The F4 U.S. Championship gets added to U.S. Grand Prix weekend

By Tony DiZinnoJun 20, 2017, 12:24 PM EDT

The F4 U.S. Championship has seen significant growth in car count this year – grids have been at or just over 30 cars of the Onroak Automotive Crawford F4-16s with Honda power from a Civic Type-R – but has not really had a marquee event with which to showcase that grid to a bigger audience.

Joining the U.S. Grand Prix weekend in October, however, is massive news for the SCCA Pro Racing-sanctioned burgeoning championship, and gives the series a spotlight it otherwise doesn’t have this year.

This will be F4’s second bow at Circuit of The Americas in as many months later this year. They’ll be on the FIA World Endurance Championship weekend in September about a month before, with this event now on the F1 weekend becoming the new season finale.

On the F1 weekend, F4 will have one practice, one qualifying session and two races which will be held in between F1 practice and qualifying sessions.

“The addition of the F4 U.S. Championship to the USA Grand Prix weekend signifies our place as one of the primary destinations for young drivers who have karting or other racing experience and wish to refine those skills, both on- and off-track,” said SCCA Pro Racing Vice President Steve Oseth.

“This series is only in its second season, and has seen significant growth as we are expecting 35 cars at our finale. We are thankful that Formula One Management Limited has afforded us the opportunity to bring our series and announce our second champion at the F1 event.”

Art St. Cyr, President, Honda Performance Development, added: “Last year’s successful inaugural F4 U.S. Championship season demonstrated the need for a competitive and affordable open-wheel development series. Honda and HPD are pleased to participate in the amazing growth in the 2017 season, and joining the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at COTA shows the growing prestige of the F4 Championship.”

“This a huge accomplishment for SCCA Pro to get the final race of the F4 U.S. Championship race at the USA Grand Prix,” General Manager of Onroak Automotive North America Max Crawford said. “The FIA has promoted F4 as a stepping stone to Formula 1, and this is a great opportunity for the F4 drivers to race in front of the F1 teams.”

The move also makes sense given the Pirelli tire connection; both F1 and F4 run on Pirelli tires.

“As the successful sole supplier of tires to both the F1 Championship and F4 U.S. Championship, Pirelli is glad to see current and future motorsports champions join together at this event,” said Rafael Navarro, Pirelli Tire North America Vice President of Communications and Media Relations.

Team USA Scholarship recipient Kyle Kirkwood swept the series’ most recent race event at Indianapolis this past weekend.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix sees start of busy month for F1 on NBCSN

By Tony DiZinnoJun 20, 2017, 11:52 AM EDT

A busy month of action for Formula 1 from now until the summer break at the end of July kicks off with this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the first of four races in the next six weekends.

Live coverage occurs this weekend across several NBC Sports Group networks, NBCSN and CNBC, with streaming on the NBC Sports App.

TV times for live sessions are qualifying Saturday at 9 a.m. ET on CNBC and the race Sunday at 8 a.m. ET on NBCSN.

Free practice two airs live Friday at 9 a.m. ET on the NBC Sports App and is televised at 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

This is F1’s second trip to Baku for the renamed Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which was last year called the European Grand Prix. It also comes a week after the 24 Hours of Le Mans, rather than on the same weekend, which may prevent it from being overlooked on the global motorsport calendar.

We’re also guaranteed a new winner at this track, because Nico Rosberg won here last year for Mercedes AMG Petronas. But with the World Champion having left the sport at the end of last year, someone new will hoist the trophy on Sunday.

Championship protagonists Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton are keen to do so; Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari leads Hamilton of Mercedes by 12 points, 141-129, heading into this weekend’s race.

Vettel was second here last year while Hamilton was fifth. If Hamilton wins here, it will complete his run of winning at every active circuit on the 2017 Formula 1 calendar.

Additionally, a Hamilton win would be the first time a driver has won consecutive races this year, as this is Round 8 of the season. Vettel and Hamilton are on three wins each, with Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas picking up the other win of the year in Russia.

Kimi Raikkonen will be looking for his first win of the year for Ferrari as well. He was fourth here last year.

Red Bull Racing’s Daniel Ricciardo has finished third in each of the last three races but has been fortunate to benefit from poor luck, reliability or strategy from at least one of the Ferrari, Mercedes or Red Bull drivers in those races. Neither he nor Max Verstappen is expected to contend for a podium on outright pace.

The Sahara Force India teammates enter with the microscope firmly on them after missing out on a potential podium finish in Canada. A potential third and fourth/fifth place results for Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez became fifth for Perez and sixth for Ocon after the two drivers were not switched around with Ocon on fresher Pirelli tires. Perez was third here last year while Ocon makes his Baku debut.

