Rebellion bounced from second in LMP2, third overall at Le Mans

Vaillante Rebellion’s No. 13 Oreca 07 Gibson has been disqualified following post-race technical inspection at this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.
The car was found to have modified bodywork on the engine cover in the form of a hole cut, which could help aid mechanics in restarting the car after pit stops and with starter issues having popped up earlier.
Here’s the formal release from the ACO:
—
During the post-race technical checks, certain irregularities were detected on the Vaillante Rebellion team’s #13 Oreca 07-Gibson, resulting in the car’s disqualification from the 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Two infractions were noted by the technical marshals:
- Modification to the body, found to be in technical non-compliance (decision of the stewards #58)
- Unauthorized intervention in the closed park after the race (decision of the stewards #59)
The Vaillante Rebellion has confirmed its intention to file an appeal with the officials.
—
This disqualification causes a change to the overall classification for the 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans. Jackie Chan DC Racing’s second car, the #37 driven by Cheng-Gommendy-Brundle, now claims the third step on the podium just behind its sister car, the #38, and the #2 Porsche 919 Hybrid.
With the car in breach of regulations, the No. 13 car shared by Nelson Piquet Jr., Mathias Beche and David Heinemeier Hansson has now lost second place in LMP2 and third place overall.
DHH posted a couple tweets below; the team added it would have more to say once the investigation was complete.
Jackie Chan DC Racing now finishes 1-2 in LMP2 and 2-3 overall, the No. 37 Oreca of David Cheng, Tristan Gommendy and Alex Brundle the beneficiary, while Signatech Alpine’s No. 35 Alpine A470 of Nelson Panciatici, Pierre Ragues and Andre Negrao gets an LMP2 podium after all despite Negrao’s late off-course excursion at Arnage corner.
The 24 Hours of Le Mans continues in the same weekend and the same dates (basically) as it did in 2017, with the 2018 date confirmed for June 16-17 of next year.
This marks the first FIA World Endurance Championship race date revealed for next season, with others to follow.
The releases of the first draft of the Formula 1 and Formula E 2018 schedules offer a good glimpse into potential conflict weekends though.
Alas, Le Mans is non-conflicting with either championship, and with the return of the French Grand Prix a week later, June 23-24 at Paul Ricard, there could be a two-week double dip in France if any active F1 driver can take on Le Mans next season.
The Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) announced Sunday that 258,500 spectators had taken in this year’s Le Mans, continuing its stronghold as the marquee endurance race in the world from a spectator standpoint.
The FIA Formula E calendar’s first draft has been released at Monday’s World Motor Sport Council meeting for Season 4, to run from 2017-2018.
New additions in Chile, Brazil and Italy highlight the revised schedule, while Argentina drops off. The calendar increases from 12 races in Season 3 up to 14 next season.
The start date will be later; Hong Kong moves from its Oct. 9, 2016 date this season to Dec. 2-3, 2017 date next season, and will be the only 2017 race before the break.
The German round is listed as a TBA site and venue while there is a full TBA date set for June 9.
A handful of weekends occur where both Formula 1 and Formula E are set to occur on the same weekend, with F1’s tentative 2018 calendar also released. As follows, those are:
- April 14-15: F1: Bahrain, FE: Rome
- April 28-29: F1: Baku, FE: Paris
- June 9-10: F1: Canada, FE: TBA
- July 7-8: F1: Britain, FE: New York
- July 28-29: F1: Hungary, FE: Montreal
A handful of sporting regulations updates were also added:
- Elimination of a non-qualifying session when two races take place during the same event
- Increase in the number of promotional days from 3 to 6 days per team with a maximum of 3 days on circuit, to promote roadshows
- Addition of a practice session day during the season and a practice session day reserved for rookies
- Increase of power during the race from 170 kW to 180 kW
The 2017-18 FIA Formula E Championship calendar is approved as follows (*Subject to confirmation, **Venue to be announced, ***Date to be confirmed):
|2 December
|Hong Kong
|China
|3 December
|Hong Kong
|China
|13 January
|Marrakech
|Morocco
|3 February
|Santiago de Chile
|Chile
|3 March
|Mexico City
|Mexico
|17 March
|Sao Paulo*
|Brazil
|14 April
|Rome
|Italy
|28 April
|Paris
|France
|19 May
|TBA**
|Germany
|9 June
|TBA**
|TBA
|7 July***
|New York
|USA
|8 July***
|New York
|USA
|28 July
|Montreal
|Canada
|29 July
|Montreal
|Canada
At Monday’s World Motor Sport Council meeting, the first draft of the 2018 Formula 1 schedule was released, with a few notable tweaks.
The return of the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard slots in on June 24, and a week after the 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans, June 16-17.
What that race being added does is create a tentative tripleheader with the French, Austrian and British Grands Prix all in successive weeks, a first for F1.
Germany is also back as it’s not on this year’s calendar, scheduled for July 22 at Hockenheim.
Elsewhere Baku moves from its current June slot into the end of April (April 29), while the Russian Grand Prix moves back to September (Sept. 30) after two years in April as the first in a back-to-back with the Japanese Grand Prix.
With Malaysia out, the calendar is at 21 races.
The tentative calendar is below (*subject to commercial rights holder confirmation):
|25 March
|Melbourne
|Australia
|8 April
|Shanghai*
|China
|15 April
|Sakhir
|Bahrain
|29 April
|Baku
|Azerbaijan
|13 May
|Barcelona
|Spain
|27 May
|Monaco
|Monaco
|10 June
|Montreal
|Canada
|24 June
|Le Castellet
|France
|1 July
|Spielberg
|Austria
|8 July
|Silverstone
|Great Britain
|22 July
|Hockenheim
|Germany
|29 July
|Budapest
|Hungary
|26 August
|Spa-Francorchamps
|Belgium
|2 September
|Monza
|Italy
|16 September
|Singapore*
|Singapore
|30 September
|Sochi
|Russia
|7 October
|Suzuka
|Japan
|21 October
|Austin
|USA
|28 October
|Mexico City
|Mexico
|11 November
|Sao Paulo
|Brazil
|25 November
|Yas Marina
|Abu Dhabi
Conor Daly’s attempt at NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET. The American who drives for A.J. Foyt Racing in the Verizon IndyCar Series received a last-minute invitation to a San Antonio regional qualifier back in March.
At Texas Motor Speedway, Daly checked in with NBCSN IndyCar pit reporter Katie Hargitt to preview the event for the latest edition of “Rapid Fire” presented by Verizon. You can see that above. A link to all Rapid Fire videos from 2017 is linked here.
A quick preview of Daly’s training is below.
Daly and the rest of the IndyCar field is at Elkhart Lake, Wis.’ Road America this weekend for Round 10 of the 17-race season (Sunday, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).