Getty Images

Sauber parts company with CEO, team principal Monisha Kaltenborn

Leave a comment
By Luke SmithJun 21, 2017, 7:42 AM EDT

Sauber Formula 1 CEO Monisha Kaltenborn has parted company with the team with immediate effect ahead of this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Kaltenborn has worked with Sauber since 1998 and was appointed the CEO of its motorsport interests in 2010, before becoming F1’s first female team principal two years later.

Kaltenborn played an instrumental role in keeping Sauber afloat amid years of financial uncertainty, with its long-term future being secured following a takeover by Longbow Finance last summer.

The new investors kept Kaltenborn on in her role as CEO and team principal, with Sauber going on a significant recruitment drive in the closing stages of last year. Sauber also recently announced a new engine tie-up with Honda from 2018.

However, news of Kaltenborn’s departure from Sauber emerged on Wednesday morning, just days before the next grand prix in Azerbaijan.

The team is yet to issue an official statement regarding Kaltenborn’s exit, but an announcement is expected later on Wednesday.

According to a report from Autosport‘s Dieter Rencken, Kaltenborn could be replaced as team boss at Sauber by Colin Kolles, who has previously been involved with the Caterham, HRT and Force India projects in the past among others.

Kolles’ most active involvement in motorsport currently is his ByKolles LMP1 team in the FIA World Endurance Championship, but this is set to withdraw from the remainder of the season after the July 16 round at the Nürburgring.

Sauber currently sits ninth in the F1 constructors’ championship with four points from the opening seven races of the season, all scored by Mercedes junior Pascal Wehrlein.

Handful of sponsor changes; TBA at Coyne on Road America entry list

Photo: IndyCar
Leave a comment
By Tony DiZinnoJun 20, 2017, 5:19 PM EDT

This weekend’s KOHLER Grand Prix at Road America, Round 10 of the 17-race Verizon IndyCar Series season (Sunday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) will again feature a few different liveries on the 21 cars entered.

Three of the four Team Penske Chevrolets will switch liveries compared to last race at Texas. The switches are as follows:

  • Simon Pagenaud goes from white, black and silver DXC Technology car to bright fluorescent yellow for his No. 1 Menards Chevrolet.
  • Josef Newgarden, who raced against Juan Pablo Montoya’s orange and white No. 2 DeVilbiss Chevrolet last year, will now be in the orange and white DeVilbiss Chevrolet here this year. He has had the black and silver hum by Verizon colors most of the year.
  • Helio Castroneves’ white and blue AAA colors now shift to black and white for REV Group aboard his No. 3 Chevrolet.

“It’s a great race, especially for our main partner Menards because it’s where they’re based at. We’re going to have Menards back on the No. 1 Menards Chevrolet, and I’m really excited about that,” Pagenaud said.

Additionally, Scott Dixon’s No. 9 NTT Data Honda has a slightly revised white and blue livery, with red trim:

The yellow GEHL and D-A Lubricant colors return to Graham Rahal’s No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, as they were for this race last year. Rahal ran a red and black car similar to Mikhail Aleshin’s at Texas.

“It would be fun to get a win there with GEHL being a local company and supporter of mine since 2006,” Rahal said.

JR Hildebrand’s No. 21 Chevrolet takes on the Direct Supply blue and white livery this race, same as it was for Newgarden last year.

“This is one of the events on that calendar that you circle at the beginning of the year and look forward to until you get there. I’m so glad that the Verizon IndyCar Series races at Road America again and that I get to be a part of it. I can’t wait to get out on track in the Direct Supply car this weekend,” said Hildebrand, who makes his first Road America IndyCar start this weekend. He’s raced here before in Formula Atlantic.

Alexander Rossi is back in the yellow and blue No. 98 NAPA Auto Parts/Curb Honda colors rather than the red and blue colors he had at Texas.

As for Dale Coyne Racing’s No. 18 Honda? It’s still listed as TBA. While team owner Coyne said at Detroit he expected Esteban Gutierrez to be in the car at Road America, the team has not yet made this formal.

The full entry list is linked here.

