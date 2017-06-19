Tentative Season 4 Formula E calendar for 2017-2018 released

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The FIA Formula E calendar’s first draft has been released at Monday’s World Motor Sport Council meeting for Season 4, to run from 2017-2018.

New additions in Chile, Brazil and Italy highlight the revised schedule, while Argentina drops off. The calendar increases from 12 races in Season 3 up to 14 next season.

The start date will be later; Hong Kong moves from its Oct. 9, 2016 date this season to Dec. 2-3, 2017 date next season, and will be the only 2017 race before the break.

The German round is listed as a TBA site and venue while there is a full TBA date set for June 9.

A handful of weekends occur where both Formula 1 and Formula E are set to occur on the same weekend, with F1’s tentative 2018 calendar also released. As follows, those are:

April 14-15: F1: Bahrain, FE: Rome

April 28-29: F1: Baku, FE: Paris

June 9-10: F1: Canada, FE: TBA

July 7-8: F1: Britain, FE: New York

July 28-29: F1: Hungary, FE: Montreal

A handful of sporting regulations updates were also added:

Elimination of a non-qualifying session when two races take place during the same event

Increase in the number of promotional days from 3 to 6 days per team with a maximum of 3 days on circuit, to promote roadshows

Addition of a practice session day during the season and a practice session day reserved for rookies

Increase of power during the race from 170 kW to 180 kW

The 2017-18 FIA Formula E Championship calendar is approved as follows (*Subject to confirmation, **Venue to be announced, ***Date to be confirmed):