Here’s the schedule, with stream links and TV network if applicable:

  • Practice 1: Friday, June 23, 5 a.m.-6:30 a.m. ET (Streaming)
  • Practice 2: Friday, June 23, 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. ET (Streaming)
  • Practice 2 (Replay): Friday, June 23, 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
  • Practice 3: Saturday, June 24, 6 a.m.-7 a.m. ET (Streaming)
  • Qualifying: Saturday, June 24, 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. ET  (CNBC)
  • Qualifying (Replay): Saturday, June 24, 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
  • Qualifying (Replay): Sunday, June 25, 7 a.m.-8 a.m. ET (NBCSN)
  • Pre-Race: Sunday, June 25, 8 a.m.-8:30 a.m. ET (NBCSN)
  • Race: Sunday, June 25, 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. ET (NBCSN)
  • Post-Race: Sunday, June 25, 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m. ET (NBCSN)
  • Formula 2 Race 1: Saturday, June 24, 4 a.m.-5:05 a.m. ET (Streaming)
  • Formula 2 Race 2: Sunday, June 25, 6 a.m.-6:50 a.m. ET (Streaming)
  • Formula 2 Race (Replay): Sunday, June 25, 6 a.m.-7 a.m. ET (NBCSN)

The next race is the Austrian Grand Prix, on July 9.

Bizarre 2017 Le Mans adds new twist: Driver mistaken as marshal

By Tony DiZinnoJun 20, 2017, 11:09 AM EDT

The 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans ended two days ago but has had two post-script items that only add to the bizarre nature of this year’s race.

On Monday, it was the disqualification of Vaillante Rebellion’s No. 13 Oreca 07 Gibson from an overall podium (third place) and second in LMP2 following bodywork modification to address a starter issue.

On Tuesday, it’s the emergence of video to show a driver in a nearly identical firesuit to that of a pit lane or corner marshal giving a thumbs up to Kamui Kobayashi’s No. 7 Toyota TS050 Hybrid under a safety car period that may have led to the Toyota’s eventual clutch failure.

Via Eurosport, it shows Kobayashi’s car stopped at pit out with a pit lane marshal in the background. Meanwhile after a couple seconds, Vincent Capillaire, an LMP2 class driver in the So24! and FLEX-BOX backed No. 45 Algarve Pro Racing Ligier JS P217 Gibson, emerged from his pit garage to give Kobayashi a thumbs up.

However the Japanese driver appeared to mistake that sign of encouragement as an OK to leave the pit lane and return to the race course. The orange and black firesuit Capillaire had on was almost identical to the marshal’s, albeit with the FLEX-BOX black bar and branding a little lower on the suit.

Under a safety car period at Le Mans, any car that pits is held at pit out with a red light, until a green light flashes to be released. This is different from the slow zones that have become a recent staple of this race, which help prevent full safety car periods where the full 8.4-mile Circuit de la Sarthe is slowed. Unless a slow zone is present on the front straight, there are no pit lane restrictions and drivers can enter and exit pit lane in a normal manner.

Capillaire attempted to explain his action on his Facebook page.

“Saturday evening, during the race, I was waiting for my relay, helmet on the head at my box,” Capillaire said, with the French translated to English.

“I wanted to show my encouragement to the leader car, stopped at red light a few meters in front of my box. .
It was a spontaneous encouragement mark as it happens between pilots.

“I was fined by Stewards for this gesture and I admit it was inopportune. I regret that.”

Kobayashi had started and stopped his car multiple times as a result; the clutch issue that followed came as an apparent result of this issue.

“The problem is that he was at the pit exit, so he was in pit mode where we started in electric, which is like the car was, he was in a mode which normally should not be used, so he has done several restarts with the clutch and the combustion engine,” Toyota technical director Pascal Vasselon told Sportscar365, and later expanded that this burned up the clutch.

Capillaire, one of the youngest drivers in the field in American teenager Matt McMurry (19; turns 20 in November) and the oldest driver in the field in U.S.-based South African Mark Patterson (65), finished 16th in the 25-car LMP2 class and 33rd on the road of the 49 cars that finished and 60 that started, though will move up one position as a result of the Rebellion disqualification from Monday.

Toyota, meanwhile, could only feel regret after yet another lost opportunity.

“We will analyze what went wrong because we cannot accept a double retirement like that during the night,” team president Toshio Sato said in the team’s post-race release.

“We will come back stronger and more determined than ever; our Le Mans challenge will continue.”

If Hamilton wins Baku, he’ll have won at every 2017 circuit

By Tony DiZinnoJun 20, 2017, 10:41 AM EDT

Lewis Hamilton made history last time out at the Canadian Grand Prix, with his 65th pole position tying him with the late Ayrton Senna for second all-time on the Formula 1 list, now just three behind Michael Schumacher at 68.