MRTI: Road America kicks off hectic six-week stretch of action

Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography
Leave a comment
By Tony DiZinnoJun 20, 2017, 3:28 PM EDT

The full Mazda Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires ladder is on display this weekend at Road America for six more races that kick off a busy six-week stretch of action. The three series race four times in the next six weekends.

After Road America this weekend, the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires and Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda series also race at Iowa and Toronto back-to-back weekends in July; these two and Pro Mazda Championship Presented by Cooper Tires are all in action at Mid-Ohio.

In total, there are 19 races to run over the next six weeks (7 Indy Lights, 7 USF2000, 5 Pro Mazda) that will go a long ways towards determining the champions who will receive the Mazda Motorsports Advancement Scholarships to the next level at year’s end.

INDY LIGHTS

With the top six drivers separated by only 30 points and the top eight by only 49 points, the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires title is fully wide open.

Thus far Kyle Kaiser has used consistency to move to the top for Juncos Racing, with finishes between first and ninth in all seven races thus far. His first win of the year came at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course; he enters Road America, where he finished sixth both races last year, with a 14-point lead over Nico Jamin (151-137).

Jamin may have concerns over ultimate power this weekend, having been hamstrung a bit on top-end both at last month’s Freedom 100 and at a recent Road America test. Still, the Andretti Autosport driver has both his wins this year on permanent road courses – at Barber and IMS – and will be keen to add to that this weekend.

Colton Herta sits third in points with 129, 22 back of Kaiser, after a roller coaster debut season with Andretti/Steinbrenner Racing. The talented teenager has alternated between booms and bust with two wins, a second, and four finishes of 10th or worse. Some issues haven’t been of his own doing, but he needs a consistent weekend here.

Two more Americans, Aaron Telitz and Neil Alberico, are tied for fourth with 122 points. Telitz, the Birchwood, Wis. native, enters looking for another home race high after sweeping this weekend in Pro Mazda last year. He’s also with a team, Belardi Auto Racing, which won the first race here last year with Zach Veach. Alberico’s parlayed consistent finishes into a top-five spot in his sophomore season. The cool Californian looks to join teammate Matheus Leist as a winner for Carlin this season.

Leist comes to Road America sixth in points with 121 and with a lot of track time in the last month-plus. He made his IndyCar test debut last week, fresh off winning the Freedom 100 at Indy last month, and also has tested here in a Lights car. Another good weekend here could pay distinct dividends for his longer-term prospects.

At 46 and 49 points back, respectively, Santiago Urrutia (Belardi with SPM) and Zachary Claman De Melo (Carlin) have outside chances to keep their title hopes alive – but must get rolling here. Both have runner-up finishes on their scorecard this year but have been dogged by inconsistency.

Of the remaining six drivers entered, all bar rookie Ryan Norman have prior MRTI race experience at Road America. Norman and Herta have tested here though ahead of the weekend.

The pair of Indy Lights races are at 12 p.m. Saturday and 8:45 a.m. Sunday; Indy Lights TV coverage from Road America airs at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday on NBCSN, as the lead-in to the Verizon IndyCar Series race.

PRO MAZDA

The two-horse race for the Pro Mazda Championship Presented by Cooper Tires championship heats up this weekend at Road America. Anthony Martin (Cape Motorsports) swept St. Petersburg while Victor Franzoni (Juncos Racing) responded with a sweep at the Indy road course. Franzoni holds a six-point lead, 116-110, heading into this weekend’s action.

Team Pelfrey’s TJ Fischer is the only other driver with a realistic title shot. The Californian has finished on the podium in all four races with three third places and a second. At 25 points back, he’s not out of it; Telitz overcame a 55-point deficit last year starting with a Road America sweep, but he’ll need a bit of help from the two drivers in front of him to make it happen.

A further 20 points back of Fischer, 10 points cover fourth-placed Carlos Cunha to seventh-placed Phillippe Denes. Cunha, Denes, Nikita Lastochkin and Sting Ray Robb have been consistent top-five finishers but not threatened the leaders thus far.

There’s 10 other drivers in an enhanced 17-car field. Noteworthy there is the return of Max Hanratty, a Milwaukee native, with ArmsUp Motorsports while Kris Wright makes his series debut with JDC Motorsports, moving on after parting ways with John Cummiskey Racing in USF2000.

