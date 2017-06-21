Sato returns to hero’s welcome in Japan post-Indy win (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Between the Verizon IndyCar Series’ races at Texas Motor Speedway and this weekend at Road America (Sunday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN), Takuma Sato finally had the opportunity to visit his home country of Japan to celebrate his win in the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil. His win was popular in the IndyCar paddock and even more popular in his home country.
IndyCar produced a video of Sato’s media tour above, with some photos below (All Photos courtesy Hiro Matsumoto/IndyCar).
Handful of changes, additions highlight IMSA Watkins Glen entry list
The third round of IMSA’s Tequila Patron North American Endurance Cup season at Watkins Glen International takes place next week, June 29-July 2, with 39 cars and a handful of notable additions in terms of cars and drivers. The Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen kicks off the post-Le Mans portion of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.
Gianmaria Bruni makes his debut as a Porsche factory driver alongside Laurens Vanthoor in the No. 912 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR in GT Le Mans.
Bruni, formerly of Ferrari, has been out of competition since the end of last year. Kevin Estre was in that car the opening rounds of the year before he departed for the FIA World Endurance Championship; Wolf Henzler was in at Circuit of The Americas last time out for the class.
That’s one of eight GTLM cars listed, while the No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE is not. The team’s chassis that raced at Le Mans suffered significant front-end damage there after being contacted by Mathieu Vaxiviere’s TDS Racing Oreca 07 on the Mulsanne Straight going into a chicane.
It was a separate chassis from the one raced in IMSA, although consecutive first-lap accidents at Long Beach and Austin took them out of contention.
The Prototype class sees Onroak Automotive veteran Olivier Pla the latest pro in the No. 52 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports Ligier JS P217 Gibson alongside Jose Gutierrez. The team ran limited laps at Detroit with Kenton Koch and Ryan Lewis listed, with Gutierrez unavailable. Bobby Oergel’s team has cycled through primary lineups of Gutierrez and Tom Kimber-Smith, Kimber-Smith and Will Owen, then at COTA, Gutierrez and Marco Bonanomi.
Pipo Derani (No. 2) and Bruno Senna (No. 22) return to the Tequila Patron ESM Nissan Onroak DPis as third drivers, both after racing in different classes at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Pla and Derani were in Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GTs while Senna was in one of the Vaillante Rebellion Orecas in LMP2.
Other third drivers that return to action include Filipe Albuquerque, Spencer Pigot, Marino Franchitti and Chris Miller.
The GT Daytona class sees roughly half the 17-car class add third drivers. It’s not a requirement to have a third for Watkins Glen. 3GT Racing, Paul Miller Racing, Stevenson Motorsports, Michael Shank Racing and Turner Motorsport, do not, at the moment, have third drivers.
Notable additions include the Alex Job Racing Audi R8 LMS of Townsend Bell, Bill Sweedler and Frankie Montecalvo and the Dream Racing Lamborghini Huracán GT3. The Montaplast by Land-Motorsport Audi, which ended second in the Rolex 24 at Daytona and had considered doing this race, is not listed.
The Prototype Challenge class has four cars and a bevy of TBAs, as could be expected. While Starworks Motorsport is listed it’s not guaranteed the team will run, Peter Baron instead working towards finalizing his impending LMP2 effort for either later this year or the start of 2018.
A busy weekend for IMSA also features the Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge, IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama and Ultra 94 Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Canada by Yokohama, Lamborghini Blancpain Super Trofeo North America action.
The post-baseball life is not bad for CJ Wilson, who’s racing full-time now that he’s retired from Major League Baseball.
Wilson races domestically in the IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama and he’s also racing with United Autosports, co-driving a Ligier JS P3 with Andrew Evans in the Brands Hatch, Spa and Snetterton rounds of the Henderson Insurance LMP3 Cup Championship.
The five-race series runs in July and August at Daytona, Sebring, Road America, Sonoma and Road Atlanta, with qualifying beginning July 3 on Forza Motorsport 6 for the XBox One.
“Racing is unlike any other sport, for example there is no way to accurately simulate baseball whereas the entirety of your driving inputs and controls can be tweaked and honed online and judged or graded,” Wilson said in a release.
“You can race in the simulator exactly as you would at Silverstone, COTA, or Monaco. While competing at the highest levels of Motorsport is a completely unique experience- with today’s simulator and even console technology- the merging between simulation and reality is closer than ever.”
Executive Director of McLaren Technology Group, Zak Brown added, “McLaren group is committed to bring Motorsport to new audiences, and having CJ on board is another step in this process.”
Editor’s note: Sean Rayhall, one of America’s rising driving talents, will file a series of blogs throughout the year chronicling his season in the European Le Mans Series, co-driving with John Falb at Zak Brown and Richard Dean’s United Autosports team in its Ligier JS P3 Nissan. His second blog looks at the team’s voyage to the Michelin Le Mans Cup Road to Le Mans race, which sees LMP3 and GT3 cars tackle the Circuit de la Sarthe. His first blog after Silverstone is linked here.
So I don’t think many drivers have weeks like these their first time at Le Mans! Anyway, I’ll attempt to recap.
I arrived in Le Mans by myself Tuesday because John (Falb) had a later flight and did the European train thing to get to the hotel. Well to be honest, it wasn’t really a hotel; it was a castle. So I did a bit of running around the castle to get rid of jet lag, and had a nice dinner with our United Autosports team.
