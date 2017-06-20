If Hamilton wins Baku, he’ll have won at every 2017 circuit

Lewis Hamilton made history last time out at the Canadian Grand Prix, with his 65th pole position tying him with the late Ayrton Senna for second all-time on the Formula 1 list, now just three behind Michael Schumacher at 68.
He’s already second all-time in race victories, too, with 56. And if he picks up win number 57 at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku this weekend, Hamilton will have ticked another box – a win at every circuit on the 2017 Formula 1 calendar.
Hamilton checked off boxes in Austria, Mexico and Brazil last year, leaving the second-year Baku City Circuit the only active circuit on the schedule he has left to conquer.
Overall, Hamilton has won at a record 24 different circuits – 19 of the 20 this year, plus other wins at both the Hockenheimring and Nürburgring in Germany, the Istanbul Park circuit in Turkey, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and Fuji Speedway in Japan. So a Baku win would be a 25th different circuit he’s won on for what would be 57 Grand Prix victories.
Hamilton had a ragged weekend in Baku last year with a power unit issue in qualifying leaving him 10th on the grid, before he rallied to fifth place in the race, which was won by teammate Nico Rosberg. He enters this weekend 12 points behind Sebastian Vettel in the championship (141-129).
Mercedes-Benz motorsport chief Toto Wolff has hailed Hamilton’s performance this season as “the best place” he has ever seen him in five years.
“Lewis is in the best place I have seen him during any of the last five years since he joined the team,” Wolff said going into this weekend.
“Not only because he had a great weekend in Montreal – but because he is coping so well with the difficult days.
“This is what the very best are made of. When the fight gets tough, they get over it quickly and maximize their opportunities.”
Sunday’s race is at 9 a.m. ET on NBCSN.