Pro Mazda races at 1:35 p.m. on Friday and 2:05 p.m. on Saturday.

USF2000

With a 60-point lead and a five-race win streak, the only questions for Team USA Scholarship winner and thus far USF2000’s most dominant driver Oliver Askew are how soon can he clinch the title and how many races he can win consecutively. The talented Floridian has been a cut above the rest this year with Cape Motorsports in all aspects, and will look to add to his season long tour de force this weekend. Only Robert Megennis has defeated him this season, doing so at the season opener in St. Petersburg.

Second place could be up for grabs as Rinus VeeKay, Kaylen Frederick and Parker Thompson are separated by just 28 points. None has won yet this year although all have been regular podium finishers; Dutch rookie VeeKay leading Pabst Racing’s charge, Baltimore teenager Frederick impressing regularly with Team Pelfrey despite a disqualification at Indy that was devastating from a title standpoint, and Canadian veteran Thompson looking to break through for Exclusive Autosport’s first USF2000 win. Thompson won in F1600 competition at the Canadian Grand Prix weekend, which was a huge confidence booster for him and the Exclusive team.

Elsewhere there’s a bit of disappointment this weekend with a reduced, 18-car grid, including the absences of three drivers in the top-10 in points owing to financial straits.

All of Dakota Dickerson (fifth, Newman Wachs Racing), Luke Gabin (seventh, Exclusive Autosport) and Ayla Agren (ninth, Team Pelfrey) are no-shows for the weekend and only NWR, with Darren Keane moving over from BENIK, answers the bell among those cars this weekend.

The field hit a high of 24 cars at the Barber weekend but cars not present this weekend include Gabin’s No. 91 car, Agren’s No. 82 car, the two BENIK entries (Nos. 31 and 32), the two John Cummiskey Racing entries (Nos. 33 and 34), and the remaining Newman Wachs cars (Nos. 37 and 38) which have all run in earlier events this season. David Malukas (No. 79 BN Racing) and Jayson Clunie (No. 93 Exclusive Autosport) continue for a second weekend after making their season debuts at Indy.

USF2000 races at 11:45 a.m. on Friday and 1:10 p.m. on Saturday.

The F4 U.S. Championship gets added to U.S. Grand Prix weekend

Photo: F4 U.S. Championship
Leave a comment
By Tony DiZinnoJun 20, 2017, 12:24 PM EDT

The F4 U.S. Championship has seen significant growth in car count this year – grids have been at or just over 30 cars of the Onroak Automotive Crawford F4-16s with Honda power from a Civic Type-R – but has not really had a marquee event with which to showcase that grid to a bigger audience.

Joining the U.S. Grand Prix weekend in October, however, is massive news for the SCCA Pro Racing-sanctioned burgeoning championship, and gives the series a spotlight it otherwise doesn’t have this year.

This will be F4’s second bow at Circuit of The Americas in as many months later this year. They’ll be on the FIA World Endurance Championship weekend in September about a month before, with this event now on the F1 weekend becoming the new season finale.

On the F1 weekend, F4 will have one practice, one qualifying session and two races which will be held in between F1 practice and qualifying sessions.

“The addition of the F4 U.S. Championship to the USA Grand Prix weekend signifies our place as one of the primary destinations for young drivers who have karting or other racing experience and wish to refine those skills, both on- and off-track,” said SCCA Pro Racing Vice President Steve Oseth.

“This series is only in its second season, and has seen significant growth as we are expecting 35 cars at our finale. We are thankful that Formula One Management Limited has afforded us the opportunity to bring our series and announce our second champion at the F1 event.”

Art St. Cyr, President, Honda Performance Development, added: “Last year’s successful inaugural F4 U.S. Championship season demonstrated the need for a competitive and affordable open-wheel development series. Honda and HPD are pleased to participate in the amazing growth in the 2017 season, and joining the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at COTA shows the growing prestige of the F4 Championship.”

“This a huge accomplishment for SCCA Pro to get the final race of the F4 U.S. Championship race at the USA Grand Prix,” General Manager of Onroak Automotive North America Max Crawford said. “The FIA has promoted F4 as a stepping stone to Formula 1, and this is a great opportunity for the F4 drivers to race in front of the F1 teams.”