The next day, Wednesday, was very long. Our first practice session was at 8:30 p.m., and that didn’t go exactly as planned. The first lap I bed in the brakes, but the second lap we had an engine failure coming out of Tertre Rouge. Our run plan was for me to do the entire first session and John to do the second, so this meant I was going to have no laps before qualifying to learn it or dial in the car. But it worked out despite this minor setback; I ended up qualifying sixth in the first session, and John qualified second in the Bronze session, which was absolutely remarkable.
I had a lot of faith in United Autosports being able to get us on the podium after working all night and not even getting to go back to the hotel for a shower, I really wanted to make something happen for the guys.
Thursday was our first of two roughly one-hour races, with the second race on Saturday morning before the 24-hour race. In race one, John had a great stint, which put me in a good position leaving the pits in fourth place. From there I was able to pass the for the lead by the end of the second lap of my stint and make a gap.
When our guys came over the radio and said I was leading, I could not believe it. It was like Indy Lights at the Indy GP all over again(Editor’s note; Rayhall won race two at IMS with 8Star Motorsports in 2015) and everything got really quiet in the car and I just went to work for the rest of the stint to win the race.
Winning in Europe is one thing, but winning at Le Mans is another… and at that moment it hit me once I got on the victory podium.
Hearing the U.S. national anthem and having the American flag fly above us was very surreal. I still can’t really wrap my finger around what exactly I felt that day, but I can tell you it was special.
For race two, John once again opened for us with another fantastic stint before we got blocked in the pits while we tried to leave. That cost us 10-12 seconds in total, in which track position wise kept us from being able to fight with the Norma. So after pushing as hard as I could, we ended up second in race two.
It is the first time I’ve truly been happy with second, because the way the BOP was, we were about 10 kph down on the straightway compared to the Norma, one of the other LMP3 chassis. For us, in reality, it felt like a win because with all of Le Mans’ long straights, it’s impossible to catch a car that has that much more top speed.
I have to thank United Autosports for their work this week, staying at the track all night with zero sleep and getting us a car to win after that is just special. Also John Falb drove flawlessly, by far the best drive of his entire life the whole weekend. Thanks to Sports Insure, AERO Paint, Ligier UK, and Oreca gear for giving us the chance to do this!
Oh yeah, and you can imagine the night we had after. I don’t think the celebration on the podium really gives you the full effect of the fun we had the next few nights!
Pirelli World Challenge has a lot of options for classes and race formats in 2017 and it’s the Sprint version for its premier GT class that is the headline this weekend at Road America.
It’s been since Long Beach on April 9, when a car hit a fire hydrant and flooded the street course, that PWC’s “legacy” 50-minute format of one driver, one car and an all-out sprint has taken place. Three SprintX weekends at VIR, Lime Rock and CTMP have followed, and seen five different winners in as many races.
Memories might be fuzzy, then, of what happened before in the Sprint races but there’s now both the GT and overall championships at play. Alvaro Parente has won Rounds 1 and 3 at St. Petersburg and Long Beach, while Patrick Long won Round 2 at St. Petersburg.
This leaves the K-PAX Racing McLaren 650S GT3 driver one point clear of the Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R driver, 70-69, heading into this weekend’s doubleheader.
With third-placed Sprint driver Alex Riberas in his No. 61 R. Ferri Motorsport Ferrari 488 GT3 not expected to attend, it leaves an opening for the rest of the drivers behind him to move forward.
The overall GT championship, including the three SprintX weekends, has the top four drivers separated by 29 points. Michael Cooper in his No. 8 Cadillac Racing Cadillac ATS-V.R leads that title overall with 145 points, with Long and Parente at 135, and Ryan Dalziel (No. 2 CRP Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3) at 118.
It’s a home race for RealTime Racing with its new Acura NSX GT3s; Ryan Eversley and Peter Kox will look to bring home the bacon for Peter Cunningham’s team in its backyard. Eversley enjoyed a dream weekend here last year with a weekend sweep.
Beyond the 15 GT cars, there’s 11 GTA and 3 GT Cup entries making for a 29-car field for those two races, set for 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 9:55 a.m. Sunday.
The GTS season hasn’t really established a rhythm with Andrew Aquilante (St. Petersburg, Phoenix Performance Ford Mustang Boss 302), Nico Jamin (VIR, ANSA Motorsports KTM X-BOW GT4), Jade Buford (CTMP, Racers Edge Motorsports SIN R1 GT4) and Rodrigo Baptista (Lime Rock, Flying Lizard Motorsports Porsche Cayman GT4 MR) having swept the first four weekends. But only Baptista is active this weekend as the other three are part-timers.
Consistency and a bevy of podiums have kept Lawson Aschenbach at the top of the GTS standings with 173 points in his No. 10 Blackdog Speed Shop Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R, as he looks for both his and the new car’s first victory of 2017. Aschenbach holds a 46-point lead over Martin Barkey of Mantella Autosport, driver of the No. 80 KTM.
There are 10 Touring Cars added to the field this weekend as the trio of TC classes did not continue on the schedule this weekend. Still, selected TC cars are running here in a non-points event to add to the GTS grid. Classic BMW driver Gino Carini of Milwaukee adds local flare, and is one of eight BMW M235iR cars in the 10-car TC field.
The breakdown of cars is 9 GTS, 14 GTSA and 10 TC cars for these two races, for a total of 33 cars. These two races are set for 5:45 p.m. Saturday and 2:45 p.m. Sunday.