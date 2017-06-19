Draft calendar of 2018 F1 schedule released

At Monday’s World Motor Sport Council meeting, the first draft of the 2018 Formula 1 schedule was released, with a few notable tweaks.
The return of the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard slots in on June 24, and a week after the 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans, June 16-17.
What that race being added does is create a tentative tripleheader with the French, Austrian and British Grands Prix all in successive weeks, a first for F1.
Germany is also back as it’s not on this year’s calendar, scheduled for July 22 at Hockenheim.
Elsewhere Baku moves from its current June slot into the end of April (April 29), while the Russian Grand Prix moves back to September (Sept. 30) after two years in April as the first in a back-to-back with the Japanese Grand Prix.
With Malaysia out, the calendar is at 21 races.
The tentative calendar is below (*subject to commercial rights holder confirmation):
25 March
Melbourne
Australia
8 April
Shanghai*
China
15 April
Sakhir
Bahrain
29 April
Baku
Azerbaijan
13 May
Barcelona
Spain
27 May
Monaco
Monaco
10 June
Montreal
Canada
24 June
Le Castellet
France
1 July
Spielberg
Austria
8 July
Silverstone
Great Britain
22 July
Hockenheim
Germany
29 July
Budapest
Hungary
26 August
Spa-Francorchamps
Belgium
2 September
Monza
Italy
16 September
Singapore*
Singapore
30 September
Sochi
Russia
7 October
Suzuka
Japan
21 October
Austin
USA
28 October
Mexico City
Mexico
11 November
Sao Paulo
Brazil
25 November
Yas Marina
Abu Dhabi
2018 Le Mans date set; 258,500 attended this year’s race
The 24 Hours of Le Mans continues in the same weekend and the same dates (basically) as it did in 2017, with the 2018 date confirmed for June 16-17 of next year.
This marks the first FIA World Endurance Championship race date revealed for next season, with others to follow.
The releases of the first draft of the Formula 1 and Formula E 2018 schedules offer a good glimpse into potential conflict weekends though.
Alas, Le Mans is non-conflicting with either championship, and with the return of the French Grand Prix a week later, June 23-24 at Paul Ricard, there could be a two-week double dip in France if any active F1 driver can take on Le Mans next season.
The Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) announced Sunday that 258,500 spectators had taken in this year’s Le Mans, continuing its stronghold as the marquee endurance race in the world from a spectator standpoint.
Sunday’s NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals will be something Clay Millican will never forget.
Not only was the race held in Tennessee – at the legendary Thunder Valley (a.k.a Bristol Dragway) – it was also the first career NHRA Top Fuel win for Volunteer State resident Millican.
TOP FUEL: What makes the win all the more impressive is that it was Millican’s first win in 254 career Top Fuel starts and nine final round appearances.
Millican (3.825 seconds at 316.38 mph) defeated Leah Pritchett (3.881 at 307.09) became the 103rd different winner in Top Fuel history.
“There were times I ever wondered if this was going to happen,” Millican said. “I don’t deserve this credit. I’m really happy for David Grubnic and all of the boys who work on this car and I mean that one-hundred percent.”
FUNNY CAR: Ron Capps earned his fifth win in the first 11 national events of the 24-race 2017 schedule, as well as his 55th career Funny Car win.
The defending NHRA Funny Car world champ (4.054 seconds at 317.05 mph) defeated Don Schumacher Racing teammate Jack Beckman (4.040 at 319.29). It was a better launch at the starting line that propelled Capps to the win.
“We’ve gotten a few lucky rounds, but it’s been preparation in the offseason,” Capps stated. “We had runs on Sunday against four of the toughest cars, drivers and crew chiefs combined. You read down the list of people we had to beat in a new car that was prepared. There are not very many teams that are that prepared to pull a car out and have a quicker set-up than we were.”
The win ties Capps with 16-time national champion John Force for most Funny Car wins at Bristol with four victories apiece.
PRO STOCK: Alex Laughlin (6.718 seconds at 205.04 mph) earned his first win of the season and the second win of his Pro Stock career, defeating Bo Butner (6.729 seconds at 205.79 mph).
Laughlin, who reached his fourth final round of the season, becomes the eighth different winner in Pro Stock in the first 11 races of 2017.
“We didn’t really have anything handed to us; we had some good matchups all day,” Laughlin stated. “I definitely feel like I had a point to prove. We have a competitive car on the starting line. I came into this weekend with the confidence to win.”
Plus, in a shocker, neither Greg Anderson nor teammate Jason Line reached the final round for the first time since 2014.
The 2017 Mello Yello Drag Racing Series season continues next weekend at Norwalk, Ohio, in the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals June 22-25.
TOP FUEL: 1. Clay Millican; 2. Leah Pritchett; 3. Shawn Langdon; 4. Steve Torrence; 5. Scott Palmer; 6.Brittany Force; 7. Antron Brown; 8. Mike Salinas; 9. Kebin Kinsley; 10. Tony Schumacher; 11.Terry McMillen; 12. Doug Kalitta; 13. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 14. Chris Karamesines; 15. Pat Dakin; 16. Kyle Wurtzel.
FUNNY CAR: 1. Ron Capps; 2. Jack Beckman; 3. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 4. Matt Hagan; 5. Robert Hight; 6. Tim Wilkerson; 7. Courtney Force; 8. John Force; 9. Del Worsham; 10. Alexis DeJoria; 11. Cruz Pedregon; 12. J.R. Todd; 13. Jonnie Lindberg; 14. Jim Campbell; 15. Jeff Diehl; 16. Bob Bode.
PRO STOCK: 1. Alex Laughlin; 2. Bo Butner; 3. Erica Enders; 4. Tanner Gray; 5. Shane Gray; 6. Jeg Coughlin; 7. Vincent Nobile; 8. Allen Johnson; 9. Jason Line; 10. Greg Anderson; 11. Drew Skillman; 12. Alan Prusiensky; 13. Wally Stroupe.