The move also makes sense given the Pirelli tire connection; both F1 and F4 run on Pirelli tires.

“As the successful sole supplier of tires to both the F1 Championship and F4 U.S. Championship, Pirelli is glad to see current and future motorsports champions join together at this event,” said Rafael Navarro, Pirelli Tire North America Vice President of Communications and Media Relations.

Team USA Scholarship recipient Kyle Kirkwood swept the series’ most recent race event at Indianapolis this past weekend.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix sees start of busy month for F1 on NBCSN

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Tony DiZinnoJun 20, 2017, 11:52 AM EDT

A busy month of action for Formula 1 from now until the summer break at the end of July kicks off with this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the first of four races in the next six weekends.

Live coverage occurs this weekend across several NBC Sports Group networks, NBCSN and CNBC, with streaming on the NBC Sports App.

TV times for live sessions are qualifying Saturday at 9 a.m. ET on CNBC and the race Sunday at 8 a.m. ET on NBCSN.

Free practice two airs live Friday at 9 a.m. ET on the NBC Sports App and is televised at 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

This is F1’s second trip to Baku for the renamed Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which was last year called the European Grand Prix. It also comes a week after the 24 Hours of Le Mans, rather than on the same weekend, which may prevent it from being overlooked on the global motorsport calendar.

We’re also guaranteed a new winner at this track, because Nico Rosberg won here last year for Mercedes AMG Petronas. But with the World Champion having left the sport at the end of last year, someone new will hoist the trophy on Sunday.

Championship protagonists Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton are keen to do so; Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari leads Hamilton of Mercedes by 12 points, 141-129, heading into this weekend’s race.

Vettel was second here last year while Hamilton was fifth. If Hamilton wins here, it will complete his run of winning at every active circuit on the 2017 Formula 1 calendar.

Additionally, a Hamilton win would be the first time a driver has won consecutive races this year, as this is Round 8 of the season. Vettel and Hamilton are on three wins each, with Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas picking up the other win of the year in Russia.

Kimi Raikkonen will be looking for his first win of the year for Ferrari as well. He was fourth here last year.

Red Bull Racing’s Daniel Ricciardo has finished third in each of the last three races but has been fortunate to benefit from poor luck, reliability or strategy from at least one of the Ferrari, Mercedes or Red Bull drivers in those races. Neither he nor Max Verstappen is expected to contend for a podium on outright pace.

The Sahara Force India teammates enter with the microscope firmly on them after missing out on a potential podium finish in Canada. A potential third and fourth/fifth place results for Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez became fifth for Perez and sixth for Ocon after the two drivers were not switched around with Ocon on fresher Pirelli tires. Perez was third here last year while Ocon makes his Baku debut.

Here’s the schedule, with stream links and TV network if applicable:

  • Practice 1: Friday, June 23, 5 a.m.-6:30 a.m. ET (Streaming)
  • Practice 2: Friday, June 23, 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. ET (Streaming)
  • Practice 2 (Replay): Friday, June 23, 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
  • Practice 3: Saturday, June 24, 6 a.m.-7 a.m. ET (Streaming)
  • Qualifying: Saturday, June 24, 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. ET  (CNBC)
  • Qualifying (Replay): Saturday, June 24, 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
  • Qualifying (Replay): Sunday, June 25, 7 a.m.-8 a.m. ET (NBCSN)
  • Pre-Race: Sunday, June 25, 8 a.m.-8:30 a.m. ET (NBCSN)
  • Race: Sunday, June 25, 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. ET (NBCSN)
  • Post-Race: Sunday, June 25, 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m. ET (NBCSN)
  • Formula 2 Race 1: Saturday, June 24, 4 a.m.-5:05 a.m. ET (Streaming)
  • Formula 2 Race 2: Sunday, June 25, 6 a.m.-6:50 a.m. ET (Streaming)
  • Formula 2 Race (Replay): Sunday, June 25, 6 a.m.-7 a.m. ET (NBCSN)

The next race is the Austrian Grand Prix, on July 9.