Tristan Gommendy and Alex Brundle, third in class.

Red Bull GRC: Arpin wins opening round of Ottawa doubleheader

Photo: Red Bull GRC
By Tony DiZinnoJun 17, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT

The first driver to two wins in Red Bull Global Rallycross’ 2017 season isn’t from one of the three primary manufacturer efforts.

Instead, it’s privateer Steve Arpin, in the fused and new Loenbro Motorsports Ford Fiesta ST, that is one of the Supercars’ smallest teams and has continued to overachieve.

Arpin, who won his first race of the season in race two at Thompson Raceway Park a couple weeks ago, has now won the first of two races in Red Bull GRC’s maiden trip to Canada, in Ottawa at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum. Even cooler for Arpin is that he wins in his home country; he was born in Fort Francis, Ontario.

Arpin rocketed away from the start in his No. 00 JCB Ford and was never headed in the 10-lap final.

In one of the two Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross’ Volkswagen Beetle GRCs, Tanner Foust made it through to second in his No. 34 Rockstar Energy car, after using his Joker lap on the last lap to end just 1.445 seconds behind Arpin.

Mitchell DeJong was third in his No. 24 Honda Red Bull Olsbergs MSE Honda Civic Coupe, with the past GRC Lites champion making his second Supercars podium appearance. He was third at Thompson, race one.

Chris Atkinson in his No. 55 Subaru and Austin Dyne in his No. 14 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Ford completed an abnormal top-five result, ahead of Sebastian Eriksson, Cabot Bigham and Oliver Eriksson.

Neither Patrik Sandell nor Scott Speed was able to start the final.

Race two of the weekend airs Sunday at 4 p.m. ET on NBC.

Le Mans: No. 7 Toyota drops out with clutch problems

Photo: Getty Images
By Kyle LavigneJun 17, 2017, 7:50 PM EDT

The No. 7 Toyota TS050, in the hands of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway, and Stéphane Sarrazin, and the dominant overall race leader through the first ten hours of the 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans, has fallen out of the race following apparent mechanical troubles.

Shortly after a safety car period for a spinning Olivier Pla in the No. 66 Ford GT for Ford Chip Ganassi Racing UK, the No. 7 machine, with Kobayashi at the wheel, was unable to accelerate back to race speed, suffering a clutch failure that became immediately apparent when green flag racing resumed.

Kobayashi was heard on the radio saying repeatedly “I cannot move” as he attempted to nurse the car around the 8.469-mile circuit on hybrid power, only for it to coast to a halt shortly before the Porsche curves.

A dejected Kobayashi exited the car and returned to the pits, where shortly thereafter the garage door was shut, signifying a retirement.

The Nos. 8 and 9 have also encountered problems of their own. The No. 8 went to the garage with mechanical problems a couple hours earlier, specifically with the front motor, but return to the race and currently runs third in the LMP1 class, 27 laps off the lead.

Meanwhile, the No. 9 fell out shortly thereafter following contact with the No. 25 CEFC Manor TRS Team China Oreca 07 Gibson. The contact punctured the No. 9’s left-rear tire and sent it into a spin, and while driver Nicolas Lapierre tried to nurse the machine back to the pits, the car suffered irreparable damage, highlighted by a small fire at the rear of the machine, which forced Lapierre to use hybrid power only to try and limp back around.

However, Lapierre eventually stopped on track, unable to return to the pits. The garage of the No. 9 entry then shuttered, signaling a second retirement for Toyota Gazoo Racing.