He’s already second all-time in race victories, too, with 56. And if he picks up win number 57 at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku this weekend, Hamilton will have ticked another box – a win at every circuit on the 2017 Formula 1 calendar.

Hamilton checked off boxes in Austria, Mexico and Brazil last year, leaving the second-year Baku City Circuit the only active circuit on the schedule he has left to conquer.

Overall, Hamilton has won at a record 24 different circuits – 19 of the 20 this year, plus other wins at both the Hockenheimring and Nürburgring in Germany, the Istanbul Park circuit in Turkey, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and Fuji Speedway in Japan. So a Baku win would be a 25th different circuit he’s won on for what would be 57 Grand Prix victories.

Hamilton had a ragged weekend in Baku last year with a power unit issue in qualifying leaving him 10th on the grid, before he rallied to fifth place in the race, which was won by teammate Nico Rosberg. He enters this weekend 12 points behind Sebastian Vettel in the championship (141-129).

Mercedes-Benz motorsport chief Toto Wolff has hailed Hamilton’s performance this season as “the best place” he has ever seen him in five years.

“Lewis is in the best place I have seen him during any of the last five years since he joined the team,” Wolff said going into this weekend.

“Not only because he had a great weekend in Montreal – but because he is coping so well with the difficult days.

“This is what the very best are made of. When the fight gets tough, they get over it quickly and maximize their opportunities.”

Sunday’s race is at 9 a.m. ET on NBCSN.

With his future uncertain, Palmer keen to improve at Baku

By Tony DiZinnoJun 20, 2017, 9:49 AM EDT

The early part of the 2017/2018 Formula 1 silly season has thus far centered around the seemingly disintegrating McLaren Honda relationship from a team front, and on the underperforming Jolyon Palmer on the driver front.

Renault Sport Racing Managing Director Cyril Abiteboul has said Palmer, who is scoreless this season while teammate Nico Hulkenberg has scored all 18 of the team’s points, isn’t directly under threat but must improve as the year goes on – preferably sooner rather than later.

“No one is safe in F1,” Abiteboul told Autosport last week.  “F1 is not an environment where anyone can say loudly, ‘I’m safe.’

“To a certain degree there are two questions. There is Jo, and there is a second driver. Right now my focus is on Jo. Jo has to deliver.”

So, in terms of Jo delivering. He’s at least come closer to scoring with finishes of 11th place in each of the last two races, but with high attrition in both races – 13 cars finished in Monaco and 15 in Canada – it feels as though potential opportunities have slipped through his grasp.

Palmer says he likes street courses though and thinks Baku this weekend will be a place where he could improve.

“I’ve loved street circuits ever since I drove Marrakesh in F2 and then Monaco in GP2,” Palmer said in the team’s pre-race advance. “I’ve always got on well with them. I’m looking forward to getting back out on another city circuit and approaching it very differently to Monaco and building up a little bit more. It’s great when you’re so dialled in and you get close to the walls; that’s the best buzz for us.

“That is two 11th place finishes in a row. I think in Baku we can at least be in the top ten, maybe top eight. We are doing well at the moment, we will keep going and I am feeling strong, I need to work on qualifying pace and being higher on the grid.”

Palmer will be looking to improve from this race last year where he started on the last row and ended 15th.

“It is always tricky getting to grips with a new circuit, it is very high speed and it brought a lot of challenges,” he said. “We now know where the bumps are and which gears to use. I qualified on the final row last year and managed to work my way up to fifteenth in the race. I think I put in the eighth fastest lap of the race which is very positive, I am looking forward to getting out there and building on that knowledge.”

Abiteboul said consistent improvement is the only goal for Renault as the year goes on, and with its place in the Constructor’s Championship in a four-way battle for fifth place, getting the most out of both drivers is key.

Toro Rosso currently sits fifth on 29, with Williams on 22, Renault on 18 and Haas on 15 – so points are at a premium for these four teams.

“It’s an event we’re looking forward to as it’s another opportunity for us to improve and develop, which are the keywords for our season,” Abiteboul said heading into the weekend.

“Baku is an especially exciting and testing circuit on the Formula 1 calendar and it is important that we add to our success from Canada with another points haul. Baku presents a fairly similar task to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve with some long straights finishing in hard-braking zones.

“Everything we learned in Montréal should be very useful for building towards a clearer picture for Azerbaijan. Last year was a step into the unknown but there is a positive feeling this time around as we have the know-how on what to expect.”

As there are four races left until F1’s summer recess in August, Baku this weekend before the Austrian, British and Hungarian Grands Prix in July, the time is now for Palmer to build his case for his future with the team and in the sport before his place could be under threat.