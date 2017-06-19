Daly’s American Ninja Warrior episode airs tonight, 8 p.m. on NBC (VIDEO)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Conor Daly’s attempt at NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET. The American who drives for A.J. Foyt Racing in the Verizon IndyCar Series received a last-minute invitation to a San Antonio regional qualifier back in March.

At Texas Motor Speedway, Daly checked in with NBCSN IndyCar pit reporter Katie Hargitt to preview the event for the latest edition of “Rapid Fire” presented by Verizon. You can see that above. A link to all Rapid Fire videos from 2017 is linked here.

A quick preview of Daly’s training is below.

Tonight at 8pm ET, @ConorDaly22 will be competing on @ninjawarrior! Take a look at how he trained in Indy for the event! #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/J1185W5jIN — IndyCar Series (@IndyCar) June 19, 2017

Daly and the rest of the IndyCar field is at Elkhart Lake, Wis.’ Road America this weekend for Round 10 of the 17-race season (Sunday, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

